Kurt Warner’s son to start career as Temple football quarterback, sources say
Temple will start real-life first-year quarterback EJ Warner — son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner — against Rutgers on Saturday, sources told ESPN.
Warner was given the go-ahead for his first career start from freshman coach Stan Drayton after a strong performance in his first appearance against Lafayette on Saturday. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns after relieving D’Wan Mathis in the second quarter.
Warner was not heavily recruited out of high school, choosing Temple over offers from schools like Colorado State, Hawai’i, UConn, and Marshall. There will inevitably be parallels to his father’s story, as Kurt Warner played college football in Northern Iowa before dominating Arena Football and earning a shot in the NFL.
Warner is 6-foot, 190 pounds and played football at Brophy Prep High School in Phoenix. He had a connection to Temple, as Owls offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf coached his brother, wide receiver Kade Warner, in Nebraska.
Mathis, a transfer from Georgia, and former Virginia Tech and North Dakota State quarterback Quincy Patterson had been considered favorites for the starting job at camp.
Soucheray: Imagining a bright future. Except for the crime.
This email arrived 10 days ago.
“Hi Joe, it’s hard to believe that there are just 60 days between now and November 8th. With so much on the line in the midterms, I can’t stop thinking about everything we need to do to get our candidates across the finish line.
Our endorsed champions in Congress are fighting to restore the Iran Deal and protect the civil and human rights of Iranians everywhere. Our endorsed state and local candidates are standing up for NIAC Action’s values of diplomacy, peace and inclusive communities at every level of office. … Our endorsed candidates need your help Joe. Will you commit to a $10 donation or more so we can help our endorsed candidates get elected and continue fighting for peace and diplomacy in elected office?”
(No.)
“Thanks, Joe.
Mitra Jalali
Senior Political Advisor, NIAC Action.”
Well, not every day, but it seems like a day doesn’t go by that I don’t get a similar request from Jalali. The other day, I got a nice reminder about Grandparents Day. This has been going on for some time. At first, I didn’t pay any attention because I presumed it wasn’t our Mitra Jalali. There had to be another one. Our Mitra Jalali represents the Fourth Ward on the St. Paul City Council.
But I checked further. It’s her. Yes, our Mitra Jalali is apparently an employee of the NIAC, the National Iranian American Council, a 501(c)(4) organization based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to “electing candidates who reflect our values through a variety of activities aimed at influencing the outcome of the next election.”
I called Jalali, to no avail. You would think somebody who writes me so often would be happy to talk to me, if for no other reason than to ask me for money in person.
Under the city’s charter, council members are “part time” and thus allowed to have outside jobs. Working for a 501(c)(4) is not necessarily problematic, but these types of nonprofits are allowed to engage in issue advocacy, and include churches. Because NIAC Action promotes political candidates, Jalali would be required to recuse herself from voting on issues where her job/PAC are financing candidates or issues germane to NIAC. To date, there has been no evidence that Jalali’s NIAC duties have overlapped with her city council responsibilities.
Now, I would imagine that the concerns of Iranian Americans are the concerns of all Americans, safe streets, good schools, jobs, getting a handle on inflation. Closer to home, right here in St. Paul, we not only don’t have safe streets, we have streets that aren’t even navigable because of disrepair.
A theme seems to run through the NIAC emails and it isn’t safe streets. It’s all about what’s best for NIAC. For example, in the most recent mailing, we learn NIAC management has recognized the NIAC Workers Union and that through the union, they imagine a bright future for the organization.
Nothing suggests that Jalali’s working for NIAC has in any way pulled her away from her responsibilities to the taxpayers of Hamline-Midway, Merriam Park, St. Anthony Park and parts of Mac-Groveland and Como. Just like NIAC, a bright future is imagined for Ward 4, and all the wards for that matter.
Well, except for the crime. That we’ll just have to get used to.
Three NIAC emails arrived during the writing of this column.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic’” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
The abandonment of the Ivy League which has just sold its company to Adobe for 20 billion dollars
Four years ago, Dylan Field lived in a one-bedroom apartment in the Mission district of San Francisco, where he stopped for a $1 cup of coffee on the way to work.
The college dropout was anonymous enough — and shy — that at freewheeling networking events hosted by the city’s ubiquitous venture capitalists, Mr. Field often stood alone, awkwardly downing a drink.
Dave Hyde: Out of Africa and Division II, Miami Dolphins undrafted rookie Kader Kohou beat all odds
The first time he heard about some lottery to America was in 1994 when he was a young man just starting out, a nurse at a local hospital in his town of Danane, in his African country of the Ivory Coast.
“I was so far from the capital, where I had to go, I didn’t have time to apply,” Guy Kohou said.
The next time he considered it was more than a decade later. He went to the United States embassy in the capital of Abidjan and applied for the green-card lottery. His wife and two young children got the necessary medical check-ups and followed procedures all in the hope, as Kohou said, of, “making a good life for my family.”
