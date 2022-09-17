San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins says new policies will start cleaning up San Francisco streets in ‘a few months’

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins has been in the job for two months and during that time has imposed tougher penalties on drug addicts, drug dealers and minors in some heinous cases. But will the new policies clean up the streets?

The ABC7 News I-Team sat down with DA Jenkins to discuss some of the top issues plaguing the city and what it has done so far to address them.

Stephanie: “You promised San Franciscans to hold criminals accountable. What are you doing now to make that happen?”

Brooke: “So it comes down to creating guidelines and policies within our office on how we’re going to hold these offenders accountable.”

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: The New SF DA Explains How She Plans to Clean Up the City and Hold Criminals Accountable

New policies — new penalties

A week ago, Jenkins introduced a policy that would consolidate misdemeanor drug possession charges for people with at least five misdemeanor citations for public drug use.

“So the police started citing individuals who use drugs in public and in the open. We can’t become a city that just allows people to openly use drugs in public,” Jenkins said. “So they will name the people they see engaged in this activity.”

RELATED: SF DA Announces New Policy to Prosecute Teens as Adults for ‘Heinous’ Crimes

The DA’s office says it will acquit the first four of these citations, but will keep track of those people who received these citations when they receive a fifth. Then prosecutors will bill the full set of five and forward it to the community justice center, where the individuals are to undergo drug treatment services.

Last month, Jenkins imposed a tougher penalty on drug traffickers that requires those arrested with more than five grams of an illegal drug to face felony charges rather than be sent to rehabilitation court.

Stephanie: “How many drug-related felony charges has your office filed to date?”

Brooke: “As I understand this morning, we’ve filed 148 drug dealing cases since I took over.”

Data released on the public prosecutor’s office’s Public Data Dashboard shows a slight increase in drug cases prosecuted under Jenkins, but the narcotics charge rate is comparable to that of his predecessor, Chesa Boudin.

Stéphanie: “Do you expect that to change?”

Brooke: “I expect to see maybe similar rates when it comes to being charged, but what you’re going to see is a difference in how these cases are handled and how they are resolved. We cannot inflict petty crimes on people who sell one of the deadliest drugs, if not the deadliest drug this market has ever seen.”

RELATED: Juveniles Arrested For Violent Crimes ‘More Common Than You Think’, Says SF Lawyer

This week, Jenkins announced the ability for prosecutors to charge 16- and 17-year-olds as adults in certain “heinous cases.” There are only five types of crimes that will be eligible for this consideration, including: murder, attempted murder, torture, kidnapping, forcible sexual assault, and aggravated mayhem.

Brooke: “If any of these cases arise with a 16 or 17 year old who we think is egregious and we feel meets the requirements of the office, the juvenile review team will meet. They will take comments and input from the juvenile defense attorney, the juvenile’s family members, the victim, the victim’s family, etc. The Juvenile Review Team will then make a recommendation to me as to whether whether or not they think we should seek to transfer the minor to adult court.

Open drug markets

Stephanie: “People who live in the Tenderloin say the drug markets are spiraling out of control. When do you think these policies you are implementing now will actually reflect the change on the streets?”

Brooke: “So hopefully that will be very soon. We’re also working with the San Francisco Police Department to make sure we help them with any operations they do in the Tenderloin. We encourage them, of course, to make more arrests when they come out and make an arrest.We will do our part to ensure that there is accountability.

Stéphanie: “Define soon.”

Brooke: “In the next few months, really.”

Jenkins added that she hopes these increased penalties will send a message to dealers.

Brooke: “What I’m hoping is that those drug dealers who were released right away, who didn’t face any consequences, see instead that there are consequences. I hope they start moving the word to all the other dealers that this isn’t where you should come selling drugs anymore because there’s a new tone here.”

RELATED: San Francisco DA announces new policy to hold drug dealers accountable

The November general election is less than two months away. A poll commissioned by Jenkins’ office shows her leading with 49% of the vote. A 23-point lead over his opponent John Hamasaki.

Stephanie: “Do you think you’ll win?”

Brooke: “Of course I’m optimistic about the win, but that doesn’t mean I’m slowing down at all. This city has a lot of work to do.”

If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live