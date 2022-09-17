News
Miami Heat headed back to Bahamas for training camp
For the third time in 10 years, the Miami Heat will hold training camp in the Bahamas.
The Heat previously trained in 2013 and 2016 at the Atlantis Paradise Island resort, this time to hold their camp at the Baha Mar resort complex on the island of New Providence.
The Heat had planned to return to the Bahamas in the interim, with those plans preempted by the COVID pandemic. Instead, the team mostly has held camp at FTX Arena, although there also have been camps in Palm Beach County.
The Heat’s initial camp in the Bahamas came ahead of the franchise’s fourth and final season of the Big Three of Dwyane Wade, LeBron James and Chris Bosh, after two consecutive NBA championships.
The visit resonated with all three.
“It was,” Bosh said, “the best training camp ever.”
Said Wade, “It was one of my favorite training camps.”
After the Heat’s most recent camp in the Bahamas, coach Erik Spoelstra said, “We spent so much time together and really tried to get to know each other. We spent a lot of time on the court but we spent a lot of time off the court. That’s why I love going away. It gives you a little bit of a start on that.”
The Heat have alternated holding their annual camps both at FTX Arena and away venues, including one in 2010 at the Hurlburt Field Air Force installation at Eglin Air Force Base in the Florida Panhandle ahead of the first Big Three season. The team also has trained at Florida Atlantic University several times, as well as several smaller colleges in Palm Beach County
The Heat’s bond with the Bahamas has transcended the team’s marketing partnership, with several players last season traveling to the island for a team bonding session ahead of the playoffs, a trip arranged by point guard Kyle Lowry. In addition, Jimmy Butler is among Heat players who have made the Bahamas a regular getaway.
The Heat will hold their media day on Sept. 26 at FTX Arena before leaving that night for Baha Mar. The Heat then will practice and train there in private sessions through Oct. 1. The exception will be an Oct. 1 practice session open to invited guests and children from the Bahamas Youth Basketball Federation.
The Heat open their preseason Oct. 4 against Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Oct. 4 at FTX Arena. The Heat open their 35th regular season on Oct. 19 against the visiting Chicago Bulls.
The Heat have 19 players under contract for training camp, one below the NBA offseason maximum, and then will be forced to trim by their regular-season opener to a maximum of 15 under standard contract and two players on two-way contract.
Fourteen players are under standard contract to the Heat: Butler, Lowry, Bam Adebayo, Dewayne Dedmon, Udonis Haslem. Tyler Herro, Haywood Highsmith, Nikola Jovic, Caleb Martin, Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven.
Under two-way contract are Marcus Garrett and Darius Days.
Invited to training camp off their solid summer-league play for the Heat and then expected to be shifted to the Heat G League affiliate, the Sioux Falls Skyforce, are Jamaree Bouya, Jamal Cain and Orlando Robinson.
Haslem is the lone Heat player to make all three camp trips to the Bahamas.
“I enjoy the people. I enjoy the culture, the food. Everybody’s nice. The weather is great. There are a lot of Miami Heat fans,” he said, adding, “It’s just like being home.”
()
How Powell and the Fed Could React to FedEx’s Warning
CNBC’s Jim Cramer said on Friday that FedEx’s warning of deteriorating economic conditions suggests the Federal Reserve is doing better than expected in its inflation effort – meaning the central bank could take a step back after its January meeting. next week.
“If Fed Chief Jay Powell watched our interview last night … he might find he’s made more headway on inflation than he realizes,” Cramer said.
“Maybe Powell will hit us with another 75 basis point hike here and then say maybe it’s time to take a more measured approach in order to assess how things are going,” he said. -he adds.
The “Mad Money” host’s comments came after FedEx, a flagship state-of-the-economy company, warned on Thursday of falling global shipments and a looming global recession.
Stocks closed on Friday as Wall Street digested the news, with major averages posting their fourth losing week in five.
Cramer also previewed next week’s earnings slate. All earnings and income estimates are courtesy of FactSet.
Monday: Auto area
- Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 6:55 a.m. ET; conference call at 10 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $38.5
- Projected revenue: $5.16 billion
Cramer said he wanted to know if they saw an end to the car shortage.
