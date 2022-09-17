News
The Commonwealth seems on the verge of shrinking after the death of the Queen, under Charles
“Whatever you think of the Commonwealth – a relic of the colonial era or an institution of modernization – I don’t think the Queen’s commitment to the organization can really be doubted,” Christopher Prior, associate professor of history colonial and postcolonial at the University of Southampton in the UK, said in an email to NBC News.
But in recent years, Britain’s former colonies, particularly countries where black residents were enslaved by their colonial masters, have held the royal family to account, which became fabulously wealthy on the backs of slaves.
So while there were tributes to the Queen across the Commonwealth – on Thursday hundreds of people gathered at an Anglican cathedral in the Ugandan capital of Kampala for a service in honor of Elizabeth – there there was also simmering discontent.
In March, the now heir to the throne, Prince William, his wife, Kate, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were met with protests and demands for reparations for slavery during a royal tour of the Caribbean who took them to former colonies. Jamaica, Belize as well as the Bahamas.
Many locals were especially furious that their countries were helping to pay for the royal tour.
“Why are we footing the bill for a regime whose rise to ‘greatness’ has been fueled by the extinction, enslavement, colonization (sic) and degradation of the inhabitants of this earth?” said the Bahamas National Reparations Committee in an open letter. “Why are we still being charged?”
In Australia, a Commonwealth country where many revered Queen Elizabeth, the government of newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already raised the possibility of holding a referendum to get rid of Charles and the monarchy and become a republic.
The same is true for Canada, where support for a foreign head of state has also eroded.
“I prefer someone from Windsor than the House of Windsor” to be head of state, Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association of Canada, told Reuters after Elizabeth’s death.
Windsor is a Canadian city just across the Detroit River from Motown.
The sun was already setting on the British Empire when Elizabeth took the throne in 1953. And during her 70-year reign, 17 countries abandoned monarchies and became republics – the latest being the small island nation of Barbados earlier this year – although it continues to be part of the Commonwealth.
With Charles now king, that trend is set to continue, Prior said. And he can’t do much about it.
“I don’t think these conversations that are happening around the world are conversations that the new king would have much control over,” Prior said. “If we have Commonwealth nations becoming republics, that obviously removes even more some of the old Imperial-era ties that originally bound the Commonwealth together.”
After World War II, with many countries gaining independence from Britain, the modern Commonwealth was born.
nbcnews
Migrants got a free trip ‘to a rich island’ through abortion – Marines behind Biden liked his line on using people as props
On Friday’s HBO “Real Time” show, host Bill Maher joked that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) sent the message to migrants “if you come here, you’ll get ‘a free plane ride to a wealthy island’. And that the journey that the migrants took resembles the cruise he had with his parents. Maher also slammed President Joe Biden for accusing Republicans of using people as props saying that when Biden said that, “every Marine lined up behind him agreed.”
Maher said, “And then you saw the governors of Texas and Florida sending their migrants to the blue states. DeSantis in Florida sent all those Venezuelan migrants… to Martha’s Vineyard? He wanted to send a message to these migrants, if you come here you will get a free plane ride to a wealthy island. Oh, the Democrats are crazy. Biden said he used human beings as props and all the Marines lined up behind him agreed. And the guy running against DeSantis in Florida, Charlie Crist… he said, all immigrants in Florida, the 4.5 million immigrants in Florida are now wondering if they’re next. Again, I’m not wondering, fingers crossed, please send me to this beautiful island that is modern and has abortion services and loves us. The migrants, first they went to Martha’s Vineyard, and then they — today they sent them to Cape Cod. Just check out Nantucket, it’s the same cruise I had with my parents a few years ago. … America sees no such thing, does it? Right and left? The right, they see Venezuelan immigrants, they see, oh, ax murderers, the left sees that and they go, oh, someone to raise my kids.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Breitbart News
Chicago family faces constant grief after losing 2 sons to gun violence – NBC Chicago
The devastating calls came twice for a heartbroken Chicago family.
DiMonte Pryor, the son of Lealer Harris and Derrick Pryor, was shot and killed in 2018.
