Previewing Ravens vs. Dolphins: 9 things to watch, including J.K. Dobbins, Tyreek Hill and coverage busts
It didn’t take long for the Ravens’ home opener plans to need some revising.
Amid a wave of injuries and ongoing recoveries, the team could welcome fans back to M&T Bank Stadium without four stars who ended last season on injured reserve. Left tackle Ronnie Stanley, running back J.K. Dobbins, and cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters are all questionable or doubtful for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins (1-0).
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, however, will be back for his first home game since Nov. 28, and his performance could be revealing. Jackson struggled mightily against the Dolphins’ pressure packages in their Week 10 meeting last season, a 22-10 road loss. A strong showing Sunday could turn the page on the offense’s struggles against the blitz. Here’s what to watch in the teams’ Week 2 matchup.
1. After a disappointing season opener, the Ravens’ running game needs a bounce-back performance Sunday. The offense finished with 21 carries for just 63 yards against the New York Jets, their second fewest since 2019 and their fewest with Jackson as a full-time starter. (The Ravens, missing Jackson and other key contributors because of injuries and the coronavirus last season, had 16 carries for 39 yards in their Week 16 blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.)
While the Ravens’ run blocking was inconsistent, especially in the first half, the rushing production probably could’ve been better. According to the NFL’s Next Gen Stats modeling, running back Kenyan Drake (11 carries for 31 yards) finished with 16 fewer yards than expected in his Ravens debut. Another week of practice should help Drake’s comfort with the run schemes. A healthy and explosive Dobbins, who practiced as a full participant Thursday and Friday and could play Sunday, would also be a boon.
“I would describe [the running game] as very choppy,” offensive coordinator Greg Roman said Thursday. “We were rusty in some things; it was a guy here, one thing here, one thing there. So it’s obviously something we’re attacking and trying to improve. We really didn’t show a whole lot once that game opened up a little bit, and we built a different lead. …
“But as far as the running game goes, we want to be more efficient. We will be. We’ve got to work through it, work at it. But really, it wasn’t, like, a massive problem. It was one thing that broke the play down. But we’ve got a lot of work to do, and I feel really good about the guys getting it done.”
2. If the Dolphins’ Cover 0-heavy blitz schemes are only as secure as their secondary’s weakest link, the Ravens could have a target in mind for Sunday.
In last season’s meeting, Dolphins cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Byron Jones — the sixth- and ninth-highest-paid corners in the NFL this year — played every defensive snap and helped hold Jackson to 238 yards, a touchdown and an interception on 26-for-43 passing.
This time around, the Dolphins still have Howard and rising-star safety Jevon Holland, who can line up as a slot corner. Fellow starting safety Brandon Jones also fared well in Week 1, getting the strip-sack on New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones that outside linebacker Melvin Ingram returned for a touchdown.
But the Dolphins don’t have Jones, who started the season on the reserve/physically-unable-to-perform list with an Achilles tendon injury. Starting in his place Sunday was Nik Needham, who allowed five completions on six targets for 93 yards, according to Pro Football Focus. He’s far from inexperienced, having started 11 games over the past two seasons. But he played just four snaps in last year’s matchup.
3. The cat-and-mouse game between the Ravens’ offense and the Dolphins’ defense Sunday could be entertaining. As the Patriots’ Jones saw in Week 1, Miami can show a Cover 0 look before the snap and deliver on that promise with an all-out blitz. The Dolphins can also show a Cover 0 look, wait for the offense to audible into a more secure pass-blocking scheme, then back off the line before the snap and drop into a passive zone.
The Ravens have maintained this week that they’re better prepared for the kind of punches the Dolphins threw last season. But they’ll need to be prepared for Miami’s counterpunches, too.
“They play Cover 0, but they also play a lot of other things,” Roman said. “They want to show you ‘0,’ and they don’t [run it]. … So, yes, there’s definitely some layers to this. But it’s going to come down to preparation, communication and execution. So if we’re good in those areas, I like our chances.”
4. Roman didn’t wait long Sunday to show a new dimension in the Ravens’ attack. On their first play from scrimmage, Jackson faked a handoff to Drake and rolled out to his right, where he completed a short pass to wide receiver Rashod Bateman.
