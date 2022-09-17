News
These grocery items are probably costing you the most due to inflation – NBC Chicago
As inflation has affected US consumers a lot in the checkout queue, there are a few items in particular that have risen in cost at a faster rate than inflation.
With existing supply chain issues and the Russian invasion of Ukraine this year, prices for almost all items have risen over the past 12 months, with the overall national inflation rate standing at 8, 3%.
Groceries in particular are measured via the Food at Home Index, which monitors price changes throughout the year for major grocery items, namely grains, meat, dairy and products. The food-at-home index recorded a sharp 13.5% increase, also outpacing the 11.4% increase seen in overall food prices.
The data was released by the Department of Labor as part of the Consumer Price Index, a monthly publication detailing year-on-year price changes across different industries.
Here are the grocery items that have seen the biggest price increases over the past 12 months:
- Eggs: 39.8%
- Margarine: 38.3%
- Butter: 24.6%
- Flour and prepared flour mixtures: 23.3%
- Fats and oils: 21.5%
The price of cereals and baked goods has jumped 16.4% over the past 12 months, outpacing the increases seen for home food and food in general.
A sharp rise in prices for dairy and related products has also been observed over the past year, with a jump of 16.2% compared to last August.
Here is a complete overview of the percentage price increases for different food products from August 2021 to August 2022:
Cereals and grains
- Flour and prepared flour mixtures: 23.3%
- Breakfast cereals: 16.4%
- Rice: 13%
- Bread: 16.2%
- Fresh cookies, rolls and muffins: 17.1%
- Cakes, cupcakes and cookies: 14.4%
Meat, eggs and seafood
- Beef and veal: 2.5%
- Pork: 6.8%
- Chicken: 16.6%
- Fish and seafood: 8.7%
- Eggs: 39.8%
Dairy
- Milk: 17%
- Cheese: 13.5%
- Ice cream: 14%
Fruits and vegetables
- Apples: 3.8%
- Bananas: 8.3%
- Oranges and tangerines: 14.4%
- Potatoes: 15.2%
- Lettuce: 10.7%
- Canned fruit: 16.6%
- Canned vegetables: 16.1%
- Frozen fruits and vegetables: 11.4%
Beverages
- Soft drinks: 12.9%
- Non-frozen, non-carbonated juices and beverages: 13.4%
- Coffee: 17.6%
Candy
- Sugar and sugar substitutes: 15.9%
- Candy and chewing gum: 10.9%
Baking, snacks and baby food
- Butter: 24.6%
- Margarine: 38.3%
- Fats and oils: 21.5%
- Peanut butter: 15.2%
- Snacks: 16.7%
- Spices, seasonings, condiments and sauces: 15.4%
- Baby food: 12.6%
News
Your Money: Why pay for financial advice?
Multiple research studies show that people who use financial advisers do better, on average, than those who don’t, so why don’t more people want to pay for financial advice?
There are a number of reasons. With so much information online, and index funds that offer inexpensive exposure to every corner of the investment universe, many investors think they can do it themselves. Some rely on computer models that automatically invest and rebalance their portfolios — without any human intervention. Others are flooded with information from every corner and don’t know who to trust.
HOW FINANCIAL ADVISERS ADD VALUE
People usually decide to hire an adviser when they settle into a career, start a family or experience some other major life event. With busy lives, many find they don’t have the time or inclination to manage their finances themselves. Financial advisers have the training and experience to help put your financial situation on solid footing.
It’s not all about investment returns. The greatest value that an adviser can add is in these seven areas of financial planning:
Values: An adviser can work with you to identify your values and what’s most important to you. Do you want to leave a legacy to your kids? Do you want to own two homes one day? Do you want to make sure that you do not run out of money before you run out of time? Once your adviser understands your values and your priorities, they can ensure that your financial plan is aligned with your long-term vision and determine whether or not you can financially afford to put your vision into reality.
