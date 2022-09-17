News
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope is so good we might need improved planetary models
It has become overwhelmingly clear over the past few months that NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is doing exactly what it set out to do. As its creators had hoped, the multibillion-dollar machine ‘unfolds the universe’ perfectly, revealing cosmic light we can’t see with our own eyes – and its excellent results have even astronomers most unlikely feel alive.
Because of this gold-plated telescope, Twitter once went wild over a murky red dot. For 48 hours, people around the world were gawked at a galaxy born shortly after the birth of time itself. It would seem that, thanks to the technological prowess of the JWST, humanity is united on stardust.
But here’s the thing.
Amid personal awe, Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists warn we should consider a crucial scientific consequence of having a superhero telescope.
If the JWST is like a zero-to-100 range upgrade, they wonder, is it possible that our science models also need a zero-to-100 reboot? Are the datasets that scientists have been using for decades unable to match the power of the device and therefore fail to reveal what it is trying to tell us?
“The data we will get from the JWST will be incredible, but … our knowledge will be limited if our models don’t match in quality,” said Clara Sousa-Silva, a quantum astrochemist at Harvard’s Center for Astrophysics. & Smithsonian, told CNET.
And, according to a new study she co-authored, published Thursday in the journal Nature Astronomy, the answer is yes.
Specifically, this paper suggests that some of the light analysis tools scientists normally use to understand exoplanet atmospheres are not fully equipped to handle the exceptional light data from the JWST. In the long term, such an obstacle can have the most impact massive Everyone’s JWST Quest: The Hunt for Alien Life.
“Currently, the model we use to decipher the spectral information is not up to par with the accuracy and quality of data we have from the James Webb Telescope,” said Prajwal Niraula, a graduate student in the science department of Earth, Atmosphere and Planets from MIT and co-author of the study, said in a statement. “We have to improve our game.”
Here’s one way to think about the riddle.
Imagine pairing the newest and most powerful Xbox console with the very first iteration of a television. (Yes, I know the extreme hypothetical nature of my scenario). The Xbox would try to give the TV great high-res, colorful, beautiful graphics to show us – but the TV wouldn’t have the ability to compute anything.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the TV exploded. But the fact is you wouldn’t to know which is what Xbox is trying to give you, unless you get an equally high resolution TV.
Similarly, in the vein of exoplanet discoveries, scientists feed a bunch of light or photon data from deep space into models that test “opacity.” Opacity measures how easily photons pass through a material and differs depending on factors such as the wavelength of light, temperature and pressure of the material.
This means that each such interaction leaves behind a signature that tells about the properties of the photon and, therefore, in the case of exoplanets, the type of chemical atmosphere that these photons passed through to reach the light detector. This is how scientists somehow calculate backwards, from light data, what the atmosphere of an exoplanet is made up of.
In this case, the detector linkage is on the James Webb Space Telescope – but in the team’s new study, after testing the most commonly used opacity model, the researchers saw the data lights from JWST hit what they call a “precision wall”. ”
The model wasn’t sensitive enough to analyze things like whether a planet has an atmospheric temperature of 300 or 600 Kelvin, the researchers say, or whether a certain gas occupies 5% or 25% of the atmosphere. Such a difference is not only statistically significant, but according to Niraula, “it is also important for allowing us to constrain planetary formation mechanisms and reliably identify biosignatures.”
That is, evidence of extraterrestrial life.
“We need to work on our interpretive tools,” Sousa-Silva said, “so we don’t end up seeing something amazing through JWST and not knowing how to interpret it.”
Additionally, the team also found that its models somehow concealed its uncertain readings. A few adjustments can easily hide the uncertainty, judging the results as a good fit when they are incorrect.
“We found that there are enough parameters to change, even with a bad model, to get a good fit, meaning you wouldn’t know your model is wrong and what it’s telling you is wrong. “, Julien de Wit, assistant professor at MIT’s EAPS and co-author of the study, said in a press release.
Going forward, the team urges that opacity models be improved to accommodate our dramatic revelations from the JWST – calling in particular for cross-sectional studies between astronomy and spectroscopy.
“There are so many things that could be done if we fully understood how light and matter interact,” says Niraula. “We know that pretty well around Earth conditions, but as we move into different types of atmospheres, things change, and that’s a lot of data, of increasing quality, that we risk misinterpreting.”
De Wit compares the current opacity model to the old Rosetta Stone language translation tool, explaining that so far this Rosetta Stone has worked well, like with the Hubble Space Telescope.