“He died at the age of 26,” Harris said. “He was murdered in front of people’s houses.”
Then, in August of this year, they received another devastating phone call.
Harris learned that her son, Marchioness Pryor, had been shot. An outstanding basketball player in high school, he became a businessman, recently launched a clothing line and operates a convenience store.
He was shot at a birthday party on the evening of August 12 at the Dan Ryan Woods Forest Preserve.
To date, both homicides remain unsolved.
“Two sons – two kids – to gun violence…that’s something different,” Harris said. It’s a really different kind of grief.”
With four years passed and no arrests for DiMonte’s death, his parents know the reality is that the case may never be solved.
But for Marquise, the hope of an arrest remains.
“I think we had better luck with this one,” Derrick Pryor said.
“I think there’s a chance someone will step in,” Harris added. “I pray.”
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to NBC 5:
“Cook County Sheriff’s Police have interviewed numerous individuals regarding the shooting death of Marchesa Pryor and continue to aggressively investigate the matter in cooperation with the County State’s Attorney’s Office. of Cook. At this time, we cannot provide any further details as this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Sheriff’s Police detectives remain in regular contact with the family and will continue to pursue justice for them. We encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896.
NBC Chicago
High school football roundup: White Bear Lake edges Mounds View in overtime
White Bear Lake 20, Mounds View 14, OT: Chris Heim’s 4-yard rushing score — his second touchdown of the game — in overtime was the difference in a back-and-forth affair that saw White Bear Lake improve to 2-1.
Twice the Bears took touchdown leads over Mounds View (0-3), and both times the Mustangs rallied via Owen Wark scoring strikes, the second going to Langston Hall on a 29-yard connection to knot the game with 3 minutes, 52 seconds to play.
Rayshaun Brakes recorded five catches for 131 yards and a score for the Bears.
Rosemount 28, Lakeville North 7: Chance Swansson returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to put Rosemount’s 3-0 start to the season on ice with a win over the rival Panthers (1-2).
The Irish led 14-7 on the road at half before Jackson Ganser extended the lead to 21-7 with a 10-yard touchdown run, which preceded Swansson’s return by less than two minutes.
Rosemount hosts the presumptive new No. 1 in Class 6A, Eden Prairie, next week.
Stillwater 42, Roseville 7: Max Shikenjanksi was 16 of 19 through the air for 272 yards and four scores, with two of those going the way of Joseph Hoheisel. Tanner Schmidt added five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Ponies (3-0).
Apple Valley 24, Bloomington Jefferson 23: The Eagles (1-2) rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit via a 17-point, third-quarter explosion that featured touchdown runs from Ian Haueter and Lando Collins, as well as a safety.
Bloomington Jefferson (0-3) scored a touchdown in the final frame, but the ensuing conversion was no good. The win is Apple Valley’s first under new head coach Pete Usset.
Burnsville 28, Anoka 24: Eric Kilgore ran for two touchdowns and Raymond Belton returned an interception 52 yards for a score as the Blaze built a 28-3 lead en route to a 2-1 start to their campaign.
latest news Newsom challenges Florida’s DeSantis to debate
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday challenged his Florida counterpart, Ron DeSantis, in a televised debate, stepping up his criticism of Republican governors’ mass transport of migrants to liberal strongholds as “reprehensible” and possibly illegal.
“Hey [DeSantis]you are clearly struggling, distracted and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom tweeted Friday afternoon. “Since you have only one primary need – attention – let’s pick this up and debate. I’ll bring my styling gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.
On Wednesday night, DeSantis airlifted a group of about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a Massachusetts playground for wealthy liberals. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott took a group of nearly 100 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., escalating a tactic GOP governors have turned to in recent months in protest. against illegal immigration.
“Like millions of Americans, I have been horrified by the images of migrants being loaded onto buses and planes across the country to be used as political props,” Newsom said in a letter to US Atty on Thursday. Gen. Merrick Garland, urging the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis’ actions.