It wasn’t how the play unfolded that was novel, but how it started. Jackson had lined up under center, a departure from Roman’s shotgun- and pistol-heavy formation tendencies. On first and second down Sunday, the Ravens ran three pass plays from under center — Jackson went 3-for-3 for 30 yards — and had six under-center runs for 24 yards. According to Sports Info Solutions, they had just 14 drop-backs and 26 carries (excluding kneel-downs) from under center on early downs all last season.
“We can do a lot of stuff under center,” Roman said. “We did some of it this week, and there’ll be more of it to come. We’ve got to stay on top of what we’re doing under center, which we will — maybe set the hook on a few things.”
5. In his first game against the Ravens, in 2018, then-Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill had eight catches for 139 yards, including a miraculous 48-yarder on fourth-and-long late in the fourth quarter to keep Kansas City’s comeback hopes alive. In 2020, Hill had five catches for 77 yards and a touchdown in Baltimore, plus two runs for 25 yards.
Last year, the Ravens decided they’d seen enough. They double-teamed Hill often and shaded their coverage toward the six-time Pro Bowl selection, holding him to three catches on four targets for 14 yards — but leaving plenty of space elsewhere for quarterback Patrick Mahomes to carve up the Ravens’ secondary.
In Miami, Hill doesn’t have Mahomes throwing to him, tight end Travis Kelce lining up next to him or Andy Reid coaching him. He does have wide receiver Jaylen Waddle as a running mate, though. The No. 6 overall pick in last year’s draft, Waddle had 1,015 receiving yards as a rookie and started his season Sunday with a 42-yard catch-and-run score. The Ravens can’t double-team both.
“I think when you face a team like this, you have to really make sure you’re on your fundamentals, running out of the stacks, pursuit angles are good, communication in the back end, presnap and postsnap,” defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald said Thursday. “So it’s been a big emphasis for us this week.”
6. The Ravens don’t just want communication on defense. They want “obnoxious” communication: everyone pointing, everyone talking, everyone calling out reads.
There wasn’t enough of that last season in Miami Gardens, Florida. The Dolphins’ two biggest gains came on coverage busts.
In the final minute of the first half, the Ravens had three zone defenders drop into coverage to quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s right, almost forming a line 10 yards wide. But as wide receiver Isaiah Ford ran a vertical route down that sideline, no one went with him. He was wide open for a 52-yard catch-and-run that set up a go-ahead field goal.
Late in the fourth quarter, with the Ravens trailing 15-10, they forgot to cover wide receiver Albert Wilson after he went in motion and zoomed up the left sideline. This time, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa found him unmarked for a 64-yard catch-and-run. A minute later, Tagovailoa put away the game with a touchdown run.
In Week 1, the Ravens’ defensive game plan looked far from vanilla. The shape the defense showed before the snap often changed at the snap. But safety Chuck Clark said afterward the unit was on the same page throughout the afternoon.
With Kyle Fuller lost for the season and fellow cornerbacks Brandon Stephens, Humphrey and Peters dealing with their own injuries, that cohesiveness might not come so naturally Sunday.
“The thing that I’m most pleased with is the sense of urgency from our guys about communication,” Macdonald said Thursday. “Not that it wasn’t there, but it really feels like the most buy-in we’ve felt in the sense of urgency to make calls since we got here over the last couple weeks. That’s something that we’re definitely harping on; it’s a point of emphasis. You always hear the saying, ‘A loud defense is a good defense,’ and that’s what we’re trying to be.”
7. Tagovailoa was one of the NFL’s most accurate quarterbacks against zone coverage last season ― 72.4% against Cover 2, Cover 3, Cover 4 and Cover 6 shells, according to SIS ― but far from one of the most efficient. Seven of his 10 interceptions in 2021, and just three of his 16 touchdowns, came against zone looks.
In their first year with Macdonald as coordinator, the Ravens could play more zone than they ever did under predecessor Don “Wink” Martindale, who favored aggressive, man-to-man looks. Jets quarterback Joe Flacco saw a majority of zone coverages in Week 1, finishing 21-for-29 for 183 yards and an interception (74.4 passer rating).
8. The Ravens have won six straight home openers, outscoring opponents by a combined 181-78 in those games. The Ravens are also 13-1 in home openers under coach John Harbaugh and 20-4 at M&T Bank Stadium in September since 2008, the NFL’s best home winning percentage in that span. A win Sunday would be the 150th of Harbaugh’s career, including postseason victories.
