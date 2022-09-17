News
Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins feels ‘amazing’ after knee rehab, but status for Week 2 is uncertain: ‘We’ll see’
Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins said Friday that he feels “amazing” more than a year after suffering a serious knee injury, but he doesn’t know whether he’ll play in Sunday’s home opener against the Miami Dolphins.
Dobbins, the team’s most talented running back, practiced fully Thursday for the first time since he tore the ACL, LCL and meniscus in his left knee, along with his hamstring, during the Ravens’ 2021 preseason finale. He called it “one of the toughest injuries I’ve had.” Coach John Harbaugh declined to comment on the team’s injury situation after practice Friday; the injury report will be released Friday afternoon.
“We’ll see,” Dobbins said in his first meeting with reporters since the injury. “That’s the answer I got to give you. But I don’t know. I truly don’t know. Maybe, I am, maybe not. We’ll see.”
Dobbins, who led all NFL running backs in yards per carry as a rookie, was cleared to practice in training camp in early August and has been slowly ramping up. He said the rehabilitation has tested his patience but that he understands the Ravens’ caution. Conversations with New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, who tore his ACL early in the 2020 season, helped him keep perspective.
“I’ve never been injured like this before,” he said. “It’s super hard to be patient. My work ethic is the thing that makes me not patient. I always want to be out there. I always want to be working. When I’m not, I feel like I’m missing something. Being patient is part of this process. I’m getting better at it each day and learning, which is a part of this process and this long career that I hope and pray that I have.”
The Powerful Motivator of Workers Who Want More
New York
Railway workers, teachers, nurses, baristas. There is a powerful factor motivating these American workers to demand more.
The gap between rising wages and an annual inflation rate is still uncomfortably high.
“The desire to keep pace with inflation drives workers to demand higher wages and benefits, which of course will lead to higher inflation,” Greg Valliere wrote in a note to clients. “Railway workers are leading the way but everyone wants more.”
These are the dollars and cents behind worker dissatisfaction. But it’s not just about pay.
Rail union leaders, who agreed to a tentative agreement to avert a massive nationwide strike this week, say the main issue for their 60,000 workers was sick leave. And railway engineers and conductors had complained that their assignment system meant they were on call seven days a week.
“It’s a quality of life issue,” said Dennis Pierce, national president of the Brotherhood of Locomotive Train Engineers and Constables.
President Joe Biden hailed the tentative agreement as a victory for “the dignity of labor”.
Workers are crushed by inflation near a 40-year high, yes, but also exhausted by the disruptions of a pandemic. From a railroad strike averted, teachers walking off the job in Seattle, a nursing dispute in Minnesota, and barista payout organizations, these workers are demanding more. of their employers.
For the 15,000 Minnesota nurses who walked off the job on Monday, the big issue was understaffing. Last month, 4,500 teachers in Columbus, Ohio, picketed for better heating and air conditioning, decrying “miserable classroom environments.”
“We’re really seeing for the first time in 50 years a rebalancing of power between workers and corporations,” CNN global economics analyst Rana Faroohar told me on CNN’s Early Start. “It’s something very new and I expect it to continue. I think salaries are going to go up and I think you’re going to see more demands for things like vacations, sick days, better treatment across all industries.
Valliere agrees: “More contracts will be for three years or more, and more wages will be tied to the CPI, as the unions flex their muscles.”
Tying wages to the Consumer Price Index, a key inflation report in the United States, is how Social Security benefits for seniors are calculated each year. According to the inflation rates of the last few months, the adjustment to the cost of living for seniors for 2023 could be around 9%.
Here is the riddle. For workers, closing this gap between wages and consumer prices could, in fact, be inflationary.
“‘Oh my God, wages are going up, it’s going to be bad for inflation,’” Faroohar quips. “Well, you know, the workforce has recently seen an overall increase of 5%. The things that make us middle class – housing, health care, education – those things are growing at triple that rate. So I think putting a little more money in workers’ pockets is not a bad idea.
All this in the context of a very tight job market. There are two jobs available for each job seeker. Companies have 11 million job openings they are looking to fill. Supply and demand suggest – at least for now – that the advantage goes to the worker.
News
The extended tax deadline is October 17. Here’s what registrants need to know
Cecile Arcurs | Getty Images
There’s about a month left before the Oct. 17 tax deadline extension, and experts say filers need to prepare, especially for more complicated returns.
