Numeraire Price Prediction 2021 – Will NMR Hit $105 Soon?

In Numeraire (NMR) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about NMR to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Numeraire (NMR) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Numeraire (NMR) is$16.04 with a 24-hour trading volume of $21,040,964 at the time of writing. However, NMR has decreased by nearly 3.3% in the last 24 hours. Moreover, Numeraire (NMR) has a circulating supply of 6,064,788 NMR.
Currently, Numeraire (NMR) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKX, MEXC, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Coinbase Exchange .
What is Numeraire (NMR)?
NMR is the Numeraire network’s digital asset token. Numeraire is a network that functions as a hedge fund, allowing members to trade stocks on the Ethereum blockchain. NMR is the Erasure protocol’s token, on which programmes like Numerai’s classic tournament and Numerai Signals are constructed. It is built on Ethereum in line with the ERC20 token standard.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022
Numeraire (NMR) holds the 251st position on CoinGecko right now. NMR price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Numeraire (NMR) laid out the Symmetric Triangle pattern, Symmetric Triangle pattern is formed by two converging trendlines. In this pattern the upper trendline connects the highs. Lower trendline of the triangle connects the lows. Currently, Numeraire (NMR) is in the range of $16.70. If the pattern continues, the price of NMR might reach the resistance levels of $19.83, $24.85 and $31.13. If the trend reverses, then the price of NMR may fall to $16.41 and $13.86.
Numeraire (NMR) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of Numeraire (NMR).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Numeraire (NMR).
Resistance Level 1
$33.86
Resistance Level 2
$63.80
Resistance Level 3
$101.18
Support Level 1
$14.30
Support Level 2
$7.56
NMR /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Numeraire (NMR) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, NMR might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $101.18
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Numeraire (NMR) might plummet to almost $7.56 , a bearish signal.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Numeraire (NMR) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of NMR lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend.
Also, the Moving Average (MA) of Numeraire (NMR) is shown in the chart above. Notably, the Numeraire (NMR) price lies below 50 MA (short-term), so it is in a downtrend. Currently, NMR has entered a bearish state. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of NMR at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the NMR is 43.13. This means that Numeraire (NMR) is in an oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of NMR may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Numeraire (NMR). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Numeraire (NMR). Currently, the ADX of NMR lies in the range of 37.57 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Numeraire (NMR). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of NMR lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Numeraire (NMR) is at 43.13 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of NMR with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Numeraire (NMR).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price actions NMR is a dissimilar trend with respect to BTC and ETH. This indicates that when the price of BTC and ETH increases , the price of NMR decreases. And when the price of BTC and ETH decreases, the price of NMR increases.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Numeraire (NMR)might probably attain $110 by 2023.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Numeraire (NMR) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, NMR might rally to hit $115 by 2024.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2025
If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, NMR would rally to hit $120.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2026
If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, NMR would rally to hit $125.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2027
If Numeraire (NMR) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, NMR would rally to hit $130.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2028
If Numeraire (NMR) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, NMR would hit $135 in 2028.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Numeraire (NMR), it would witness major spikes. NMR might hit $140 by 2029.
Numeraire (NMR) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Numeraireecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in NMR for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Numeraire (NMR) might hit $145 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Numeraire network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for NMR. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Numeraire (NMR) in 2022 is $101.18. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Numeraire (NMR) price prediction for 2022 is $7.56.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Numeraireecosystem, the performance of NMR would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $93.15 very soon. But, it might also reach $105 if the investors believe that NMR is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Numeraire (NMR)?
NMR is the Numeraire network’s digital asset token that is used to pay for services. Numerai is a network that functions as a hedge fund, allowing members to trade stocks on the Ethereum blockchain.
2. Where can you purchase Numeraire (NMR)?
Numeraire (NMR) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which includeBinance, OKX, MEXC, P2PB2B, DigiFinex, Coinbase Exchange .
3. Will Numeraire (NMR) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Numeraire Platform, NMR has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Numeraire (NMR)?
On May 16, 2021 Numeraire (NMR) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $93.15.
5. Is Numeraire (NMR) a good investment in 2022?
Numeraire (NMR) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Numerairein the past few months, NMR is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Numeraire (NMR) reach $105?
Numeraire (NMR) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Numeraire (NMR) will hit $105 soon.
7. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2023?
Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $110by 2023.
8. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2024?
Numeraire (NMR)price is expected to reach $115 by 2024.
9. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2025?
Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $120 by 2025.
10. What will be Numeraire (NMR) price by 2026?
Numeraire (NMR) price is expected to reach $125 by 2026.
Saylor tweeted a link to a recent blog article he authored about Bitcoin and the environment.
Saylor believes the world produces significantly more energy than it needs.
Michael Saylor, a Microstrategy executive, is a major believer in Bitcoin. Last week, the United States Office of Science and Technology Policy issued a paper claiming that proof-of-work mining activities are contributing to climate change.
The science and technology department believes the Biden administration should take action against the mining business and establish mining standards and restrictions. Following this, Saylor tweeted a link to a recent blog article he authored about Bitcoin and the environment.
Saylor stated:
Given the sheer volume of misinformation and propaganda circulating lately, I thought it important to share the truth regarding Bitcoin Mining and the Environment.
Bitcoin Mining and the Environment
The editorial is called Bitcoin Mining and the Environment and it discusses topics such as Bitcoin Energy Utilization, Bitcoin vs. Other Industries, Bitcoin Value Creation & Energy Intensity, Bitcoin vs. Other Cryptos, Bitcoin & Carbon Emissions, Bitcoin & Environmental Benefits, and Bitcoin & Global Energy. Each topic shows how several environmental misconceptions about the Bitcoin network can be looked at differently.
Saylor emphasizes that he feels the world produces far more energy than the planet requires. Saylor references a Bitcoin Mining Council presentation on the topic of Bitcoin vs. Other Industries. Saylor also discussed the Bitcoin network and the environmental benefits that the technology provides. Saylor mentioned the CEO of Geneious and ESG analyst, Daniel Batten, who published several papers about the subject.
Price fluctuations are a daily occurrence in the crypto markets now. Since the fight against inflation began, the overall financial markets have tanked. Nowadays, asset prices swing without warning, and the continuing crypto winter only heightened the volatility.
The recent event expected to boost market recovery has been completed. Ethereum is now operating on a proof-of-stake mechanism as planned. But after the successful launch, crypto asset prices dipped, and losses spilled over to the next 24 hours.
Currently, almost all the assets are red in price movements. The leading crypto Bitcoin has lost 2.95% in 24 hours. Ethereum, the center of attention during this period, has also lost 1.70% in 24 hours and 15.73% in 7 days.
But not all hope is lost. Some cryptocurrencies are rallying impressively, and the top leader in this category is Chainlink LINK.
Chainlink LINK Gains 9.03% Amid Market Pullback
Chainlink LINK is one of the cryptocurrencies currently gaining each hour on September 16. As of the time of writing, the LINK price stands at $7.71, representing an 8.19% gain in 24 hours. The price movement on September 16 has been very encouraging. LINK recorded some dips in its 24 hours trading, but not the red lines. The coin saw an intraday high of $7.759 and an intraday low of $7.4948. The next low point during the day was a dip to $7.60 before regaining its upward momentum.
If the price continues upwards, LINK might grow considerably higher before the market closes. This gain is a welcome development for the crypto as its 7 days price growth sits at 2.23%.
What Could Be Pushing Chainlink Post-Merge
Chainlink has proven useful in the crypto space. The network has eliminated the struggle with oracles in smart contracts. It created a decentralized pool of oracles to provide real-time, accurate information for on-chain transactions. Smart contracts using Chainlink oracles can operate with reliable information.
A few months back, an analyst Austin Arnold, a crypto analyst, addressed some key factors capable of pushing a crypto project’s value. He aimed to help his 1.24 million YouTube subscribers pick the right crypto to invest in during the raging bearish trend.
The analysts picked four popular projects, of which Chainlink LINK was the first. According to Arnold, five factors will drive LINK’s future growth after the crypto winter.
The first is the right team with capable skills in controlling the network. Other factors include adequate funding, strategic partnerships, solutions for real-life problems in blockchains, and network positioning in verticals.
Arnold pointed out that the Chainlink network has these five characteristics. He noted how the Oracle network had improved BNB Chain BNB and Polygon MATIC, showing developers’ adoption.
