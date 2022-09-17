News
Seal Appears in Beverly’s Shoe Pond
Passersby first spotted a lone seal swimming in the 12-acre pond around noon Thursday, according to Constable Michael Boccuzzi, a police spokesman.
Shoe Pond in Beverly has an unexpected new resident.
Passers-by first spotted a lone seal swimming in the 12-acre pond around noon Thursday, according to Officer Michael Boccuzzi, a Beverly Police spokesman.
City officials said after consulting with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association, the recommendation was to “let the seal be.”
“The seal does not appear to be in distress and has the ability when ready to return to the river,” Beverly Animal Control said in a statement posted on Facebook. “The [are] lots of fish and water in Shoe Pond for the seal to hang out for a while.
The message urged residents to stay outside the fence surrounding the pond and refrain from feeding the seal.
Read the full article on BostonGlobe.com.
Game time: Fast facts, odds, injury report and key info for Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens
DOLPHINS (1-0) at RAVENS (1-0)
Kickoff: 1 p.m., Sunday, M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS (Chs. 4 in Miami-Dade, Broward; 12 in Palm Beach); RADIO: WQAM (560 AM), KISS (99.9 FM), WQBA (1140 AM, Spanish)
Coaches: The Dolphins’ Mike McDaniel is 1-0 in his first season as a head coach; John Harbaugh, including playoffs, is 149-96 in his 15th head coaching season overall and leading the Ravens.
Series: The Dolphins trail the all-time series with the Ravens 10-7, including playoffs. Miami won its last meeting with Baltimore, in 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium, but is 2-8 in the teams’ past 10 pairings. The Dolphins last won in Baltimore in 1997, a four-game road losing streak to the Ravens.
Weather: 84 degrees, 0 percent chance of precipitation.
Line: The Dolphins are a 3 1/2-point underdog; the over/under is 44.
Injuries: Dolphins — Out: TE Cethan Carter (concussion); Questionable: OT Terron Armstead (toe), DT Christian Wilkins (back), WR Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe), RB Salvon Ahmed (heel), TE Hunter Long (ankle); Reserve/PUP: Byron Jones (lower leg); Injured reserve: OT Austin Jackson (ankle), CB Trill Williams (knee), TE Adam Shaheen (knee), S Clayton Fejedelem, LB Calvin Munson, FB John Lovett; Ravens — Doubtful: OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle), WR James Proche II (groin); Questionable: CB Marlon Humphrey (groin), RB J.K. Dobbins (knee), CB Marcus Peters (knee), FB Patrick Ricard (calf), DT Travis Jones (knee), DB Brandon Stephens (quadriceps); Injured reserve: CB Kyle Fuller (knee), OT Ja’Wuan James (Achilles), LB Vince Biegel (Achilles) among six players on IR.
Noteworthy: After a 20-7 win over the New England Patriots in their opener, the Dolphins go on the road for the first time in 2022. …
Although topping the Ravens 22-10 last season at home, Miami has had its recent difficulties in Baltimore and against the Ravens overall. Their three prior meetings were losses by a combined 122 points. Two of the Dolphins’ last three playoff games were losses to the Ravens (2008 wild card, 2001 wild card). …
With a win, McDaniel would become just the second Dolphins coach to start his tenure 2-0 (Jimmy Johnson, 1996). …
Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, a Pompano Beach native and Boynton Beach High grad, looks for a bounce-back performance against the Dolphins after their blitz-heavy approach held him and the Baltimore offense to just one touchdown in last year’s Thursday night upset. Jackson was 26 of 43 for 238 yards, a touchdown, an interception and 39 rushing yards after, in his first meeting with his hometown team, he threw for five touchdowns in a 59-10 Baltimore win.
News
Colorado couple who met in high school got married in hospital while groom was being treated for cancer – see photos from their special ceremony
-
A couple celebrated their wedding in the hospital where the groom was receiving cancer treatment.
-
Zach Stroup said he proposed to Madison Stroup in 2021, after he first beat cancer.
-
“We didn’t want to lose the opportunity to be able to get married,” Madison said.
A Colorado couple held their wedding ceremony at a local hospital where the groom was receiving cancer treatment in April.
