News
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Patrick Mahomes with a chip on his shoulder is bad news for rest of NFL
Overlooking Patrick Mahomes was a huge mistake.
The Buffalo Bills were the preseason Super Bowl chalk with Las Vegas sportsbooks, even after they lost to Kansas City in last year’s playoffs.
The L.A. Chargers were the media darlings of a stacked AFC West that was supposed to humble Andy Reid, Mahomes and a fading Chiefs team that lost Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill.
Russell Wilson got traded to the Denver Broncos. Davante Adams became a Las Vegas Raider.
The Chiefs’ run of four straight AFC Championship Game appearances, with two Super Bowl appearances and one championship, is over. Right?
Wrong. The Chiefs are already 2-0, outscoring their opponents 71-45, with a Thursday Night division win over Justin Herbert’s Chargers here in Week 2.
And making Mahomes an underdog was a bad idea.
“I always feel like I have something to prove,” Mahomes said after the Chiefs’ 44-21 thrashing of the Arizona Cardinals. “I’m just this guy from Texas Tech that they said couldn’t play in the NFL. So I always have that mindset of going out there and proving that we’re the Kansas City Chiefs and we still have a chance to go out there and win the AFC championship and win the AFC West and win the Super Bowl.”
This is not to minimize what Josh Allen’s Bills did to the reigning champion L.A. Rams in the NFL season opener. Buffalo definitely has the firepower to compete with Kansas City, as they demonstrated in that 42-36 overtime divisional playoff loss in January.
Mahomes and the Chiefs benefited from some terrible officiating Thursday night that robbed the Chargers of two interceptions, too. And Kansas City’s secondary on defense is young and suspect.
But Mahomes’ talent is enough to keep winning, along with the coaching of Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. And adding a chip to the former MVP’s shoulder gives him another reason to unleash fresh firepower on the league.
Mahomes received a confusingly low grade from Pro Football Focus in Week 1, for example, after completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five TDs against the Cardinals.
So on Thursday, after beating the Chargers, Mahomes cracked about one of his near interceptions: “I’m sure PFF will have me at a low grade for that, but I’ll keep it rolling.”
PFF returned with these numbers after the Chiefs beat the Chargers: Mahomes is 21 of 32 against the blitz this season for 231 yards, six TD passes and no interceptions. He is 12 of 13 out of the pocket for 121 yards and three TDs.
“A couple of those throws were unbelievable,” Reid said of his quarterback’s 24 of 35 passing for 235 yards and two TDs against the Chargers. “Pushing up and throwing through traffic and getting his body in the right position… It was impressive. And I know he works … He’s relentless with that stuff. He always wants to know what he can do to be better.”
Relentless is a good way to describe Mahomes’ attitude now in his fifth full season as a starter. He’s out to remind everyone who he is, who the Chiefs are – they are the team you were unwise to overlook.
STALEY SUDDENLY PLAYS IT SAFE
Aggressive, analytics-driven Chargers coach Brandon Staley unexpectedly morphed on Thursday into an alarmingly conservative game manager against the Chiefs.
Staley, whose calling card as a rookie coach was his aggressive go-for-it calls on fourth down, kicked an early field goal on 4th and 2 from the Chiefs’ 13-yard line. And he punted twice in the first half on 4th and 2 from the Chiefs’ 47- and 48-yard lines, respectively.
It appears Staley’s failed fourth down calls in late season losses to the Chiefs and Raiders led to a dramatic shift in approach in his second year.
Look no further than Staley’s unrecognizable explanation for his strategy: field position.
“Just wanted to give our defense a chance to compete,” he said. “I really loved the way we were playing. I felt like we were aggressive when we needed to be. We converted all four of our fourth downs. Just felt like with who’s over there and the way our defense was playing, I felt like the field position would be a big edge for our defense. To be able to pin them back there. And I like the way our defense competed tonight.”
Staley went for 34 of 108 fourth downs (31.5%, league high) last season and succeeded 64.7% of the time (fourth best). So hearing him speak this way was hard to believe.
The Chargers did convert a 4th and 1 Austin Ekeler run at the Chiefs’ 18 in the third quarter, leading to a Mike Williams touchdown on the next play. So maybe Staley will be able to find a middle ground rather than abandoning his principles.
SHAMELESS BRETT
Newly released text messages show that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre may have been more involved than previously known in funneling millions of federal welfare dollars to pay for a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played the sport, a lawsuit alleges.
The messages show that former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant was aware of the arrangement and even guided Favre on how to submit a funding proposal. The text messages do not establish that Favre knew the funds were welfare money but clearly indicate he was aware of some impropriety.