Tuesday: Nvidia
- GTC Financial Analyst Q&A at 1 p.m. ET
Cramer said he is staying with Nvidia despite recent title drops. “That’s how Nvidia behaves – you get incredibly fast descents followed by long rallies.”
Wednesday: General Mills, Salesforce, Lennar, KB Homes
General Mills
- First Quarter 2023 Earnings Release at 7:00 a.m. ET; conference call at 9 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $1
- Projected revenue: $4.72 billion
The company will likely be a winner as it is a prime food stock in an uncertain economic environment, Cramer predicted.
Selling power
- Investor Day at 4 p.m. ET
Cramer said while he doesn’t expect to hear anything that might motivate him to buy the stock, he’s still bullish over the long term.
Lennar
- Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 4:30 p.m. ET; conference call on Thursdays at 11 a.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $4.86
- Projected revenue: $8.97 billion
Knowledge base home
- Release of third quarter 2022 results between 4:10 p.m. and 4:20 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $2.66
- Projected revenue: $1.88 billion
Cramer said he expects Lennar and KB Home to be soft due to soaring mortgage rates.
Thursday: Costco, FedEx, Qualcomm
Costco
- Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release at 4:15 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET
- Projected EPS: $4.17
- Projected revenues: $70.8 billion
Cramer said he hopes the stock will drop so the Investing Club can buy more.
fedex
While the company may reveal more information about its latest quarter, its trajectory likely won’t change since it already announced disappointing results in its preliminary announcement, Cramer said.
Qualcomm
- Auto Investor Day at TBD
Cramer said the company will showcase the “new Qualcomm” at the event.
Disclaimer: Cramer’s Charitable Trust owns shares of Costo, Salesforce, Nvidia and Qualcomm.
Study: Minnesota missing out on up to $46M in revenue by not taxing newly legal THC edibles
Minnesota could be missing out on up to $46 million in untaxed sales of newly legal edible cannabis products, according to an analysis from the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
In July, edible cannabis products became legal in the state, but the legislation that opened up that door had minimal regulation and no taxation requirements. An analysis from UMD’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research found the state could collect anywhere between $40 million and as much as $46 million in revenue in the next year if the state had a 10% tax.
“If Minnesota were to implement a cannabis tax, the state would have a new source of money that could be used to benefit the state and its residents,” the study concluded. “Perhaps the legislature will consider this opportunity in future legislative sessions.”
Rep. Heather Edelson, the Edina Democrat who sponsored the legal cannabis legislation in the 2022 legislative session, told reporters in July that much of the regulation for newly legal cannabis products would rest on cities and counties, but said she would support further legislation for taxes and regulation.
The UMD study based its figure on the growth in legal cannabis tax revenues from other states including Colorado, Michigan and Oregon, which have legalized recreational marijuana in the past decade.
The study said because Minnesota has only legalized edible cannabis products it would not take in as much revenue as other states that have fully legalized recreational marijuana like Colorado and Michigan. But ultimately it concluded the state is still missing out on tens of millions in taxes with its limited legalization.
Michigan, a state of about 10 million people, legalized recreational cannabis in 2018. It has a 10% tax on sales, and collected $210 million last year, according to the study. Past legal cannabis bills in Minnesota, which has a population of around 5.6 million, called for a 10% tax on sales. If Minnesota taxed legal edibles under the current law, the state could reasonably expect to see half of what Michigan collected in its first year of full-scale legalization of recreational marijuana, the study said. Minnesota would see lower revenues due to its lower population and limited scope of legalization.
Many in Minnesota were surprised when edibles containing psychoactive THC became legal earlier this summer, including some of the lawmakers who voted in its favor. Edible — and drinkable — cannabis became legal after new legislation came into effect as part of a large health care bill DFL Gov. Tim Walz signed into law.
Under the new law, anyone 21 and older in Minnesota can buy edible products that contain THC, short for tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component that gets users “high.” Consumable products containing less than 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package can now be sold in the state, providing they are derived from hemp, which must contain less than 0.3% THC under federal law. Any cannabis containing more than that level is considered marijuana, which is still illegal nationally.