Investment access: Larger advisory firms may be able to offer you investment options at a lower cost than you might get on your own, as well as access to difficult, highly rated, hard-to-access managers that may be closed to new investors. If an adviser is charging you 1% of your assets each year to manage your money, all in, you may recoup as much as half of that amount in terms of lower total costs.
Asset allocation strategy: An adviser’s fee should include creating an asset allocation strategy tailored to your individual goals and risk tolerance. Asset allocation is the process of spreading your assets across various types of investments, such as stocks, bonds and cash, and has the biggest impact on your investment results. You receive value when the adviser monitors your account and manages any future adjustments to keep that allocation strategy on target — either quarterly or annually. This can save you valuable time.
Retirement planning: Many investors don’t understand the different ways that various retirement-focused accounts can be used in income planning: 401(k)/403(b), traditional IRA, Roth IRA, income ladders, annuities or taxable accounts. When an adviser helps you diversify your tax exposure — which should also be included in their annual fee — you may be better positioned to make your money last longer in retirement.
Asset protection: Once you have accumulated financial and other types of assets, you need to protect them from loss. An adviser can help you purchase various types of insurance, including property and casualty, life, liability/umbrella, and special policies or riders to cover valuable art or collectibles.
Cohesive tax strategy: Probably half of the tax returns we review each year show that taxpayers don’t claim the right amount for Qualified Charitable Deductions (QCDs), especially if they are paying them directly out of an IRA. And many don’t understand the different tax treatments that apply to 401(k), traditional or Roth IRAs or taxable accounts — or how to diversify their tax exposure. Advisers can help you decide when to take Social Security benefits or required minimum distributions (RMDs) — which can be surprisingly complicated, depending on your situation.
Estate and gift planning: A full service advisory firm should be able to quarterback the creation of your legacy planning and gifting strategy — with input from your attorney and tax professional. This includes the creation of trusts to pass your wealth efficiently to future generations, or to distribute gifts of cash or securities to your loved ones or favorite causes in a tax-smart way.
Comprehensive planners will be able to address all seven of these areas of financial planning.
HOW TO CHOOSE AN ADVISER
If you’ve decided that working with an adviser could be helpful, it makes sense to interview two or three candidates before you make the hiring decision. If you know a trusted friend or family member uses an adviser and has had a good experience, ask for a referral. As part of your research, you should evaluate each candidate using these criteria:
• Can you have a conversation with this person? Do they listen to you? Did they seem to care about you?
• What is the adviser’s experience and expertise? Has she been through at least one recession? Does she focus on one specialty, such as retirement planning, or is she more of a generalist?
• What is their training and credentials? Are they a Certified Financial Planner (CFP), Certified Financial Analyst (CFA) or Certified Public Accountant (CPA)?
• Finally, pay attention to how the adviser is paid. While a registered representative and a registered investment adviser (RIA) are both legally bound to work in your best interest, the way they are compensated will tell you a lot about where their monetary allegiances may lie. It always is a good idea to conduct a background check through the FINRA, SEC or CFP Board websites.
A great advisor should be able to demonstrate their value many times over in a number of areas of your financial life.
The opinions voiced in this material are for general information only and are not intended to provide specific advice or recommendations for any individual.
Bruce Helmer and Peg Webb are financial advisers at Wealth Enhancement Group and co-hosts of “Your Money” on KLKS 100.1 FM on Sunday mornings. Email Bruce and Peg at [email protected] Securities offered through LPL Financial, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services, LLC, a registered investment advisor. Wealth Enhancement Group and Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services are separate entities from LPL Financial.
Bayern Munich ‘already have talks’ over signing Harry Kane as Tottenham star linked with move to German giants next summer
Bayern Munich are considering signing Harry Kane after making him their top summer target.
According to Sky Italia via The Sun, the German giants have the money to seal a blockbuster deal to sign the talisman from Tottenham next summer.
Kane has been heavily linked with a move from north London over the past year, with Manchester City heavily linked with a move in the summer of 2021.
