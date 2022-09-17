News
Northern Minnesota researchers find treasure after sorting through 7,000 wolf poops
It’s like finding a needle in a haystack, or that time when your cousin swallowed a penny and then got it back later.
Researchers in the Voyageurs Wolf Project noted this week that they had collected, washed and sifted through the contents of a combined 7,000 wolf droppings since 2015 as part of their ongoing study of wolves in and around Voyageurs National Park in northern Minnesota.
They found lots of interesting things in the scat, from blueberry seeds to deer hair to beaver bones.
“And some random stuff, like chunks of rubber … Part of a Land O’Lakes butter carton,’’ Thomas Gable, lead researcher on the Voyageurs Wolf Project, told the Forum News Service. “And then miscellaneous things they eat, like turtle shells and snake skins and bird feet. … If wolves can catch it and kill it, they will eat it.’’
They also found part of a mesh sports jersey in one wolf poop, but had no reports of any missing players. And it turns out, during bear hunting season, wolves will scavenge bait piles set out by bear hunters.
“Lots of non-native seeds and nuts and candy,’’ Gable said, noting that analyzing the scat, while time consuming, showed how different wolf diets varied through the year and how they varied between neighboring wolf packs. “None of them were the same.”
But perhaps the most unusual thing they found in wolf scat were little metal tags. The tags belonged to beavers that were part of a National Park Service study. The park happens to be one of the most beaver-rich regions in the U.S. and wildlife managers there study beaver population fluctuations. Beavers that were trapped, studied and released in the study got a tag in each ear.
“Turns out, on occasion wolves kill and consume these beavers … and their ear tags, which eventually get pooped out and left for us to discover like golden tickets in Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory,’’ Gable wrote in a Facebook post. “And they really are like finding golden tickets.”
For perspective, only a tiny fraction of the beavers in the area carried ear tags. And the hundreds of wolves in the area produce thousands of droppings each year, of which only a tiny fraction were actually picked up by researchers. So with all that dung and so few ear tags out there, the odds of finding a tag in a turd were pretty low.
In the end they found one ear tag per 2,330 droppings. The project no longer collects scat but uses GPS technology to track specific wolves and decipher what they are eating by checking their recent locations.
The Voyageurs Wolf Project is an ongoing effort to learn more about wolves and their prey in and around Voyageurs National Park, especially during summer months when little had been studied about wolf behavior.
The project started in 2012 as an effort of the National Park Service, with Gable as a graduate student helper. Since then researchers have trapped and collared dozens of wolves from more than 15 packs, and then investigated tens of thousands of GPS points where the animals roam, hunt, eat, build their dens and sleep, and captured thousands of photos and hundreds of hours of video of wolf behavior from trail cameras.
The project was the first to document Minnesota wolves catching and eating fish out of a stream, wolves using blueberries as a primary summer food and wolves intentionally ambushing their prey, waiting for hours along beaver trails for a beaver to show up, the first confirmation that wolves don’t just chase what they kill and eat. Their research also explained how wolves alter the landscape they live in by limiting beaver numbers and reducing beaver ponds, keeping land from being flooded.
The Voyageurs Wolf Project, officially a realm of the University of Minnesota, has been funded with grants from the state’s Environmental and Natural Resources Trust Fund, but this year also raised money from direct contributions from citizens. The project’s Facebook page at facebook.com/VoyageursWolfProject has nearly 200,000 followers.
America’s Christian majority is on the verge of extinction as more and more leave the religion: NPR
DiggPirate/Getty Images
Eliza Campbell had spent her entire life as an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
She was born in Utah, a state where the majority of residents belong to the church, and attended Brigham Young University, a private institution owned and operated by the church.
“It’s part of your whole professional network, your whole emotional community,” she said. “Basically, it touches every facet of your life.
Elisa Campbell
Then, two years ago, after nearly three decades, Campbell left the church.
She is one of a growing number of Americans who were raised in the Christian faith but are disaffiliating from the religion.
