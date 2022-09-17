News
‘Tis the season to wear Princess Diana’s biker shorts and sweater look
When it comes to princess dianaiconic style, there are then many memorable moments.
Who could forget her larger-than-life wedding dress, complete with a 25-foot train? Then, of course, there’s her infamous “revenge dress” – the sexy LBD she wore to a vanity lounge fundraiser in 1994, which also happened to be the night King Charles III (who was a prince at the time) sat down for a revealing interview.
While the late Princess of Wales knew how to dress to perfection, her off-duty style was equally legendary.
In fact, her biker shorts paired with oversized sweaters have become the go-to look during the transition from summer to fall. As soon as the temperature drops slightly, the effortless combo offers the best of both worlds: your sweater keeps you warm and cozy, but the leg-baring bottom lets you enjoy the warm weather.
The royal, who tragically died in August 1997 at the age of 36, wore mostly casual outfits for one practical reason: working out.
Governors target 2024 with migrant buses caught in the middle
After two planes full of migrants were airlifted to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ administration made sure Fox News had the exclusive video on Wednesday so conservatives could cheer it on – and the Liberals were fuming.
The day before in Illinois, Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker issued an emergency declaration to combat nearly 500 immigrants bused to Chicago by Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, mobilizing the state National Guard after s to be presented in front of the media to call Abbott’s actions “disgusting”. ”
Not to be outdone, California Governor Gavin Newsom, also a Democrat, entered the fray on Wednesdaycalling on the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis and Abbott for their actions.
The path these prominent governors, at opposite ends of the political spectrum, are responding to the country’s immigration crisis and have raised their national profile in their parties while strengthening their positioning for potential White House elections in 2024, if all goes good.
And with less than two months to go until the midterm elections, the Republican governors have also managed to reinject into the national conversation an issue that mobilizes the base of the party at a time when they are content to change the subject, moving from rights to justice. abortion, to a topic that has helped Democrats make gains.
Abbott, DeSantis, Pritzker and Newsom are up for re-election, but insiders from both parties say it’s clear the potential for White House races in 2024 is playing out in the background as the immigrant debate heats up its full nationally.
“Remember, there are two campaigns for DeSantis: president and governor. That was for the presidential campaign,” said former Rep. Carlos Curbelo, a moderate Republican from Miami.
“There’s not much to gain for DeSantis’ gubernatorial campaign,” Curbelo said. “He probably calculated that there was not much to lose.”
As DeSantis has risen to national prominence, Newsom and Pritzker have tried to tussle with him in recent months, with Pritzker going so far as to headline the Florida Democrats’ annual gala in July when he won praise from the faithful party for taking their beast. black to the task.
For Pritzker, the immigrant arrivals are as much a test of his performance in a politically unstable situation as an opportunity to elevate himself as an antidote to DeSantis and Abbott, who Democratic voters view as GOP villains.
“Those are the times that Democratic primary voters, as far as the president is concerned, are going to look to see what kind of heart the candidate has, what kind of following the candidate has,” veteran Democratic strategist Bill Houlihan said. , a former aide to Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill.
For any future Pritzker presidential run, he said, “that’s a big plus.”
“It’s a story you can talk about in people’s living rooms and little gymnasiums as you campaign for president in these early primary states,” he said.
Declaring an emergency, Pritzker expedited housing, food, and medical assistance for new arrivals while activating the National Guard. As bus after bus rolled into Chicago, Pritzker repeatedly condemned Abbott, calling him and his office “totally uncooperative,” and accused Republicans of “trying to wreak havoc all over the country.” .
“The Governor of the State of Texas chooses not to notify us when he sends out buses full of families – we don’t know how many children or what they need until they arrive,” Pritzker wrote in a Twitter thread on Wednesday. “Here in Illinois, we refuse to stoop to the level of this man. We will provide food, shelter and health care to children, women and men who need it.
And Newsom’s move is just his latest attempt to get noticed nationally. This includes running ads in Florida and Texas attacking their restrictive abortion laws and celebrating Californians’ access to abortion.
From race and sexual orientation legislation to Covid politics, DeSantis has built a national political brand picking fights with Democrats designed to outrage them and delight his base.
DeSantis calibrated the $12 million immigrant relocation program for maximum trolling effect: He used money from federal Covid relief funds, and his administration deliberately chose a “ island sanctuary city associated with the Democratic elite, including former President Barack Obama.
In brief remarks to reporters in Florida, DeSantis suggested that the immigrants were from Florida (although news reports suggested that at least some may be from Texas). And he made it clear who his targets were: President Joe Biden and the Blue State Democrats who support his policies.
“We take what’s happening on the southern border very seriously – unlike some and unlike the President of the United States,” DeSantis said before focusing on the people of Washington, D.C., New York and others. sanctuary cities”.
