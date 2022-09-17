News
Other voices: Government censorship? Weakness masquerading as strength
Fights about free speech can feel rhetorical until they are not. Here’s what censorship looks like in practice: A student newspaper and journalism program in Nebraska shuttered for writing about pride month. The state of Oklahoma seeking to revoke the teaching certificate of an English teacher who shared a QR code that directed students to the Brooklyn Public Library’s online collection of banned books. A newly elected district attorney in Tennessee musing openly about jailing teachers and librarians.
In Florida today it may even be illegal for teachers to even talk about who they love or marry thanks to the state’s “Don’t Say Gay” law. Of course, it goes far beyond sex: The sunshine state’s Republican commissioner of education rejected 28 different math textbooks this year for including verboten content.
Acts of censorship are often tacit admissions of weakness masquerading as strength. This weakness is on full display with the imposition of so-called educational gag orders, laws which restrict the discussions of race, gender, sexuality and American history in K-12 and higher education. A political project convinced of the superiority of its ideas doesn’t need the power of the state to shield people from competing ideas. Censorship is the desperate rear-guard action of a movement that has already lost the fight for hearts and minds.
This year alone, 137 gag order bills like these have been introduced in 36 state legislatures. That’s a sharp increase from 2021 when 54 bills were introduced in 22 states, according to a report released last month by PEN America, a free speech organization. Only seven of those bills became law in 2022, but they are some of the strictest to date, and the sheer number of bills introduced reflects a growing enthusiasm on the right for censorship as a political weapon and instrument of social control.
These new measures are far more punitive than past efforts, with heavy fines or loss of state funding for institutions that dare to offer courses covering the forbidden content. Teachers can be fired and even face criminal charges. Lawsuits have already started to trickle through the courts asking for broad interpretations of the new statutes. For the first time, the PEN report noted, some bills have also targeted private schools and universities in addition to public schools.
It wasn’t all that long ago that Republican lawmakers around the country were introducing laws designed to protect free speech on college campuses. Now, they’re using the coercive power of the state to restrict what people can talk about, learn about or discuss in public, and exposing them to lawsuits for doing so. That’s a clear threat to the ideals of a pluralistic political culture, in which challenging ideas are welcomed and discussed.
How and what to teach American students has been contested ground since the earliest days of public education. The content of that instruction is something about which Americans of good will can respectfully disagree.
The Supreme Court has also recognized limits on the censorship of school libraries, if not curriculums. “Local school boards may not remove books from school libraries simply because they dislike the ideas contained in those books and seek by their removal to ‘prescribe what shall be orthodox in politics, nationalism, religion, or other matters of opinion,’” a plurality of justices wrote in a 1982 decision.
Despite the moral panic over teaching about gender and race, American parents say they are overwhelmingly satisfied with the instruction their children receive. A poll from National Public Radio and Ipsos earlier this year found that just 18 percent of parents said their child’s school “taught about gender and sexuality in a way that clashed with their family’s values,” while 19 percent said the same about race and racism. Only 14 percent felt that way about American history.
And yet, some Republican candidates are using the threat of censorship as a show of strength, evidence of their power to muzzle political opponents. Last year in Virginia, Glenn Youngkin won the governorship of that state after a campaign in which he demagogued the Pulitzer Prize-winning book “Beloved” by the Nobel Prize-winning Toni Morrison. Other candidates are looking to make it a centerpiece of their pitch to voters in the midterm elections in races from Texas to New Jersey.
Some want to extend censorship far beyond the classroom. In Virginia, a Republican state representative tried to get a court to declare as obscene two young adult books frequently banned in schools, “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe and “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah Mass. The case was dismissed this month, but if it had been successful, it could have made it illegal for bookstores, libraries to carry the books or for private citizens to sell or share them everywhere in the state.