Zach Stroup, 26, and Madison Stroup, 24, received viral attention after the latter posted a TikTok video in August showing their engagement photos, which were taken before Zach learned of the cancer he had. he had already fought had returned. The clip, which also shared Zach’s cancer recovery journey and their hospital wedding, has had over 22 million views at the time of writing.
The couple told Insider they first met in high school in 2015, but were just friends. They said their romantic relationship began in 2018 when Zach messaged Madison on Facebook asking for a date – the pair attended a Clay Walker concert and became inseparable.
“We’ve been together every day since. I think the only time we’ve been apart was when he was in the hospital,” Madison said, referring to Zach’s cancer diagnosis.
In November 2020, Zach was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (also known as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma or NHL). This form of cancer starts in the lymph nodes, particularly along the neck, armpits and groin, and affects lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells, which play a vital role in the functioning of the immune system.
If not detected early, it can spread to other organs outside of the lymphatic system and become more difficult to treat. The American Cancer Society has estimated that in 2022, about 80,470 people will be diagnosed with NHL, representing about 4% of all cancers, and about 20,250 people will die from it.
After a few tough rounds of chemotherapy, Zach told Insider he went into remission in March 2021. Two weeks later, in April, he proposed to Madison on the beach in Florida.
“He told me when he was younger he never believed in soul mates — and then he met me,” Madison said.
Zach’s cancer recurrence tested and strengthened the couple’s relationship, they said
During Zach’s first experience with the NHL, Madison said doctors reassured them that while the relapse rate was high, the survival rate was also high.
What the doctors hadn’t anticipated was that Zach’s NHL would return in December 2021 and target his central nervous system, which the couple said was rare.
“It was in his thoracic spine and the tumor was growing aggressively,” Madison said. “He was so big it cut all feeling from his chest down.”
This recurrence, coupled with a pre-existing diagnosis of Crohn’s disease in 2020, caused Zach to lose 112 pounds (he previously weighed 240 pounds) and all but 10% mobility on his right side.
“I couldn’t shower on my own. I needed help with everything,” Zach said, adding that he also suffered from a perforated bowel that required surgery.
Madison said she became a “24/7 caregiver” for Zach, which was “emotionally and physically” taxing but brought them closer at the same time. Zach said they had lost so much to cancer, like sleeping in the same bed, traveling, and due to nerve damage, it was even too painful for him to touch.
“It shows a lot that we made it through it all and our love for each other hasn’t changed,” he added, noting that it sowed the seed for a lifelong relationship.
The couple refused to let cancer ruin their chance to get married
At the height of their struggle, the couple said they were pressured by a social worker to marry: “You’ve lost so much. Don’t let cancer take your marriage away from you,” Madison recalled.
They said they planned their wedding in 48 hours with Choices Foundation, a charity for young adults with cancer which funded their ceremony. The association provided a cake, artificial flowers, decorations and gifts. Madison said she had already bought a wedding dress shortly after getting engaged but, due to the rush, she didn’t get a chance to cut it.
Still, even if the dress was too big for her, she told Insider it didn’t matter because the couple “didn’t want to lose the opportunity to be able to get married.”
Madison said the legal ceremony took place in April at Presbyterian St. Luke’s Medical Center. She said the nurses came on their day off to do her hair and makeup, and other medical professionals from the hospital showed up to be their wedding party. While their parents were allowed to attend in person, other friends and family watched on FaceTime due to COVID-19 restrictions to protect patients receiving chemotherapy.
“I’m so happy that I was able to marry the love of my life. There were many times when I didn’t know if we were going to be able to do this or not,” Madison said, adding that their ceremony gave them the strength to carry on. “I know he fought a lot for me and that’s a gift I can never repay.”
With Zach now in remission and gaining weight and strength every day, the couple say they hope to renew their vows in front of those who couldn’t be with them the first time around. They also want to get back to the beach for a long-awaited honeymoon, but for now they’re just focusing on the fun of being married.
Read the original Insider article
News
Ira Winderman: Heat’s actions to show if Tyler Herro is trade bait or franchise’s future
In July, the concern was premature. In August, urgency was misplaced. Even earlier this month, patience remained prudent.
