Migrants got a free trip ‘to a rich island’ through abortion – Marines behind Biden liked his line on using people as props

Erin Miller has mastered the art of unlocking the foundational memories of millennials.

Miller, 33, attracted more than 1.7 million people to TikTok by posting videos recreating relatable – sometimes goofy – moments they may also have experienced in the late 90s and early 2000s .

Like frying her bangs with a flat iron before a garage party — because that was the cool hairstyle back then (and nobody knew better). Or have her classmates sign their plain white T-shirts with a sharpie on the last day of college (Miller’s caption on the video reads, “Who else remembers this?”).

Tapping into that millennial nostalgia has become how Miller and many other creators with similar returning content pay their bills.

Nostalgia sells, according to some marketing experts. And brands know that partnering with such creators, who have specifically built their followers around nostalgic content, can help them gain more visibility with a desired demographic.

“It’s a psychological thing. You feel comfortable when you go back in time,” said Lisa Sciulli, professor of marketing and department head at the Eberly School of Business at Indiana University in Pennsylvania, of marketing related to nostalgia. “You remember when times were simpler.”

Miller shared a similar perspective, saying she and her audience know there’s “something so heartwarming about nostalgia.”

“There are so many universal experiences that we didn’t know we were all having,” she said.

For example, says Miller, “everyone has a first period horror story.” That’s why it was easy for him to create content for Tampax, whose products Miller grew up with.

In the video Miller released as part of his trademark deal with Tampax, Miller depicts his mother teaching him how to use a tampon for the first time. “Mom, I think I’m going to die!” There’s blood under there! she exclaims as herself in 2002. “Honey, you’ve started your period,” the bespectacled version of her mother calmly explains.

It’s no surprise that nostalgic content has become so popular – as the old saying goes, everything old is new again. Y2K fashion, which once made millennials cringe, is now a major influence on Gen Z style and wider culture. Items like bucket hats, babydoll t-shirts and controversial low-rise jeans have all seen a resurgence among younger consumers in recent years. This has led to a savings boom among younger generations.

Some brands are even bringing back discontinued items and partnering with nostalgic designers to do so.

Pop-Tarts, a Kellogg’s brand, teamed up with nostalgic designer Jenna Barclay this year to promote the re-release of the discontinued Frosted Grape Pop-Tart flavor.

By reinventing your product again, in a nostalgic way, it changes the life cycle of your product and extends your brand. -Lisa Sciulli, Eberly School of Business at Indiana University of Pennsylvania

“By reinventing your product again, in a nostalgic way, it changes your product life cycle and extends your brand,” said Sciulli of Indiana University in Pennsylvania.

Other brands are trying to jump on the nostalgia trend, even though they didn’t exist back in the days that many people are nostalgic about.

For example, Nancy Putignano, a nostalgic designer with more than 232,000 followers on TikTok, recently partnered with Poshmark, an e-commerce platform founded in 2011.

Putignano, 35, said being able to earn money while connecting with other millennials was mind-blowing.

“When I started, I didn’t think I would ever have so many fans,” she said. Now, “people contact me to work with me, and it’s really nice.”

It’s also a win for brands, especially because millennials are a highly engaged audience, said Mae Karwowski, founder and CEO of influencer marketing agency Obvious.ly.

The nostalgic content feels authentic and plays on shared experiences, which helps it work well with Gen Z and millennials, Karwowski said.

“It’s a sure way [of marketing] while creating really fun content that makes your brand relevant again,” Karwowski said.

Sometimes millennial nostalgia also leads to celebrity partnerships.

In a video, Miller collaborated with singer and 2000s idol Jesse McCartney to promote his US tour.

In another, she danced with 1990s icon and former N’SYNC member Lance Bass. The video, however, they made just for fun.