Even during the crypto winter bloodbath in the market, Chainlink LINK maintained its price range between $6+ and $8+. It recorded a spike to $9.28 on June 10 but later dipped to $8.05. The lowest price LINK recorded between May to September 16 was $5.97 on July 13 before bouncing back to $6.18 the next day.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Lido DAO (LDO) showed so much strength as the price rallied from $0.5 to a region of $3, creating a new all-time high against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated “Ethereum Merge.” Lido DAO (LDO) benefited from the relief bounces across the crypto market as it continues to top the chart week in and week out but has since struggled after the merge. (Data from Binance)
Lido DAO (LDO) Token Price Analysis On The Daily Chart
LDO saw a decline in price from $3 to $1.8, setting its price up for a new all-time high despite the difficult market conditions. The price of LDO has since struggled to discover the mojo that helped LDO outperform so many altcoins, as many are confused if it is out of steam.
The price of LDO on the daily chart faced resistance at $2.2 as the price got rejected severally. LDO’s price formed a symmetric triangle as the price continued to range with two options available; an uptrend continuation or a break to the downside to test lower support.
For LDO’s price to restore its bullish move, the price needs to break out of the triangle and rally to the upside. With good volume, the LDO price would have to break and hold above $2.2, acting as strong resistance preventing the price from the upside. If the price of LDO fails to break to the upside, we would expect the price of LDO to retest the support area at $1.4-$1.
Daily resistance for the price of LDO – $2.2.
Daily support for the price of LDO – $1.4-$1.
Price Analysis Of LDO On The Four-Hourly (4H) Chart
The 4H timeframe for LDO prices continues to weaken as prices break to the downside of key support of $1.8 as price struggles to reclaim this region for a chance to trend higher. If LDO fails to reclaim this zone, we expect the price to retest lower support zones of $1.7-$1.5.
On the 4H timeframe, the price of LDO is currently trading at $1.79 below the 50 and 200 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), acting as resistance for LDO price. The price of $1.9 and $2 corresponds to the resistance at 50 and 200 EMA for the price of LDO. The price of LDO needs to reclaim 50 EMA for a chance to trend to $2.2. If LDO fails, the price of LDO will look for support below this area.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) for LDO is below 50 on the 4H chart, indicating more sell order volume.
Four-Hourly resistance for the LDO price – $1.9-$2.
Four-Hourly support for the LDO price – $1.7-$1.5.
Featured Image From Coinmarketcal, Charts From Tradingview
The purported ‘future of the internet,’ Web3, has set the building block for innovative use cases on the metaverse. As such, trading platforms like LBank, a top cryptocurrency exchange, are primed to present their users with unlimited access to the latest feat of blockchain technology.
Users will also be able to explore the LBank virtual office, giving them a distinct view of the HeadQuarters of the world’s leading exchange. In addition, the crypto community can rest assured of a space where they can interact, host meetings, and learn.
LBank also partnered with Radio Caca to build virtual billboards in the metaverse that includes an NFT of the exchange’s official new logos, videos, and pictures. With this collaboration, LBank community members can participate in various social activities, and projects can put their ads on the billboards, which will be located in places with good traffic in the metaverse.
LBank aims to encourage more education and adoption by captivating the interests of the next generations and people with access to the internet in the interactive space yet to be fully tapped.
“The major factor behind this project is to educate and increase adoption. LBank’s goal is to help users to better understand cryptocurrencies, blockchain technology, and its potentials through an interactive metaverse space,” Allen Wei, CEO of LBank, states.
He adds that “the metaverse will be truly immersive. It will give users a sense of ownership and could subsequently drive adoption as more people notice how it can fundamentally alter the way we view things, interact with one another, and collaborate.”
In the future, LBank hopes to bring even more utility into the metaverse as the multi-billion sector continues to capture the minds of users globally. It is anticipated that the LBank metaverse will become a hub for users to experience the best of cryptocurrency and the virtual world all at once.
Furthermore, the synergy between cryptocurrency and the virtual world will be brought to the fore as the trading platform builds a truly transparent infrastructure that will impact society. By doing this, cryptocurrency could break into the mainstream as more people get involved and utilize all the possibilities the metaverse has to offer.
About LBank
LBank is a top cryptocurrency exchange founded in 2015 for buying, selling, receiving, and storing Bitcoin and other digital currencies. It provides its 7 million + users with a secure trading platform and the lowest transaction fees.
The platform supports more than 800+ trading pairs and 149+ fiat currencies. It offers services around crypto trading, specialized financial derivatives, and professional asset management services.
Community & Social Media:
Contact Details:
A day after the much-anticipated Merge, many cryptocurrencies have lost more than they gained. The entire market is red, and even the top performers are not showing signs of price gains. Many investors predicted a downtrend reversal after Ethereum’s upgrade to a proof-of-stake mechanism.