But now, a month before NBA teams play games for real, it is not hyperbole to say the clock is ticking on Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat when it comes to a potential rookie-scale extension for the 2019 first-round pick.
The deadline is Oct. 17.
The impact transcends salary.
And, to a degree, the playing field has changed since the extension window opened July 1.
Foremost, the least impactful element of the decision process from the Heat perspective is the degree to which Herro merits the extension, which assuredly, based on the rest of the NBA market this offseason, would exceed an average of $25 million per season, an extension that would begin in 2023-24.
With Herro the reigning NBA Sixth Man of the Year, such is the market price. He will get at least that money, be it in the coming month or next summer when he otherwise would stand as a restricted free agent.
Instead, the primary component weighing on the decision from the perspective of the Heat front office has to be this: Is there a possibility, or even more to the point, the probability, of a franchise-altering trade between now and next summer?
Because once Herro is extended, he ostensibly is removed from the trade market until the 2023 offseason, due to what would be the “poison pill” element of that extension.
While arcane (and we hate doing math here), the “poison pill” provision does not allow a team to sign a player for a huge raise and then immediately turn around and trade him at the higher salary. Instead, an extended Herro would go out at the average of his extension plus his already locked-in $5.7 million 2022-23 salary, but could be replaced only at his current salary. And in trades involving teams operating above the salary cap (which, at the moment, is just about every NBA team), that math becomes practically impossible.
So it’s not about whether Herro can claim a starting position. It’s not about whether he can show in camp upgraded defense from what was offered last postseason. And it’s not about staying healthy over the next month, after being lost for crucial stages last postseason.
From the Herro side, being forced to wait to facilitate the team’s greater good might seem a bit fishy, considering the sacrifices he already has made by remaining in a reserve role. But Pat Riley, Andy Elisburg and the Heat front office need bait in order to cast the widest possible trade net. That makes a non-extended Herro chum.
Not only does deferring a decision allow the Heat to play the market until the Feb. 9 NBA trading deadline, but it would allow an acquiring team to set the terms of Herro’s next contract, as they acquire right-of-first-refusal for 2023 restricted free agency.
At the moment, the NBA market has grown practically silent since the Kevin Durant (staying) and Donovan Mitchell (traded) situations were settled.
But that doesn’t mean that the Indiana Pacers don’t continue the rebuild at some point and move off of Myles Turner, or that John Collins doesn’t come to an even greater realization that the Atlanta Hawks offense is becoming even more backcourt driven behind Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. And Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal can say all the right things, but what happens when the losing ensues?
On the other hand, with the NBA recently announcing a significant jump in next summer’s salary cap, it will mean teams will be flush with cap cash come July. That could leave the Heat negotiating against more than themselves should Herro be allowed to enter restricted free agency. Phoenix Suns restricted free agent Deandre Ayton got an offer sheet in July from the Pacers, so Herro assuredly would find one of his own next summer.
Since Herro’s selection out of Kentucky at No. 14 in 2019, the thought was that he could serve as a part of a Heat bridge to the future alongside fellow former Wildcat Bam Adebayo, who swiftly received his Heat five-year, $163 million rookie-scale extension during the compressed 2020 offseason. Herro turns 23 in January; Adebayo turned 25 in July.
But with Jimmy Butler having turned 33 this past week, and with Kyle Lowry 36, this also is a team living in the moment. Extend Herro now, and the moment possibly would be gone to augment that Butler-Lowry base.
The one element that tends to be overstated is the emotional aspect of being forced to wait. That was the storyline throughout last season with Ayton and the Suns. Now Ayton said the concern is a nonstarter. The money will come for Herro, with the only question of when. (Although the potential injury element is not as easily put aside.)
So with each day, now that the clock is ticking, that a Herro extension is tabled, consider instead the trade possibilities.
Because the Heat certainly are weighing just that.