9. How important would a win Sunday be? Of the 262 teams that have started 2-0 since 1990, 165 (63%) ended up making the playoffs, according to CBS Sports. Teams that started 2-0 have also won 20 of the past 32 Super Bowls, including the 2000 Ravens.
Sunday, 1 p.m.
TV: Chs. 13, 9
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
Line: Ravens by 3 1/2
Floods in Italy kill 10; Survivors torn from roofs, trees
CANTIANO, Italy (AP) — Flash flooding swept through several towns Friday in the hilly center of Italy after hours of unusually heavy rain, leaving 10 people dead and at least four missing. Dozens of survivors rushed to rooftops or trees to wait for help.
The floods invaded garages and basements and knocked down doors. In one town, the powerful rush of water pushed a car onto a second-story balcony, while elsewhere parked vehicles were crumpled on top of each other in the streets. Some agricultural fields near the sea were meters (yards) under water.
“It was not a water bomb, it was a tsunami,” Riccardo Pasqualini, the mayor of Barbara, told Italian public radio of the sudden downpour on Thursday evening that devastated his town in the region of Steps near the Adriatic Sea.
He said overnight flooding left the town’s 1,300 residents without drinking water. A mother and her young daughter disappeared after trying to escape the floods, Pasqualini told Italian news agency ANSA. Elsewhere in town, a boy was carried from the arms of his mother, who was rescued.
Prime Minister Mario Draghi told a news conference in Rome that 10 people had died and four were missing in the flash floods. He thanked the rescuers “for their professionalism, dedication and courage”. Officials said around 50 people were treated in hospitals for injuries.
Draghi, who is serving as a watchman ahead of Italy’s September 25 national elections, has planned to visit some devastated towns later on Friday and his government has announced 5 million euros (dollars) in aid for the region.
“It was an extreme, more than exceptional event,” climatologist Massimiliano Fazzini told Italian public television. He said, based on his calculations, the amount of rain that fell, concentrated over four hours including a particularly heavy 15-minute period, was the highest in hundreds of years.
Within hours, the region was inundated with the amount of rain it usually receives in six months, state television said. A summer with virtually no rain meant the hillsides were exceptionally hard and dry, so water flowed faster down the slopes, increasing its impact.
The fire department tweeted that dozens of people trapped in cars or who had climbed onto rooftops or trees to escape rising floodwaters had been rescued. Sassoferrato city police, unable to reach a man trapped in a car, handed him a long tree branch and pulled him to safety.
Helicopter crews rescued seven people from remote towns in the Apennine mountains.
Hundreds of firefighters struggled on Friday to remove overturned tree trunks and branches amid thick mud as they searched for people who may have been buried in debris. They waded through water up to their waists in the flooded streets, while others paddled in dinghies to pick up survivors.
In the city of Ostra, a father and his adult son were found dead in the flooded garage of their building where they had gone to try to get their car out, and another man who tried to get his motorbike out of a garage also perished, state television said. . Elsewhere, a man was found dead in his car.
“As it (the flood) unfolded, it was much, much worse than expected,” said civil protection chief Fabrizio Curcio. An unfavorable weather watch had been issued on Thursday, but not at the highest level.
Hundreds of people fled or were evacuated from their homes until security could be verified and mountains of mud were cleared away.
Some of the worst flooding hit the town of Senigallia, where the Misa River overflowed. Hamlets in the hills near the Renaissance tourist town of Urbino were also inundated as rivers of water, mud and debris rushed through the streets.
In the town of Cantiano, people shoveled mud from shops and houses and an excavation machine was deployed to clear the town square.
“I was lucky because I live in a house on a slope, so basically the water didn’t get to the point of covering it,” said Cantiano resident Mirco Santarelli. “But all around here, with people living in the valley area, it became a bowl (of water). It was panic.”
“You could see cars in the middle of the road moving away in the flood, debris everywhere, screaming. It was chaos,” Santarelli told The Associated Press.
Follow all AP climate change stories at
Chelsea ‘will compete with Liverpool and Manchester United for Jude Bellingham’ as Todd Boehly plots £100m signing for new manager Graham Potter next summer
Chelsea have reportedly lined up a £100m bid for Jude Bellingham to compete with Liverpool and Manchester United next summer.
