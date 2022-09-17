News
Injured shorstop Tim Anderson is eager to rejoin the Chicago White Sox for the stretch run: ‘Keep progressing every day’
Tim Anderson took some swings during batting practice before Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
The injured All-Star shortstop continues to take steps as he works his way back to the Chicago White Sox.
“I feel good overall,” Anderson said. “I feel healthy for the most part. Just continue to keep growing and try to get back.
“(I’m) starting taking ground balls, started swinging a little bit. For the most part it’s just how I feel, trying to get comfortable with the bat. Continue to keep progressing each and every day.”
Anderson hasn’t played since Aug. 6 when he suffered a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand while check-swinging in a ninth-inning at-bat against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Anderson checked his swing on the second pitch of the at-bat. He briefly grimaced and looked at his left hand before grounding out to third on the next pitch.
“It just happened on the swing, felt it and surgery after that,” Anderson said.
He received clearance to ramp up baseball activities earlier this week.
“Just how I feel really, that’s where we’re at,” Anderson said when asked of the next step. “The more I’m (feeling) comfortable, the better chance for me to get back in there.”
Anderson is slashing .301/.339/.395 with 13 doubles, six home runs, 25 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 79 games. He made his second All-Star appearance in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles after being voted a starter for the first time.
At the time of his injury, he was eighth in the American League in batting average.
This is Anderson’s second stint on the injured list this season. He was out from May 30-June 20 with a strained right groin.
“Definitely been different from being injured and just being up and down,” Anderson said of his 2022 season. “Definitely been a difficult one, trying to stay healthy. So many injuries. But overall I feel like it was good.
“Trying to stay healthy was on my radar but a couple bumps on the road. Just keep pushing.”
Anderson is eager to get back as quickly as possible, “but I want to make sure I’m 100% when I do come back. Make sure I have all my strength for sure.”
Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said the swing will be the most important part to monitor.
“I think he’ll be able to catch a ball, throw, he can field,” Cairo said. “(It’s) a check swing or swing or an inside pitch. When you have to maneuver a bat, and the way he can hit it, he can hit all over the place. That, to me, is very important. Believe me, we need that at-bat. He’s got that bat that we need. It’s big.”
Elvis Andrus has provided a spark while filling in for Anderson, slashing .308/.351/.538 in 25 games since signing with the Sox.
“He’s been playing pretty well,” Anderson said. “He just brings something different to the game, and he’s been competing. He’s been fun to watch.”
Cairo didn’t disclose what the batting order would look like when Anderson returns, but he made clear again Friday, speaking of Anderson, “He’s definitely our shortstop.”
While Anderson is busy working to return, he and his wife, Bria, also are preparing to hold the ‘TA7 Sneaker Ball’ on Monday in Chicago. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Anderson’s League of Leaders and Chicago White Sox Charities.
“It’s going to be dope,” Tim Anderson said. “A good chance to bring some people together. We’re going to have a good time, have some positive vibes and do something different.”
Anderson said many of his teammates will be in attendance. He is looking forward to joining them on the field to aid in the push for another postseason appearance.
The Sox entered Friday trailing the first-place Cleveland Guardians by three games in the American League Central.
“They’ve been playing well,” Anderson said. “They’ve been competing. Playing better for the last week or so. Hopefully we can keep it going.
“They’ve been grinding. Hopefully we can keep it up and continue to make a push.”
()
There is “the arming of the bureaucrats” at the same time as the police are financed
During Thursday’s “Hannity” show on Fox News Channel, Peter Schweizer, senior contributor to Breitbart News and president of the Government Accountability Institute, said that at the same time there is a “defunding of the police movement” , “we see the arming of bureaucrats”.
Schweizer said: “[I]That’s what happens with all those government agencies that you wouldn’t think would need it. And what’s happening here, Sean, is, on the one hand, this kind of financing of the police movement, but at the same time, you see the arming of the bureaucrats. … So what you’re seeing is an increasing role for these government agencies in terms of, not only their ability to use firearms, but they’re also being given arrest capabilities. And I think that’s a dangerous trend, especially when you look at an agency like the IRS or the EPA, where all kinds of things can and do go wrong when these confrontations take place.
He added, “And the other thing that’s happening is that increasingly these agencies are using force or showing power, which is showing guns to ordinary Americans. A few years ago there was an incident in a town in Alaska, a town called Chicken, [Alaska], there are 17 full-time residents there, there was a dispute over whether anyone was violating the Clean Water Act. The EPA showed up with eight agents in flat jackets, heavily armed. You know, what should happen in these circumstances, the EPA should show up and local law enforcement will be happy to be there with them. Local law enforcement often knows who these people are, they know the situation, and you too, with local law enforcement, have an independent arbiter who, if something bad happens, you now have an independent party that explains what happened.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
Details of Lao-Hmong National Memorial, honoring Vietnam-era service, to be unveiled
Details about a Lao-Hmong national memorial will be revealed at a weekend event featuring traditional music, food, entertainment, artwork and the display of a restored T-28 warplane representative of the aircraft flown by Hmong pilots during the Vietnam era.
During the Saturday open house at Fleming Field in South St. Paul, the National Lao-Hmong Memorial committee will unveil the artwork and design of the memorial.