IN THE LANE
FIRE STOPPER: Before all heck broke loose with his team over the Robert Sarver report and ensuing NBA suspension of his team’s owner, former Heat forward James Jones, now the Phoenix Suns’ general manager, found himself having to deal with a smaller fire in the form of the social media of former Heat forward Jae Crowder. Amid the possibility of losing playing time the final season of his Suns contract, Crowder has been posting of seeming interest in a trade back to the Heat. That led to Jones offering his thoughts on NBA social media. “It’s noise. It’s noise, I don’t read into people’s actions. I don’t read to their actions, their words,” Jones told the Arizona Republic. “Like there’s so much noise. So much lack of context that goes with conversations. You get into this rabbit hole of trying to decipher and filter out the noise and figure out what’s real and what’s true and what context and what setting. It’s just a fruitless exercise. To me, it’s all noise. And when you can eliminate the noise, you get back down to what we’re doing. Playing basketball. Competing. Most of that stuff becomes irrelevant. I don’t pay attention to it, to be honest with you.”
THE REAL DEAL: Jones also offered clarity in his interview regarding the Suns and Heat being listed as preferred trade destinations this summer by Durant, who instead was pulled from the trade market by the Brooklyn Nets. “Brooklyn wanted to keep Kevin Durant in Brooklyn,” Jones said. “And that’s why he’s in Brooklyn and not on some other team. But as far as with us, I get it. It’s always a great topic of discussion, but the one thing people forget is that when you’re talking about trades, or any player acquisition, the team that has the player has to be willing to move the player. And so, if they’re not moving the player, which they didn’t, it’s just conversation and it’s great discussion. Great interest for the NBA fan base and the team fan base.” One has to wonder, in light of the Sarver situation, whether Jones will be commenting much going forward about the Suns being a preferred trade destination.
FULL CIRCLE: Speaking of the Heat as a trade partner, while much of the follow-up to Mitchell being acquired by the Cleveland Cavaliers has been about the New York Knicks losing out on the former Utah Jazz guard, there also had been considerable Heat speculation as part of the process. It turns out that Mitchell was golfing in Miami Beach when he was informed of the trade. During his Cleveland introductory media session, Mitchell revealed his reaction in that moment when informed by agent Austin Brown, “I was like, ‘Wow, we’ve got a talented group that was third in the East and then obviously injuries came about and that’s before I got here. Now we can only look to do more and better and just continue to win and build. We’re young, but we’re hungry. We’re ready.”
SUMMER DAYS: In addition to Jamal Cain, Jamaree Bouya and Orlando Robinson making it to the Heat camp roster, two others from the Heat summer roster have found NBA camp landing sports, Javonte Smart with the New Orleans Pelicans and Jaden Adaway with the San Antonio Spurs, with Kyle Allman listed as returning to France.
NUMBER
$4 million. Maximum James Johnson has earned in any of his 12 NBA seasons other than the four-year, $60 million contract he signed with the Heat in 2017. Johnson this past week agreed to a minimum-scale non-guaranteed tryout contract with the Pacers, after being waived ahead of last season’s playoffs by the Nets.
50 migrants arrive at the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, 3 other buses for New York
About 50 other migrants got off a bus outside the residence of Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington, DC, on Saturday.
Three more buses also arrived in New York, as Texas continued to pressure sanctuary cities amid a surge of migrants crossing the southern border.
The DC bus was mainly carrying people from Venezuela, including a one-month-old baby. Aid workers quickly took the migrants to a local shelter.
The transportation comes as the issue of immigration has risen to the forefront of national attention again after planes carrying migrants arrived in Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS AGAIN IGNORES MIGRANT ISSUE, HUSBAND CALLS BUSSING ‘ASHAMED’
Two buses first arrived Thursday at the Naval Observatory in Washington, where Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff live.
Harris accused Republican governors of “dereliction of duty” in a Vice News interview, and Emhoff called the arrivals “shameful” and a “political stunt.”
Take a look back at this developing story.
India gave no freebies during Covid, helped 80m with free ration: Yogi Adityanath
The Chief Minister said this while addressing a gathering here at Indira Gandhi Prathisthaan after inaugurating an exhibition to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Saturday that India was the only country in the world during the coronavirus pandemic that was not going to give out freebies but was helping 80 crore people with a free ration.
The Chief Minister said this while addressing a gathering here at Indira Gandhi Prathisthaan after inaugurating an exhibition to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.
