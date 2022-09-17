News
The Queen’s 8 grandchildren hold a silent vigil next to her coffin – The Denver Post
By JILL LAWLESS, DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren stood in silent vigil next to her coffin on Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands of people came to pay their respects. Mourners crowded into a line that snaked through London, enduring the city’s coldest night in months and waits that lasted until 4 p.m.
Authorities warned colder weather was expected on Saturday evening. “Tonight’s forecast is cold. Warm clothes are recommended,” the ministry in charge of the line tweeted.
As US President Joe Biden and other world leaders and dignitaries traveled to London ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, a wave of people wishing to say goodbye poured into Parliament’s Westminster Hall for another day Saturday. This is where the queen’s coffin rests, draped in her royal standard and topped with a crown set with diamonds.
The number of mourners has steadily increased since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that winds its way around Southwark Park and stretches for at least 8 kilometres.
Honoring their patience, King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William paid an unannounced visit on Saturday to greet those waiting to pass Elizabeth’s coffin, shaking hands and thanking mourners in the queue near Lambeth Bridge.
Later, all of the Queen’s grandchildren stood by her coffin. William and Prince Harry, sons of Charles, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; the daughters of Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Prince Edward’s two children – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
William, now the heir to the throne, stood with his head bowed at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. The two princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to march in silence.
Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a British Army officer, wore civilian clothes earlier in the week as the Queen’s coffin left Buckingham Palace because he is no longer an active member of the Royal family. He and his wife Meghan left their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020. The king, however, asked William and Harry to wear their military uniforms during the Westminster Hall vigil.
Ahead of the wake, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie released a statement praising their “beloved grandma”.
“We, like many, thought you would be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our back leading us through this world. You have taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever,” the sisters wrote.
People lining up to see the Queen are of all ages and come from all walks of life. Many bowed before the coffin or made the sign of the cross. Several veterans, their medals sparkling, offered lively salutes. Some people cried. Others blew kisses. Many hugged as they walked away, proud to have spent hours queuing to pay their respects, even if it lasted only a few moments.
Overnight, volunteers handed out blankets and cups of tea to people queuing as temperatures dropped to 6 degrees Celsius (43 degrees Fahrenheit). Despite the weather, the mourners described the warmth of a shared experience.
“It was cold at night, but we had wonderful companions, met new friends. The camaraderie was wonderful,” said Chris Harman from London. “It was worth it. I would do it again and again and again. I would walk to the ends of the earth for my queen.
People had many reasons to come, from affection for the Queen to wanting to be part of a historic moment. Simon Hopkins, who traveled from his home in central England, compared it to “a pilgrimage”.
“(It’s) a little weird, because that kind of stuff goes against my grain,” he said. “I was kind of drawn into it.”
Saturday’s vigil followed Friday’s in which the Queen’s four children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward – stood vigil outside the coffin.
Edward said the Royal Family were “overwhelmed by the wave of emotions that engulfed us and the huge number of people who went out of their way to express their love, admiration and respect (for) our dear mum”.
On Saturday, the new king held audiences with new prime ministers, governors general of kingdoms and military leaders.
The Metropolitan Police arrested a man during the viewing on Friday evening on suspicion of a public order offence. Parliamentary authorities said someone stepped out of the queue and tried to approach the coffin.
Tracey Holland told Sky News her 7-year-old niece Darcy Holland was pushed aside by a man who tried to “run to the coffin, raise the standard and try to do I don’t know what”. She said police arrested the man in “two seconds”.
The in-state lie continues until Monday morning, when the Queen’s coffin will be transported to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral, the final 10 days of national mourning for the longest-serving monarch in Britain. Elizabeth, 96, died at her estate of Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 after 70 years on the throne.
After Monday’s service at the Abbey, the late Queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn carriage. She will then be taken by hearse to Windsor, where the Queen will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
Hundreds of soldiers from the British army, air force and navy held an early morning rehearsal on Saturday for the final procession. As the troops lined up the scenic path leading to Windsor Castle, the thud of drums echoed through the air as marching bands marched past a hearse.