He chuckles over the phone from outside Dallas. “That’s how I got to the football game.”
That’s how he watched his son, Kader, make his debut last Sunday as an undrafted Miami Dolphins rookie. It’s how his son’s journey started with that family flight at age 9 out of Africa that his father took out a loan to make happen.
There were more odds-defying elements to come for Kader: not being recruited out of high school, direct-messaging a Division II coach looking for players and getting a $3,000 grant a year to attend Texas A&M-Commerce. The school’s cost this year: $23,150.
“I got $500 more a semester my second year, $1,000 more the third year,” he said. “My senior year I was getting $7,500 [a semester].
How much does he owe?
“A lot,” he said. “They’re talking of doing financial-aid cancellation. I’m one of those hoping to get some help there.”
It helped that after not playing his freshman year and thinking of quitting — “A friend talked me out of it,” he said — he was voted the Lone Star Conference’s best defensive back as a senior.
There was mild NFL interest around him. Some teams talked of drafting him. The day before the draft Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer saw Kohou on videotape. A Zoom call was immediately set up.
“I could tell talking to him, he was a no-nonsense guy,” Kohou said of Boyer, “and he wanted to see about putting me in the best situation.”
Boyer detected something else in Kohou. He won’t reveal what the trait is, but it’s not difficult to guess: Intelligence. That’s what most against-the-odds players have to maximize their physical gifts.
Kohou’s smarts were obvious to his family from the start. He went from first grade to sixth grade in two years. He was in middle school at 8 when most kids were 12. A native French-speaker, he lived with his family in his aunt’s home in Dallas and, “learned to speak English fluently in three months,” his father said.
He rose from being an undrafted free agent the Dolphins signed to being in on 32 percent of the plays in the opening win against New England. In his 18 plays, he had three tackles and a forced fumble.
“The veterans told me to let the game go as I walked out of the locker room right after it,” Kohou said on Wednesday. “So I’ve let the game go. I’m moving on to the next game.”
“You should gain confidence, but know as a rookie there’s more,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “There’s something going to happen that you’re not going to like. You’re either going to be a little off or something is coming. It’s the nature of the game. … And where are you going to be at when you get beat or somebody makes a play on you for the next play?”
Guy Kohou flew from Dallas to watch his son’s debut, remembering back to the time in Kader said he was quitting basketball as a teenager.
“He said, ‘I’m not tall,’ and I said, ‘What are you going to do?’ ” his father said. “He said, ‘I want to play football.’ I said, ‘You are skinny.’ But he said he could play football and one thing I know about Kader: When he puts his mind to something he does it.”
Everyone has a journey. Some odds are just longer. From the Ivory Coast to Division II to going undrafted, Kohou has won just by showing up on Sundays.
()
Former avalanche center, Nazem Kadri’s Wash Park house for sale for $4 million
A month after it was announced that Avalanche center Nazem Kadri was leaving Colorado for the Calgary Flames, his East Wash Park home went up for sale for $4.2 million.
Kadri’s wife, Ashley Cave, bought the 5,325 square foot home at 1111 S. Gilpin St. for $3 million in 2020 and listed it Sept. 2, property records show. The sale of the home is currently underway, but relief offers are still being accepted, according to the listing.
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built by Living Mile High Real Estate Development in 2020, according to the listing. The white brick home features a private home office with floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors, a formal dining room with a Ralph Lauren chandelier and a finished basement with 10-foot ceilings, a theater, a full bar and a games room.
Outside there is a patio with a fireplace and built-in grill, as well as an attached two-car garage.
Kadri, a 31-year-old Ontarian, has been in the NHL since 2009 and signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Calgary Flames in August after helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in June.
The Avalanche acquired Kadri in 2019 from the Toronto Maple Leafs, with whom he signed a six-year, $27 million contract in 2016.
Kadri finished the NHL’s final season with a career-high 28 goals. During the playoffs, he scored seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff games.
This story was reported by our partner BusinessDen.
CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration For Private Student Begins Today
CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration For Private Student Begins Today
CBSE Class 10,12 Board Exam 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will begin the registration process for the private students applying for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations 2023 today, September 17, 2022.
Interested students can apply for the same by visiting the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form for the private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 is till September 30. As per the official notification, the last date to submit the form with a late fee of Rs 2000 is October 7.
The Board will conduct the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams in February, March, or April along with the annual examination. No application shall be accepted in offline mode. It is to be noted that no application shall be accepted without a fee. Candidates can check the important dates and other details here.
Table of Contents
CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration: Check Important Dates Here
Name of the event Check Important Dates Here
Registration begins September 17, 2022
Last date to apply September 30, 2022
Last date to apply (with a late fee) October 07, 2022
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2023: Check Eligibility Criteria Here
Full Subject(Category): Check Eligibility to Apply as private students for secondary school examinations(Class 10)
Students whose result have been declared as Essential Repeat at the Secondary Examination (Class X) 2022 or
Students whose result have been declared as FAIL/ Essential Repeat at the Secondary School Examination (Class X) in the years 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, and 2021. or
Students who had completed regular courses of studies and has been allotted Roll No. for appearing at Secondary Examination but could not appear for the Class X examination due to the Medical reasons except the shortage of attendance at the Secondary Examination (Class X) 2022. To know more details about the eligibility criteria, candidates are advised to go through the notification shared below.