An actual T-28 fighter-bomber will serve as the centerpiece of the memorial when it is created, officials said. Hundreds of Hmong pilots flew the planes in the “Secret War” in Laos during the Vietnam War from 1960 to 1975.
Their mission was to prevent the Viet Cong and their allies from using the Ho Chi Minh Trail through Laos to supply American adversaries in South Vietnam.
More than 35,000 Hmong soldiers were killed during their efforts to support the United States in the war.
The open house is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fleming Field, 1725 Henry Ave. in South St. Paul. The event is open to the public.
Truck crash stops eastbound I-70 ramp on C-470
denverpost
As India joins China in move away from Russia, Putin warns of escalation
After India’s prime minister said now was not the time for war, an increasingly isolated Putin threatened “more serious” action in Ukraine while insisting that he was ready for talks.
nytimes Eur
Tesla ordered to notify fired workers of lawsuit • TechCrunch
A U.S. district court has ordered Tesla to notify employees of a lawsuit alleging the automaker violated federal and state law by requiring workers to sign separation agreements.
Two former Tesla employees filed suit in July, alleging the company forced them to sign releases in exchange for less severance pay than federal and California state law. Lawyers asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to stop the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight required by law.
More than 500 other employees have been laid off from Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in Sparks, Nevada, following CEO Elon Musk’s announcement that a coming economic downturn will force the company to lay off 10% of its workforce employees. The court order issued on Friday protects workers laid off as of June 19.
The lawsuit — brought by two employees fired in June from Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in Sparks, Nevada, and another from Tesla’s Palo Alto store — claims the company violated California Labor Code Section 1400, as well as federal regulations on worker adjustment and retraining. Notification Act by firing workers without 60 days notice.
“Plaintiffs allege that the separation agreements signed after this lawsuit was filed are coercive, abusive and misleading because Tesla does not inform terminated employees/potential class members of “the pending litigation and the rights ‘they potentially give up,’” according to the court order.
Tesla filed a motion in August to dismiss the claims. On Friday, the court ruled that the company must continue to notify its employees of the lawsuit “until the merits of the plaintiffs’ claims are resolved in federal court or in arbitration proceedings.”
The Court denied the plaintiffs’ compensation and benefits claim for the 60-day notice period.
techcrunch
Democrats outraged but had no problem dumping migrants in the middle of the night
Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has pointed to great hypocrisy on the radical left as she expresses outrage at the DeSantis administration sending migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, noting they apparently don’t have the same problem when the Biden administration secretly dropped off immigrants in red jurisdictions in the middle of the night.
Members of the left are unhappy that the DeSantis administration sent dozens of migrants to the elite island this week. Many Florida Democratic lawmakers, who ironically voted in favor of the state’s Freedom First budget – which allocates $12 million to create a program within the Florida Department of Transportation “to make it easier to transport foreigners not allowed outside of Florida” – have judge the “disgusting”, “cruel” and “shameful” movement.
The outrage is not new, however, as other Democratic leaders have also expressed how disturbed they are by Texas Governor Greg Abbott (right) ferrying migrants to blue towns such as New York, Chicago and Washington, DC. But migrants coming to their own cities have Democratic leaders, such as Mayor Lori Lightfoot (D), urging the federal government to “step up” and help — a seemingly bizarre request, given that these sanctuary cities have since boasted long of their willingness to care. for migrants.
But as Democrats decry sending migrants to their own cities, Senator Blackburn pointed out they didn’t have the same reaction when the Biden administration ferried illegal immigrants to his state, and others, in the middle of the night.
“The Biden administration had no problem flying illegal migrants into cities across Tennessee in the dead of night without notifying local officials,” Blackburn said Friday. “Now they are suddenly outraged.”
The Biden administration had no problem transporting illegal migrants to Tennessee cities in the dead of night without notifying local authorities.
Now they are suddenly outraged.
— Senator Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) September 16, 2022
As Breitbart News reported, Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) facilitated these thefts as part of its US taxpayer-funded Operation Catch and Release – ultimately releasing migrants inside the states. United, often without alerting the local authorities.
Rep. Dan Meuser (R-PA) sum this way earlier this year:
Their open border policies have caused illegal immigrants to flood our border by the thousands, and Biden’s DHS and [Health and Human Services] now secretly fly these immigrants across the country in the dead of night to be resettled in American communities – giving no notice to federal, state or local authorities of who they are or where they are going.
Democrats apparently had no problem relocating migrants to various US cities in the dead of night, and while they are now expressing great outrage at red state governors sending migrants to safe haven jurisdictions, these leftists, ironically , do not dispute the elites in Martha’s Vineyard relocates migrants less than two days after arriving on the island. In fact, they are now congratulating themselves for allowing them to stay less than two days before shipping them off to a nearby military base, despite to defend oneself as empathetic benefactors:
Buses arrived in Edgartown to transport migrants from St. Andrew’s Parish House.
There is one big bus and two shorter buses to transport people off the island. People with bags take selfies and kiss goodbye volunteers pic.twitter.com/wuauiZM4Y3
— Samantha J. Gross (@samanthajgross) September 16, 2022
It remains unclear why the Obamas, or other elite residents, have not opened their multi-million dollar Martha’s Vineyard vacation homes to house the migrants they claim to care about.
Breitbart News