An unregulated form of hemp-derived THC called delta-8 had already been legal in Minnesota under a loophole in federal legislation passed in 2018. A key point of Minnesota’s new law, which regulates hemp products, also made the more potent delta-9 THC legal in the state so long as it is derived from hemp. The law also took steps to regulate delta-8 THC products.
Meanwhile, many Minnesota cities, left with little guidance on how to regulate cannabis products that became legal in the state in July, have started to create their own rules for edible cannabis, with some moving to ban the products outright.
NBA free agents: Dennis Schroder to Lakers; ex-Heat forward James Johnson to Pacers
Where the NBA free-agent list stands:
Best available: Miles Bridges (R), Eric Bledsoe, Hassan Whiteside, Rodney Hood, Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Elfrid Payton, Paul Millsap, Wayne Ellington, Blake Griffin, Tristan Thompson, Svi Mykhailiuk, Andre Iguodala, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson,Kemba Walker, LaMarcus Aldridge, Isaiah Thomas.
Agreed to terms: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Joel Ayayi (Magic), Deandre Ayton (Suns), Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Mo Bamba (Magic), Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Kent Bazemore (Kings), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Jordan Bell (China), Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Bol Bol (Magic), Isaac Bonga (Germany), Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), Moses Brown (Clippers), Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Devontae Cacok (Trail Blazers), Bruno Caboclo (Celtics), Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), Javon Carter (Bucks), Willie Cauley-Stein (Rockets), Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Chris Chiozza (Nets), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Norris Cole (Puerto Rico), Sharife Cooper (Hawks), Jarrett Culver (Hawks), Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Matthew Dellavedova (Kings), Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Lu Dort (Thunder), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Kessler Edwards (Nets), CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Malik Fitts (Celtics), Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Trent Forrest (Hawks), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Langston Galloway (Pacers), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Taj Gibson (Wizards), Anthony Gill (Wizards), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Gary Harris (Magic), James Harden (76ers), Jared Harper (Spain), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), Danuel House (76ers), Markus Howard (Spain), Sergei Ibaka (Bucks), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Josh Jackson (Raptors), James Johnson (Pacers), Damian Jones (Lakers), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Frank Kaminsky (Hawks), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Jake Layman (Boston Celtics), Damion Lee (Suns), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Caleb Martin (Heat), Cody Martin (Hornets), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Sam Merrill (Kings), Patty Mills (Nets), Malik Monk (Kings), Markieff Morris (Nets), Mike Muscala (Thunder), RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Josh Okogie (Suns), Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Victor Oladipo (Heat), Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Jamorko Pickett (Cavaliers), Theo Pinson (Mavericks), Yves Pons (France), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Myles Powell (China). Trevelin Queen (76ers), Neemias Queta (Kings), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves). Mitchell Robinson (Knicks), Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Dennis Schroder (Lakers), Admiral Schofield (Magic), Jay Scrubb (Clippers), Collin Sexton (Jazz), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Edmond Sumner (Nets), Terry Taylor (Pacers), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), P.J. Tucker (76ers), Rayjon Tucker (Australia), Denzel Valentine (Celtics), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Noah Vonleh (Celtics), Ish Wainright (Suns), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), John Wall Clippers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks), Cassius Winston (Germany), Delon Wright (Wizards), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Atlanta Hawks: Sharife Cooper, Gorgui Dieng (Spurs), Kevin Knox II (Pistons), Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot, Skylar Mays, Lou Williams, Delon Wright (Wizards).
Boston Celtics: Malik Fitts (Celtics), Sam Hauser (Celtics), Luke Kornet (Celtics), Brodric Thomas (R)
Brooklyn Nets: LaMarcus Aldridge, Bruce Brown (Nuggets), Nicolas Claxton (Nets), Goran Dragic (Bulls), Andre Drummond (Bulls), David Duke Jr. (Nets), Kessler Edwards (Nets), Blake Griffin, Patty Mills (Nets).
Charlotte Hornets: Miles Bridges (R), Montrezl Harrell (76ers), Arnoldas Kulboka (Greece), Scottie Lewis (Hornets), Cody Martin (Hornets).
Chicago Bulls: Troy Brown Jr. (Lakers), Tyler Cook, Malcolm Hill (Bulls), Derrick Jones Jr. (Bulls), Zach LaVine (Bulls), Matt Thomas, Tristan Thompson.