America’s Christian majority faces steep declines
Christianity remains the majority religion in the United States, as it has been since the founding of the country, but it is in decline.
A new study from the Pew Research Center shows that America’s Christian majority has been shrinking for years, and if recent trends continue, Christians could make up less than half of America’s population within decades.
The study found that Christians made up around 90% of the population 50 years ago, but by 2020 that figure had dropped to around 64%.
“If recent trends in change [changing one’s religious affiliation] we projected that Christians could make up between 35% and 46% of the US population in 2070,” said Stephanie Kramer, the lead researcher who led the study.
The study modeled four scenarios for how religious affiliation might change, and in all cases found a sharp decline in Christianity.
Although the study does not address the question of why Christians are disassociating themselves with their religion, Kramer said there are some theories that could help explain this phenomenon.
“Some scholars say that the secularization of societies is just an inevitable consequence of development. Once there are strong secular institutions, once people’s basic needs are met, there is less need for religion” , said Kramer.
“Other people point out that affiliation really started to drop in the 90s. And it might not be a coincidence that it coincides with the rise of the religious right and more associations between Christianity and conservative political ideology.”
For Campbell, the conflict between the teachings of his faith and his own personal identity and values were central to his decision to leave.
“For me, in particular, when I started coming out as queer, it became impossible for me to reconcile this church that was basically admitting that they wanted kids like me dead or suicidal,” she said. “I decided that I had to choose myself and my well-being.”
Those “without religious affiliation” could become the majority
Along with the downward trend in the number of Christians in the United States, the Pew study also found that the percentage of people who identify as “not affiliated with any religion” is increasing and may one day become the majority.
“That’s where the majority of the movement is headed,” Kramer said. “We don’t see many people leaving Christianity for a non-Christian religion.”
Importantly, Kramer said, “without religious affiliation” is not synonymous with atheist, as the term also includes those who identify as “agnostic”, “spiritual” or “nothing in particular”.
In the four scenarios modeled by Pew, Americans who were not affiliated with any religion were expected to approach or outnumber Christians by 2070. At the same time, the percentage of those who followed other religions was expected to double.
“It’s almost what I expected,” Stanford University student Hasan Tauha said of the growing number of people with no religious affiliation in the United States.
“I don’t think it’s surprising. I think it’s a product of modern conveniences. I think when life is good, when it’s better, you know, religion just isn’t as important. “
Tauha was not raised a Christian. He has spent most of his life as a devout Muslim but decided four years ago to leave his religion and now identifies as an atheist.
Hassan Tauha
Like Campbell, Tauha’s process of turning away from her faith was not just a matter of changing her beliefs; it involved disconnecting from the religious community in which he had been involved all his life.
“The process of letting go of faith, for me, was kind of torture,” he said. “[But] I look back on my experience and letting go of faith as generally productive and positive. In fact, I would say it remains the formative experience of my life. [and] gave me a new sense of direction. So I look back on it with emotion.”
NPR News
Column: It has been ‘a bummer’ of a season for Kris Bryant and many others from the 2016 champion Chicago Cubs
The iconic image of the first burst of celebrating Chicago Cubs players remains as fresh in your mind now as the day it happened almost six years ago in Cleveland.
Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant suspended together in midair.
Mike Montgomery grabbing on to Bryant.
Javier Baez hugging Addison Russell as they fall forward.
The photo of the World Series Game 7 eruption can be found in bars and restaurants across Chicagoland, not to mention dens, living rooms and man caves around the world. When a once-in-a-lifetime event happens, you frame it.
But while 2016 was a very good year to be a Cub, 2022 has been a season most of the ‘16 Cubs would just as soon forget.
Bryant’s return to Wrigley Field this weekend saw him rehabbing from a left foot injury that followed a back ailment that has limited his first season with the Colorado Rockies to only 42 games.
“Been a bummer, but I’m feeling better,” Bryant said Friday.
