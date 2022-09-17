There is “the arming of the bureaucrats” at the same time as the police are financed

During Thursday’s “Hannity” show on Fox News Channel, Peter Schweizer, senior contributor to Breitbart News and president of the Government Accountability Institute, said that at the same time there is a “defunding of the police movement” , “we see the arming of bureaucrats”.

Schweizer said: “[I]That’s what happens with all those government agencies that you wouldn’t think would need it. And what’s happening here, Sean, is, on the one hand, this kind of financing of the police movement, but at the same time, you see the arming of the bureaucrats. … So what you’re seeing is an increasing role for these government agencies in terms of, not only their ability to use firearms, but they’re also being given arrest capabilities. And I think that’s a dangerous trend, especially when you look at an agency like the IRS or the EPA, where all kinds of things can and do go wrong when these confrontations take place.

He added, “And the other thing that’s happening is that increasingly these agencies are using force or showing power, which is showing guns to ordinary Americans. A few years ago there was an incident in a town in Alaska, a town called Chicken, [Alaska], there are 17 full-time residents there, there was a dispute over whether anyone was violating the Clean Water Act. The EPA showed up with eight agents in flat jackets, heavily armed. You know, what should happen in these circumstances, the EPA should show up and local law enforcement will be happy to be there with them. Local law enforcement often knows who these people are, they know the situation, and you too, with local law enforcement, have an independent arbiter who, if something bad happens, you now have an independent party that explains what happened.