This was then followed by interest from Bayern in the final transfer window after allowing Robert Lewandowski to leave for Barcelona, but Tottenham refused to enter negotiations.
The 29-year-old’s contract with Spurs expires in the summer of 2024, meaning that in January 2023 – just over a year from now – Kane will be able to start talks with overseas clubs over a pre-deal. contract.
With five goals in eight appearances this season and 253 in total for Spurs, such a move would be a blow.
As a result, Tottenham could be tempted to cash in next summer if Kane appears unwilling to sign a new contract, which Sky Sports Italia say could attract big interest.
Journalist Florian Plettenberg: “I am convinced that Kane will be Bayern Munich’s real commercial target next summer.
Judith Giuliani Discusses Marriage To Rudy Giuliani In Exclusive “Inside Edition” Interview
NEW YORK — Judith Giuliani spoke with ‘Inside Edition’ about the end of her marriage to Rudy Giuliani, as well as her political career.
Anchor Deborah Norville says Judith Giuliani sat down for the exclusive interview in part because she says she had some trouble getting her divorce decree settled with Rudy Giuliani.
“The marriage ended after 15 years. She says a lot of that happened when Giuliani failed to run for president in 2008. She says he went into a big depression and that they spent a lot of time at Mar-A-Lago, where Donald Trump was in many ways a comforter to former Mayor Giuliani.She says Giuliani is addicted to two things: the limelight and the power,” Norville explained.
To learn more about the “Inside Edition” interview, Click here.
News
“My Son Hunter” panel discussion with Robert Davi, John James, Alex Marlow, Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney
Breitbart News editor-in-chief Alex Marlow moderated a panel discussion published with Thursday’s edition of the Breitbart Daily News podcast reviewing my hunter sonstarring Robert Davi, its director, John James, who played President Joe Biden, and producers Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney.
Asked about the film’s genesis, McAleer joked, “This movie started on our back patio, just in Venice, California, a crack pipe throw from Hunter Biden’s residence, at the time.”
McElhinney explained the decision to make a feature film. “A an entertaining film that people can easily watch and will be crazily and wildly entertained,” she said, is a superior way to share the “suppressed story” of Hunter Biden’s life compared to documentaries or speeches. policies.
McAleer remarked, “If Hollywood and the media were doing their job, we’d be out of a job,” referring to widespread media censorship, denial and suppression of reports detailing the contents of Hunter Biden’s laptop before. the 2020 presidential election.
McAleer and McElhinney reflected on their founding of the Unreported Story Society, which has produced both documentary and drama films, plays and podcasts that have dissented from the leftist and partisan Democratic orthodoxies maintained by the biggest producers and distributors of entertainment.
James characterized Breitbart News’ distribution of the film as the “future” of direct-to-consumer entertainment to circumvent the conventional “gatekeepers” of movies and shows.
“You Breitbart guys, taking this step is the right thing to do, because I think it’s the future,” he said.
David described my hunter son as a rebuke of Big Tech censorship and media suppression of information regarding Hunter Biden’s laptop and behavior.
“It’s like a big major for Big Tech and the establishment that tried to bury history, and the media and Hollywood,” he remarked, “because they’re not open in anything.”
Hunter Biden is the subject of a brand new narrative film, my hunter son, marking Breitbart’s expansion into film distribution. Jhe film was directed by Robert Davi (Goonies, License to kill, die hard) and stars Laurence Fox (Victoria, Inspector Lewis, The teacherand The fool) as Hunter Biden; Gina Carano (The Mandalorian, dead Pool, Flight) as a Secret Service agent; and John James (Dynasty) like Joe Biden. It was produced by Phelim McAleer and Ann McElhinney (Gosnel film, Inseparable from the FBI: Undercovers) from the Unreported Story Society. The movie is available CURRENTLY for streaming and downloading on MySonHunter.com.
The trailer below has been viewed nearly 5 million times on social media.