Cleveland Cavaliers: Moses Brown (Clippers), Ed Davis, Brandon Goodwin, RJ Nembhard (Cavaliers), Rajon Rondo, Collin Sexton (Jazz).
Dallas Mavericks: Jalen Brunson (Knicks), Theo Pinson (Mavericks).
Denver Nuggets: Facundo Campazzo, Vlatko Cancar (Nuggets), DeMarcus Cousins, Bryn Forbes (Timberwolves), Markus Howard (Spain), Davon Reed (Nuggets), Austin Rivers (Timberwolves).
Detroit Pistons: Marvin Bagley III (Pistons), Carsen Edwards (Turkey), Luka Garza (Timberwolves), Frank Jackson, Rodney McGruder (Pistons), Jamorko Pickett (Cavaliers), Kemba Walker.
Golden State Warriors: Nemanja Bjelica (Turkey), Chris Chiozza (Nets), Andre Iguodala, Damion Lee (Suns), Kevon Looney (Warriors), Nico Mannion (Italy), Gary Payton II (Trail Blazers), Otto Porter Jr. (Raptors), Juan Toscano-Anderson (Lakers), Quinndary Weatherspoon (Warriors).
Houston Rockets: Bruno Fernando (Rockets), Trevelin Queen (76ers), Dennis Schroder (Lakers), John Wall (Clippers).
Indiana Pacers: Ricky Rubio (Cavaliers), Jalen Smith (Pacers), Terry Taylor (Pacers), T.J. Warren (Nets), Duane Washington Jr. (Suns).
Los Angeles Clippers: Nicolas Batum (Clippers), Amir Coffey (Clippers), Isaiah Hartenstein (Knicks), Rodney Hood, Semi Ojeleye (Italy), Jay Scrubb.
Los Angeles Lakers: Carmelo Anthony, Trevor Ariza, Kent Bazemore (Kings), Wayne Ellington, Dwight Howard, Malik Monk (Kings).
Memphis Grizzlies: Kyle Anderson (Timberwolves), Jarrett Culver (Hawks), Tyus Jones (Grizzlies), Yves Pons (France), Tyrell Terry.
MIAMI HEAT: Dewayne Dedmon (Heat), Udonis Haslem (Heat), Caleb Martin (Heat), Markieff Morris (Nets), Victor Oladipo (Heat), P.J. Tucker (76ers).
Milwaukee Bucks: Javon Carter (Bucks), Serge Ibaka (Bucks), Wesley Matthews (Bucks), Jordan Nwora (R), Bobby Portis (Bucks), Rayjon Tucker (Bucks), Luca Vildoza (Bucks), Lindell Wigginton (Bucks).
Minnesota Timberwolves: Jake Layman (Boston Celtics), Nathan Knight (Timberwolves), Josh Okogie (Suns), McKinley Wright IV.
New Orleans Pelicans: Gary Clark, Tony Snell.
New York Knicks: Solomon Hill, Taj Gibson (Wizards), Mitchell Robinson (Knicks).
Oklahoma City Thunder: Lu Dort (Thunder), JaMychal Green (Warriors), Mike Muscala (Thunder), Paul Watson.
Orlando Magic: Mo Bamba (Magic), Bol Bol (Magic), Ignas Brazdeikis (Lithuania), Gary Harris (Magic), Robin Lopez (Cavaliers), Admiral Schofield (Magic).
Philadelphia 76ers: Charlie Brown Jr. (76ers), James Harden (76ers), DeAndre Jordan (Nuggets), Paul Millsap, Myles Powell (China).
Phoenix Suns: Deandre Ayton (Suns), Bismack Biyombo (Suns), Aaron Holiday (Hawks), JaVale McGee (Mavericks), Abdel Nader, Elfrid Payton, Ish Wainright (Suns).
Portland Trail Blazers: Eric Bledsoe, Keljin Blevins, CJ Elleby(Trail Blazers), Drew Eubanks (Trail Blazers), Joe Ingles (Bucks), Anfernee Simons (Trail Blazers), Ben McLemore, Jusuf Nurkic (Trail Blazers), Norvell Pelle, Dennis Smith Jr., Trendon Watford (Trail Blazers).