“But now that we’re taking Webb’s precision to the next level,” the researcher said, “our translation process will prevent us from capturing important subtleties, such as those that make the difference between a habitable planet or not.”
As Sousa-Silva puts it, “it’s a call to improve our models, so that we don’t miss the intricacies of the data.”
“He didn’t get off to a good start”
Jamie Carragher’s reaction sums up how many people felt after Todd Boehly’s recent suggestions.
Chelsea’s new owner has floated the idea of a Premier League All-Star Game, as they do in American sports.
This was met with much ridicule, with Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp even giving a sarcastic response.
Carragher had his head in his hands while discussing these left field proposals and felt it was arrogant of Boehly to be trying to shake up the Premier League already.
Speaking on CBS, the Liverpool legend said: “I’m going to be honest with you. When I look at that statement, I think it’s incredibly arrogant to talk about a league you don’t know.
“I don’t think we should ever discard ideas. The Premier League is an international league with owners, managers and players. That’s what makes it the best.
When asked if he would like an all-star game, Carragher replied, “No. I don’t particularly like those ideas, but coming to talk like that when he hasn’t even proven he can run a Premier League club well yet. He sacked a manager after three games and spent £250million.
“Right away, it’s not good. He didn’t get off to a good start and talk like that when you’ve been somewhere for six weeks and talk about how you’re going to “bring what we do into American sports.”
DIRECT
Villa 1-0 Southampton LIVE reaction: Ramsey goal relieves pressure on Gerrard
Wrong
‘Messi, Ronaldinho, Maradona, Pelé… Gallas?!’ – Carroll’s No. 2 jersey is controversial
problem
Arsenal pick up another injury and defender faces race to be fit for Tottenham game
RESPECT
Beckham joins thousands queuing for 12 hours to see ‘special’ Queen lying in state
FRIENDS
David Dein reveals close ties to Spurs and admits their stadium is the best in the world
Candid
Trippier explains why he left Atletico for Newcastle and discusses wages
“I just think how the American public would feel if an English Premier League football owner then went to the NFL and said ‘we’re doing this in the Premier League’. It would be incredibly arrogant to say that.
“Maybe if he comes up with ideas to improve the league. Look, there’s nothing wrong with ideas. But I don’t think many people agree with them.
“To speak like that when you’ve only been in the country for a short time, he hasn’t even proven himself to be a good Chelsea owner.”
COLLEGE FOOTBALL WEEK 3: WIN A $25,000 JACKPOT BY PLAYING FOX BET SUPER 6
NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!
college football Week 3 is here, so it’s time for us to get back into the game to try to win big!
FOX bet Super 6 gives you another chance to hit a $25,000 jackpot.
So if you had plans for Saturday, it’s time for you to cancel them. Your New Commitment Saturday? Get your Super 6 picks before the games kick off and after the contest.
If you are new to Super 6, download the free app now for a chance to win this weekend’s grand prize. And if you’re a returning player, we’re happy to have you back on the team.
Gotta play to win, right?
Let’s dive into our College Football Week 3 predictions.
Number 6 Oklahoma @ Nebraska (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Oklahoma leads the all-time series 46-38-3. Is another victory imminent for the Sooners?
Coach Brent Venables’ era at Norman got off to a perfect 2-0 start. The Scott Frost era in Nebraska, on the other hand, ended before we could advise you to auto-dismiss the now fired Cornhuskers coach.
Bettors currently have Oklahoma as the road favorite with 10.5 points in Saturday’s game against Nebraska. And considering how the Cornhuskers fell to the hands South Georgia Eagles of the Sun Belt Conference last weekend, it’s surprising the Sooners aren’t favored by more.
Nebraska interim coach Mickey Joseph will do his best against Oklahoma to stifle criticism following the team’s dismal 1-2 start. But we think the Sooners are too tough a game for the Cornhuskers as they work to get their season — and program — back on track.
And remember, this Sooners team has scored on all eight red zone opportunities this season.
Boom!
Prediction:
Oklahoma by 14 to 17 points
No. 12 BYU @#25 Oregon (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
To tell the truth, these two teams are fascinating. Oregon was routed by the national champion Georgia Bulldogs 49-3 in Week 1. Although they didn’t play like that, the Ducks entered the game against Georgia as the No. 12 ranked team. week 2 against Eastern Washington University with a 70-14 victory. But the Dawgs and Eagles are at two very opposite ends of the talent spectrum.
Do we really know who Oregon is?
And then there’s BYU. Cougars beat Baylor in Week 2, holding them to just 289 yards of offense. However, it took a thrilling overtime period for the Cougs to take the win. But a win is a win, right? And BYU beat FUS in Week 1 quite easily with a 50-21 win. But just like with the Ducks, the jury is still out on whether BYU is the real deal.
Currently, bettors have Oregon as a 3.5 point favorite. A good note to remember is that Oregon’s new head coach, Dan Lanning, comes from Nick Saban. Alabama coaching tree via Kirby Smart and UGA. Unless you live completely off the grid, you know that everything Saban touches ultimately turns into success.
With that in mind, like the bettors, we’re going to give the Ducks the edge.
Prediction:
Oregon 10 to 12 points
No. 22 Penn State @ Auburn (3:30 p.m. ET Saturday, CBS)
The Nittany Lions hit the highway, heading south to take on the Auburn Tigers. And we’ll just go ahead and say it exactly like they say in Jordan-Hare.
Damn war eagle!
We take into consideration James Franklin’s reputation as a coach who can’t close big games for this pick. In 2021 alone, Penn State lost to No. 3 IowaNo. 5 ohio stateNumber 6 Michigan, No. 12 state of michigan and, for good measure, number 21 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl. Based on this record, these Leos are more cowardly than brave.
And when it comes to big games, a look at this year’s standings shows Auburn haven’t even cracked the Top 25. So, is this game really a big game? To us, this looks like another opportunity for Franklin to fail.
Unranked Auburn plays in the ultra-competitive SEC West. So any opponent facing an SEC West team is likely ready for a battle. Yes, Penn State dominated Auburn last year, but it was a home game for the Nittany Lions. And that’s when they faced a Tigers team with a not-so-spectacular quarterback Bo “Intercept” Nix under the center.
Prediction:
Auburn 14 to 17 points
Toledo @#3 ohio state (7 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Ohio State is currently on track to make another College Football Playoff (CFP) semifinal appearance. The Buckeyes might even be on the road to another championship. But it’s only week 3, so we’ll try not to rush too much.
MAC-West’s Toledo Rockets absolutely won’t match the firepower of Heisman favorite C.J. Stroud and the Buckeyes. So the question here is not whether Ohio State will win but by how much. How soon will Ryan Day give reps to his second-team squad on Saturday? Well, that depends on how long it takes Ohio State to put this game out of Toledo’s reach.
Ohio State has won each of the three meetings between these teams, and the combined score is 115-22. So look for the Buckeyes to view basketball scores in this game as well.
Prediction:
Ohio State by 28 to 35 points
No. 11 state of michigan @ Washington (7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, ABC)
Spartans and Huskies. The story of two broken teams.
Spartan Security Xavier Henderson is sidelined with a leg injury and the team’s starting linebacker Darius Snow is out all year also because of a leg injury. The Huskies are without a linebacker Edefuan Ulofoshio and security Vincent Nuley. Both teams are undefeated at 2-0.
However, we are riding with the road underdog Spartans in this contest.
They’ve won 13 of their last 15 games and they lead FBS with 12 sacks this season. Michigan State is also the only Big Ten team that hasn’t allowed for 25 yards or more this season.
Prediction:
Michigan State by 7 to 9 points
Fresno State @#7 USC (10:30 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)
Since 2005, the Trojans have won four consecutive games against the Bulldogs.
And call it confidence or arrogance, but we’d bet the Hollywood Hills that SoCal’s favorite sons win and win big against Fresno State this weekend.
USC has been the subject of many college football conversations since Lincoln Riley was named head coach in the spring of this year. Was Lincoln Afraid of the SEC? Can Riley bring USC back to dominance? Will be Caleb Williams be the quarterback answer the Trojans need to be competitive again?
Maybe Lincoln Riley left OU because he didn’t want to face the SEC gauntlet once the Sooners joined Alabama and Georgia. Who knows, but who cares? All that matters now is that he proves in real time that SoCal has something to say in the Pac-12 and college football.
And with decisive wins over Rice and Stanford, it looks like some of those pressing questions are getting answered.
Trojan QB Williams has passed for 590 yards, six touchdowns and no interceptions this season. And so far, USC’s offense is tied for third in the nation in offense.
The Trojans of yesteryear might have kept Fresno State in a game like this. Think back to 2019 when USC barely beat the Bulldogs 31-23. But this year is different.
