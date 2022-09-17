Stephen Strasburg doesn’t know if he will play in MLB again

Stephen Strasburg is not sure whether to play in the major leagues again.

The former Nationals ace detailed his career-threatening injuries and rehab that limited him to just one start this season with The Washington Post.

“I feel like every time I’ve had an injury, I felt like I was going to be the best coming back,” Strasburg told the outlet. “…That’s the one that definitely remains a big question mark.” I realize that time is running out. It’s been almost three years since I’ve been able to pitch competitively, and it’s not like I’m getting any younger.

Now 34, Strasbourg has not thrown for more than three months. He had a rib and two neck muscles removed during surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome, a condition that notably derailed the career of Matt Harvey, in the summer of 2021. He returned to do a start in June of this season, but quickly fell back on the injured. list with a stress reaction in his ribs.

Injuries have plagued Strasbourg’s once ultra-promising career. After helping lead the Nationals to the 2019 World Series title, posting an 18-6 record with a 3.32 ERA in the regular season and earning World Series MVP honors – then signing a $245 million contract extension dollars over seven years — he’s only made eight starts in three seasons.

Surgery for carpal tunnel neuritis preceded his surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome the previous summer in 2020, but Strasbourg now believes carpal tunnel surgery could have delayed the more serious diagnosis, he told the log.

As early as 2018, Strasbourg said he felt the first signs of thoracic outlet syndrome, including persistent tightness in the neck. The team took smaller measures that initially seemed to work, such as a Botox injection in his neck, which allowed him to perform at a high level in 2019.

The issues continued to persist in subsequent seasons, however. In 2021, after his carpal tunnel surgery, he experienced stiff neck and shoulder pain, which numerous cortisone injections did not seem to alleviate, according to the report. He ended up quitting it after five starts and had thoracic outlet surgery.

Stephen Strasburg has only made eight starts since 2019. Getty Images

“I did very little exercise and saw improvements in my shoulder position,” said Strasburg, who is at Nationals Park for every home game and coordinates with medical staff at the stadium. team when the club is on the road. “But I feel like the strength isn’t quite there, and I don’t really know what the future holds.”

Strasbourg has suffered multiple setbacks in the 14 months since the operation, raising his new doubts about his career. More recently, he had a nerve problem with his upper brachial plexus, which he is unable to strengthen. All he can do is wait.

“All the way down my arm there was trauma,” Strasburg said. “You can’t do much. It’s not like you can train your nervous system to work better.

“IF only I could. … There is still a strong desire to figure out this puzzle.