Orioles allow 3 homers in 6-3 loss to Blue Jays to open crucial series between wild-card contenders
Jordan Lyles was one pitch away from getting out of the fifth inning unscathed. Instead, the full-count curveball left the bat of Toronto Blue Jays star George Springer in a hurry, sailed over the outfield fence and brought the Rogers Centre crowd to its feet, creating the kind of noise few Orioles players have experienced thus far in their careers.
That it was a three-run homer had plenty to do with the surge of energy. But the implications attached to this series in Toronto had even more to do with it.
Here they are, the Blue Jays and the Orioles, battling for postseason positioning in mid-September. One team expected to be here; the other far more of a surprise. And the first game of this critical series Friday night went the way of Toronto, 6-3, moving it six games ahead of Baltimore in the American League wild-card race.
Springer’s 422-foot blast was the major blow, ending Lyles’ evening with four runs allowed on five hits through five innings. Lyles had allowed a leadoff single to Matt Chapman and a walk to Raimel Tapia in the fifth before a lineout and strikeout left him on the verge of escaping with Baltimore’s lead intact.
But Lyles, who threw two other curveballs to Springer in that at-bat, finally hung one in the wrong spot. Springer launched it, bringing his OPS against the Orioles to .979 in his career — the second highest against any team in which he has at least 100 plate appearances.
The Orioles fell further behind when Chapman crushed the second homer of his night off right-hander Joey Krehbiel to drive in two more. The third baseman had gone deep off Lyles in the second inning, with another full-count mistake pitch coming back to haunt him.
But the Orioles’ pitching staff had little room to maneuver, not with an offense that was limited to five hits during the Blue Jays’ bullpen game. Outfielder Cedric Mullins broke through in the fourth, becoming Baltimore’s first base runner with a triple into the right-center field gap off left-hander Yusei Kikuchi. Then rookie catcher Adley Rutschman hit a line-drive homer for his first long ball as a right-handed hitter this season.
But that breakthrough against Kikuchi was short-lived; the Blue Jays retired the next 11 Orioles in order before rookie Gunnar Henderson’s seventh-inning single. And while Austin Hays and Jorge Mateo reached base in the eighth, Baltimore didn’t capitalize.
Henderson found a way to momentarily quell the noise inside Rogers Centre with two outs in the ninth inning, hitting a solo homer of his own. But the noise picked up a moment later as the Blue Jays took care of business in the first game of a critical weekend series full of playoff implications.
Around the horn
- Grayson Rodriguez, in his first start Friday for Triple-A Norfolk since recovering from a Grade 2 right lat muscle strain, threw five scoreless innings on 72 pitches. Rodriguez allowed just two hits and a walk with four strikeouts. Considered the top pitching prospect in baseball, Rodriguez has worked back through three shorter rehab outings, including two last week for Double-A Bowie.
- Infielder Jordan Westburg hit his 27th home run this season Friday, the most of any Orioles minor leaguer. He finished with five hits for the second time this season. For Bowie, infielder Connor Norby followed with his 26th homer. It’s the first time since 2017 two hitters in Baltimore’s farm system have posted at least 25 homers in a season.
- Left-hander Alexander Wells cleared outright waivers after recovering from a UCL strain and was assigned to Norfolk.
This story will be updated.
Saturday, 3:07 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Bear in tree on Colorado State University campus is safely removed and released into the wild.
A bear in a tree on the campus of Colorado State University in Fort Collins has been safely removed from the school environment by wildlife officers, who moved the animal to a natural environment.
The bear, a subadult sow weighing about 200 pounds, was spotted around 6 a.m. Friday wandering the Old Town neighborhood, according to a Colorado Parks and Wildlife news release. Around 7:30 a.m., the bear was spotted on the CSU campus.
Wildlife officers arrived and tranquilized the bear, lowered it from the tree and moved the sow to its natural habitat on Friday afternoon.
Today our wildlife officers moved a bear from the CSU Fort Collins campus to its natural habitat.
Officers received a call early this morning and when they arrived on the scene, they found a 200 pound juvenile bear in a tree. pic.twitter.com/16Xrie0eAe
— CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) September 16, 2022
The bear does not appear to have suffered any injuries, although exhausted from his excursion. Bear activity increases in late summer when the animals are fattening up for winter hibernation.
Colorado black bears are going into hyperphagia and will spend up to 20 hours a day trying to eat more than 20,000 calories to prepare for winter, the statement said.
CPW reminds Coloradans to properly store all garbage and to lock windows and doors accessible to bears. Here are some tips and precautions to help prevent human-wildlife conflict that can save a bear’s life:
- Take out the garbage the morning of the pick-up.
- Clean trash cans regularly to keep them free of food odors.
- Use a bear-proof trash can or dumpster.
- Remove bird feeders from outdoor areas.
- Secure compost heaps. Bears are attracted to the smell of rotting food.
- Clean the grill after each use.
- Clean up thoroughly after picnics in the yard or on the deck.
“As bears begin to prepare for hibernation and hunt for food, Coloradans may see more bear activity in urban areas,” said Brandon Muller, CPW’s deputy wildlife director, in the press release. “When bears become too comfortable with humans, they can destroy property or even become a threat to human safety.”
Love Is Blind’s Shaina defends her friendship with Shayne
Set the record straight for everyone to see.
That’s what Love is blindit is Shaina Hurley wants us to know amid speculation that she and another cast member Shayne Jansen have brewed a secret romance. Shayne’s ex from the show, Nathalie Leeof course seemed to think so.
Before the September 16 premiere Love is Blind: After the AltarShaina closed the claims, telling US Weekly, “The thing with me and Shayne — and I think the audience will be able to see it, and they’ve sort of seen it before — it was strictly platonic. Like, we’re buddies. We’re gonna watch each other, you know what I mean?
The Netflix personality went on to explain, “We never hung out alone or anything. There’s no validity to it.”
Shayne also addressed the charges in after the altar, saying, “I don’t quite understand what was outrageous about me and Shaina DMing us, you know, I see a story and I’m commenting,” he told the cameras. “As far as Natalie, if I blinked at Shaina, it would probably be ‘outrageous’. She never got to move on. Ever.”
Twins blow late lead, lose to Guardians on wild pitch in series opener
CLEVELAND — The last time the Twins left Cleveland, they did so after watching three late leads slip away, three winnable games spiral out of control.
In the interim, they bolstered a bullpen badly in need of help with multiple trade deadline acquisitions. Yet Friday’s return to Cleveland featured the same type of ugly meltdown the Twins saw in June. The Twins dropped the first game of their pivotal series, coughing up four runs between the seventh and eighth innings to lose 4-3 on Friday night at Progressive Field.
The game-winning run came around to score in the eighth inning when Jhoan Duran uncorked a wild pitch that bounced all the way to the backstop. Catcher Gary Sánchez lost sight of it, allowing Josh Naylor to race in from second base and score.
That came after a seventh inning in which the Twins saw their long-held lead wiped away. With a pair of runners on — the first two batters reached on a Nick Gordon error and a single off Caleb Thielbar — the Twins summoned Griffin Jax.
Jax promptly allowed a single up the middle to Myles Straw and then a two-out, two-run single to Amed Rosario to tie things up, spoiling a great start from Bailey Ober in his long-awaited return from the injured list.
Ober, who hadn’t pitched in a major league game since June 1 because of a groin injury, breezed through his five innings of work. He allowed just a hit — a fourth-inning single to Oscar Gonzalez — at one point sending down eight straight batters.
The righty limited hard contact and faced very little trouble, but was lifted after 70 pitches — he threw 66 in a rehab start last Sunday — as the Twins turned the game over to the bullpen.
The Twins had taken a third-inning lead on a run-scoring double from Jose Miranda and added another pair of runs on Jake Cave’s two-run home run in the fourth inning.
The Twins’ offense did little as the game went on, though, collecting just two singles in the final five innings.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders successfully treated for thyroid cancer
Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary and current Republican candidate for governor of Arkansas, announced that she was successfully treated for thyroid cancer on Friday.
Sanders’ doctor found out she had thyroid cancer earlier this month, Sanders said. However, Sanders said she was “cancer free” after Friday’s surgery.
— Sarah Huckabee Sanders (@SarahHuckabee) September 16, 2022
“During a checkup earlier this month, my doctor ordered a biopsy on a concerning area of my neck and the test revealed I had thyroid cancer,” she said. said. “Today I had a successful operation to remove my thyroid and surrounding lymph nodes and by the grace of God I am now cancer free.”
Sanders, the daughter of former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, said she would return to the campaign trail “soon”.
“I want to thank the doctors and nurses of Arkansas for their world-class care, and my family and friends for their love, prayers, and support. I look forward to resuming the election campaign soon,” Sanders said.
“This experience reminded us that no matter what battle you face, don’t lose heart,” Sanders concluded. “As governor, I will never stop fighting for the people of our great state.”
Sanders had stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma, according to her doctor John R. Sims.
“Sarah is currently recovering from surgery where we removed her thyroid gland and some of the surrounding lymph nodes from her neck,” Sims said. “The operation went extremely well and I expect her to be back on her feet even within the next 24 hours.”
Sims is a surgeon at CARTI Cancer Center in Little Rock, Arkansas.
“This is stage I papillary thyroid carcinoma, which is the most common type of thyroid cancer and has an excellent prognosis,” Sims said. “Although she needs adjuvant radioactive iodine treatment, as well as ongoing long-term follow-up, I think it’s fair to say she is now cancer-free, and I don’t m don’t expect that to slow her down.”
Sanders is expected to beat Democrat Chris Jones in the general election because Arkansas has not elected a Democratic governor in over a decade.
Foster City Chinese restaurant robbed, sparking community concern over rise in property crime over past 3 years
FOSTER CITY, Calif. (KGO) — Residents of a quiet peninsula town are taking extra precautions after a spate of criminal activity, and the statistics that show their concerns may be valid.
With the lunchtime rush at Chez Xue in Foster City, comes a sign of Bay Area woes as soon as you enter.
Signs stating “CASH ONLY” can be seen at reception where orders are taken.
“It’s very scary to see other businesses, especially in Chinatown in SF or other high crime areas, being robbed. We thought it would be best to convert our business to a la carte only so that we are not a target for people to steal money,” said You You Xue, who along with his family owns the restaurant.
RELATED: Burglars Repeatedly Target Asian-Owned SF Tenderloin Store, Costing Hundreds in Damage Each Time
But ironically, shortly after the signs appeared, Xue’s sense of security collapsed on Monday morning.
“I was absolutely blown away,” he said.
Restaurant surveillance shows a man breaking the safe in the front door and looking around in the kitchen. Another video shows him stacking boxes of iPads and stealing four cans of cooking oil.
“I can understand why it’s worth almost as much as the iPad!” Xue said.
EXCLUSIVE: The East Bay family who left California after a series of crimes targeted again
Cooking oil costs $50 a can, which has more than doubled during the pandemic, and it’s like liquid gold for restaurants these days.
The Foster City Police Department said it recovered the stolen iPads Thursday in San Francisco and is examining different persons of interest based on the location of the devices and interviews conducted.
Foster City is known for its idyllic lagoon and waterways and is not a place that gets much news. The city’s website even boasts of being the 63rd safest city in America.
Fans of restaurants outside Chez Xue agree, saying their neighborhoods are generally quiet.
RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Longtime partner of East Bay dentist shot and killed in Oakland shares heartbreaking story
However, just weeks ago, after an 85-year-old man was followed home from Costco across the street and had his $30,000 Rolex stolen, Xue and some Community members are even more on high alert.
“I think it’s very unfortunate that business owners need to look over their shoulder all the time,” Xue said.
These feelings of insecurity seem to be valid.
According to FBI statistics, property crimes have been on the rise in Foster City since 2019, with a significant increase from 482 cases in 2020 to 608 in 2021. Although data for this year is not yet available, this is not yet available. prevent Xue from taking extra precautions.
“Instead of focusing on food, we need to focus on safety. It’s disappointing, but until we see further changes, it’s a reality of doing business in the Bay Area,” did he declare.
Jurassic Barf: Vomit From 150 Million Years Ago Reveals Prehistoric Predator
About 150 million years ago in what is now Utah, an animal swallowed a small frog and a salamander. He then lost his lunch. Fast forward to today, when a team of paleontologists identified and studied the fossilized vomit, uncovering a mystery along the way.
Researchers published a study on vomit in the journal Palaios late last month. The scientists found frog bones, some of which were likely from a tadpole, and pieces from a salamander. “Aspects of this new fossil, related to the arrangement and concentration of bones in the deposit, the admixture of animals, and the chemistry of the bones and matrix, suggest that the pile of bones was regurgitated by a predator,” Utah State said. Parks said in a statement Tuesday.
Whose vomit was it? Vomit dates back to the Late Jurassic, a time when dinosaurs like the giant Brachiosaurus and armored Stegosaurus still roamed. Kudos to ReBecca Hunt-Foster, paleontologist at Dinosaur National Monument in Utah, for coining the phrase “Jurassic Barf”. However, the vomit is not from a dinosaur.
The fossil site, famous for its plant remains, was once a pond, home to amphibians and fish. The researchers found that it was the bowhead that vomited the most. It is possible that the ancient fish stood up to distract a predator. Utah State Parks noted that paleontologists jokingly referred to the fossil find as a “fish-vomiting tadpole.”
Although it happened millions of years ago, vomit represents a familiar scene.
“There were three animals that we still have today, interacting in ways also known today among these animals – prey eaten by predators and predators possibly chased by other predators,” the co said. -study author John Foster, curator of the Utah Field House. from the State Park Museum of Natural History. “That in itself shows how similar some ancient ecosystems were to places on Earth today.”
Researchers hope to find other similar fossils in Utah’s Morrison Formation, a layer of history that also preserves many dinosaur remains. Puke might not seem like the most glamorous subject of paleontology, but it’s a fascinating (and slightly crude) window into life long ago.
CNET