Right-wing lawmakers are also looking to restrict what Americans can say about abortion. Model legislation from the National Right to Life Committee, which is circulating in state legislatures, aims to ban Americans from giving “instructions over the telephone, the internet, or any other medium of communication regarding self-administered abortions or means to obtain an illegal abortion.” That prohibition extends to hosting websites that contain such information.
Even when such bills fail to censor they can easily cascade into vigilantism. Across the country, libraries in small towns are being closed and library staff are being harassed and intimidated. The Times reports that librarians “have been labeled pedophiles on social media, called out by local politicians and reported to law enforcement officials. Some librarians have quit after being harassed online. Others have been fired for refusing to remove books from circulation.” The American Library Association has documented more than 1,600 books in 700 different libraries or library systems that have faced attempted censorship.
Political factions on both the left and the right are insecure enough in their ideas that they’ve tried to muzzle those with whom they disagree. But only right-wing legislators are currently writing censorship into law and enforcing it with the power of the state.
For a vocal minority to ban discussion of certain facts or topics — because they make some people uncomfortable or simply to score political points — is deeply undemocratic, particularly in a nation founded on a commitment to free speech and the open exchange of ideas. Free expression isn’t just a feature of democracy; it is a necessary prerequisite.
Antonio Conte quizzed for comments on Eric Dier and Leonardo Bonucci after Tottenham boss urged Spurs defender to ‘hit back’ at Italian veteran
Antonio Conte’s comments on Leonardo Bonucci and Eric Dier came far too soon, insists talkSPORT host Tony Cascarino.
The Tottenham boss has named the Juventus and Italy legend as an ‘example’ Dier could aspire to following his England recall.
After becoming a key player for Spurs and the Three Lions, Dier has suffered a bit of a career dip in recent years, only for Conte to rebuild him.
The 28-year-old has played every minute for Spurs this season in their eight games so far, even scoring in an opening matchday win against Southampton.
Conte is clearly a big fan of the former midfielder-turned-centre-back, mentioning him in the same breath as one of his stalwarts at his previous side Juventus.
Bonucci worked with Conte both at Juventus and in Italy between 2012 and 2016, winning three league titles after making a similar switch to Dier from midfield to defence.
Speaking recently about Dier, the Italian manager said: “With the ball, Bonucci can be a good example for Eric Dier.
“Bonucci has done a lot with his career that Eric can replicate. He has to continue the way he is playing right now, I will be very angry if he doesn’t.
talkSPORT host Cascarino was surprised to hear Conte go so far so soon using such a high benchmark, with the season still in its early stages.
“He had a good start to the season but comparing him to Bonucci is a bit long for me at the moment, I would hold back for that one,” he said.
“I wouldn’t have wanted him to be as versatile as Bonucci, maybe he was a failed midfielder more than a midfielder, he didn’t uproot trees.
“I think he’s not bad, I’m still reserved in my opinion on the course of a season on Dier.
“It’s a bit like Tottenham themselves, you judge Tottenham if they can claim the title, they have a lot of good players, they’ve been really good.
“He shone in September and August and I don’t know how good he will be over the course of a season.”
Too much mourning? Some Britons are angry at cancellations due to Queen’s funeral
It all started with football, Britain’s favorite national sport. Then flights to London’s Heathrow Airport were canceled out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, drawing weary sighs from critics.
By the time of the late monarch’s funeral on Monday, the UK will be almost at a standstill, with most businesses closed and thousands of events across the country canceled.
But for some who rely on Britain’s precious National Health Service – already creaking with long delays – or other services like food banks, the cancellations seemed like too high a price to pay in a country struggling with a cost crisis. of life.
“When I was called and told that all the appointments for the day were cancelled, I hung up and cried,” eight-month-pregnant Dan O’Brien said on Thursday. , to NBC News via Twitter.
O’Brien, 23, said she waited three weeks for a specialist maternity appointment because she has type 1 diabetes and her pregnancy is considered high risk. But this week she was told her Monday appointment had been canceled due to the declared national holiday for the funeral.
“I’m only six to seven weeks away from having my baby, so I feel like I’m running out of time to get the help I need before it gets too much,” the manager said. of the edition of Chelmsford, a small town of about 40 years. miles northeast of London.
O’Brien added that she was told she would have to be seen by a doctor next week, but that could also be delayed due to an appointment conflict.
Many people have also taken to social media to complain about canceled surgeries and medical appointments. One was Katie Brodie, who wrote on Twitter: ‘I am a chemo patient and have booked a carefully timed 19th Covid booster around my treatment,’ she wrote. “Now canceled and cannot book for weeks. I just hope I stay safe!
A spokesperson for NHS England told NBC News that on the day of the funeral, staff will work to ensure that “urgent and emergency services”, including urgent dentist and doctor appointments, were available.
Many social media also criticized the disruption of essential services due to the 10-day period of national mourning and the upcoming funeral, with much of the country and the world eyes on London for a one-day event. rare royal grandeur.
“Is canceling massively popular UK events really a good way to ‘honour’ it?” wrote comedian Rachel Parris on Twitter.
However, a survey published by UK pollster YouGov on Tuesday showed that 49% of those polled thought media coverage of the Queen’s funeral was “too much”, although 41% thought it was “about right”.
Media reports of the Queen’s death were prepared in advance and, therefore, “left little or no room for different perspectives or experiences to be included,” according to Deborah Madden, a senior lecturer at Britain’s University of Brighton who specializes in the politics of bereavement.
The context of the UK’s current cost of living crisis is missing from the coverage and exposes “more deeply rooted and systemic inequalities”, she said, adding that the reports had been inadequate when dealing with with people “who openly dissent”. and resisted bereavement or bereavement.
UK government guidelines state that businesses are not required to close for funerals and that it is up to employers whether or not to allow their staff to have the day off.
But a number have already announced their closure and for some it has already turned out to be a public relations nightmare.
After saying it would evict guests from its venues and close for 24 hours out of respect for the Queen’s funeral, the holiday provider Central Parks quickly reversed his decision after much criticism in the media. He was further denounced when he said the facilities would be closed.
The company said in a statement that it had “contacted all guests scheduled to arrive on Monday, September 19 and offered them a number of different options.”
Having already canceled some flights on Wednesday when the Queen’s coffin was moved through London to rest in state, London Heathrow Airport, one of the world’s busiest transit hubs, also warned against disturbances “to ensure silence” during the funeral.
The Musicians’ Union, the union representing British musicians, has criticized the decision by London transport network bosses to suspend all street entertainment. In a open letter at Transport for London he said musicians’ incomes would be at risk “particularly during a cost of living crisis”.
A TFL spokesperson said the decision was made to “maximize space for large crowds mourning the monarch while she is in state”.
Even well-established artists have had their shows canceled. Comedian and columnist Mark Steel told his supporters on Twitter that his Friday show was postponed by the local government of the town of Chatham in Kent because “we are in a time of mourning”.
In wild-card race, Orioles’ performance against left-handed pitchers could be the difference
Brandon Hyde has avoided these types of matchups lately. The Orioles manager has sat outfielder Cedric Mullins against the last five left-handed starters Baltimore has faced, and Hyde said Wednesday that Mullins hasn’t looked as “comfortable” against southpaws this season.
But with left-hander Yusei Kikuchi coming out of the bullpen Friday for the Toronto Blue Jays, Mullins strode to the plate against a southpaw in the fourth inning. And after six pitches, Mullins stood on third base, having driven a triple into the right-center gap for just his ninth extra-base hit against a left-hander this season.
Putting too much stock into one at-bat can be a fool’s errand; after all, Kikuchi has been relegated to a bullpen role for Toronto because of how erratic he’s been. But when rookie catcher Adley Rutschman hit his first home run from the right side of the plate in the 6-3 loss, the breakout plays from the pair of stars provided something long unseen.
