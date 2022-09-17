‘Tis the season to wear Princess Diana’s biker shorts and sweater look

After two planes full of migrants were airlifted to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration made sure Fox News had the exclusive video on Wednesday so conservatives could cheer it on – and the Liberals were fuming.

The day before in Illinois, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker issued an emergency declaration to combat nearly 500 immigrants bused to Chicago by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, mobilizing the state National Guard after s to be presented in front of the media to call Abbott’s actions “disgusting”. ”

Not to be outdone, California Governor Gavin Newsom, also a Democrat, entered the fray on Wednesdaycalling on the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis and Abbott for their actions.

Immigrants gather Wednesday with their belongings in front of St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Edgartown, Mass., on Martha’s Vineyard. Ray Ewing/Vineyard Gazette via AP

The path these prominent governors, at opposite ends of the political spectrum, are responding to the country’s immigration crisis and have raised their national profile in their parties while strengthening their positioning for potential White House elections in 2024, if all goes good.

And with less than two months to go until the midterm elections, the Republican governors have also managed to reinject into the national conversation an issue that mobilizes the base of the party at a time when they are content to change the subject, moving from rights to justice. abortion, to a topic that has helped Democrats make gains.

Abbott, DeSantis, Pritzker and Newsom are up for re-election, but insiders from both parties say it’s clear the potential for White House races in 2024 is playing out in the background as the immigrant debate heats up its full nationally.

“Remember, there are two campaigns for DeSantis: president and governor. That was for the presidential campaign,” said former Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a moderate Republican from Miami.

“There’s not much to gain for DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign,” Curbelo said. “He probably calculated that there was not much to lose.”

As DeSantis has risen to national prominence, Newsom and Pritzker have tried to tussle with him in recent months, with Pritzker going so far as to headline the Florida Democrats’ annual gala in July when he won praise from the faithful party for taking their beast. black to the task.

For Pritzker, the immigrant arrivals are as much a test of his performance in a politically unstable situation as an opportunity to elevate himself as an antidote to DeSantis and Abbott, who Democratic voters view as GOP villains.

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker speaks to reporters in Springfield on April 7. John O’Connor/AP File

“Those are the times that Democratic primary voters, as far as the president is concerned, are going to look to see what kind of heart the candidate has, what kind of following the candidate has,” veteran Democratic strategist Bill Houlihan said. , a former aide to Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.

For any future Pritzker presidential run, he said, “that’s a big plus.”

“It’s a story you can talk about in people’s living rooms and little gymnasiums as you campaign for president in these early primary states,” he said.

Declaring an emergency, Pritzker expedited housing, food, and medical assistance for new arrivals while activating the National Guard. As bus after bus rolled into Chicago, Pritzker repeatedly condemned Abbott, calling him and his office “totally uncooperative,” and accused Republicans of “trying to wreak havoc all over the country.” .

“The Governor of the State of Texas chooses not to notify us when he sends out buses full of families – we don’t know how many children or what they need until they arrive,” Pritzker wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. “Here in Illinois, we refuse to stoop to the level of this man. We will provide food, shelter and health care to children, women and men who need it.

And Newsom’s move is just his latest attempt to get noticed nationally. This includes running ads in Florida and Texas attacking their restrictive abortion laws and celebrating Californians’ access to abortion.

California Governor Gavin Newsom talks to reporters after a meeting with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, at the U.S. Capitol on July 15. Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call via AP File

From race and sexual orientation legislation to Covid politics, DeSantis has built a national political brand picking fights with Democrats designed to outrage them and delight his base.

DeSantis calibrated the $12 million immigrant relocation program for maximum trolling effect: He used money from federal Covid relief funds, and his administration deliberately chose a “ island sanctuary city associated with the Democratic elite, including former President Barack Obama.

In brief remarks to reporters in Florida, DeSantis suggested that the immigrants were from Florida (although news reports suggested that at least some may be from Texas). And he made it clear who his targets were: President Joe Biden and the Blue State Democrats who support his policies.

“We take what’s happening on the southern border very seriously – unlike some and unlike the President of the United States,” DeSantis said before focusing on the people of Washington, D.C., New York and others. sanctuary cities”.

“As soon as a small fraction of what these border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they suddenly go crazy,” he said. “And they are so upset that this is happening. And that just shows, you know, their virtue reporting is a fraud. OKAY?”

Abbott, who is also positioning himself for a potential candidacy in 2024 if former President Donald Trump does not run, has pioneered the relocation of migrants to “sanctuary” cities and regions in the Blue State. As with DeSantis, Abbott said those who support Biden’s immigration policies should bear some of the cost, angering Democratic officials in New York and, more recently, Chicago.

An Abbott spokeswoman, Renae Eze, said her program is purely voluntary: migrants are given information about potential destination cities and they must sign a disclosure form acknowledging that they have been informed of the details of the journeys. by bus to the cities of the North.

“Our office has had conversations with Governor DeSantis and his team about supporting our bus strategy to provide much-needed relief to our overwhelmed and overrun border communities,” Eze said in a written statement. “Although we were not involved in those initial planes to Martha’s Vineyard, we appreciate the support provided to respond to this national crisis and help Texans.”

Reports said most of the migrants flown to the island were from Venezuela, a small but growing bloc of voters in Florida that Republicans and Democrats are fighting for, especially in Miami.

Juan Escalante, a Venezuelan-born immigration rights advocate from Florida, brushed off DeSantis because “the same governor who proclaimed a ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida” is the same person who “uses the Venezuelan asylum seekers as props to bolster his political image”.

In an interview, Illinois Vice Governor Sol Flores predicted that if Republicans wanted to score political points, it would backfire.

“He’s intentionally disorganized. Creating panicky and dangerous conditions is what he does,” Flores said.

Martha’s Vineyard

the community immediately mobilized to help migrants, rejecting the Republican idea that it would not welcome undocumented migrants.

Democratic Representative Chuy Garcia, who represents Chicago in Congress, also took issue with Republicans’ treatment of Venezuelans, who he said make up a large portion of those arriving in Chicago.

“The Republicans of the last three or four years have presented themselves as champions of people who have left Venezuela because of the political conflicts in this country and the presidency of Maduro,” Garcia said, referring to President Nicolás Maduro. “To do that is to completely turn around and simply engage in deception.”

But Republican Carolina Amesty, a Republican candidate for the Florida House who would be the first Venezuelan American to serve in the chamber if elected, backed DeSantis.

“We have to secure our border,” she said. “We must protect the security of our state, and our governor protects our state.”