Bryant hopes to return before the end of this lost season but mostly is getting healthy for 2023. And though he perhaps is the most prominent of the former Cubs, he’s not the only member of the 2016 champs on a bummer.
The last three remaining Cubs from the championship team — Jason Heyward, Willson Contreras and Kyle Hendricks — were all on the injured list Friday, and Heyward was informed he’ll be released before the final year of his contract. The Toronto Blue Jays released Dexter Fowler in May after three games with their Triple-A affiliate, and Justin Grimm was released by the Oakland A’s the same month.
Albert Almora was let go by the Cincinnati Reds right after playing at Wrigley. Addison Russell played his second season in the Mexican Baseball League. Jake Arrieta officially retired after his disastrous return to the Cubs in 2021.
Montgomery is 2-10 with a 6.82 ERA with the New York Mets’ Triple-A affiliate. New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman was demoted to a setup role and has a career-worst 4.70 ERA. Javier Baez has struggled all season with the last-place Detroit Tigers with 24 errors and a .651 OPS.
Joe Maddon was fired as Los Angeles Angels manager in June in the midst of a 12-game losing streak.
The only three active players having successful season are sluggers Anthony Rizzo and Kyle Schwarber and Washington Nationals reliever Carl Edwards Jr. Even Rizzo was on the IL for the Yankees with migraines following an epidural to treat lower back tightness.
Six years after the reign, it poured.
Bryant knows that all too well. In a casual conversation Friday in the Rockies dugout, Bryant said he had “no regrets at all” over the way it worked out for him in Chicago, where he once was considered the face of the franchise.
He confirmed he had no “serious” discussions about returning to the Cubs as a free agent after the shocking sell-off in July 2021.
“I feel like once I got traded last year, I closed the book a little bit when I came back (with the San Francisco),” he said. “Getting that recognition was awesome, but it was on to the next chapter. It was great for everybody — the fans, myself, the team — so they could focus on their guys here and the young guys they’ve got coming up and try not to worry about the old farts that left.”
Bryant, by the way, is 30.
While Rizzo and Schwarber left feeling a bit betrayed by the Cubs, Bryant said he had no animosity for the front office or David Ross, saying it was their decision to do what they felt had to be done. He said he “respected” their decision to move on.
“No hard feelings at all,” he said. “I just won’t name my kid Theo.”
Bryant laughed, and though Epstein wasn’t around when Jed Hoyer dealt him, the former Cubs president made him wait an extra year until free agency with service-time manipulation that led to a grievance being filed.
Bryant has been going to some old haunts since his return this week, saying he stopped by the North Buena Deli & Wine store in Uptown to answer a sandwich craving. He also wandered down Clark Street to see if his mural was still on the wall of a sports bar, taking some pictures on his phone in case they someday decide to paint over his face.
He spent his final season as a Cub living in a home near Wrigley after residing in a high-rise for most of his career.
“I was always going up elevators,” he said. “Living close to the field my last year was such a game-changer for me. I felt so much more at home. In Denver I have a home with a backyard. That would be my biggest advice to anyone playing here — stay close to the field because it really does feel like home.”
Chicago no longer is home for Bryant, and he said he doesn’t pay enough attention to the Cubs to know what their future looks like. He was surprised to know that no one remained from the 2016 Cubs on the active roster because of injuries to Contreras, Heyward and Hendricks. The only one left is David Ross.
“And he’s the manager,” Bryant said. “And he’s old.”
Being back at Wrigley on a warm September afternoon was another reminder of the days when everything seemed right in the world. As Miguel Montero once said after being booed upon his return with the Blue Jays: “Whether they hate me or love me, they’re going to remember me forever.”
Bryant doesn’t have to worry about his Cubs legacy. He saw many Cubs fans wearing his old jersey Friday at Wrigley. He might be gone, but the Cubs are still making some money off him.
“I do all I can,” he said.
From college QB to receiver and now defensive end, the Chicago Bears might have found a gem in rookie Dominique Robinson. “You can play it anywhere.” – Denver Post
Dominique Robinson was left disappointed after the 2019 MAC Championship game.
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks won the game, upsetting Michigan’s center, but playing time was becoming increasingly erratic for the junior wide receiver. He thought it was time to ask whether to change position. After all, just about every post coach in the program had repeatedly asked him to come to their room.
Robinson was going to wait until the end of the season, but the RedHawks landed in the LendingTree Bowl on January 6, a month later, so he texted coach Chuck Martin and receivers coach Israel Woolfork and said asked for a meeting.
I really want to try playing defensive end.
Robinson felt instant relief on Martin’s face when he proposed. He hadn’t told the coaches what he wanted to talk about and thought they might wonder if he was about to transfer.
“I said, ‘I was thinking about H-back but I to like defensive end idea,” Martin recalls. “We had told him all along, you can basically go wherever you want.”
The group decided that Robinson would remain a wide receiver for the game against Louisiana — Robinson had just 14 receptions for 296 yards this season — but they would leave him with an idea of the defensive end in a bowl practice.
“First shot, he beat the tackle and I was like, ‘Wow! That was pretty good,’” Martin said. “Just natural, stacked him, got his hands on him. We knew that first day.
“Any time you move an offensive guy, especially a skilled guy to defense, the #1 thing is his willingness to hit people, to be physical,” said defensive line coach EJ Whitlow, who joined the Air Force this season. “Especially when you’re talking about a wide receiver at the D line. When Dom came out, the speed and the turn, turning the corner and causing a problem, it was natural for him. But his willingness to put his face in there in the running game and be physical in contact, it was like, ‘Hey, we might have something.’ ”
Robinson could have surprised himself during this first practice. Miami was the only school to recruit him, and he arrived on campus as a quarterback, a position he held for all three practices.
“When I went from quarterback to receiver and watched myself on tape, you could tell I just didn’t look like a receiver,” Robinson said. “It took me a little while to look like a receiver. When I moved to D-end, it looked good. When I finished training and went up upstairs and watched the tape, I looked like I was supposed to be there.
COVID-19 threw every college football player on a loop the following year, especially Robinson. But he’s committed to gaining weight, lifting, working on a blocking sled, and learning the nuances of getting off the edge. The results came immediately. He had two sacks and a pass breakup against Ball State in the RedHawks’ first of three games in 2020. Robinson was quick to take up his new position, with Martin calling the improvement something they noted “daily.”
“When they come up with the decision, ‘Hey, Coach, I really want to try this,’ you’re going to get the investment to see it through,” Whitlow said. “Sometimes as a coach if you make a suggestion, if the guy isn’t convinced, he’s not going to give it his all.”
Miami used Robinson as a situational pass thrower in 2021, and while he wasn’t hugely productive — he had 4 ½ sacks and 8 ½ tackles for a loss — the tools made him an easy selection for the Senior. Bowl. Robinson was 6-foot-4 and 254 pounds in Mobile, Alabama, with a wingspan of 82 ⅜ inches. Bears coach Matt Eberflus covets that kind of length on his defense, and Robinson flashed enough that it didn’t take a big leap of faith to believe he could improve and do it quickly with more. time on the task.
When the Bears selected Robinson in the fifth round (No. 174 overall), it was with the idea that he would be a draft but could contribute right away. Khalil Mack’s trade to the Los Angeles Chargers also created a need, especially with Eberflus preferring to play linemen in waves.
Robert Quinn is a reserved veteran in his 12th season, not one to have much to say, but Robinson was able to glean some advice from watching him and the few words he shares.
“On the pitch, he makes sure I come in with a game plan,” Robinson said. “When I’m about to do a one-on-one rehearsal, he always comes up to me and asks me, ‘Do you have a move in mind?’ He makes sure I have something planned where if I get the set I need that’s the move I’m going to make us Sometimes I haven’t made it just because I I’m a young man and I’m going to react to anything I get. Robert said, ‘No, you have to come in with a plan.’ He was good with that. I watched him, taking keys.