“As soon as a small fraction of what these border towns deal with every day is brought to their front door, they suddenly go crazy,” he said. “And they are so upset that this is happening. And that just shows, you know, their virtue reporting is a fraud. OKAY?”
Abbott, who is also positioning himself for a potential candidacy in 2024 if former President Donald Trump does not run, has pioneered the relocation of migrants to “sanctuary” cities and regions in the Blue State. As with DeSantis, Abbott said those who support Biden’s immigration policies should bear some of the cost, angering Democratic officials in New York and, more recently, Chicago.
An Abbott spokeswoman, Renae Eze, said her program is purely voluntary: migrants are given information about potential destination cities and they must sign a disclosure form acknowledging that they have been informed of the details of the journeys. by bus to the cities of the North.
“Our office has had conversations with Governor DeSantis and his team about supporting our bus strategy to provide much-needed relief to our overwhelmed and overrun border communities,” Eze said in a written statement. “Although we were not involved in those initial planes to Martha’s Vineyard, we appreciate the support provided to respond to this national crisis and help Texans.”
Reports said most of the migrants flown to the island were from Venezuela, a small but growing bloc of voters in Florida that Republicans and Democrats are fighting for, especially in Miami.
Juan Escalante, a Venezuelan-born immigration rights advocate from Florida, brushed off DeSantis because “the same governor who proclaimed a ‘Victims of Communism Day’ in Florida” is the same person who “uses the Venezuelan asylum seekers as props to bolster his political image”.
In an interview, Illinois Vice Governor Sol Flores predicted that if Republicans wanted to score political points, it would backfire.
“He’s intentionally disorganized. Creating panicky and dangerous conditions is what he does,” Flores said.
” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”> the community immediately mobilized to help migrants, rejecting the Republican idea that it would not welcome undocumented migrants.
Democratic Representative Chuy Garcia, who represents Chicago in Congress, also took issue with Republicans’ treatment of Venezuelans, who he said make up a large portion of those arriving in Chicago.
“The Republicans of the last three or four years have presented themselves as champions of people who have left Venezuela because of the political conflicts in this country and the presidency of Maduro,” Garcia said, referring to President Nicolás Maduro. “To do that is to completely turn around and simply engage in deception.”
But Republican Carolina Amesty, a Republican candidate for the Florida House who would be the first Venezuelan American to serve in the chamber if elected, backed DeSantis.
“We have to secure our border,” she said. “We must protect the security of our state, and our governor protects our state.”
Youngkin drops Democratic school’s transgender policy for parents’ rights
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) Department of Education replaced the transgender policy adopted by Democrats in schools with a policy based on parents’ rights.
While previous policies, passed under former Gov. Ralph Northam (D), allowed school districts to keep a student’s transgender identity secret from parents and to refer to that student by ” preferred pronouns” and a different name – aspects of the start of a “social transition” – the Youngkin administration’s new policies require written parental consent for a school to begin such a process.
The new policies state:
The 2021 model policies promoted a specific viewpoint aimed at achieving cultural and social transformation in schools. The 2021 model policies also ignored parental rights and ignored other legal and constitutional principles that significantly impact how schools educate students, including transgender students.
New policies also ensure that Northam-era policies “will no longer have any force or effect”.
The 2021 policies encouraged schools to remove “gender-based practices” like homecoming kings and queens and father-daughter dances, as well as promoting the creation of LGBTQ-oriented clubs and the opportunity for students to share the same restrooms, locker rooms, and bedrooms with other students of the opposite sex.
As Breitbart News reported, left-leaning school districts in Virginia were taking it upon themselves to push the boundaries of the radicalism already present in Northam’s policies with glib language toward parental rights.
The “Privacy and Confidentiality” section of Albemarle County’s proposed policy read:
In some cases, gender expansive students may not want their parents to know about their gender expansive or transitional status. These situations must be dealt with on a case-by-case basis and will require schools to balance the goal of supporting the student with the requirement that parents be kept informed about their children.
Albemarle’s policy focused heavily on the “social transition” of “gender-broad youth” and framed every detail of how to move forward in language that excluded parents from the process entirely.
For new policies, however, parental consent is paramount.
“Parents have the right to make decisions about their children: policies should be written to protect the rights of parents with respect to their child and to facilitate the exercise of these rights,” says the “Guiding Principles” section. .
It also states that “parents have the right to inculcate and nurture values and beliefs for their own children” and that “schools should rely on parents to make the best decisions about their children”.
The policy further reads:
Parents are in the best position to work with their children…to determine (a) what names, nicknames, and/or pronouns, if any, will be used for their child by teachers and school personnel while their child is in school. school, (b) if their child participates in counseling or social transition at school that encourages a gender that differs from their child’s gender, or (c) if their child expresses a gender that differs from their child’s gender while he is at school.
