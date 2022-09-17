Numeraire Price Prediction 2021 – Will NMR Hit $105 Soon?

Bullish NMR price prediction is $33.86 to$101.18.

Numeraire (NMR) price might also reach $105 soon.

Bearish NMR price prediction for 2022 is $7.56.

In Numeraire (NMR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about NMR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.

Numeraire (NMR) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the price of Numeraire (NMR) is$16.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,040,964 at the time of writing. However, NMR has decreased by nearly 3.3% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Numeraire (NMR) has a circulating supply of 6,064,788 NMR.

Currently, Numeraire (NMR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, MEXC, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Coinbase Exchange .

What is Numeraire (NMR)?

NMR is the Numeraire network’s digital asset token. Numeraire is a network that functions as a hedge fund, allowing members to trade stocks on the Ethereum blockchain. NMR is the Erasure protocol’s token, on which programmes like Numerai’s classic tournament and Numerai Signals are constructed. It is built on Ethereum in line with the ERC20 token standard.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022

Numeraire (NMR) holds the 251st position on CoinGecko right now. NMR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.

NMR /USDT Symmetric Triangle Pattern (Source: Tradingview)

The above chart of Numeraire (NMR) laid out the Symmetric Triangle pattern, Symmetric Triangle pattern is formed by two converging trendlines. In this pattern the upper trendline connects the highs. Lower trendline of the triangle connects the lows.

Currently, Numeraire (NMR) is in the range of $16.70. If the pattern continues, the price of NMR might reach the resistance levels of $19.83, $24.85 and $31.13. If the trend reverses, then the price of NMR may fall to $16.41 and $13.86.

Numeraire (NMR) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Numeraire (NMR).

NMR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels (Source: Tradingview)



From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Numeraire (NMR).

Resistance Level 1 $33.86 Resistance Level 2 $63.80 Resistance Level 3 $101.18 Support Level 1 $14.30 Support Level 2 $7.56 NMR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels

The charts show that Numeraire (NMR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, NMR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $101.18

Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Numeraire (NMR) might plummet to almost $7.56 , a bearish signal.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI

The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Numeraire (NMR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of NMR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.

NMR /USDT RVOL, MA, RSI (Source: Tradingview)

Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Numeraire (NMR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Numeraire (NMR) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, NMR has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of NMR at any time.

Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NMR is 43.13. This means that Numeraire (NMR) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of NMR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI

Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Numeraire (NMR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.

NMR /USDT ADX, RVI (Source: Tradingview)



The above chart represents the ADX of Numeraire (NMR). Currently, the ADX of NMR lies in the range of 37.57 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.

The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Numeraire (NMR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of NMR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Numeraire (NMR) is at 43.13 thus confirming a potential buy signal.

Comparison of NMR with BTC, ETH

The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Numeraire (NMR).

BTC Vs ETH Vs NMR Price Comparison (Source: Tradingview)

From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions NMR is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of NMR decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of NMR increases.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2023

If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Numeraire (NMR) might probably attain $110 by 2023.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2024

With several upgrades in the network, Numeraire (NMR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, NMR might rally to hit $115 by 2024.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2025

If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, NMR would rally to hit $120.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2026

If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, NMR would rally to hit $125.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2027

If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, NMR would rally to hit $130.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2028

If Numeraire (NMR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, NMR would hit $135 in 2028.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2029

If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Numeraire (NMR), it would witness major spikes. NMR might hit $140 by 2029.

Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2030

With greater advancements in the Numeraireecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in NMR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Numeraire (NMR) might hit $145 by 2030.

Conclusion

With continuous improvements in the Numeraire network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for NMR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Numeraire (NMR) in 2022 is $101.18. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Numeraire (NMR) price prediction for 2022 is $7.56.

Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Numeraireecosystem, the performance of NMR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $93.15 very soon. But, it might also reach $105 if the investors believe that NMR is a good investment in 2022.

FAQ

1. What is Numeraire (NMR)? NMR is the Numeraire network’s digital asset token that is used to pay for services. Numerai is a network that functions as a hedge fund, allowing members to trade stocks on the Ethereum blockchain. 2. Where can you purchase Numeraire (NMR)? Numeraire (NMR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which includeBinance, OKX, MEXC, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Coinbase Exchange . 3. Will Numeraire (NMR) reach a new ATH soon? With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Numeraire Platform, NMR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon. 4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Numeraire (NMR)? On May 16, 2021 Numeraire (NMR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $93.15. 5. Is Numeraire (NMR) a good investment in 2022? Numeraire (NMR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Numerairein the past few months, NMR is considered a good investment in 2022. 6. Can Numeraire (NMR) reach $105? Numeraire (NMR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Numeraire (NMR) will hit $105 soon. 7. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2023? Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $110by 2023. 8. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2024? Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $115 by 2024. 9. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2025? Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $120 by 2025. 10. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2026? Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $125 by 2026.