Sacramento Kings: Donte DiVencenzo (Warriors), Josh Jackson (Raptors), Damian Jones (Lakers), Louis King, Jeremy Lamb, Neemias Queta (Kings).
San Antonio Spurs: Devontae Cacok (Spurs), Danilo Gallinari (Celtics), Lonnie Walker IV (Lakers), Joe Wieskamp (Spurs).
Toronto Raptors: Isaac Bonga (Germany), Chris Boucher (Raptors), Armoni Brooks, Justin Champagnie (Raptors), Nando De Colo (R), David Johnson (R), Yuta Watanabe (Nets), Thaddeus Young (Raptors).
Utah Jazz: Trent Forrest (Hawks), Juancho Herangomez (Raptors), Danuel House (76ers), Elijah Hughes, Eric Paschall (Timbertwolves), Hassan Whiteside.
Washington Wizards: Joel Ayayi (Magic), Bradley Beal (Wizards), Thomas Bryant (Lakers), Anthony Gill (Wizards), Raul Neto (Cavaliers), Tomas Satoransky (Spain), Cassius Winston (Germany).
KEY: (R) – restricted free agent, team has right to match outside offers.
(As reported by Sun Sentinel, ESPN, The Athletic, The Associated Press and other NBA media outlets.)
Austin Jackson switches to IR; Terron Armstead questionable for Sunday’s Ravens game – The Denver Post
The Dolphins’ offensive line concerns grew more serious on Friday when coach Mike McDaniel said right tackle Austin Jackson (right ankle) will be on the short-term injured reserve, meaning he will be missing at least four games, and left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable for Sunday’s game at Baltimore with a toe injury.
“It was kind of close,” McDaniel said of putting Jackson on IR. “The ankles are a bit finicky. But what we really wanted to avoid after taking all the considerations into account is that we didn’t want it to last the whole season.
Jackson suffered the injury in the second quarter of last week’s 20-7 win over New England when he was rolled up on a run from fullback Alec Ingold. He stayed in the game for one more game before going to the sidelines.
Greg Little, who replaced Jackson in the game, will replace Jackson in the starting lineup, protecting the blind side of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Armstead, who sat out the Patriots for two games in the fourth quarter, is suffering from a toe injury. When asked if he was confident Armstead would play on Sunday, McDaniel was wary.
“I’m confident he’s limited today and questionable for the game,” he said.
Armstead, the three-time Pro Bowl selection who is the Dolphins’ best offensive lineman, could be a play call.
“It just depends if he’s worried about it, it’ll go all the way to the game because he’ll do whatever it takes to play,” McDaniel said. “If he feels pretty good, he won’t.”
McDaniel said the team was “very confident” in Little.
“He did a great job jumping in there [last week] and he really got the most out of all of his reps,” McDaniel said.
The Dolphins carry just eight offensive linemen on their 53-man roster. ESPN reported Wednesday that the Dolphins intend to sign veteran offensive tackle Brandon Shell, a 30-year-old who started 61 games in the past six seasons with Seattle and the New York Jets. The team made no such announcement.
The Dolphins have three offensive linemen on their 16-man practice squad: tackles Kion Smith and Larnel Coleman and James Empey.
Armstead has not committed to his status.
“Ideally the starting 11 will be there, but that’s not how the game works,” he said.
Armstead said he knows how to compensate when injured.
“Unfortunately, I had to become a master compensator and learn ways [to play],” he said. “I’ve added tools to my tool bag that have helped me succeed in games where I’m not feeling my best or facing something.”
McDaniel seemed encouraged by Armstead, although he is unsure if he will play on Sunday.
“He has a great pain tolerance, especially in games,” McDaniel said.
McDaniel said he thinks Armstead has played games with worse injuries, but said the Dolphins don’t want that injury to persist all season. He said he doesn’t think Armstead’s mobility will be too restricted.
“If he’s able to go, it’ll be full speed ahead with him because that’s how he is,” McDaniel said.
In other injury news, defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (back), running back Salvon Ahmed (heel), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) and tight end Hunter Long (ankle) are debatable.
Tight end Cethan Carter (concussion protocol), injured in the Patriots game, is listed as an out for the game.
Skip the game average?