CBSE Board Exams 2023: Check Examination Fee
The CBSE board said the registration fee for general candidates is Rs 1500 for 5 subjects and the fee for opting an additional subject is Rs 300.
CBSE Board Exam 2023: How to Apply Online?
Visit the official website of CBSE at cbse.gov.in.
On the homepage, Click on व्यक्तिगतपरीक्षार्थी link available.
A new page will open for private candidates.
Click on continue and again a new page will open.
Click on the examination form link.
Now fill in the required details.
Upload the necessary documents.
Pay the examination/application fees as required.
Once done, click on submit option.
Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
More Details Here
A fresh(New) roll number will be allotted by the Board for the candidates appearing in 2023. Examination centre once allotted will be final and no request for change of examination centre will be considered. The CBSE board exam centre will be allotted as per the choice of city filled in the online exam form. For more details, candidates can check the official website of CBSE.
The post CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration For Private Student Begins Today appeared first on JK Breaking News.
Working Strategies: Solving the puzzle of the long goodbye
This column is about the dangers of taking months to leave a job after announcing a planned departure. But first, let me ask: Do you have a Rubik’s Cube in a junk drawer somewhere?
Yes, you probably do. With 450 million sold worldwide since its introduction in 1974, this maddening little fidget toy is one of the most successful products ever created. I even found one in our garden a few years back, which I later learned a frustrated neighbor had tossed over the fence. Since they’re made of plastic, they’ll probably be among the most common fossil remnants of our existence millennia from now.
I sometimes think about my dirt-crusted garden discovery when I consider situations where one side looks settled while the picture behind the scenes is more chaotic. Just like a partially-solved Rubik’s Cube, it soon becomes clear that trying to improve other aspects of the problem will mess up something else you thought was already fixed.
And where was I heading with this long analogy? Oh, right — to the long workplace goodbye. In theory, leaving a job slowly can be a win-win-win, especially if the departing employee has been deeply embedded in the organization.
When all the stars align, the employee wins by having more time to ease out the door; the company wins by having a smoother transfer of institutional knowledge or client loyalty; and the replacement worker wins by having a mentor while acclimating to new responsibilities.
The reality? Almost always messier, with only one or two sides “winning,” or everyone not-winning in the end. Sometimes lack of planning is the culprit, and sometimes it’s lack of communication, where everyone assumes they’re on the same page when they’re not. That’s when a sense of territory can kick in, with everyone trying to solve their side of the Rubik’s Cube without realizing the impact they’re having on the other squares.
For example, when the company removes the departing worker from long-term projects, it establishes the new team and reduces reliance on the person who’s leaving. Unfortunately, it can also create a lame duck, with a loss of stature and relevance. For the person who’s leaving, that makes an awkward walk down the hall past meetings-in-progress.
But when the company keeps the departing worker in the picture, the result can be just as awkward: A feedback loop from someone who won’t be around later to pay the price for bad advice. Or worse, an actual obstacle in the form of someone vested in past practices to the detriment of new processes. Or, far, far worse: Continued interaction for the sake of appearances, with diminishing engagement or investment in the results.
Things don’t get any better when the new person in the job discovers they’re not really in charge after all, as long as the other person is still in the building. Trying to balance between respecting a long-time employee and getting on with the business at hand can take an enormous toll.
Even clients and vendors can get caught in the turmoil, finding it difficult to identify who has authority over decisions and projects.
I start to see why my neighbor tossed that unsolved cube over the fence.
Despite all these shortcomings, long leave-takings aren’t necessarily a terrible idea — they’re just tricky. If you’re thinking about a phased departure, these tips might make it go more smoothly:
Lean short. Trying to decide between three months and six? That’s a clear sign that three is better. If you need the longer income or benefits, just wait three more months before announcing your three-month plan (netting you the same six months in the end).
Let things go. If you’re phasing out of the position, don’t just do less of everything. Let some things go completely so someone else can take them over, perhaps asking you the occasional guiding question.
Set clear boundaries. Transfer inquiries from clients or others directly to the person now handling the situation, and acknowledge their authority as you do so. Repeat as often as needed to establish the new order in everyone’s mind.
Leave early if needed. If a replacement isn’t named or isn’t stepping up, and the supposedly diminished workload is piling up on your desk, advance your departure date. Sometimes these arrangements fail and when they do, guess who ends up with reputational damage? That would be you, the person no longer there to defend themselves. If this happens, make as clean and clear of a leave-taking as you can and move on to the next thing on your life agenda.
Amy Lindgren owns a career consulting firm in St. Paul. She can be reached at [email protected]