Some of the migrants said they were falsely told they would be flown to Boston, where they could receive work permits, Newsom said.
Asked about the letter at an event on Friday, DeSantis responded with a joke about Newsom’s hair.
“I think her hair gel is interfering with her brain function,” he said.
Newsom took the opportunity to issue his challenge to DeSantis, sharing an August tweet in which former CBS News anchor Dan Rather raised the idea of a potential prime-time debate between the two governors, both fueled by presidential ambitions.
“I bet the ratings would be huge. Who would have the courage to show themselves? said Rather, who published an article on Friday calling DeSantis and Abbott’s migrant transports a “disgraceful stunt.”
DeSantis had not responded publicly Friday night.
For months, Newsom had a habit of pitting California’s policies against those of Texas and Florida.
This summer, his re-election campaign aired a television ad in Florida criticizing that state’s restrictive abortion policies and a law banning the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to third year.
“I urge you all to live in Florida and join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom – freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom to hate, and freedom to love,” he said. Newsom in the ad. .
Newsom has repeatedly denied he is considering a presidential run, but many political watchers are skeptical, especially as he takes aim at DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP nominee.
Millennial nostalgia sells. Ask these influencers who make a living from it.
Erin Miller has mastered the art of unlocking the foundational memories of millennials.
Miller, 33, attracted more than 1.7 million people to TikTok by posting videos recreating relatable – sometimes goofy – moments they may also have experienced in the late 90s and early 2000s .
Like frying her bangs with a flat iron before a garage party — because that was the cool hairstyle back then (and nobody knew better). Or have her classmates sign their plain white T-shirts with a sharpie on the last day of college (Miller’s caption on the video reads, “Who else remembers this?”).
Tapping into that millennial nostalgia has become how Miller and many other creators with similar returning content pay their bills.
Nostalgia sells, according to some marketing experts. And brands know that partnering with such creators, who have specifically built their followers around nostalgic content, can help them gain more visibility with a desired demographic.
“It’s a psychological thing. You feel comfortable when you go back in time,” said Lisa Sciulli, professor of marketing and department head at the Eberly School of Business at Indiana University in Pennsylvania, of marketing related to nostalgia. “You remember when times were simpler.”
Miller shared a similar perspective, saying she and her audience know there’s “something so heartwarming about nostalgia.”
“There are so many universal experiences that we didn’t know we were all having,” she said.
For example, says Miller, “everyone has a first period horror story.” That’s why it was easy for him to create content for Tampax, whose products Miller grew up with.
In the video Miller released as part of his trademark deal with Tampax, Miller depicts his mother teaching him how to use a tampon for the first time. “Mom, I think I’m going to die!” There’s blood under there! she exclaims as herself in 2002. “Honey, you’ve started your period,” the bespectacled version of her mother calmly explains.
It’s no surprise that nostalgic content has become so popular – as the old saying goes, everything old is new again. Y2K fashion, which once made millennials cringe, is now a major influence on Gen Z style and wider culture. Items like bucket hats, babydoll t-shirts and controversial low-rise jeans have all seen a resurgence among younger consumers in recent years. This has led to a savings boom among younger generations.
Some brands are even bringing back discontinued items and partnering with nostalgic designers to do so.
Pop-Tarts, a Kellogg’s brand, teamed up with nostalgic designer Jenna Barclay this year to promote the re-release of the discontinued Frosted Grape Pop-Tart flavor.
By reinventing your product again, in a nostalgic way, it changes the life cycle of your product and extends your brand.
-Lisa Sciulli, Eberly School of Business at Indiana University of Pennsylvania
“By reinventing your product again, in a nostalgic way, it changes your product life cycle and extends your brand,” said Sciulli of Indiana University in Pennsylvania.
Other brands are trying to jump on the nostalgia trend, even though they didn’t exist back in the days that many people are nostalgic about.
For example, Nancy Putignano, a nostalgic designer with more than 232,000 followers on TikTok, recently partnered with Poshmark, an e-commerce platform founded in 2011.
Putignano, 35, said being able to earn money while connecting with other millennials was mind-blowing.