An estimated all-time high of 19 million U.S. taxpayers have filed extensions for their 2021 returns, according to the IRS.
Kevin Brady, a certified financial planner and vice president at Wealthspire Advisors in New York, said tax professionals have faced many challenges, including changing deadlines and new legislation related to Covid-19.
“When you combine these facts with the understaffing of tax preparation and accounting firms and the usual complexity of the tax code, filing for an extension has become more than a necessity,” said he declared.
Learn more about personal finance:
How student loan forgiveness will be applied to your debt
5 ways to save amid record food price inflation
How the Financial Habits of “Super Savers” Can Help You “Create the Most Wealth”
For example, the Paycheck Protection Program and Employee Retention Credit, enacted for businesses during the pandemic, added “a significant amount of complexity and uncertainty,” said Rob Baner, CPA and tax advisor. at the Planning Center in Moline, Illinois.
Despite these challenges, taxpayers are fast approaching the 2021 deadline.
“The best advice we can give is to file the return as soon as possible,” said CFP Diahann Lassus, managing director of Peapack Private Wealth Management in New Providence, New Jersey, who is also a member of CNBC’s Financial Advisor Council.
How to get organized before the October 17 deadline
With around four weeks until October 17, experts say it’s essential to get organized, contact your tax preparer and provide information as soon as possible.
“Don’t procrastinate,” Baner said, noting that some tax documents can take longer to process. He suggested keeping a folder for all documents.
For example, tax professionals are struggling with the new Schedule K-2 and K-3 forms for international taxes, which may not arrive until September 15 or 30. These forms go with the Schedule K-1 forms for Partnerships, S. Corporations, Trusts, and Estates.
Electronic filing is the most efficient.
Diahann Lassus
Managing Director at Peapack Private Wealth Management
“E-filing is the most efficient,” Lassus said.
If you’re expecting a refund, you can receive it faster by filing it electronically and choosing direct deposit, according to the IRS, with most error-free returns processed in less than 21 days.
Tips for the October 17 tax extension deadline
1. Don’t procrastinate.
2. Communicate early and often.
3. File electronically.
4. Pay your tax balance.
5. Reconciling Covid-19 relief.
However, if you haven’t paid your balance by the April 18 deadline, you’ll owe interest and a late penalty, which vary by type of return and length of time past the deadline, Baner explained.
Interest rates for underpayments drop from 5% to 6% on October 1 and are compounded daily, according to the IRS. And if you miss the extension of the tax deadline, you may owe a late-filing penalty.
“The only good news here is there’s no penalty for not filing if you’re eligible for a refund,” but you must file within three years to claim it, Lassus said.
With the IRS still digging into a backlog of unprocessed returns, filing accurately is essential to avoid unnecessary processing delays.
Before you file, you’ll want to double-check Covid-19 relief, like stimulus payments and early child tax credits, Baner suggested, urging filers to compare IRS letters to bank statements.
News
Suburban state’s attorney files lawsuit seeking to declare SAFE-T law ‘unconstitutional’ – NBC Chicago
The attorney for a suburban Chicago state filed a lawsuit Friday asking that the SAFE-T Act, a criminal justice reform law passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021 that must come into force on January 1, be declared “unconstitutional”.
Kankakee County State’s Attorney Jim Rowe filed a lawsuit in his county’s circuit court, saying the law violates the constitution in several ways, including the Single Subject Act, severance powers, the requirement of the three readings and others. The suit names Governor JB Pritzker and Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul as defendants.
“This lawsuit should not be necessary,” Rowe said in a statement. “I surely believe that freedom should not depend on one’s ability to post bail, and that the criminal justice system is in dire need of reform, including bail and beyond. However, whether you agree whether or not with the many Safe-T Act reforms, or even how you might interpret them, one thing is certain: you cannot amend the Illinois Constitution without a referendum or constitutional convention (Illinois Constitution, Article XIV).”
Pritzker’s office did not immediately respond to NBC 5’s request for comment on the lawsuit.
The ruling, which Rowe said was on behalf of Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey, is the latest criticism of the bill by Republicans, who have called the legislation dangerous. Misinformation about the upcoming changes, particularly the Pre-Trial Fairness Act which is included in the bill, continues to spread rapidly on social media.