“India was the only country that did not distribute ‘revrhi’ (gifts), but when the need arose, a free ration was provided to 80 million people. And more than 200 million doses of Free vaccines were also made available,” he said. .
“India is the only country that has not wavered during the coronavirus pandemic and has continued its journey with patience and strength. Credit goes to the leadership of the Prime Minister,” Adityanath said.
The Chief Minister said it was a matter of pride that the country had become the fifth largest economy in the world. India’s capability is recognized on the global platform under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.
News
Robert Saleh leaves the runway with his “receipt” delusions – The Denver Post
Unless he intended to be a collaborator in his own demise as a coach, there was no reason for Robert Saleh to drop his ‘receipts’ bombshell on the media, and forever disgruntled. Jets fans, during a Monday Zoom call with scribe bosses.
Days later, the fake-beleaguered coach attempted to explain why he took to a dead end street, claiming it was a way to defend his players. The problem was that there was nothing to defend them. Salah was leaning against the windmills.
Media covering the Jets, including Valley of the Stupid Gasbags, were patient (i.e. hands-off treatment) with the coach after his first season. On the contrary, his message of hope had been embraced. Saleh should be known as Kid Charmin. Instead, the media focused on the inevitable return of quarterback Zach Wilson.
Nonetheless, Saleh became the second prominent Jets employee to see ghosts when he said: ‘I take the receipts [on Jets critics], and I’ll be more than happy to share them with you all when it’s all said and done. His comments made us wonder if anyone had serenaded Saleh with old Jets rants voiced by Jets misery poster and former WFAN yakker Joe Benigno. Saleh’s alleged frustration boiled over during his paid segment on ESPN-98.7’s “The Michael Kay Show.” Saleh said he couldn’t wait “until this happens and we shove it down everyone’s throats”.
Saleh put himself in a box with the media. His “receipts” statement makes Sunday’s game against Cleveland more important than it should be. Unless the Jets media softens, every analysis of a loss should include a reminder about waiting yet another day to “shove it down everybody’s throat.” Here, when a coach points the finger (in this case, Saleh threatened) the media, and fails on the pitch, buffoon status can be “achieved” quickly.
So it’s worth asking how Saleh decided it was a good idea to get started. This doesn’t sound like something an experienced Jets PR staff would recommend. Does Saleh have a small circle of advisers (none working for the Jets) who suggested he go on the offensive? Or did he arrive at the decision through solo introspection?
To find? Saleh also leaves the door open to questioning his decision-making process. If he can be questioned in the ‘receipts’ case, a communication issue, how soon will his coaching decisions on the pitch come under scrutiny? Over the course of a season and a game, Saleh hasn’t exactly been looked at under the microscope.
And it’s not like all the Gasbags line up against Saleh. Some (including 98.7’s Kay and Peter Rosenberg and ESPN/SNY’s Bart Scott) said he had every right — and was right — to fire verbal missiles at fans and the media. Does an organization seeking to escape from the woods of dysfunction into the open spaces of stability still really need a coach pouring out irrational ramblings?
Or should Woody Johnson & Co. eagerly await caricatures of Saleh and a stream of receipts gushing from the Jets Clown Car.
CBS SHOWS RESTRAINT
NFL TV partners rarely have trouble replaying vicious shots or farcical moments during game coverage.
That’s why it was unusual to see the CBS Sports team showing restraint during the final two minutes of the Ravens’ 24-9 win over the Jets. While covering for Elijah Moore, Baltimore cornerback Kyle Fuller went down. Viewers could see a distant camera shot of Fuller holding his knee as his concerned teammates moved in for closer examination.
After a brief hiatus, play-by-play voice Andrew Catalon, in conjunction with James Lofton, said, “We were told we shouldn’t show a rerun of this…” Catalon didn’t have to delve into the question. The CBS team made the right choice. The sight of Fuller, who suffered a torn ACL and is out for the season, falling was too horrific. Even on an NFL Sunday.
COMMERCIAL BREAK
While residents of Mets and Yankees TV booths, and other Seamheads, analyzed MLB rule changes, including whether the pitch clock would speed up play, they didn’t delve into whether the weather trading between innings was to be reduced.