“If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?” Favre allegedly texted Nancy New, the executive director of the education center through which the funds were funneled.
The money was originally intended to help low-income families in the poorest state in the country. Favre denied any wrongdoing in the past.
NFL ECSTATIC OVER OPENING WEEKEND
Pro sports leagues love parity. The NFL is no different. The league had seven games decided by a field goal or less in Week 1, the most on a kickoff weekend in NFL history. Five games were decided by a score in the final two minutes or overtime — the most in a Week 1 in 20 years. Eight teams won games with quarterbacks under 27 years old, the second most ever to open a season. And the NFL had more than 121 million viewers, up 5% from last year and the best opening weekend since 2016. The most watched game was the Cowboys-Bucs Sunday night game, which drew 23.3 million. … The league says the “guardian caps” worn over helmets by players up to the second preseason game had a positive impact on limiting concussions. The NFL said its average number of 23 concussions in that period decreased to 11 among the position groups who were required to wear the caps (O-line, D-line, tight ends and linebackers). And six of those 11 were determined as caused by blows to face masks, not to a player’s helmet. More than 200 players continued wearing the caps after the mandated period was over, as well.
AROUND THE LEAGUE: STEELERS LOSE WATT
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 upset of the Cincinnati Bengals was dampened in a big way by the loss of star pass rusher T.J. Watt. A torn pectoral muscle has the reigning NFL defensive player of the year out for at least six weeks, if not more. So it’s hard to see the Steelers, with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, dethroning the Bengals in the AFC North even after beating them head to head in the opener. … Jets coach Robert Saleh can’t say what he said on ESPN Radio, that the Jets were “worse than an expansion team” when Joe Douglas arrived as GM. Even if it’s true, it fires too many shots at people both inside and outside Saleh’s building. The Jets’ primary problem, like the Giants’ and other perennial losers of late, goes way above any GM or head coach. But Saleh puts a target on his back when he talks that way. And if the losing spirals, it will help turn him into the next scapegoat, while the real problem goes unaddressed. … Cooper Rush is quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys against Joe Burrow’s reigning AFC Champion Bengals this Sunday with Dak Prescott injured and out at least several weeks. It’s possible the Giants could be hosting an 0-2 Cowboys team on Monday Night Football in Week 3.
THEY SAID IT
“He didn’t urinate down his leg, man. That’s a great place to begin.” — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on rookie running back Jaylen Warren’s NFL debut.
()
News
2 Shot in the car at a house party at Back of the Yards – NBC Chicago
Two men were shot dead in a drive-by early Saturday at a party at Back of the Yards on the South Side.
The men, aged 32 and 22, were standing outside among a group of people at around 1.10am in the 4800 block of South Justine Street when a black SUV drove by and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
The older man was struck in the right shoulder and back, police said. He was transported to Stroger Hospital, where his condition stabilized.
The young man was shot in the lower leg and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition also stabilized, police said.
No one was in custody.
NBC Chicago
News
Save 40% on a new mattress during the Siena Sleep Flash Sale
Do you often find yourself tossing and turning at night, struggling to get comfortable? If you’re not sleeping well, maybe it’s time for a new one. the mattress. Look for one that is comfortable and provides the right level of support. A quality mattress can make all the difference in getting a good night’s sleep.
Although mattresses are often expensive items, you can usually find excellent economical mattresses if you shop. Right now, Siena Sleep is having a flash sale and offering up to 40% off mattresses, with prices starting at just $299. This offer is only available until September 19, so be sure to make your purchase as soon as possible if you want to take advantage of this offer.
Hers memory foam mattress has three internal layers of memory foam and stands at a height of 10 inches. It also has gel memory foam to help keep you cool at night, which is important if you are a hot sleeper. Also, as this mattress has no coils and comes with motion reducing foam, you shouldn’t feel your partner’s movements as much as with a traditional mattress, which means you should sleep more soundly, Longer.
During this sale, a standard Queen size mattress will set you back $419, saving you $280 off the list price. However, the sizes range from twin to California king, so you will be able to take the right size for your space and preferences.
In addition to the significant savings you can get at this sale, Siena Sleep is offering an 180-night in-home trial of your new mattress, along with free delivery within two to five business days and, if needed, free returns. Your mattress purchase is also backed by a 10-year warranty.
If you’re still not sold, check out our roundup of all the best mattress deals it happens now.
CNET
News
What’s behind the success of Sweden’s far-right Democrats?
STOCKHOLM — Magnus Karlsson, 43, works in information technology and is about to start his own business. Articulated and thoughtful, he closely follows the news, both in Sweden and around the world.