While other states, including New Jersey and New York, have passed legislation broadly limiting the use of cash bail for pretrial detentions, the state of Illinois will go even further in January and completely eliminate the cash deposit.
The law has been at the center of election campaigns. Some on social media dubbed it a so-called “purge law”, comparing it to the horror film “The Purge”, in which criminal activity of all kinds is allowed for 12 hours. Others claimed it would lead to “non-custodial offences”.
Rowe also addresses this part of the SAFE-T law in his lawsuit, saying people who commit certain crimes “cannot be detained.” It’s a claim that lawmakers and Pritzker have declared false.
According to Olayemi Olurin, a public advocate for the Legal Aid Society in New York who recently went viral on Twitter for her explanation of Illinois’ Pretrial Fairness Act, the idea that the new law is a “purge law” doesn’t is not exact.
“The purge is a time when they say it’s free for all. Any crime is legal for the next 24 hours. That’s the concept of the purge, right?” she told NBC 5. “given and invited free for all for felony.”
Under the law, the state will allow judges to determine whether individuals charged with a wide range of crimes pose a risk to another individual or to the community as a whole, and then decide whether to hold them. remand or release them on their own. commitment.
While some posts and social media posts, cited by Snopes, have argued that certain crimes would become “non-custodial offenses,” including second-degree murder and other acts of violence, the state says the Judges will still be authorized to order remand in special circumstances.
“Detention will only be imposed when it is determined that the accused poses a specific, real, and present threat to a person, or has a high likelihood of willfully absconding,” according to the text of the bill.
The term “undetained” does not appear in the text of the bill.
A hearing will be required to determine whether a defendant poses this risk, and if the court finds that to be the case, a judge will then have to submit his reasoning in writing within the parameters of the legislation.
The nature and circumstances of the charges, the weight of the evidence against the accused, the history and characteristics of the accused and the risks that would be posed by release will all be assessed, according to CivicFed.
According to the legislation, the state will bear the burden of proof in cases, required to present “clear and convincing evidence that the accused committed an offense that qualifies for the pretrial condition”, as well as presenting evidence that they would pose a “real and present threat” to the safety of others if released.
In an Instagram post, Pritzker pushed back against the demonization of “non-custodial” offenses and said victims’ rights activists had broadly supported the measure.
“HB 3653 does not require release and is supported by victims’ rights advocates,” he said. “This ensures that the courts retain the ability to detain defendants who pose security or flight risks.”
For more information on the Pre-Trial Fairness Act, click here.
But the Pretrial Fairness Act is only part of HB3653.
The bill, drafted by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus, also makes “meaningful changes” to things like police training policies, police accountability, transparency in law enforcement and rights of inmates and prisoners, according to Senator Elgie R. Sims, Jr., who sponsored the bill.
The legislation includes a requirement that all police officers wear body cameras by 2025, a ban on all police chokeholds, new guidelines for the ‘decertification’ of police officers and an end to licenses suspended for non-payment. , among several other changes. It also prohibits police departments from purchasing military equipment like .50 caliber rifles and tanks, strengthens protections for whistleblowers and strengthens detainees’ right to make phone calls and access their contacts. personnel prior to police questioning.
News
PayPal to drop Suns sponsorship if Robert Sarver remains owner
The pressure is mounting on Suns owner Robert Sarver. After receiving a one-year suspension for making racist/misogynistic remarks, PayPal says it will drop its sponsorship of the NBA franchise should Sarver remain the owner of the team.
“PayPal’s sponsorship with the Suns is set to expire at the end of the current season,” said PayPal CEO Dan Schulman in a statement. “In light of the findings of the NBA’s investigation, we will not renew our sponsorship should Robert Sarver remain involved with the Suns’ organization, after serving his suspension.
“Paypal is a values-driven company and has a strong record of combatting racism, sexism and all forms of discrimination. We have reviewed the report of the NBA league’s independent investigator into Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and have found his conduct unacceptable and in conflict with our values.”
PayPal is the jersey patch partner of the Suns. Their sponsorship began in 2018 and includes other teams owned by Sarver — the Phoenix Mercury of the WNBA and Spanish soccer club Real Club Deportivo Mallorca.