But right now, the reverse is the case. For instance, the number one crypto has remained red in its 1 hour, 24 hours and 7 days price gains. Currently, the Bitcoin price is $19.659.95 representing a 2% loss in 24 hours.
September 16 data shows that Bitcoin lost 0.61% in 1 hour, 1.88% in 24 hours and 6.26% in 7 days.
Apart from Bitcoin, Ethereum has lost more. ETH’s price is currently at $1,451.49, showing a move away from the previous $1700+. The Merge hasn’t resulted in the price push as many expected.
But while many cryptos are recording pullbacks in prices, Cosmos ATOM has continued its gains.
Cosmos ATOM Gains Amid Price Crash
Cosmos ATOM price currently stands at $16.16 after adding 11.49% in the last 24 hours. The coin ranks number 20 on the CoinMarketCap crypto ranking. ATOM has recorded some price growth in this period, even when others struggle.
Its price chart today, September 16, showed a continuous rise in green. There were some dips, but not to the red zone. For instance, ATOM’s price stopped at $14.65 on September 15. This morning, it rose to $14.73 and continued climbing until its current price of $16.16 at press time.
Analysts studying the price movement have noted that ATOM highs and lows remained within the ascending channel trendlines. Also, the price recorded a bull break outside the channel and tapped a 200-day moving average before correcting to the midline and 20-MA, confirming each support.
After testing the support, ATOM price continued its uptrend and is trading in the current range topside. Analysts believe it might retest the 200-day MA to flip its level to support.
What Factors Are Pushing Cosmos Coin
Many factors could be linked to the growth of ATOM. One such event is the move of many protocols from Terra to Cosmos Hub SDK. In early September, Delphi Digital announced it would build new projects on the Cosmos network.
As more DeFi protocols and decentralized apps (DApps) flood the ecosystem and participate in its interchain security system, ATOM value skyrockets. The AMMs, DeFi, and DApps operating on the network boost staking and fees, thereby increasing stakers rewards.
Data reveals that ATOM offers 17.75% APY, and 66.75% of the coins in circulation are staked. Also, Cosmos is planning to launch a liquid staking feature that will increase buy pressure on ATOM when deployed in DeFi platforms across blockchains.
All these increased activities in the ecosystem are pushing ATOM prices upwards. Analysts expect to see more gains as the network grows.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin has seen fluctuating sentiment lately. With numerous dips and recoveries, it is no surprise that investors have had a hard time deciding on which side of the fence to sit on. However, while retail investors seem to be uncertain about the market, there has been some growth in both the funding rates and the open interest over the last week, showing that positive sentiment may be stabilizing.
Funding Rates Recover
Over the last couple of weeks, bitcoin funding rates have been consistently below neutral. This coincided with the times when the market was struggling, ushering in a new bear trend. But with the last week’s events, there has been a remarkable recovery in the funding rates.
Toward the end of last week, the funding rates had returned to neutral levels for the first time in one month. It followed the recovery in bitcoin’s price last Friday before it slid back down. The bitcoin funding rates have since lost their footing at the neutral territory but continue to maintain higher levels before the BTC recovery on Friday.
Funding rates return to neutral | Source: Arcane Research
What this shows is that there is still demand for both bitcoin longs and shorts. This means that while it does look to be swinging in the favor of the bulls due to the elevated levels, it is still an uncertain market. Additionally, last week’s recovery to neutral levels did not really change much about the current trend, as funding rates have now spent nine consecutive months at or below neutral levels.
Bitcoin Open Interest Say ‘Short Squeeze’
Despite the decline in the bitcoin price, the open interest has not had a hard time of it like the rest of the market. Instead, BTC-denominated open interest has hit multiple new all-time highs this year, leading to various short squeezes in the market.
Open interest continued to see favorable market conditions as it hit a new all-time high of 421,000 BTC last Wednesday. Even the short squeeze that was recorded on Friday did not do much to bring down the open interest, which remained elevated at 418,000 BTC at the start of this week.
The depressed market sentiment suggests that this elevated trend is unlikely to continue for very long. Bitcoin’s price decline also points to this, given that the elevated open interest coincided with a period of price recovery. It also means that bears have been in control of the market for the period where the open interest has been high. Bitcoin’s fall below $20,000 is a testament that short traders continue to control the market.
Featured image from PYMNTS, charts from Arcane Research and TradingView.com