Robinson’s debut against the San Francisco 49ers was a success. He had 1½ sacks, the first rookie in Bears history to have more than one sack in a first season. He beat 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey with a hard inside move and threw Trey Lance to the turf with one arm. He then shared a bag with Roquan Smithon. Robinson finished with seven tackles – five solos – on just 28 snaps.
According to the NFL, Robinson had three “quick saves,” defined as tackles made after going 20 yards or more, the most by a rookie defensive lineman since Next Gen Stats launched in 2016.
“It’s a big deal,” defensive line coach Travis Smith said. “You talk about the HITS principle, he shows it there. Every day, when you say something to him, it’s the first time he hears it. The great thing about him when he hears it, then he takes it to the field.
As Robinson left the field in the northwest tunnel of Soldier Field after the game, general manager Ryan Poles stood there in a sharp dark gray suit. The Poles approached and embraced the soaking wet Robinson with a giant hug.
“It meant something to me, honestly,” Robinson said. “I respect a man who comes to do that. Come on man.”
The 49ers game was Robinson’s 16th as a defensive end with 15 college games. Some have compared him to Mark Anderson, who burst onto the scene in 2006 as a fifth-round pick with 12 sacks, a Bears rookie record.
Robinson only scratches the surface.
“I’m glad he suggested the D-end and I’m glad we listened to him,” Martin said. “Between God-given ability and probably the best human being you’ve ever met, there’s probably nothing this kid can’t do. You can play it anywhere.
Screening report
AJ Dillon, Packers running back
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Dillon, 6-foot, 247 pounds, is in his third season in Green Bay after the Packers selected him in the second round in 2020. Dillon led the offense in rushing (803 yards) and rushing touchdowns ( five) last season and parted time in the backfield with Aaron Jones.
Dillon carried 10 times for 45 yards in the season-opening road loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and the Packers have talked about committing more to the rush this week as the offense strives to bring in young wide receivers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“Historically when you look at this coaching tree that Matt LaFleur is in, the running game is the foundation of those offensive structures,” the scout said. “You can go to San Francisco, Los Angeles with Sean McVay, Arthur Smith when he was in Tennessee and now in Atlanta, it’s all built from the running game. So when you run the football effectively in that offense, it creates game opportunities and creates space in the passing game because of that downhill running action I think they need to direct the ball more because they’re working with young wide receivers who still have struggling with alignment, assignment and accountability. When you have that, it really limits your passing game and it gets disjointed.
“But they have two running backs, two different styles, and both can catch the ball out of the backfield. They’re going to be a big part of that offensive game plan on Sunday night in both the running game and the passing game. Starting with the running game with AJ Dillon, it’s a downhill backstroke with very light feet. For a man of his size, being able to move the way he does and be able to miss defenders in the open is impressive. Everyone knows he has power because of his build and physical profile, but what has always stood out to me since he was at Boston College is his footwork. Very good view. Can get small when he needs to, then when he has to drop the hammer he has thunder in his pads. He is developing as a receiver. He will never be Alvin Kamara. But Dillon can hurt you in the passing game in screens and balls thrown into the flat on checkdowns and swing lanes because when you have to tackle him, it puts a strain on your body as a defensive player. Defensively, that’s where you want the ball to go — throw it to Dillon in the flat, especially in zonal coverage, and the Bears will play a lot of zonal in this game. Now you’re asking defensive backs to tackle in space. They’re dropping 45 pounds and they’re making reservations to be in the workout room Monday morning.
British boxing hopeful Frank Arnold crashes face down in chilling knockout loss after referee and corner refuse to walk away
Super featherweight prospect Frank Arnold lost his unbeaten record in brutal fashion at York Hall in London on Friday night.