Schulman added that PayPal will, “remain supportive of the team, its players and the experienced and diverse talent now leading the organization, including head coach Monty Williams, general manager James Jones …”
The statement from PayPal comes just a day after Suns vice chairman Jahm Najafi called for Sarver’s resignation in an open letter to their fans.
“In accordance with my commitment to helping eradicate any form of racism, sexism and bias, as Vice Chairman of the Phoenix Suns, I am calling for the resignation of Robert Sarver,” Najafi wrote in a statement.
The NBA announced the year-long ban for Sarver — along with a $10 million fine (the max allowed) — on Tuesday after the league conducted an investigation into Sarver’s workplace conduct.
The league’s probe found that Sarver used the N-word on multiple occasions and found “instances of inequitable conduct toward female employees.” Sarver also made “sex-related comments” and other inappropriate comments.
LeBron James and Chris Paul are among the NBA stars who have hammered the league for letting Sarver off easy.
Reports: Texas A&M changing quarterbacks for Hurricanes’ game Saturday
The No. 13 Miami Hurricanes (2-0) will face a new starting quarterback Saturday night in College Station, Texas, according to published reports.
Texas A&M (1-1) will name LSU transfer Max Johnson as the starter, according to multiple reports, including ESPN.
In the Aggies’ 17-14 upset loss to Appalachian State last weekend, quarterback Haynes King managed just 97 yards passing with no touchdowns. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher said after the home loss that he was considering making changes, but there was no announcement by Friday afternoon.
The Aggies fell from No. 6 in the AP Top 25 to No. 24 after the loss.
Johnson has played in one game this season, against Sam Houston, going 3 for 4 for 23 passing yards. He also rushed once for 11 yards.
Last season at LSU, Johnson started all 12 games and finished the season 225-of-373 for 2,815 yards and 27 touchdowns. He is the son of former FSU quarterback Brad Johnson, who won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers, and the the nephew of former Georgia and Miami football coach Mark Richt.
The Miami-Texas A&M game starts at 9 p.m. Saturday and will be televised on ESPN.
Vikings kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu has green light to bring it out
The first time kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu touched the ball for the Vikings as a rookie, he wiggled his way through traffic to set his team up with good field position. Though his explosiveness was evident on that play alone, the next time Nwangwu touched the ball, he proved just how dynamic he can be.
After fielding a kickoff from Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker last season, Nwangwu burst through a seam up the right side, and scampered 98 yards for the touchdown. He added another kickoff return for a touchdown a few weeks later in a game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Naturally, as Nwangwu’s star has started to rise, his opportunities as a kickoff returner have started to fall. It’s not uncommon for opposing teams to boom the ball out of the end zone so Nwangwu has no chance of touching it.
In that sense, Vikings special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels admitted he was pretty surprised last weekend when the Green Bay Packers allowed Nwangwu to get his hands on the opening kickoff. He returned it 25 yards, then never touched the ball again.
“It’s important for us from a (kickoff return) standpoint to find a way to make them pay for that,” Daniels said. “Just considering the electric ability that he does have to be able to impact the football game, I expect (the Philadelphia Eagles) to try to pound it out of the end zone.”
In that same breath, Daniels fired a warning shot ahead of Monday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, adding, “Whenever they do give us the opportunity to return it, that ball is going to come out of the end zone.”
That’s music to Nwangwu’s ears. He takes a lot of pride in being the kickoff returner for the Vikings, and has steadily worked to perfect his craft.
“You’ve just got to be aggressive,” he said. “The most important thing for me is setting up the blocks. It’s like 10 people blocking for me back there. If I can’t help them set up their blocks, then I’m hurting the whole group.”
He has gotten better at that as time has progressed. As a freshman at Iowa State, for example, Nwangwu was most concerned with securing the ball. That was his No. 1 priority.
“Then I started focusing on reads and setting up blocks,” Nwangwu said. “It’s a little different in the NFL. There’s definitely better athletes up here. It’s the same premise, though, so I just have to set up the blocks and hit it.”
Asked about the fearlessness needed to be a kickoff returner, Nwangwu replied, “My first time doing it back in college, the eyes were open.”
Nowadays, Nwangwu has managed to flip the feeling. He’s not fearful when he’s back there. He’s the person instilling fear in the opposing team.
“You gain confidence from doing it over and over,” Nwangwu said. “It becomes second nature.”