Although quarterback Tua Tagovailoa didn’t throw deep often last week against New England, he ranked in the middle of the NFL, according to a passing game metric. Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson, on the other hand, was above average.
Tagovailoa was tied for 12th in the Intended Air Yards by attempted pass at 8.3 yards, according to Pro Football Reference.
IAY/attempt is defined as the average aerial yards per pass attempt, whether completed or not.
Baltimore led the league with 12.0 yards, slightly ahead of second-placed Tampa Bay (11.3 yards).
Incidentally, Tagovailoa stopped play 14 of his 33 attempts, which ranked him second in the league behind Philadelphia (16).
Ravens focus on the tackle
Dolphins wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can make a short home pass in the blink of an eye, so Baltimore emphasizes the importance of tackling and taking good angles. Waddle, a 1,000-yard receiver last year as a rookie, had a 42-yard touchdown reception last week in which he caught an 11-yard pass, split three defensemen and sprinted for 31 yards. And you know what six-time Pro Bowl selection Hill can do with his speed.
“The timing of their offense is what makes it work,” Ravens defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said. “If the ball comes out in time and a guy catches it and runs you’re in trouble. That’s something we’ll try to put in place for them.
()
Doctors group lines up behind Walz in Minnesota governor’s race, not Dr. Scott Jensen
In the race for Minnesota governor this week, the non-doctor candidate — Gov. Tim Walz — got a boost from doctors over his opponent, Dr. Scott Jensen.
Why? In addition to Walz, a Democrat, earning praise from doctors for his response to the coronavirus pandemic, Jensen, a former Republican state senator and Minnesota Family Physician of the Year, has eroded goodwill among some of his peers for his dubious stances surrounding COVID-19, according to interviews with several doctors — some of whom have supported Democratic causes in the past.
“Sometimes you have to make a stand,” said Dr. Peter Bornstein, an infectious disease doctor with Allina Health who said he has voted for candidates from both parties over the years but has generally tried to stay out of public political discourse.
Through a spokesman, Jensen declined to comment for this story. As a candidate, his identity as a family doctor has remained central to his message.
On Friday, his campaign released a TV ad touting his experience as a doctor. Wearing a white lab coat, Jensen says to the camera, “As a family doctor for more than 40 years, I have been a trusted voice for my patients.” The ad closes with the tagline “Heal Minnesota.”
MEDICAL ASSOCIATION BACKS WALZ
The most eye-opening endorsement of Walz over Jensen came from the Minnesota Medical Association’s political arm, MEDPAC, which represents more than 11,000 physicians and physicians-in-training across the state and had a previous record of endorsing Jensen.
The group has endorsed both Democrats and Republicans in selected legislative races over the years, including three Republicans and eight Democrats this year. But the group rarely endorses candidates in statewide races, and when it has, it’s been mixed, endorsing Democrat Mark Dayton in 2014, Independence Party candidate Tom Horner in 2010, and Republican Tim Pawlenty in 2002.
In 2016, the same year Jensen was named the Minnesota Family Physician of the Year by the Minnesota Academy of Family Physicians, MEDPAC endorsed Jensen as he sought an open seat in the Minnesota Senate representing the Chaska area.
Dr. Will Nicholson, a hospitalist with M Health Fairview and chair of MEDPAC’s board of directors, announced the group’s endorsement of Walz in a letter Tuesday. In it, Nicholson said Walz “using science- and evidence-based actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and strongly advocates for widespread vaccination.”
The letter never mentions Jensen, and in an interview, Nicholson declined to criticize Jensen, emphasizing that “negative campaigning goes against our core values as physicians… We’re physicians, and we don’t talk a lot about the medicines we’re not using or the medicines that don’t work.”
DOCTORS SPEAK OUT
A few frontline local doctors have publicly criticized Jensen throughout the pandemic, as he has attempted to cast skepticism on the death count, endorsed unproven treatments, and stoked doubts about vaccine safety and effectiveness, but many remained silent.
Bornstein, who has made three donations to Democratic campaigns or causes since 2004, said he felt the situation changed when Jensen became the Republican nominee.
Adding to his unease with Jensen was when Jensen recently defended his statements equating mask mandates and other COVID restrictions to the rise of authoritarianism in Nazi Germany and the Holocaust, said Bornstein, who is Jewish and treated COVID patients during pandemic.