London police said the funeral would be the force’s biggest ever police event, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics and the Platinum Jubilee in June celebrating 70 years of the Queen’s reign.
___
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
“Ashley, if you’re listening, I’m sorry”
Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has apologized to Ashley Cole live on talkSPORT for ‘not doing enough’ to keep him at the club.
Dein, who was a constant at Arsenal between 1983 and 2007, oversaw some of the club’s most glorious years and its game-changing move to the Emirates.
That departure from Highbury in 2006 came before Premier League television rights skyrocketed completely, making matchday much more crucial, and the Gunners having to pinch themselves to get over the line.
A victim of this more frugal era in north London was the product of academy and England international Cole, who became one of the best left-backs of his generation.
City rivals Chelsea poached the defender at the start of their high spending era in 2006 and the rest was history with him winning a league and Champions League title at Stamford Bridge and becoming a mainstay of England.
Dein revealed the inside story behind Cole’s departure from Arsenal on talkSPORT – which was decided by an unsuspecting waiter.
“We should never have lost him in my opinion,” Dein said.
“His contract was renegotiated and we didn’t offer him the right kind of money and Chelsea did.
“There was this clandestine meeting, I got a call one day from a reporter from The News of the World and he said we had a hot story in the press that your player was being exploited by Chelsea, I think you should come and see us.
“So I went down to the offices and they said here is a signed statement from the waiter at the hotel where Ashley Cole was meeting Chelsea and he was an Arsenal fan – the waiter clearly – and he told the story to The News of the World and they broke it on the spot.
“It was really the end of that there and it was really a shame because Ashely was a local, he was an Arsenal boy and I regret that we didn’t do enough at the time to keep him. at the club.
“It was also when we were talking about building the stadium and the finances and tensions were raging over how we were going to finance the new stadium.
“We were watching every penny and as a result we didn’t do enough to keep it and I regret that in hindsight.
“So Ashley, if you’re listening, I’m sorry.”
Residents evacuated, widespread flooding reported as massive storm hits coastal Alaskan towns
A massive, potentially record-breaking storm caused major flooding and damage to coastal Alaskan towns on Saturday morning, and some residents were evacuated.
In the town of Golovin, major flooding was reported early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, and forecasters warned it would only get worse. The city could see another 1-2 feet of water by the end of the day.
“Water surrounds the school, homes and structures are flooded, at least a few homes are floating on foundations, some older fuel tanks are overturned,” the Fairbanks Weather Service office said. tweeted.
Pictures of the weather service showed the high water levels there.
Another town, Shaktoolik, reported coastal flooding, with water “entering the community and approaching some homes”, according to the weather service. Residents were evacuated to a school and a clinic. Shaktoolik was also expected to see the worst of the storm later in the day.
The weather service also shared footage from a webcam in Unalakleet, comparing an average day in the town to the scene there on Saturday morning.
As of Saturday morning, large swaths of the state’s west coast were subject to coastal flooding and high wind warnings. The weather service said the flood warnings would remain in effect until Sunday evening, while the wind warnings were due to expire on Saturday evening.
Other parts of the state are subject to gale and storm warnings, according to the weather service.
The center of the storm was located just south of the Bering Strait on Saturday morning, the weather service said.
The storm is the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, and forecasters predicted this week this could lead to “potentially historic” flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11ft higher than normal high tide.
Oregon high court rejects appeal in billion-dollar wooden lawsuit
PORTLAND, OR — The Oregon Supreme Court has refused to hear an appeal from 13 counties in a longstanding billion-dollar lawsuit over timber revenues and what constitutes ‘the greatest permanent value’ in forest management .
The denial ends a six-year legal battle over logging practices on 700,000 acres and is a victory for the state Forest Department and environmental groups. The ruling leaves in place a lower court ruling saying Oregon can manage forests for a range of values that include recreation, water quality and wildlife habitat — not just revenue from Forest explotation.