This year for Les Troyens will be special.
Prediction:
USC by 18 to 21 points
Now it’s time for you to get in the game. Go to the FOX Bet Super 6 App, make your selections and don’t forget to submit your picks before matches kick off on Saturday. Share your choices with us on social media by tagging @FOXSuper6 and @EricaReneeD and using #EricaSuper6.
Let’s win big for Week 3 of College Football!
Download the FOX Super 6 app for a chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events every week! Make your choice and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!
Republican lead on generic ballot shrinks to one point
The Republican candidate’s lead over a Democrat in the generic Congressional ballot is down to just one point, a Rasmussen Reports poll showed Friday.
With fifty-three days to go until the 2022 midterm elections, as Republicans seek to regain control of Congress, Rasmussen Reports’ latest survey showed the GOP has lost a majority of its lead while only leading ‘a point.
Forty-three percent of likely U.S. voters said they would elect a Republican, while 42% said they would vote for the Democrat. Five percent also said they would vote for another candidate, and the remaining ten said they were unsure.
Nonetheless, the one-point lead comes less than two months before the election. With just two months to go, there’s still time for the generic ballot to move back and forth before November. However, Republicans have led on the wildcard ballot all year.
Rasmussen noted that in September 2018 — before Democrats took the House for the first time in eight years — they had a five-point advantage on the generic Congressional ballot, 47% to 42%. But as the November 2018 midterm elections approached, the margins between Democrats and Republicans became extremely narrow: Republicans had 46% to 45% for Democrats – which the generic poll currently shows.
In this poll, the Republican Party showed a slight lead with the independents over the Democrats. Among voters unaffiliated with either major party, 34% said they would vote for the GOP nominee, while only 31% said they would vote for the Democratic nominee.
Additionally, 23% of black voters and 38% of other minority groups said they would vote for the Republican nominee if the election were held today. A Democratic candidate would garner the support of 61% of black voters and 41% of other minority groups.
In addition, there is a difference in electoral intensity between parties, with 86% of Republican voters saying they would vote for their own party’s congressional candidate and only 85% of Democrats saying the same.
The Rasmussen Reports survey was conducted September 11-15 and interviewed 2,500 likely US voters. The survey had a 2% margin of error and a 95% confidence level.
Jacob Bliss is a reporter for Breitbart News. Write to him at [email protected] or follow him on Twitter @JacobMBliss.
Launches of Audi, Kawasaki, Tesla Lawsuit, etc.
mini
From the unveiling of the 2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse to the launch of the Audi Q7 Limited Edition, here’s everything that’s been happening in the world of the auto industry over the past week.
Major automobile brands are launching some of the most eye-catching cars ahead of the festive season in India. Meanwhile, Tesla could once again face legal issues. Here are the main developments in the automotive industry that have emerged in the past week.
2024 Ford Mustang Dark Horse Unveiled
Mercedes Benz to launch India-assembled electric vehicle in September
Tesla sued for self-driving car deception
Launch of the limited edition Audi Q7
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 15.99 lakh
Jeep Avenger all-electric compact SUV unveiled
Maruti Suzuki expects to add 18-19 lakh vehicles by the end of 2022
Daily horoscope for September 17, 2022
Lunar Alert: Avoid shopping or making major decisions after 5:30 p.m. EDT today (2:30 p.m. PDT) and for the rest of the day. The Moon is in Gemini.
Happy Birthday for Saturday, September 17, 2022:
You are useful to others. You are practical, intelligent and organized. You also have a great sense of comedic timing. It’s a year of change for you, which means you need to be light-hearted and ready to adapt to new opportunities and new situations. Let go of what is holding you back.
RAM
(March 21-April 19)
★★★
It’s another tough day. It’s important to know that if you’re disappointed or angry with someone (or vice versa), the problem could just be some kind of confusion. Someone is missing the facts. This is really a misunderstanding or an erroneous assumption. Tonight: clear things up.
BULL
(April 20-May 20)
★★★
Again, it’s a bad day for financial matters because you might be cheated or confused about something. This can even apply to purchases. Definitely limit purchases to food and gas after 5:30 p.m. EDT. Keep your receipts and the box. Tonight: Be happy.
GEMINI
(May 21-June 20)
★★
Today you are in a dream state and very sensitive to your surroundings. However, this “fuzzy” state of mind can lead to misunderstandings with others. Be aware of this. Family discussions will go off the rails if you don’t pay attention. Tonight: Be patient.
