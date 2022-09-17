The Commonwealth seems on the verge of shrinking after the death of the Queen, under Charles

“Whatever you think of the Commonwealth – a relic of the colonial era or an institution of modernization – I don’t think the Queen’s commitment to the organization can really be doubted,” Christopher Prior, associate professor of history colonial and postcolonial at the University of Southampton in the UK, said in an email to NBC News.

But in recent years, Britain’s former colonies, particularly countries where black residents were enslaved by their colonial masters, have held the royal family to account, which became fabulously wealthy on the backs of slaves.

So while there were tributes to the Queen across the Commonwealth – on Thursday hundreds of people gathered at an Anglican cathedral in the Ugandan capital of Kampala for a service in honor of Elizabeth – there there was also simmering discontent.

People calling for reparations for slavery demonstrate outside the entrance to the British High Commission during the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s visit to Kingston, Jamaica. Ricardo Makyn/AFP via Getty Images File

In March, the now heir to the throne, Prince William, his wife, Kate, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were met with protests and demands for reparations for slavery during a royal tour of the Caribbean who took them to former colonies. Jamaica, Belize as well as the Bahamas.

Many locals were especially furious that their countries were helping to pay for the royal tour.

“Why are we footing the bill for a regime whose rise to ‘greatness’ has been fueled by the extinction, enslavement, colonization (sic) and degradation of the inhabitants of this earth?” said the Bahamas National Reparations Committee in an open letter. “Why are we still being charged?”

In Australia, a Commonwealth country where many revered Queen Elizabeth, the government of newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already raised the possibility of holding a referendum to get rid of Charles and the monarchy and become a republic.

The same is true for Canada, where support for a foreign head of state has also eroded.

“I prefer someone from Windsor than the House of Windsor” to be head of state, Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association of Canada, told Reuters after Elizabeth’s death.

Windsor is a Canadian city just across the Detroit River from Motown.

The sun was already setting on the British Empire when Elizabeth took the throne in 1953. And during her 70-year reign, 17 countries abandoned monarchies and became republics – the latest being the small island nation of Barbados earlier this year – although it continues to be part of the Commonwealth.

With Charles now king, that trend is set to continue, Prior said. And he can’t do much about it.

“I don’t think these conversations that are happening around the world are conversations that the new king would have much control over,” Prior said. “If we have Commonwealth nations becoming republics, that obviously removes even more some of the old Imperial-era ties that originally bound the Commonwealth together.”

After World War II, with many countries gaining independence from Britain, the modern Commonwealth was born.