“It’s the end of the road for what has been a false narrative for too long…that it is the obligation of public forest lands to provide the bulk of income to local communities,” said Ralph Bloemers , who represented fishing and conservation groups in the case, told Oregon Public Broadcasting.
The counties gave forest land to the state decades ago, and Oregon manages the land and funnels timber revenue to the counties.
But 13 counties sued Oregon, alleging the state was not maximizing logging in the forests. A Linn County jury found in the counties’ favor in 2019 and awarded more than $1 billion in damages, but an appeals court overturned the verdict earlier this year.
A representative for the counties described the High Court’s inaction as “disappointing”.
“The underlying issue of forestry practices on public lands remains unresolved,” Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said in a statement.
Linn is one of several Oregon counties and special tax districts that receive a cut in logging profits from forest land they donated to the state in the 1930s and 1940s. Oregon agreed to manage these lands, which were mostly burned and harvested at the time of the donation, “in order to secure the greatest permanent value of these lands to the state”.
Oregon has sent millions of dollars to counties over the years, bolstering local budgets. But 13 counties sued the state, saying “greatest permanent value” meant managing forests to maximize timber revenue.
The Oregon Department of Justice, which represented the state government in the case, released a written statement on Friday calling the Supreme Court’s decision “a victory for Oregon’s environment and for the good management of forests in general”.
“Our forests serve a variety of environmental, recreational and economic purposes,” the statement said. “By allowing what we considered to be the right decision from the Court of Appeals, we have a faster resolution and finality after a 6-year dispute.”
1 dead, 2 injured in Rosemoor House fire, CFD says – NBC Chicago
A 71-year-old woman died in a house fire that also injured a firefighter and a man early Saturday in Chicago’s Rosemoor neighborhood, officials said.
Around 4 a.m., officers were called to the 10500 block of South Forest Avenue to a fire on the second floor of the home, Chicago police said.
The woman was found unresponsive and was taken to Roseland Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
Another person in the home, a 77-year-old man, was also taken to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, Chicago Fire Department said.
A responding firefighter was taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital with a knee injury from a fall, fire officials said. It was listed in good condition.
The cause of the fire was not immediately known.
Heat to host annual preseason scrum on Oct. 3 at FTX Arena – The Denver Post
The Miami Heat will hold their annual red, pink and white intra-squad scrimmage on October 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the FTX Arena.
Tickets are $1, with proceeds going to cancer care and research at Baptist Health South Florida’s Miami Cancer Institute.
Presale for subscribers begins Thursday at noon, going on general sale Friday at noon.
There is a maximum of eight tickets per transaction.
Parking will be available for $5 in the P2 garage on a first-come basis.
Doors to the event will open at 5:30 p.m.
Kalvin Phillips suffers another shoulder injury as the Man City man withdraws from the England squad and could be left out of Gareth Southgate’s World Cup squad
Kalvin Phillips is doubtful for this winter’s World Cup in Qatar following a fresh shoulder injury.
The Manchester City man was a notable absentee for the 3-0 win over Wolves on Saturday afternoon.
It came after the midfielder featured for Pep Guardiola’s side in midweek in the Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.
The shoulder injury suffered is Phillips’ second of the season so far and could lead City to opt for him to undergo surgery to fix the problem.
While the injury means the 26-year-old will pull out of upcoming UEFA Nations League fixtures with Italy and Germany, it also casts doubt on his place in England’s 23-man FIFA Cup squad. world.
Should Phillips undergo surgery, he would face a race against time to be fit for the competition which kicks off in just two months in November.
Since joining Leeds United in a £45million deal, Phillips has found life at the Etihad Stadium difficult.
Adding to his injury struggles, Phillips struggled to dislodge Rodri in City’s midfield, which significantly limited his match action for his new employers.
As a result, Phillips only made three appearances for the club, totaling 13 game minutes.