The 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder is set to become one of Europe’s hottest properties at the end of the current campaign.
Dortmund were reluctant to sell in the last transfer window after losing Erling Haaland to Manchester City – but there are growing expectations that Bellingham will return to England in 2023.
The former Birmingham star has shone in the Bundesliga and the Champions League since his £20m move to Germany in 2020.
He scored Dortmund’s first goal in their 2-1 loss to City on Wednesday.
Many expect the England sensation to start for Gareth Southgate’s side at the 2022 World Cup this winter – which could see his stock rise further.
Liverpool are seen as the favorites for his signature, as the Reds look to rejuvenate an aging and injury-prone midfielder.
Manchester United are also linked with Bellingham – and now The Sun is reporting that Chelsea will enter the fray.
New co-owner Todd Boehly spent a record £271m over the summer and sacked manager Thomas Tuchel just weeks after the window closed.
It is understood that new Blues boss Graham Potter is a big fan of Bellingham and Boehly is already preparing a £100m offer.
Asked about his future earlier this week, Bellingham declined to comment out of respect for Dortmund.
He said: “The club have done a lot for me and made me feel welcome since I arrived and given me the opportunity to develop even more.
“Looking beyond that and into the future would be disrespectful.”
“America’s Got Talent”, the US Open and the Emmys celebrate Arab women. Ultimately.
On Wednesday night, all-female Lebanese dance group Mayyas were crowned winners of “America’s Got Talent” on NBC. On Monday, Cherien Dabis walked the red carpet in Los Angeles as the first Palestinian female director to be nominated for an Emmy Award, for Hulu’s “Only Murders in the Building.” Ons Jabbeur became the first Arab woman to reach the US Open final on Saturday.
Although Arab women do not seek validation from the West, seeing them finally recognized on a global scale is an inspiring and much-needed corrective to the stereotypes that have plagued them. For too long, narratives have focused either on their appearance and bodily form, or on their supposed role as submissive women to authoritarian husbands (unless they are portrayed as terrorists).
The “America’s Got Talent” judges celebrated the beauty of the Mayyas’ exceptional routine with all the right words to a perfectly choreographed dance routine using feathered props, handheld lights and intricate timing to wow the audience.
“Amazing” said Simon Cowell. Sofia Vergara was even more expansive: “There’s nothing I can say because you’re the best thing that ever walked through that stage on ‘AGT’.”
But it was judge Howie Mandel’s comment that best captured the group’s triumph: “It’s great for women, women’s empowerment, your culture.” He is right. Seeing Arab women flourish on the small screen, showcasing their talents and breaking the assumption that they are oppressed is very meaningful.
For too long, narratives have focused either on their appearance and bodily form, or on their supposed role as submissive women to authoritarian husbands (unless they are portrayed as terrorists).
At the same time, it’s a shame that it took so long for the Western world to wake up to this reality. From Fatima al-Fihri founding the world’s first university in 859 to Zekra Alwach becoming Iraq’s first female mayor in 2015, Arab women have long proven they deserve more than objectification.
This does not mean that Arab women live in a utopia in the Middle East. Last month, for example, a Saudi woman was sentenced to 34 years in prison for using Twitter. Nadim Cherfan, the choreographer of Mayyas, chose to have an all-female crew because he “wanted to convey a message about empowering women…because Arab women are still called upon as dancers.” With this philosophy, the Mayyas showed that Arab women can take control of their destiny – but such achievements are often overlooked in the West.
“Reel Bad Arabs” author Jack Shaheen points out how Hollywood marginalizes Arab women. Shaheen calls them “packages in black” because their roles are usually “in the background, in the shadows – submissive”. Although no statistical data on Arab women in Hollywood seems to exist, data on Muslim women can be an indicator of their portrayal, as the media often (incorrectly) confuses being Arab with being Muslim.
A study assessing Muslim portrayal by the University of Southern California Annenberg found that only 23.6% of all Muslim characters in film and television between 2017 and 2019 were women. The roles they received, according to the Geena Davis Institute, were those of often overpowered wives or mothers.
