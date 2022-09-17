Ravens Rb J.k. Dobbins Feels ‘Amazing’ After Knee Rehab, But Status For Week 2 Is Uncertain: ‘We’ll See’

The attorney for a suburban Chicago state filed a lawsuit Friday asking that the SAFE-T Act, a criminal justice reform law passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021 that must come into force on January 1, be declared “unconstitutional”.

Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe filed a lawsuit in his county’s circuit court, saying the law violates the constitution in several ways, including the Single Subject Act, severance powers, the requirement of the three readings and others. The suit names Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul as defendants.

“This lawsuit should not be necessary,” Rowe said in a statement. “I surely believe that freedom should not depend on one’s ability to post bail, and that the criminal justice system is in dire need of reform, including bail and beyond. However, whether you agree whether or not with the many Safe-T Act reforms, or even how you might interpret them, one thing is certain: you cannot amend the Illinois Constitution without a referendum or constitutional convention (Illinois Constitution, Article XIV).”

Pritzker’s office did not immediately respond to NBC 5’s request for comment on the lawsuit.

The ruling, which Rowe said was on behalf of Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, is the latest criticism of the bill by Republicans, who have called the legislation dangerous. Misinformation about the upcoming changes, particularly the Pre-Trial Fairness Act which is included in the bill, continues to spread rapidly on social media.

While other states, including New Jersey and New York, have passed legislation broadly limiting the use of cash bail for pretrial detentions, the state of Illinois will go even further in January and completely eliminate the cash deposit.

The law has been at the center of election campaigns. Some on social media dubbed it a so-called “purge law”, comparing it to the horror film “The Purge”, in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours. Others claimed it would lead to “non-custodial offences”.

Rowe also addresses this part of the SAFE-T law in his lawsuit, saying people who commit certain crimes “cannot be detained.” It’s a claim that lawmakers and Pritzker have declared false.

The drumbeat of misinformation continues. Under the SAFE-T Act, these crimes CAN be detained before trial if 1) a firearm was used in the commission of the crime 2) it is a repeat offense 3) the accused violated the conditions of release 4) the judge considers the defendant a risk of theft —Mark Maxwell (@MarkMaxwellTV) September 16, 2022

According to Olayemi Olurin, a public advocate for the Legal Aid Society in New York who recently went viral on Twitter for her explanation of Illinois’ Pretrial Fairness Act, the idea that the new law is a “purge law” doesn’t is not exact.

“The purge is a time when they say it’s free for all. Any crime is legal for the next 24 hours. That’s the concept of the purge, right?” she told NBC 5. “given and invited free for all for felony.”

Under the law, the state will allow judges to determine whether individuals charged with a wide range of crimes pose a risk to another individual or to the community as a whole, and then decide whether to hold them. remand or release them on their own. commitment.

While some posts and social media posts, cited by Snopes, have argued that certain crimes would become “non-custodial offenses,” including second-degree murder and other acts of violence, the state says the Judges will still be authorized to order remand in special circumstances.

“Detention will only be imposed when it is determined that the accused poses a specific, real, and present threat to a person, or has a high likelihood of willfully absconding,” according to the text of the bill.

The term “undetained” does not appear in the text of the bill.

A hearing will be required to determine whether a defendant poses this risk, and if the court finds that to be the case, a judge will then have to submit his reasoning in writing within the parameters of the legislation.

The nature and circumstances of the charges, the weight of the evidence against the accused, the history and characteristics of the accused and the risks that would be posed by release will all be assessed, according to CivicFed.

According to the legislation, the state will bear the burden of proof in cases, required to present “clear and convincing evidence that the accused committed an offense that qualifies for the pretrial condition”, as well as presenting evidence that they would pose a “real and present threat” to the safety of others if released.

In an Instagram post, Pritzker pushed back against the demonization of “non-custodial” offenses and said victims’ rights activists had broadly supported the measure.

“HB 3653 does not require release and is supported by victims’ rights advocates,” he said. “This ensures that the courts retain the ability to detain defendants who pose security or flight risks.”

For more information on the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, click here.

But the Pretrial Fairness Act is only part of HB3653.

The bill, drafted by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, also makes “meaningful changes” to things like police training policies, police accountability, transparency in law enforcement and rights of inmates and prisoners, according to Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr., who sponsored the bill.

The legislation includes a requirement that all police officers wear body cameras by 2025, a ban on all police chokeholds, new guidelines for the ‘decertification’ of police officers and an end to licenses suspended for non-payment. , among several other changes. It also prohibits police departments from purchasing military equipment like .50 caliber rifles and tanks, strengthens protections for whistleblowers and strengthens detainees’ right to make phone calls and access their contacts. personnel prior to police questioning.