CANCER
(June 21-July 22)
★★
Unfortunately, it’s another day of languor and lack of energy, as well as a kind of general confusion in all your communications with others. Naturally, this robs you of your motivation. Cope as best you can. Postpone what you don’t have to deal with. Tonight: Hope for a better tomorrow.
LEO
(July 23-August 22)
★★★
Your efforts to deal with friends and groups could be misunderstood or misinterpreted today, as it is another hazy day prone to confusion and a general feeling of unease. Double-check everything that has to do with money and your belongings to avoid regrets later. Tonight: take care of the finances.
VIRGIN
(August 23-September 22)
★★
Unfortunately, the financial confusion you may have felt yesterday continues today. Additionally, you may find yourself at odds with a parent, boss, or authority figure. Don’t assert yourself until you find the truth. Someone could deceive you. Tonight: Be careful.
BALANCE
(Sep 23-Oct 22)
★★
Walk carefully! It seems like another day where you feel like you are walking on eggshells. Avoid controversial topics like politics, religion, and racial issues, as they are prone to confusion and misunderstanding. Trust your instincts. Tonight: Keep a low profile.
SCORPIO
(23 Oct-21 Nov)
★★
Be careful in discussing inheritances, shared assets, wills, debts and insurance matters today, as disputes and confusion are likely. A friend or group may not have a complete picture or, if they have, may not share everything with you. Tonight: Tread carefully.
SAGITTARIUS
(22 Nov-21 Dec)
★★★
It’s a tricky day because communication with others is poor at best. In fact, if you think something fishy is going on, it probably is. Check the Moon Alert before you move. That said, you’ll have to cooperate with others today – there’s no doubt about that. Tonight: be patient.
CAPRICORN
(22 Dec-19 Jan)
★★★
Whether you are at work today or completing a task you have set for yourself, you will feel misled or confused about something. Join the club; we number in the millions. It’s a confusing day for many people. However, be smart and avoid confrontations with others. Tonight: Go lightly.
AQUARIUS
(20 Jan-18 Feb)
★★
Parents need to be patient with their children today because confusing communications and assumptions can lead to poor decisions. If you’re not sure what’s going on, do your best to investigate. But wait until next week to find out the facts. This same element of confusion applies to romantic relationships. Tonight: Check your finances.
PISCES
(February 19-March 20)
★★
Conversations with family members are vague and confusing today. Therefore, do not base any important decisions on these interactions. Avoid any important decisions during the Lunar Alert. Today you will need to get along to get along, especially with partners and close friends. Tonight: Cooperation is key.
BORN TODAY
Actor Kyle Chandler (1965), actress Cassandra Peterson (1951), actor Ian Whyte (1971)
Aggressive turkeys invade the Woburn neighborhood
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TV
WOBURN – This is a turkey takeover for a neighborhood in Woburn. Pesky birds peck cars, tires and children.
“The most aggressive is Kevin,” says Meaghan Tolson, a neighbor who named the aggressive birds. “Then there are three ladies because their coloring isn’t so distinct. It’s Esther, Gladys and Patricia. Even if you’re parked, Kevin will try to get into your car.”
The attacks occur near Nashua and Tremont streets. Every neighbor has a story, and most have hilarious, yet terrifying videos of the incidents. Tolson has nearly a dozen videos.
“You have to open your passenger-side door and lure them in there, then have a clean break in the house,” Tolson laughs.
Turkeys hold people hostage by storing them in their homes or cars. Each resident has a different way of escaping.
“They always go to [my neighbor’s] car, so she won’t leave her house if they go to her car,” says April Drolette, another neighbor. “There have been times when I’m stuck in my car, can’t get out and have to call my family members. They usually bring an umbrella. It takes a team.”
Mass Wildlife says this type of aggression takes time and occurs when people feed animals or have bird feeders. The longer birds habituate to humans, the more they see people as part of their flock or raft. Pecking and chasing causes them to assert dominance over people or see their own reflection in a car door.
“The behavior of turkeys starts to set in when they get so used to people that they don’t really see that distinction,” says David Scarpitti of Mass Wildlife. “It all depends on how they react to the turkeys. If you turn around and run away, you’re now subdominant. He just won this battle.”
Mass Wildlife urges people not to feed wild animals. If you come across one of these aggressive turkeys, Scarpitti suggests keeping them in front of you and opening an umbrella in their direction. This will scare them away and protect you.