Such stories have reinforced the idea that Arab women need saving, with interventions ranging from the military to clothing. Productions like Netflix’s “Elite” and Apple TV’s “Hala” showcase this “backup” by portraying oppressed Arab women as having identity crises culminating in a battle over their headscarves. The shows culminate in dramatic scenes of hijab removal presented as memorable acts of liberation. The implication is that these Arab women have no depth to their character other than their attire.
Although some women find it difficult to wear the headscarf, for others it is a choice. Not only is it inaccurate to reflexively use Arab women’s attire as a sign that they lack agency, but such radical portrayal has had real consequences as countries like France attempt to control how women dress up.
At the other extreme, Western filmmakers portrayed scantily clad Arab women as being equally controlled by men. In James Bond’s “The Spy Who Loved Me” the objectification of the characters was so extreme that they were unnamed credited as Arab Beauty 1, 2, 3 and so on. Disney’s “Aladdin,” meanwhile, has Princess Jasmine using her physical beauty to seduce the villain as a distraction. Such portrayals of Arab women have led to their hypersexualization, with many reporting how they are often fetishized as part of an exotic Jasmine-like fantasy.
Not only is it inaccurate to reflexively use the attire of Arab women as a sign that they lack agency, but such a radical depiction has had real-life consequences.
Equally common are images of Arab women living as concubines in harems waiting to please men. Elvis’ “Harum Scarum” portrayed this misogynistic stereotype. The reality, as Moroccan author Fatima Mernissi writes in “Scheherazade Goes West,” is that harems were a display of power for women. Mernissi clarifies that a harem in Arab culture is a “private space” but has been misinterpreted as a place of sexual fantasy by Western men. The way Scheherazade, literature’s most famous harem-dweller, disarms her husband by captivating him with her magical use of language — not her body.
A gradual shift in how the West portrays Arab women has begun, with nuanced Arab female characters struggling with the complexities of life through career choices, health issues, relationships and more. What’s important is that they don’t just answer calls from their husbands. This year, May Calamawy became the first Arab superhero in a Marvel series, while the Hulu comedy-drama release “Ramy” respectfully navigates the complexities of life as an Arab American.
It goes without saying that there is still a lot of progress to be made for Arab women in the Middle East and in their representation in Western media. But the achievements of the past week should help break stereotypes surrounding Arab women and inspire them to dream big.
The heat of the job market, soggy FedEx and the inhospitable island of Obama
Just for looks, you would have thought that one of the owners of Martha’s Vineyard would have offered to open their home to Shanghainese migrants on the island by Florida Governor Rick DeSantis. Instead, the migrants were sent to pack their bags at a military base on the mainland.
President Barack Obama, for example, has plenty of space. In 2019, Obama purchased a nearly 7,000 square foot, seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home that sits on 29 bucolic acres along Edgartown Pond on the island’s southeast shore. Its two neighbors to the immediate north have eleven beds between them, according to property records. The two neighbors to the south have ten beds between them. Thus, according to our calculations, the district could have accommodated more than half of the new arrivals.
Since this is the Breitbart Business Digest, we’ll point out that the former president’s investment in Martha’s Vineyard real estate has worked out extraordinarily well. The president reportedly paid $11.75 million for the place in 2019. Zillow estimates it is now worth $18.4 million, a gain of almost 57%.
I saw the fire…
The labor market remains incredibly hot. The Labor Department reported Thursday that initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 213,000 in the week ended Sept. 10. This is the fifth consecutive week of declining requests. The four-week moving average, which dampens week-to-week volatility, fell to its lowest level since June.
This suggests that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease labor market tensions have not gained much traction. Employers are clearly retaining workers despite the downturn in retail and manufacturing. These low levels of layoffs point to another number of hot jobs for September. The tight labor market will give workers more leverage to push for higher wages. This will further fuel inflationary pressures.
The shift in consumer spending towards services is likely creating additional demand for workers, as much of the services side of the economy is labor intensive. Restaurant sales, for example, rose 1.1% in August, according to the Census Bureau.
…and I saw the rain…
FedEx delivered a rather dire view of the global economy, triggering a broad selloff in stocks. The company warned that a macroeconomic slowdown was reducing the volume of goods shipped around the world. During an appearance on CNBC on Thursday, the FedEx chief executive said he expects the global economy to slip into a recession. The company warned that earnings for the quarter including August would be about half of what Wall Street expected. FedEx shares fell 21% on Friday.