“There’s a difference between public health skepticism and political opportunism,” he said at a news conference Friday.
PARTISAN OVERTONES AND ABORTION
The venue of Bornstein’s comments was a news conference organized by Protect Our Care, a Democrat-aligned advocacy group. The event featured numerous doctors from various disciplines, including prominent leaders like Dr. Penny Wheeler, who retired last year as CEO of Allina. Wheeler, like some of the other doctors present, have a public record of supporting Democrats — a fact seized upon by Jensen defenders.
They also noted that COVID wasn’t the only reason cited by doctors endorsing Walz. Jensen’s opposition to abortion hangs over the discussion as well.
MEDPAC’s endorsement of Walz states he “works to protect the patient-physician relationship and patient access to care, especially reproductive healthcare.” Abortion rights doesn’t appear to be a litmus test for candidates, however; some of the legislative candidates the group is endorsing this year describe themselves as pro-life.
In response to Friday’s event by the left-aligned Protect Our Care, Nick Majerus, communications director for the Republican party of Minnesota, released the following statement:
“Democrats want this election to be about abortion because they are desperate to distract from their failed records. Abortion is not on the ballot in November — it is protected in Minnesota by a supreme court case, Doe V. Gomez, and there is nothing the next legislature or governor can do to restrict abortion access here. Our Republican candidates are focused on the real issues impacting Minnesota families like rising inflation and a stagnating economy, fighting the Democrats’ crime wave, and improving educational outcomes while empowering parents.”
Jensen’s position on abortion has shifted since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the constitutional right to abortion once hallowed in Roe v. Wade. After previously saying he would seek to ban abortions in Minnesota and didn’t support any exceptions for rape, last month he said he did support such exceptions.
Nanoracks cut a piece of metal in space for the first time TechCrunch
Nanoracks has just made space construction and manufacturing history with the first demonstration of metal cutting in orbit. The technique could be critical for the next generation of large-scale space stations and even lunar habitats.
The experiment was carried out in May by Nanoracks and its parent company Voyager Space, after going into orbit aboard the SpaceX Transporter 5 launch. The company only recently released additional details on Friday.
The objective of the Outpost Mars Demo-1 mission was to cut a piece of corrosion-resistant metal, similar to the outer shell of United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur and common in space debris, using a technique called friction milling .
Welding and cutting metals is a messy operation on Earth, but all that dust and debris just falls to the ground. But “when you’re in space, in a vacuum, it doesn’t really do that. It doesn’t necessarily float either,” Marshall Smith, senior vice president of space systems at Nanoracks, explained to TechCrunch in May. “What you want to do is contain this debris, not necessarily because it could be a micrometeor problem, which could also be the case, but mostly because you want to keep your working environment own.”
The entire demonstration lasted about a minute. The main objective – to cut a single small sample of steel – was successfully achieved. Inside the spacecraft were two more samples to be cut as a “goal to achieve”, and Nanoracks is investigating why they weren’t cut as well.
It was conducted in partnership with Maxar Technologies, which developed the robotic arm that performed the cut. This arm used a commercially available friction milling end effector, and the entire structure was contained within the Outpost spacecraft to ensure that no debris escaped. Indeed, one of the main objectives of the demonstration was to produce no debris – and it worked.
Nanoracks used a type of metal similar to a rocket upper stage precisely because the company’s long-term goal is to modify used upper stages and convert them into orbital platforms, or whatever. it calls “outposts”.
“We’re constantly throwing higher steps,” Smith said. “Imagine in the long run, you could go and collect 1, 2, 3, 4 of these and push them to make contact with each other and you can put them together and create large structures that can be used for a certain number of choices.
According to Smith, this is just the beginning. Going forward, Nanoracks will attempt larger scale cuts in its quest to eventually lead larger build efforts.
In addition to the Outpost program, Nanoracks and Voyager have partnered with Lockheed Martin develop a commercial space station, which the group calls Starlab. NASA has selected the group to further develop its plans under the agency’s Commercial Low Earth Orbit Destinations program, for a contract worth $160 million. Blue Origin and Northrop Grumman also won contracts.