For so much of this season, Mullins and Rutschman — two of the Orioles’ best hitters — have struggled against left-handed pitching. With consecutive blasts, one finding the gap and the other leaving the yard, there’s a sign of hope. As the Orioles embark on the final 19 games of a postseason push, any improvement against southpaw pitching could go a long way.
“We’ve had our struggles against left-handed pitching in general,” Hyde said. “It would be big if we could get those guys going against left-handed pitchers.”
Entering Friday, Baltimore’s .229 batting average against left-handers is the sixth lowest in the majors. The team’s .678 OPS against southpaws is the eighth lowest. And the Orioles’ weighted runs created plus (wRC+) of 94 is below average across the league. Few teams strike out as much as Baltimore does against lefties (24.9%).
That extends to Mullins and Rutschman, who often lead the lineup and have generated the most wins above replacement on the team.
Yet their numbers are vastly different against left-handers, with Mullins adapting to his second year of facing left-on-left matchups after giving up switch hitting and Rutschman still finding his footing from the right side as a switch hitter.
It’s an interesting development after Rutschman raked from the right side at the Double-A and Triple-A levels in 2021, posting a .350 average as a right-handed hitter compared with a .256 average as a lefty.
When Rutschman turned on a fastball from Kikuchi and lashed it down the left field line to give the Orioles a 2-1 lead Friday, it marked the rookie’s first major league homer as a right-handed hitter. He entered Friday with an .886 OPS against righties and a .517 OPS against lefties, providing just five extra-base hits against southpaws before that long ball.
Mullins has struggled in a similar fashion, hitting .812 against righties yet .554 against lefties. Those splits have led Hyde to sit Mullins, a 2021 All-Star, against left-handed starters of late; the last time Mullins started against a lefty was Aug. 8 against Kikuchi.
“I’ve been working on it the entire year, regardless of whether I get the start or not,” Mullins said. “Just always being prepared, and I was able to get a good swing on it.”
Hyde has also credited outfielder Ryan McKenna as a reason he feels more comfortable to leave Mullins on the bench against a left-hander. McKenna plays plus defense in center field, and he holds a .792 OPS against lefties this year.
“I think that Ced going forward could go back to being able to stay on left-handers a little bit better,” Hyde said. “Seems like there have been a lot of sliders away that he’s had trouble with, but I think he’s going to be fine going forward.”
In Mullins’ second matchup against a left-hander Friday, Tim Mayza forced him to groundout to first base. Rutschman struck out. But their first matchup against Kikuchi is a glimmer of what’s possible.
While it came against lesser competition in the minor leagues, Rutschman has shown he can excel on either side of the plate. And Mullins, who hit .277 against lefties last year, is experiencing the struggles that come when pitchers make adjustments. But Mullins is convinced he’ll catch up soon.
“I feel like I’ve been slowly making progress,” Mullins said. “And regardless of how the year finishes left-on-left, I know what I’ll be focused on and just go from there.”
Thousands of government workers join ‘mass casual leave’ in state over old pension plan
“Our main demand was the OPS and this issue was not resolved by the state government on Friday. This issue affects every employee in the state and therefore they have decided to join the agitation mass CL today,” said Mahesh Mori, Organizer of Rashtriya Samyukt Morcha, Saurashtra Region.
Thousands of Gujarat government employees, including teachers, joined the statewide “Mass Casualty Leave” protest on Saturday to demand the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS). Apex union bodies had ended the unrest on Friday, saying the state government had agreed to most of their demands, but district-level unions said the government had ignored their main request for OPS.
“Our main demand was the OPS and this issue was not resolved by the state government on Friday. This issue affects every employee in the state and therefore they have decided to join the agitation mass CL today,” said Mahesh Mori, Organizer of Rashtriya Samyukt Morcha, Saurashtra Region.
Nearly 7,000 government teachers were on furlough on Saturday in Bhavnagar district alone, he said.
Unions representing teachers, panchayat health workers and revenue workers have been protesting for some time for the reintroduction of OPS in the state. In Gandhinagar, a large number of disgruntled employees had staged a rally at the Old Sachivalaya campus and refrained from working.
“Our union leaders had put an end to the unrest saying that all our demands had been met. But our main demand for OPS still stands. The government has agreed to give OPS only to employees who joined the service before 2005, while most of us joined after 2005,” said one protesting employee.
In Kutch, nearly 8,000 government workers, mostly teachers, did not come to work to register their protest.
“Since our main request for OPS has not been granted, we have decided to continue with the CL mass unrest today. In Kutch district, nearly 8,000 employees, including teachers, are on furlough today,” said Jakhrabhai Kerashiya of Kutch Prathmik Shaikshik Mahasangh.
After a meeting with five BJP government ministers on Friday, Samyukt Karmachari Morcha Chairman Digvijaysinh Jadeja and Rashtriya Samyukt Morcha Chairman Bhikhabhai Patel said the mass leave movement had been called off as the government had accepted the majority of their demands, with the exception of the reintroduction of OPS. .
The state government announced on Friday that employees who joined the service before April 2005 will receive benefits from the General Provident Fund and the old pension scheme.
ASK IRA: A note to readers about how this works
Q: The fans that latch onto these people that should be in street clothes for games blow my mind. – Robert.
A: This was in response to Friday’s post headlined, “Could KZ Okpala be one that got away from Heat?” So perhaps this is as good a time as any to reiterate this: You ask the questions; I answer. The headline is not the answer, it is the question. Yes, some questions seemingly are sent from the theater of the absurd, which is why I particularly try to avoid trade rumors or suggestions. But the people also have the right to get their answers. So, please, read both the question and the answer. And then feel free to have at it. Thanks.
Q: Dwight Howard and Miles Bridges will help this team for sure. Instant impact. – Evo.
A: This was in response to the updated free-agent list I posted, as well as the list of the top remaining free agents. First, because of where the Heat stand against the luxury tax, the roster for the start of the season appears locked into place. Beyond that, based on the charges brought against Miles Bridges, I doubt anyone would sign him (or be able to sign him) any time soon. And while I generally believe that players make amends with rivals as soon as they join a team, I’m not sure that would be the case if Dwight Howard would make his way into a Heat uniform. I might be wrong, but Udonis Haslem might feel otherwise. Plus, with Dewayne Dedmon and Omer Yurtseven, the Heat have ample depth at center.
Q: Hey Ira, as a Heat Fan Lifer from day one, I am very much enjoying your “5 at 35″ series. I am even doing OK predicting who is included in each segment so far. Perhaps there could be an asterisk for the work Ron Rothstein has contributed to the organization from the beginning to present, absent a few years. – David, Venice.
A: And, arguably, few have been as much a part of the fabric of the Heat over the years as Ron Rothstein, from coaching, to the Heat’s WNBA team to broadcasting. But the crux of Heat Lifers post was those in place each of these past 34 years, with Ronnie having coached elsewhere in the interim. And, again, because of the stability of the organization over these years, it also meant hard decisions with some other deserving members of the Heat’s 35-year club, including Sammy Schulman and Jeff Craney.
Wolves vs Man City LIVE: Diego Costa set to start as Erling Haaland targets Premier League goalscoring record to continue Citizens’ impressive away streak
Erling Haaland will have a Premier League record in sight as Manchester City travel to face Wolves live on talkSPORT this weekend.
Norwegian sensation Haaland will become the first player to score in his first four away games in the competition if he finds the net.
And that could prove likely with Wolves enduring a miserable start to the season, having won just one game so far this campaign and being the worst scorers in the league.
- Kick-off of the Premier League match at Molineux at 12:30 p.m.
- Man City haven’t lost in 21 consecutive away games and won 5-1 in that game in May
- The news of the team to follow at 11:30 a.m.
- talkSPORT will have live West Midlands commentary with Sam Matterface and Andy Townsend
Follow our live match blog below for regular updates…