While FedEx’s size makes it a decent economic indicator, it’s not safe to assume that the US economy is in as dire a state as FedEx’s stock decline might suggest. First, much of the softness expected by FedEx comes from Asia and Europe, which have their own particular challenges. Second, FedEx has been a huge beneficiary of all consumer spending on goods during the pandemic and post-pandemic recovery. Now that spending is rebalancing towards services, this will hurt shipping volumes.
In the Census Bureau’s August retail sales report, online sales fell 0.7%. This is the first month-over-month decline since March and likely reflects a shift away from people ordering so much. (Though some of the drop may be a seasonal adjustment artifact that doesn’t properly account for Amazon’s Prime Day in mid-July.)
That said, the return to services is slower than expected. Remember that big jump in restaurant sales we talked about? Much of it was due to inflation rather than people eating out more often. The consumer price index for out-of-home food rose 0.9%. The actual increase was therefore only 0.2%. On an annual basis, sales rose 10.9%, but the price index rose 8%, leaving real growth at just under 3%.
…I’ve seen rate hike cycles that never seemed to end
The Federal Reserve is almost certain to announce a 75 basis point rate hike next week, although there is a slim chance that it could announce a 100 basis point hike. If the Fed acts as expected, however, investors will focus on the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). We haven’t seen the points since the June meeting, and it’s very clear that they are now outdated.
The latest SEP saw the Fed Funds rate rise to 3.4% by the end of this year and 3.8% by the end of next year. We’ve since heard a number of Fed officials say they’d like the target to be around 4% early next year, which means the expected tightening hasn’t just accelerated 12 months, but also pushed up the terminal rate. This report also had an unemployment rate of 3.7% at the end of this year and 3.8% at the end of next year. Both are likely to be revised much higher in new estimates.
A big test will not only be the level to which the Fed Funds rate should rise, but how long it will stay there. The June SEP pushed the rate back down to 3.4 in 2024. If the Fed is serious about convincing the market that rates will stay higher for longer, officials could end the planned cut. The Fed still has some work to do to convince the markets that they won’t see lower rates anytime soon.
News
AUDUSD continues its downward trend as global growth concerns weigh on the currency
AUDUSD traded to a new 2022 low at 0.6669 and in doing so, moved to the lowest level since late May/early June 2020.
This move brought the price into a swing zone dating back to before the pandemic in 2019 and after the pandemic slumped in March 2020. This zone lies between 0.6647 and 0.66809. Once again, today’s low price has stood at 0.6669 so far. The current price is trading at 0.6682 just above the high of this zone. Buyers lean in despite fresh 2022 lows.
Moving down to the hourly chart, the pair broke today below the September 6th lows at 0.66988 at the start of the Asian session, bounced higher and extended above the September 8th lows. September at 0.6713, but fell back in Europe. session that the currencies were sold in the US dollar was bought. This brought the price to the low at 0.66692.
Since then, the rebound has taken the price back to the September 7th low of 0.66989 (let’s call it 0.6700) but found early sellers against that level.
Going forward, the 0.6700 level is a close target to reach and cross if the bulls want to take more control in the near term. This would be a step in the right direction, but understand that there would be more work to do for the bulls to gain more control, including breaking above the 0.6713 level. The 100 and 200 hourly moving averages are currently around 0.6771. Ultimately, if the bulls want to take control, it would be necessary to break above these moving average levels (and the 38.2% retracement of the recent move lower just below them at 0.67633).
For now, in the short term, watch the 0.6700 level in the 0.6713 level as the first targets that should be breached if the bulls are to get back into the ball game.
NASA’s Webb Space Telescope is so good we might need improved planetary models
It has become overwhelmingly clear over the past few months that NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is doing exactly what it set out to do. As its creators had hoped, the multibillion-dollar machine ‘unfolds the universe’ perfectly, revealing cosmic light we can’t see with our own eyes – and its excellent results have even astronomers most unlikely feel alive.
Because of this gold-plated telescope, Twitter once went wild over a murky red dot. For 48 hours, people around the world were gawked at a galaxy born shortly after the birth of time itself. It would seem that, thanks to the technological prowess of the JWST, humanity is united on stardust.
