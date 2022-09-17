latest news First Lady Jill Biden visits Homeboy Industries in Los Angeles

Mario Lundes welcomed First Lady Jill Biden to the Homeboy Industries bakery on Friday afternoon, eager — but nervous — to share her story of redemption.

“It’s difficult, but if I did it, they can do it too,” Lundes said.

For the past 11 years, he has worked for the renowned Los Angeles social enterprise, which provides rehabilitation and reintegration services to thousands of formerly incarcerated or gang-affiliated individuals. It helped him find “light at the end of the tunnel” after serving his sentence, said Lundes, who now works as a substance abuse disorder intake coordinator.

“It was an honor to meet her and welcome her to the Homeboy Bakery,” he said. “I talked to him a bit about what they were doing there.”

Biden’s visit was brief, stopping for a tour of the nonprofit’s bakery and cafe after speaking earlier in the afternoon at a nearby fundraiser for the Democratic National Committee, but she said she was happy to be able to go.

Jill Biden’s Homeboy Industries tour came years after then-Vice President Joe Biden visited the nonprofit in 2015. “There’s a relationship between the Bidens and the Homeboys “said Emily Chapa, a case manager. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times)

“I’ve heard so much about this place,” Biden said after listening to stories from other “homies” and helping bake some pastries. “All it takes is for someone to believe in you.

President Biden visited the organization in 2015 when he was vice president, which Emily Chapa fondly remembered as she and others gathered outside the Homegirl Cafe in Chinatown to watch Jill Biden’s motorcade drive off .

“I really believe we have a friend in the White House,” said Chapa, who works in case management for the nonprofit. “They know us; we have the impression that they respect what we do…. There is a relationship between the Bidens and the Homeboys.

Homeboy Bakery and Homegirl Cafe are two of Homeboy Industries’ sprawling social enterprises, which focus on an 18-month rehabilitation program that helps people re-enter the workforce with job training and wraparound services.

Founded by Father Gregory Boyle more than three decades ago, the nonprofit now serves hundreds of interns in Southern California each year.

“Homeboy really represents this hope that people can change their lives, and that the First Lady of the United States will come to us and be a part of our community…it’s just exciting for all of us here, especially our interns” said Tom Vozzo, CEO of Homeboy Industries.

Homeboy is 90% privately funded, Vozzo said, but support from local and federal governments can make a big difference. The nonprofit recently received a $2 million grant from the U.S. Department of Labor aimed at supporting young people who have gone through the criminal justice system, and the Biden administration recently introduced “incarceration to employment” as a priority.

“They’re here and they’re trying to put more money into workforce development for people who have been incarcerated before, and that’s the population we serve,” Vozzo said. “Having a consistent set of government contracts will allow us to serve many more people.”

Eugene Walker, Homeboy’s Workforce Development Manager, told the first lady that he was mentoring others who were now going through what he had been doing, transitioning from prison through the program of Homeboy training.

“What’s the secret sauce?” We build relationships,” Walker told Biden. “We meet you where you are…. Homeboy magic happens every day.

Chapa couldn’t speak to Biden, but she said it still meant a lot to her knowing the first lady came and heard from some of the “people on the fringes” that Homeboy aims to serve.

“The things that we stand for, that are part of our mission,” Chapa said, “it’s nice to see some of those same policies and beliefs with a president and people in those positions.”