But fed up with what he sees as the Swedish political establishment’s complacency on issues of immigration, crime and inflation, he voted for the Swedish Democrats for the first time last week.
The party, which was founded in 1988 and has its roots in the neo-Nazi movement, won 20.5% of the vote in Sunday’s election, giving it the second most seats in parliament, after the centre-left social democrats. It is the largest party in the right-wing coalition that is expected to form the next government, winning more votes than the more traditional centre-right moderate party, whose leader Ulf Kristersson is expected to become prime minister.
Despite their performance, Sweden’s Democrats will not take cabinet posts, largely because another coalition partner, the smaller Liberal Party, rejected the possibility. But Sweden’s Democrats and their leader, Jimmie Akesson, are expected to have a major influence on government policy. The party is strictly anti-immigrant and should also demand changes in policing, criminal justice, benefits and environmental regulations.
From Mr. Karlsson’s point of view, immigration is the key issue. “We have been naive as a country – that makes us Swedes, it’s in our DNA – and we think the best of people,” he said, referring to migrants and refugees. “But, if these people take advantage of us and our hospitality, we may have to change our minds.”
Sweden, with a history of openness to political refugees, accepted more migrants and asylum seekers per capita than any country in Europe, including Germany, during the mass migration crisis of 2015, most of them from Muslim countries. But the centre-left Social Democrats, who have ruled for eight years, have in many ways failed to assimilate the newcomers, while the far right has made progress in linking the long-standing problem from gun crime to immigration.
However, other European countries with similar levels of immigration have not seen the same increase in gun violence, and the researchers say more studies are needed to determine if a link exists.
Nevertheless, Mr Karlsson is adamant. “Swedish society is big and open, but it is eroding,” he said, citing “gang violence, shootings, non-existent integration policies and open borders.”
“We need a change,” he added, “and I think the Swedish Democrats are more aligned with my views.”
In Staffanstorp, a suburb of Malmö, where the crime rate is higher than in any other Swedish city, Maria Celander, a 42-year-old podiatrist, also voted for the Swedish Democrats.
“We have taken in too many refugees and it has turned things upside down here,” she said. “We cannot afford to take care of everyone.
She denied any bias against immigrants. “It’s not that we are racists, those of us who voted for them,” she said. “We are ordinary people who want law and order. I want a safer country.
She said she believed Swedish Democrats would push for lower energy prices and less restrictive environmental controls. “We have a good approach to the environment here, but it won’t do any good if we stop driving cars or scale things down if they don’t on the other side of the planet,” he said. she stated.
But Mr Karlsson and Ms Celander fear the party will fail to implement new policies, falling into what they see as the usual pattern of coalition governments that produce bland compromises and little change. And both would rather the party actually be in government, with ministerial posts, than just trying to influence it.
“I hope they want to stand up for what they say they stand for,” Ms Celander said. “You can’t go out and tell everyone you’re going to do this and that and not help govern.”
Mr. Karlsson, too, who in 2018 voted for the moderates, wants the Swedish Democrats “to walk the step”. He understands the complications of coalition but, he said, ‘we have to let them into government and see what they can do – either they can handle it or they’re just another group of people. who get together to complain about certain things.
Christian Sonesson knows something about what giving the Swedish Democrats a slice of power might mean. He is a moderate and has been Mayor of Staffanstorp since 2012. In 2018 he created a local coalition with the far-right party, having decided that their policies on taxation, governance, school, crime and economy were close to his own. This created a stir within the national party, but the coalition worked well at the local level, he said.
“I noticed that these people weren’t the monsters the media portrayed them to be,” he said. “They were very close to us,” he added: “Keep taxation as low as possible. Don’t let the gangs take over. The local coalition installed surveillance cameras and hired security guards; the result was a significant reduction in violence and unrest, Sonesson noted, adding that citizens’ sense of security had increased.
It should also be noted, he said, that local support for Sweden’s Democrats had fallen slightly, while votes for its moderates had increased.
“People don’t like it when they see a 20 or 30 percent party that has no power,” he said. “It’s unfair in people’s minds.”
Leaving Sweden’s Democrats out in the cold, he suggested, would help the party grow. “They get so big they can rule themselves,” he said. “But if you accept them as a coalition partner and they are forced to take responsibility, their popularity rises or falls depending on their own actions,” he said.
Many worry about normalizing what has been such an extreme party, a party that has played the cards of fear and racism – especially through its online magazine, Samtiden, and the YouTube channel it controls. Sweden’s Democrats back the country’s complete border closures, called for a ban on halal meat in schools and blamed the previous centre-left government for being soft on migrants, crime and Islamist extremists.