But here’s the thing.
Amid personal awe, Massachusetts Institute of Technology scientists warn we should consider a crucial scientific consequence of having a superhero telescope.
If the JWST is like a zero-to-100 range upgrade, they wonder, is it possible that our science models also need a zero-to-100 reboot? Are the datasets that scientists have been using for decades unable to match the power of the device and therefore fail to reveal what it is trying to tell us?
“The data we will get from the JWST will be incredible, but … our knowledge will be limited if our models don’t match in quality,” said Clara Sousa-Silva, a quantum astrochemist at Harvard’s Center for Astrophysics. & Smithsonian, told CNET.
And, according to a new study she co-authored, published Thursday in the journal Nature Astronomy, the answer is yes.
Specifically, this paper suggests that some of the light analysis tools scientists normally use to understand exoplanet atmospheres are not fully equipped to handle the exceptional light data from the JWST. In the long term, such an obstacle can have the most impact massive Everyone’s JWST Quest: The Hunt for Alien Life.
“Currently, the model we use to decipher the spectral information is not up to par with the accuracy and quality of data we have from the James Webb Telescope,” said Prajwal Niraula, a graduate student in the science department of Earth, Atmosphere and Planets from MIT and co-author of the study, said in a statement. “We have to improve our game.”
Here’s one way to think about the riddle.
Imagine pairing the newest and most powerful Xbox console with the very first iteration of a television. (Yes, I know the extreme hypothetical nature of my scenario). The Xbox would try to give the TV great high-res, colorful, beautiful graphics to show us – but the TV wouldn’t have the ability to compute anything.
I wouldn’t be surprised if the TV exploded. But the fact is you wouldn’t to know which is what Xbox is trying to give you, unless you get an equally high resolution TV.
Similarly, in the vein of exoplanet discoveries, scientists feed a bunch of light or photon data from deep space into models that test “opacity.” Opacity measures how easily photons pass through a material and differs depending on factors such as the wavelength of light, temperature and pressure of the material.
This means that each such interaction leaves behind a signature that tells about the properties of the photon and, therefore, in the case of exoplanets, the type of chemical atmosphere that these photons passed through to reach the light detector. This is how scientists somehow calculate backwards, from light data, what the atmosphere of an exoplanet is made up of.
In this case, the detector linkage is on the James Webb Space Telescope – but in the team’s new study, after testing the most commonly used opacity model, the researchers saw the data lights from JWST hit what they call a “precision wall”. ”
The model wasn’t sensitive enough to analyze things like whether a planet has an atmospheric temperature of 300 or 600 Kelvin, the researchers say, or whether a certain gas occupies 5% or 25% of the atmosphere. Such a difference is not only statistically significant, but according to Niraula, “it is also important for allowing us to constrain planetary formation mechanisms and reliably identify biosignatures.”
That is, evidence of extraterrestrial life.
“We need to work on our interpretive tools,” Sousa-Silva said, “so we don’t end up seeing something amazing through JWST and not knowing how to interpret it.”
Additionally, the team also found that its models somehow concealed its uncertain readings. A few adjustments can easily hide the uncertainty, judging the results as a good fit when they are incorrect.
“We found that there are enough parameters to change, even with a bad model, to get a good fit, meaning you wouldn’t know your model is wrong and what it’s telling you is wrong. “, Julien de Wit, assistant professor at MIT’s EAPS and co-author of the study, said in a press release.
Going forward, the team urges that opacity models be improved to accommodate our dramatic revelations from the JWST – calling in particular for cross-sectional studies between astronomy and spectroscopy.
“There are so many things that could be done if we fully understood how light and matter interact,” says Niraula. “We know that pretty well around Earth conditions, but as we move into different types of atmospheres, things change, and that’s a lot of data, of increasing quality, that we risk misinterpreting.”
De Wit compares the current opacity model to the old Rosetta Stone language translation tool, explaining that so far this Rosetta Stone has worked well, like with the Hubble Space Telescope.
“But now that we’re taking Webb’s precision to the next level,” the researcher said, “our translation process will prevent us from capturing important subtleties, such as those that make the difference between a habitable planet or not.”
As Sousa-Silva puts it, “it’s a call to improve our models, so that we don’t miss the intricacies of the data.”