The popular East London were knocked out by Nicaragua’s Brayan Mairena in the fourth round of their fight against Denzel Bentley against Marcus Morrison.
Arnold entered the fight with a 9-0-1 record and looked destined for another routine win over Mairena, who had 29 losses to his name.
However, it quickly became clear that he was going to have a rough night.
The 23-year-old southpaw was outplayed in the first round but managed to stay on his feet thanks to a strong chin and plenty of bravery.
Arnold was the home fighter and if he had been the away fighter he probably would have been stopped on his feet within the first three minutes of being beaten.
Amazingly, the boxer from Hackney was able to rally in the second round and seemingly get back into the fight before things took a turn for the worse in the third frame.
Mairena backed him to the ropes and hard dropped him with a big right hand and landed another punishing right as he fell to the floor.
Arnold had a longer break while his mouth guard was replaced, but he looked unsteady as referee Chas Coakley recklessly waved him back.
The 26-year-old, based in Spain, jumped on him as he looked to secure his 12e career win by throwing punches nonstop and he landed two big lefts and two more hard rights before the round ended with Anorld still standing.
After such a bad round, it seemed inevitable that Arnold’s corner would give up the fight, especially since their boxer had been sitting with his head down throughout the interval and was clearly in no condition to continue.
Disastrously, Arnold was cleared out for the fourth round and it quickly became clear the youngster was in for another tough few minutes when Mairena landed another excellent right hand immediately.
The previously undefeated prospect gathered momentum before his more experienced opponent landed another big shot that knocked him out.
Arnold bounced off the ropes and fell face first to the canvas before Coakley broke up the fight and his corner team threw in the towel which nearly landed the boxer unconscious.
It was a scary finish that led to a scary few minutes in the arena as the stricken fighter was attended to by fast-acting medical personnel who swung into action wearing an oxygen mask.
Fans feared the worst when a stretcher was brought in and staff began dismantling the corner ring post to create an easy path out of the ring.
Fortunately, after being given oxygen, Arnold gingerly got back to his feet and was able to walk out of the ring after suffering one of the most brutal knockouts of 2022.
“People felt relieved” on the gas and “We are going in the right direction”
On Friday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s ‘The Story’, senior Biden adviser Gene Sperling answered questions about when the Cut Inflation Act will work and people will feel real relief. of inflation by stating that although there are certain provisions of the law that come into play over the next few months, “the overall problem of inflation is linked to much larger forces”. And that “people have already felt relief at the gas pump” and “we think we’re headed in the right direction” on other areas.
Host Martha MacCallum asked: ‘So give us an idea, if any – if this Inflation Reduction Act will eventually work, you say, when. What’s the timeline, when you look at this, as an economist? »
Sperling replied, “Well, the Inflation Reduction Act was a series of policies, which I discussed. And some of them will hit in the next few months, like capping the cost of insulin at $35, like not allowing prescription drug reimbursement for Medicare above inflation. All of these things will happen shortly. But obviously the overall inflation problem has to do with much larger forces. Today, inflation has gone from 9.1% to 8.5% to 8.3%, but that’s not enough for anyone. It’s still too high. And I think the markets were disappointed, and we were disappointed with some of the underlying inflation numbers. But I [do] feel more optimistic that there are positive signs.
MacCallum then asked: “[W]So do you expect people to feel real relief from that graph we just showed, five months, six months, two years, three years? »
Sperling replied, “Well, let me say, people have felt relief at the gas pump before. It’s down over $1.30 a gallon. You are under $3.70 on average. The typical gas station now charges around $3.39. So I think people are seeing some relief there. I think where they don’t see the relief that we would like is particularly in food prices. And we think we’re headed in the right direction. But we understand that everyone wants to go faster. Everyone wants to lower prices. And, as you know, our goal is to do that in a way that doesn’t give up those historic job gains, the biggest job growth in our history, 3.7% unemployment. So the goal is to move to those lower prices without giving up labor market gains.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