Mr Akesson, the leader of Sweden’s Democrats, has said in the past that Muslim migration to Sweden is “our biggest foreign threat since World War II”.
But there is also a growing belief that ostracism from the party simply allows him to play the role of critic without responsibility.
Anders Falk, 64, a construction company manager, sees danger in the influence of Sweden’s Democrats from behind and would prefer them to take responsibility in government. He cited experiences in Denmark, Finland and Norway, where far-right populist parties have either moderated the government or failed and lost support.
The Social Democrats, he said, deserved to lose, because “integration didn’t work”, when there seemed to be “a taboo” among established politicians to discuss issues such as the crime and unemployment. “I think the rest of Europe is laughing at us,” he said, referring to the fallout from the migrant crisis, adding that other countries “were much more restrictive on immigrants, and we took full responsibility for that”.
Erik Andersson, 25, works for television and cinema. He said he was frustrated with the difficulty of getting real change from coalition governments. Although he disagreed with Sweden’s Democrats and did not vote for them, they should be allowed to govern – and fail, he said.
“People will realize they can’t do anything,” he said, “and they’ll fall off a cliff.”
But there is a lesson for Sweden in their rise, Andersson added. The Swedish Democrats “talked about things that should be looked at, but because of taboos nobody wanted to discuss them”. Now, he says, the results can be seen.
“You have to be able to talk openly about the issues, because if you don’t, extremism will increase,” he noted. “You have to be able to speak openly and challenge the extremists.”
Steven Erlanger reported from Stockholm, and Christine Anderson from Staffanstorp, Sweden.
nytimes Eur
News
Philadelphia Parking Authority will install several new red light cameras in the city
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Attention drivers, Philadelphia is preparing to add more red light cameras across the city. One of the most important places is just outside the art museum.
The light at Kelly Drive and Eakins Oval – right next to the Rocky statue – will get a camera.
The Philadelphia Parking Authority also plans to install new cameras on South 58th Street and Baltimore Avenue, North Front Street and Hunting Park Avenue, and North 20th Street and JFK Boulevard.
The PPA is just waiting for the mayor to approve the locations.
Grub5
News
Get Free Museum Day Tickets Saturday: NPR
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Museum Day is here for one day and one day only – so you’ll have to hurry if you want to take advantage of the chance to get free Saturday entry to one of the hundreds of participating museums.
The annual event is organized by Smithsonian Magazine and involves museums and cultural institutions coming together to offer free entry to patrons who would otherwise have to pay for entry. Although there are participating museums which usually have free entry.
You just need an email address to get a ticket
To get a ticket, you will need to go to the Smithsonian Magazine website and choose the museum you want to visit. You’ll be able to search to see which museums near you are participating, and from there, just enter your email address and name.
After that, you can download your ticket and go have fun. Each Museum Day ticket is good for two people, so if you’re part of a larger group, a few people may need to register.
Many museums are still feeling the financial stress of the pandemic
The event comes as museums are still grappling with the beatings they suffered in the early years of the pandemic.
The American Alliance of Museums has estimated that it will take years for museums to fully recover. In February, the group published the results of an investigation detailing these financial losses.
AAM President and CEO Laura Lott noted that federal assistance has helped remove the threat of closure that many institutions faced, but “2021 has proven to be another painful year. during which operating income fell further and attendance fell nearly 40% for many museums in our country.”
But there is hope that a free day at the museums could trigger subsequent visits.
NPR News
News
Woman killed, another injured in Fuller Park car crash – NBC Chicago
A woman was killed and another seriously injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park.
The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with a 46-year-old woman on the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck hit their car at around 2 am after he failed to s stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
The elderly woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The other woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the van was not injured.
The major accident unit was investigating.
NBC Chicago
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Patrick Mahomes with a chip on his shoulder is bad news for rest of NFL
2 Shot in the car at a house party at Back of the Yards – NBC Chicago
Save 40% on a new mattress during the Siena Sleep Flash Sale
What’s behind the success of Sweden’s far-right Democrats?
Philadelphia Parking Authority will install several new red light cameras in the city
Get Free Museum Day Tickets Saturday: NPR
Woman killed, another injured in Fuller Park car crash – NBC Chicago
Can Dolphins duplicate last year’s effort vs. Ravens in their house, with surprise of blitz gone?
Kurt Warner’s son to start career as Temple football quarterback, sources say
Soucheray: Imagining a bright future. Except for the crime.
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags