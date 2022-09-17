The heat of the job market, soggy FedEx and the inhospitable island of Obama

Just for looks, you would have thought that one of the owners of Martha’s Vineyard would have offered to open their home to Shanghainese migrants on the island by Florida Governor Rick DeSantis. Instead, the migrants were sent to pack their bags at a military base on the mainland.

President Barack Obama, for example, has plenty of space. In 2019, Obama purchased a nearly 7,000 square foot, seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom home that sits on 29 bucolic acres along Edgartown Pond on the island’s southeast shore. Its two neighbors to the immediate north have eleven beds between them, according to property records. The two neighbors to the south have ten beds between them. Thus, according to our calculations, the district could have accommodated more than half of the new arrivals.

Since this is the Breitbart Business Digest, we’ll point out that the former president’s investment in Martha’s Vineyard real estate has worked out extraordinarily well. The president reportedly paid $11.75 million for the place in 2019. Zillow estimates it is now worth $18.4 million, a gain of almost 57%.

I saw the fire…

The labor market remains incredibly hot. The Labor Department reported Thursday that initial jobless claims fell by 5,000 to 213,000 in the week ended Sept. 10. This is the fifth consecutive week of declining requests. The four-week moving average, which dampens week-to-week volatility, fell to its lowest level since June.

This suggests that the Federal Reserve’s efforts to ease labor market tensions have not gained much traction. Employers are clearly retaining workers despite the downturn in retail and manufacturing. These low levels of layoffs point to another number of hot jobs for September. The tight labor market will give workers more leverage to push for higher wages. This will further fuel inflationary pressures.

The shift in consumer spending towards services is likely creating additional demand for workers, as much of the services side of the economy is labor intensive. Restaurant sales, for example, rose 1.1% in August, according to the Census Bureau.

…and I saw the rain…

FedEx delivered a rather dire view of the global economy, triggering a broad selloff in stocks. The company warned that a macroeconomic slowdown was reducing the volume of goods shipped around the world. During an appearance on CNBC on Thursday, the FedEx chief executive said he expects the global economy to slip into a recession. The company warned that earnings for the quarter including August would be about half of what Wall Street expected. FedEx shares fell 21% on Friday.

While FedEx’s size makes it a decent economic indicator, it’s not safe to assume that the US economy is in as dire a state as FedEx’s stock decline might suggest. First, much of the softness expected by FedEx comes from Asia and Europe, which have their own particular challenges. Second, FedEx has been a huge beneficiary of all consumer spending on goods during the pandemic and post-pandemic recovery. Now that spending is rebalancing towards services, this will hurt shipping volumes.

In the Census Bureau’s August retail sales report, online sales fell 0.7%. This is the first month-over-month decline since March and likely reflects a shift away from people ordering so much. (Though some of the drop may be a seasonal adjustment artifact that doesn’t properly account for Amazon’s Prime Day in mid-July.)

That said, the return to services is slower than expected. Remember that big jump in restaurant sales we talked about? Much of it was due to inflation rather than people eating out more often. The consumer price index for out-of-home food rose 0.9%. The actual increase was therefore only 0.2%. On an annual basis, sales rose 10.9%, but the price index rose 8%, leaving real growth at just under 3%.

…I’ve seen rate hike cycles that never seemed to end

The Federal Reserve is almost certain to announce a 75 basis point rate hike next week, although there is a slim chance that it could announce a 100 basis point hike. If the Fed acts as expected, however, investors will focus on the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP). We haven’t seen the points since the June meeting, and it’s very clear that they are now outdated.

The latest SEP saw the Fed Funds rate rise to 3.4% by the end of this year and 3.8% by the end of next year. We’ve since heard a number of Fed officials say they’d like the target to be around 4% early next year, which means the expected tightening hasn’t just accelerated 12 months, but also pushed up the terminal rate. This report also had an unemployment rate of 3.7% at the end of this year and 3.8% at the end of next year. Both are likely to be revised much higher in new estimates.

A big test will not only be the level to which the Fed Funds rate should rise, but how long it will stay there. The June SEP pushed the rate back down to 3.4 in 2024. If the Fed is serious about convincing the market that rates will stay higher for longer, officials could end the planned cut. The Fed still has some work to do to convince the markets that they won’t see lower rates anytime soon.