Watch the trailer:
News
Lawyers for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz have asked the judge in his murder case to stand down
Lawyers for Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz asked the judge in his murder case to step aside on Friday, two days after she reprimanded them when they abruptly suspended their case after calling only a fraction of their expected witnesses.
The Broward Public Defender’s Office said in a motion that Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer has a long-standing animosity toward lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill.
The motion cited the Florida Code of Judicial Ethics which states that a judge must disqualify himself if his impartiality can reasonably be questioned, including, but not limited to, in cases where the judge is biased or a personal bias about a party or a party’s counsel. Defense attorneys said Scherer’s repeated inappropriate and unwarranted attacks on the defense attorney undermine public confidence in the justice system and also raised concerns that Cruz may not receive a fair trial.
Prosecutors said in a response that Scherer was respectful to both parties.
Cruz’s attorneys had told the judge and prosecutors they would call 80 witnesses, but surprisingly rested at the start of Wednesday’s hearing after calling just 25 of them.
There have been 11 days of defense testimony in total, the last two highlighting experts on how her birth mother’s heavy drinking during pregnancy could have affected her brain development and leading to the murder of 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland four years ago.
Lead Counsel McNeill’s sudden announcement led to a heated exchange between her and Scherer, who called the decision without warning to her or the accusation “the most unwarranted and unprofessional way to judge a case.”
The 12-member jury and 10 alternates were not present but lined up outside the courtroom to enter. The sudden announcement also meant that prosecutors were not ready to begin their rebuttal case.
Scherer then accused Cruz’s attorneys of being inconsiderate to everyone involved, but especially the jurors of ruining their trip to court.
Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty last October to the murder of 14 Stoneman Douglas students and three staff members on February 14, 2018. His trial, now ending in its second month, is only aimed at determining s he should be sentenced to death or life without parole. . For a death sentence, the jury must be unanimous.
After his lawyers rested, Cruz told Scherer that he agreed with the decision.
Prosecutors said they will need more than a week to prepare their rebuttal. The trial is now set to tentatively resume on September 27 and end the week of October 10.
News
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM and King settle in – The Denver Post
By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled to the United Kingdom on Saturday to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-British relations, as a new royal and a new prime minister s ‘install.
Prime Minister Liz Truss’ hawkish approach to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the US-UK relationship “special but not exclusive”, could mark a new chapter in the transatlantic partnership on trade and more.
A big concern for Biden officials early in Truss’ premiership is his support for legislation that would destroy parts of Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade deals. Analysts say the move could cause deep tensions between the UK and the European Union and undermine peace in Northern Ireland. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the move would ‘not create the right environment’ for crafting a long-awaited US-UK trade deal coveted by Truss and his Conservative party. .
“She’s signaled that she’s ready to go to bed on this and it’s going to cause a rift not just between the UK and the EU, but the UK and the US,” Max Bergmann said. , director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington and former senior official in the Obama administration’s State Department. “He’s the one who’s going to keep the White House awake at night.”
Biden and Truss were scheduled to meet on Sunday, but the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday they would skip the hello weekend, opting instead for a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, although Truss still planned to meet with other world leaders converging on London. for the royal funeral. The White House confirmed the UN meeting just as the president boarded Air Force One.
The two close allies now find themselves in a period of political uncertainty on both sides of the Atlantic. Much like fellow septuagenarian Biden, King Charles III is facing questions from the public about whether his age will limit his ability to faithfully carry out the duties of the monarch.
Charles, 73, and Biden, 79, discussed global cooperation on the climate crisis last year when they both attended a summit in Glasgow, Scotland. They also met at Buckingham Palace in June 2021 at a reception hosted by the Queen ahead of a world leaders summit in Cornwall.
Truss finds herself, as Biden does, facing questions about whether she has what it takes to lift a country battered by stubborn inflation due to the coronavirus pandemic and exacerbated by Ukraine’s invasion by Russia, unleashing chaos on the global energy market.
