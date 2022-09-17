Judith Giuliani Discusses Marriage To Rudy Giuliani In Exclusive “Inside Edition” Interview

Neglecting Patrick Mahomes was a huge mistake.

The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl preseason chalk with Las Vegas sports betting, even after losing to Kansas City in last year’s playoffs.

The LA Chargers were the media darlings of a stacked AFC West that was supposed to humiliate Andy Reid, Mahomes and a declining Chiefs side that lost Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill.

Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Davante Adams has become a Las Vegas Raider.

The Chiefs’ streak of four straight appearances in the AFC Championship Game, with two Super Bowl appearances and one championship, is over. Right?

Bad. The Chiefs are already 2-0, outscoring opponents 71-45, with a Thursday night division win over Justin Herbert’s Chargers here in Week 2.

And making Mahomes an underdog was a bad idea.

“I always feel like I have something to prove,” Mahomes said after the Chiefs’ 44-21 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “I’m just this guy from Texas Tech who they said couldn’t play in the NFL. So I still have that mindset to go out there and prove that we’re the Kansas City Chiefs and we still have a chance to go out there and win the AFC championship and win the AFC West and win the Super Bowl.

That’s not to minimize what Josh Allen’s Bills did to the defending champion LA Rams in the NFL season opener. Buffalo definitely has the firepower to rival Kansas City, as they demonstrated in that 42-36 playoff overtime loss in January.

Mahomes and the Chiefs benefited from terrible officiating Thursday night that also deprived the Chargers of two interceptions. And Kansas City’s secondary on defense is young and suspect.

But Mahomes’ talent is enough to keep winning, with coaching from Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. And adding a chip to the former MVP’s shoulder gives him another reason to unleash new firepower on the league.

Mahomes received a confusing rating from Pro Football Focus in Week 1, for example, after completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns against the Cardinals.

So on Thursday, after beating the Chargers, Mahomes snapped on one of his near-interceptions: “I’m sure PFF will have me low for this, but I’m going to keep going.”

PFF came back with these numbers after the Chiefs beat the Chargers: Mahomes is 21 of 32 against the blitz this season for 231 yards, six TD passes and no interceptions. He’s 12 of 13 out of the pocket for 121 yards and three touchdowns.

“Some of those throws were amazing,” Reid said of his quarterback’s 24-of-35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. “Pushing and throwing through traffic and getting his body in the right position… It was impressive. And I know he works… He’s relentless with that stuff. He always wants to know what he can do to be better.

Relentless is a good way to describe Mahomes’ attitude now in his fifth full season as a starter. He’s there to remind everyone who he is, who the Chiefs are – they’re the team he was unwise to overlook.

STALEY SUDDENLY PLAYS SAFE

Aggressive and analytical Chargers coach Brandon Staley unexpectedly transformed Thursday into an alarmingly conservative game director against the Chiefs.

Staley, whose calling card as a rookie coach was his aggressive fourth down calls, threw a field goal early on 4th-and-2 from the Chiefs’ 13-yard line. And he threw twice in the first half on the 4th and 2nd lines for the Chiefs’ 47 and 48 yards, respectively.

It seems Staley’s failed fourth calls in season-ending losses to the Chiefs and Raiders led to a drastic change in approach in his sophomore year.

Look no further than Staley’s unrecognizable explanation for his strategy: position on the pitch.

“I just wanted to give our defense a chance to compete,” he said. “I really liked the way we were playing. I felt like we were aggressive when we needed it. We converted our four fourth downs. I just felt like with who’s there- down and the way our defense was playing, I felt like the position on the pitch would be a big advantage for our defense. To be able to pin them there. And I like the way our defense competed tonight .

Staley hit 34 of 108 fourth downs (31.5%, league-high) last season and was successful 64.7% of the time (fourth-best). So hearing him talk like that was hard to believe.

The Chargers converted a 4th-and-1 run from Austin Ekeler to the Chiefs’ 18 in the third quarter, leading to a Mike Williams touchdown on the next play. So maybe Staley can find some common ground rather than abandon his principles.

BRETT ASHAMED

Newly released text messages show Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre may have been more involved than previously thought in funneling millions of federal welfare dollars to pay a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where her daughter played the sport, a lawsuit alleges.

The posts show that former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant was aware of the arrangement and even guided Favre on how to submit a funding proposal. The text messages do not establish that Favre knew the funds were welfare, but make it clear that he was aware of an irregularity.

“If you were to pay me, would the media be able to find out where it came from and how much anyway?” Favre reportedly texted Nancy New, the executive director of the education center through which the funds were funneled.

The money was originally intended to help low-income families in the country’s poorest state. Favre has denied any wrongdoing in the past.

NFL ECSTATIC ON OPENING WEEKEND

Professional sports leagues love parity. The NFL is no different. The league played seven games decided by a field goal or less in Week 1, the most on a kickoff weekend in NFL history. Five games have been decided by a score in the final two minutes or in overtime – the most in a Week 1 in 20 years. Eight teams have won games with quarterbacks under the age of 27, the second most to open a season. And the NFL had more than 121 million viewers, up 5% from last year and the best opening weekend since 2016. The most-watched game was the Cowboys-Bucs game on Sunday night, which attracted 23.3 million. … The league says the “goalie caps” worn on helmets by players until Game 2 of the preseason had a positive impact on limiting concussions. The NFL said its average number of 23 concussions during that span fell to 11 among the groups of positions that were required to wear the caps (O line, D line, tight ends and linebackers). And six of those 11 were determined to be caused by hits to face masks, not a player’s helmet. Over 200 players also continued to wear the caps after the end of the mandatory period.

AROUND THE LEAGUE: STEELERS LOSE WATTS

The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 upset against the Cincinnati Bengals was significantly dampened by the loss of star pass thrower TJ Watt. A torn pectoral muscle has the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year for at least six weeks, if not longer. So it’s hard to see the Steelers, with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, dethroning the Bengals in the AFC North even after beating them one-on-one in Game 1. … Jets coach Robert Saleh can’t say what he said on ESPN Radio that the Jets were ‘worse than an expansion team’ when Joe Douglas arrived as general manager . Even if true, he fires too many shots at people inside and outside Saleh’s building. The Jets’ biggest problem, like that of the Giants and other perennial losers lately, goes way above any general manager or head coach. But Saleh puts a target on his back when he talks that way. And if the losing spiral, it will help make him the next scapegoat, while the real problem remains unaddressed. … Cooper Rush is the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback against Joe Burrow’s reigning AFC Bengals this Sunday with Dak Prescott injured and out for at least several weeks. The Giants may host a Cowboys team 0-2 in Week 3 Monday Night Football.

THEY SAID IT

“He didn’t urinate in his leg, man. It’s a great starting point. – Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on rookie Jaylen Warren’s NFL debut.