If seating was limited to less than two minutes (the current break between innings), the pace of play would be accelerated. Recently, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor wondered if TV suits and baseball owners would sacrifice themselves and take a publicity cut to speed up the game.
“So we’ll see how the number of ads changes here [on Major League telecasts]”, Lindor said. “We are making the adjustment, see now with the television stations and the owners how they will make the adjustment.
Sounds like a challenge, right?
Why are owners included in this equation? If YES or SNY’s ability to sell commercials between innings were reduced to one minute, the value of the TV rights to their games would decrease in value.
BLITZ BENIGNO
It was a takeover, okay – more hostile than docile.
Joe Benigno burst onto the Monday edition of WFAN’s “Tiki and Tierney” show and stole the show. Benigno was burning Jets fuel. Her mouth was all gas, no pause.
Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney, two mouths who love the sound of their own voices, could barely get a word out. At one point Barber tried to interrupt Benigno but was stuffed at the line of scrimmage. Benigno even came armed with one of his Jets conspiracy theories, suggesting the Jets won’t play Mike White at quarterback because they “fear” he’s better than Zach Wilson. Of course, Benigno really believes in it.
Either way, whoever booked Benigno for Monday morning appearances during football season deserves kudos. Mr. Misery also does a show on Saturdays with Evan Roberts.
AROUND THE DIAL
Twice, on NBC’s NFL Sunday Night Football studio, Tony Dungy mentioned how impressed he was with the league’s new coaches, specifying all of them by name except Brian Daboll of the Giants. Dungy eventually took to Twitter and mentioned Daboll. A Peacock informant wondered if Dungy was watching Giants-Titans. … Daboll is relaxed on his MSG trainer show, much calmer than the lively Joe Judge. … Christopher (Mad Dog) Russo makes a lot of noise for his weekly “First Take” spots, but his own regular segments with Phil Simms and Steve Phillips on Doggie’s SiriusXM show are always compelling. During their recent one-on-one, Phillips said the days of Mets owner Steve Cohen playing by owner’s unwritten rules were coming to an end. “At some point, Steve Cohen won’t play the ‘hands-off’ game,” the former Mets general manager said. Phillips said that could lead to Cohen making a serious run at Aaron Judge if he hits the free agent market. … Let’s hope all the mouths so eager to call Judge’s historic dingers tying and then breaking Roger Maris’ AL HR record don’t blow up the calls. Lots of pressure involved in these times. One mistake can taint a career. Anyone still nervous? … The technical side must also tighten up. On Tuesday (Yankees-Red Sox), TBS had a blow. The network came back from the commercial break about three seconds before Judge hit the first pitch of the sixth inning for a home run. … We know it’s too late for the Foxies to offer advice to Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt, but if they could, they should have told them to pull out of the Alabama-Texas thriller. The two mouths were not silent. … It’s early days, but is anyone else hoping Sean Payton, who now works at Fox’s NFL studio, will return to practice — like tomorrow? … NBC Sports’ fantasy football pre-game starring Matthew Berry will make its WNBC-TV Ch. 4 debut Sunday at noon. Berry’s show will take on CBS (“The NFL Today”) and Fox (“NFL Sunday”) hour-long studio pregame shows.
* * *
GUY OF THE WEEK: DOUG PEDERSON
The new Jaguars coach lost his first game and he did the unexpected. Pederson reunited with his former quarterback, Washington’s Carson Wentz, and congratulated him on the Commanders’ 28-22 win. For Pederson, it was a show of class and sportsmanship in defeat.
DWEEB OF THE WEEK: MICAH PARSONS
After a disappointing season opener, the star Dallas defender has skipped his new paying weekly guest spot on FS1’s talk show Undisputed. After a disaster, you have to show your face and fulfill an obligation. Parsons sees it differently, saying after losing Dak Prescott, “I have to be a leader now and that’s not on TV.”
DOUBLE SPEECH
What Adam Silver said, “There are special rights here for someone who owns an NBA team as opposed to someone who is an employee.”
What Adam Silver meant: “I work for the owners. The grunts that keep teams running? Not really.”