All the while, Britain – and the rest of Europe – are watching closely what the upcoming US midterm elections will bring to the Democratic US president after he swore upon taking office that “the ‘America is back’ to be a full partner in the international community after four years of Republican Donald Trump pushing his ‘America First’ worldview.
“It is certainly a time of change and transformation in the UK,” said Barbara A. Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia. She added: “We don’t know what will happen at our half-terms. We don’t know what will happen in 2024.”
Truss, a former accountant who was first elected to parliament in 2010, hasn’t had much interaction with Biden. The US president called her earlier this month to congratulate her. Truss, as foreign secretary, accompanied his predecessor, Boris Johnson, on a visit to the White House last year.
It’s more than 75 years since Winston Churchill said there was a “special relationship” between the two nations, a notion leaders on both sides have repeatedly asserted. Still, there were bumps along the way.
Tony Blair was derisively branded by British tabloids as George W. Bush’s ‘poodle’ for supporting the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. David Cameron and Barack Obama had a ‘bromance’, but Obama also had his frustrations with the British over defense spending and the UK’s handling of Libya after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan forged a close alliance in the midst of the Cold War, with the prime minister once telling students that the Republican president’s “very good sense of humour” had helped their relationship. But there were also difficulties, as when Thatcher and members of his cabinet bristled at the initial neutrality of the Reagan administration during the Falklands War.
The White House did not expect Truss’ announcement in May, when she was foreign secretary, that the government would move forward with legislation that would rewrite parts of the Northern Ireland protocol. The deal was part of Britain’s 2020 Brexit withdrawal from the EU, which aimed to avoid a hard north-south border with Ireland that could disrupt Northern Ireland’s fragile peace.
Now, in the first weeks of Truss’s premiership, Biden administration officials are carefully taking the measure of Britain’s new leader. Analysts say there is some apprehension in the administration that undermining the Northern Ireland protocol could plunge Europe into trade turmoil at a time when Biden is working mightily to keep the West unified against Russia. about its aggression against Ukraine.
“Brexit could become the problem again – the problem that can make it difficult for all of Europe to work together at a time when it is essential for Europe to work together,” Bergmann said. “If you are the Biden administration, now is not the time for the two of your closest partners to fight.”
To be sure, there were areas of friction between Biden and Johnson, who enjoyed a warm relationship with former President Donald Trump.
Biden has been a strong opponent of Brexit as a candidate and has expressed deep concern about the future of Northern Ireland. Biden even once poked fun at Johnson, calling him a “physical and emotional clone” of Trump.
Johnson worked hard to overcome this impression, highlighting his common ground with Biden on climate change, support for international institutions and specifically ensuring Britain was an early and generous member of the led alliance. by the United States providing economic and military assistance to Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
The former prime minister also unsuccessfully pressed Biden early in his administration to start negotiations on a new US-UK trade deal just as the UK regained control of its domestic trade policy weeks before the taking office and following the end of a post-Brexit transition. period.
But Biden largely focused on his domestic to-do list early in his presidency — spending trillions in spending on coronavirus relief, infrastructure, and more. — and put trade deal negotiations on the back burner.
Elliot Abrams, chairman of the conservative foreign policy group Vandenberg Coalition, said Truss needed Biden to make a new US-UK trade deal a priority. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will not be the setting for difficult two-way conversations, but it still marks a time for the two leaders to start taking stock of each other.
Truss, who took over from Johnson after being forced to resign amid a series of scandals, is trailing in the opinion polls. She also won her election by a smaller margin than her recent predecessors and is looking for a quick victory.
“I think if I was (Truss), I want the leading role played by Britain, far more than any other country outside the United States, to be recognized in supporting Ukraine,” he said. said Abrams, who has held senior national security and foreign policy positions in the Trump, George W. Bush and Reagan administrations. “And I think I would like to send a positive economic message to the British people, which could be that the free trade agreement negotiations start.”