“When I started, I didn’t think I would ever have so many fans,” she said. Now, “people contact me to work with me, and it’s really nice.”
It’s also a win for brands, especially because millennials are a highly engaged audience, said Mae Karwowski, founder and CEO of influencer marketing agency Obvious.ly.
The nostalgic content feels authentic and plays on shared experiences, which helps it work well with Gen Z and millennials, Karwowski said.
“It’s a sure way [of marketing] while creating really fun content that makes your brand relevant again,” Karwowski said.
Sometimes millennial nostalgia also leads to celebrity partnerships.
In a video, Miller collaborated with singer and 2000s idol Jesse McCartney to promote his US tour.
In another, she danced with 1990s icon and former N’SYNC member Lance Bass. The video, however, they made just for fun.
nbcnews
China pushes for ‘early’ nuclear deal with Iran as Europe and US lament unreasonable demands
The Iran nuclear deal appears nearly dead this week, with everyone from the Biden administration to European diplomats denounce Iran for its outrageous demands and refusal to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).
China, however, pressed the United States to agree to these Iranian demands at a meeting of the IAEA Board of Governors on Wednesday.
As reported by China’s state-owned company world times, the deputy chief of the Chinese mission to the United Nations, Wang Chang, argued that America should give in to Iran’s demands and “promote a quick agreement” because the United States was “initiating” the crisis “.
Wang did not think Iran should give an inch on anything because pressuring Tehran to make concessions “would not help solve outstanding issues or defuse the current crisis”.
The Chinese diplomat was particularly dismissive of the complaint that Iran refuses to answer questions from the IAEA on the traces of uranium discovered at three undeclared nuclear sites.
“It is important to note that Iran’s outstanding safeguards issues point to possible nuclear activities that took place decades ago, if at all. There is neither urgency nor risk of proliferation. Also, the question of the possible military dimensions of Iran’s nuclear program was already settled in 2015,” Wang said.
China and Russia were the only members of the 35-nation IAEA Board of Governors to oppose a June 8 resolution Express “deep concern” over Iran’s lack of cooperation with inspectors.
On Wednesday, two thirds of the governors of the IAEA vote in favour a non-binding statement submitted by the US, UK, France and Germany that urged Iran to immediately explain the uranium traces.
On Friday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi say again his demand for the unconditional and “sustainable” lifting of all sanctions against Iran, and the abandonment of the investigation into the traces of uranium.
Raisi questioned the “sincerity” of the United States for reviving the nuclear deal, complaining that the United States was imposing new sanctions on Iran during the negotiations. The two most recent sanctions were in response to Iran sale military drones to Russia, and Iranian state-linked hackers launching a huge cyber attack on Albania.
The FinancialTimes On Friday, Iran argued that Iran may have overstated the Biden administration’s desperation to restore the nuclear deal, especially in the run-up to the US midterm elections, the White House nervous about appearing weak again after a series of foreign policy disasters and with US allies across the Middle East expressing misgivings about what Tehran’s masters of terror might do with the financial windfall of a agreement restored:
There is a palpable sense of relief in parts of the Middle East, particularly in Lebanon and Iraq, where many are suffering from the violence of Iran’s proxy militias. There are endless talks in Beirut and Baghdad about the billions of dollars that would be poured into Tehran if sanctions were lifted, and how much that would bolster both its hard and soft power. Iran has been stung by the backlash against its influence in Iraq – new funds would help appease disgruntled allies. In Lebanon, where the economy has been in free fall for three years, Hezbollah has come under increasing criticism for failing to provide basic necessities to its supporters.
Analysts said CNBC Tuesday that China’s enthusiasm for restoring the nuclear deal is very self-centered, as Beijing needs sanctions lifted before it can expand economic ties with Iran.
“Chinese producers are heavily dependent on exports to the West, for which they must abide by unilateral US sanctions, even if they assure their Iranian counterpart that they consider them unfair,” explained the economics professor from Virginia Tech, Javad Salehi Isfahani.
Breitbart News