“The PDE has been inundated with advice from across the country on gender issues in the classroom, underscoring that this issue is a major flashpoint for families from coast to coast,” Parent Defending Education president Nicole Neily said in a statement. “Polls consistently show that when it comes to gender in schools, parents are concerned about fairness, safety and the preservation of parental rights – and that these concerns cross racial lines. Today, Virginia showed that she was listening to parents through her new guidelines, and we are grateful for their responsiveness.
Breccan F. Thiès is a reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @BreccanFThies.
World Patient Safety Day: History, Meaning and Theme
The World Health Organization established World Patient Safety Day in 2019 at the 72nd World Health Assembly when it passed resolution WHA 72.6 on “Global Action for Patient Safety”.
Every year, World Patient Safety Day is celebrated on September 17. It is one of 11 official public health days marked by the World Health Organization. The goal of the day is to raise awareness of the importance of patient safety in clinical and healthcare settings. Patient safety is a health discipline that aims to prevent and reduce risks, errors and harms suffered by patients.
As the medical field has advanced, the number of accidents that occur with patients during treatment has decreased significantly. But despite this improvement, patient harm is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The problem is prevalent in both high-income and low-income countries.
In low- and middle-income countries, 134 million adverse events occur, resulting in 2.6 million deaths each year. In high-income cities, 10% of patients receive poor care and are injured during treatment, with nearly half of these incidents completely preventable.
Worldwide, nearly 40% of patients are injured and 80% of these incidents are preventable. The most common errors and harms are misdiagnosis, misprescribing, and medication use.
World Patient Safety Day aims to improve patient safety by raising awareness and creating enough advocacy to bring about much-needed reforms in policies, leadership capacity, safety improvements, awareness and education of professionals of health and the effective participation of patients in their care.
The theme for World Patient Safety Day 2022 is the WHO’s ongoing campaign on Safe Medicines, which focuses on reducing preventable harm from medicines around the world.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
Ravens vs Dolphins scouting report for Week 2: Who has the advantage?
The Ravens could never figure out the Dolphins’ defense last year as they suffered a 22-10 upset at Miami. Lamar Jackson will look to make Miami pay for their challenges this time around as a revamped Ravens secondary takes on the dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Here’s who has the advantage in each phase of the game:
Ravens passing game against Dolphins pass defense
Lamar Jackson needed almost two quarterbacks to get going in the Ravens’ 24-9 opener win over the New York Jets, but once he did, he looked like the quarterback who punished defenses by throwing over the top in the opening weeks of last season. Jackson completed just 17 of 30 passes and threw an interception in garbage time, but he led all quarterbacks in aerial yards per attempt in Week 1, and his aggression paid off with a pair of touchdown passes to Devin Duvernay and a 55-yard score to Rashod Bateman.
The Ravens had hoped one of their outbound receivers would show up as a running mate for Bateman, and Duvernay did just that, catching all four passes thrown his way. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews had a quiet game by his standards (5 catches on 7 targets, 52 yards) but remains Jackson’s top target. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely struggled on his debut, catching zero passes on four targets and sending the Ravens back with a holding penalty. Jackson’s line did a solid job protecting him against the Jets, but suffered another setback when left tackle Ja’Wuan James tore his Achilles tendon in the second quarter. Patrick Mekari, a dependable pass blocker, will fill in pending the return of 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley (ankle). The Ravens will face a tougher test than they did against the Jets.
The Dolphins tormented them with blitzes, real and simulated, in an upset last season. Jackson took four sacks and threw an interception in that loss as the Ravens failed to score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Miami changed coaches but retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, so the Ravens can expect more of the same. The Dolphins ranked second in the league in blitz percentage last season, and they trust cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Nik Needham to press on the outside. Jackson will have to beat them with big plays to get a different result this time around. The Dolphins, led by Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah in the lead, will press from all angles to try and shake him off. Wilkins, however, is questionable to play after being limited by a back injury this week.
EDGE: Dolphins
Dolphins Passing Game vs. Ravens Passing Defense
There aren’t many players more controversial than Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who played efficiently (23 of 33, 270 yards, 1 touchdown) in the Dolphins’ 20-7 opening win over the Carolinas. New England Patriots. New coach Mike McDaniel seems determined to play to Tagovailoa’s strengths, asking him to connect with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on timing routes that can turn into bigger plays. He finished 10th in passing yards per attempt in Week 1 after ranking 29th last season.
Hill, the former Kansas City Chiefs star who caught eight of 12 targets in his Miami debut after the Dolphins traded him in the offseason, remains one of the most dynamic point guards in the game. soccer. Waddle caught 104 passes on 140 targets as a rookie in 2021, and despite only averaging 9.8 yards per catch, he punished the Patriots with a 42-yard touchdown in Week 1 Tagovailoa also likes to target Chase Edmonds out of the backfield. Miami will be without starting right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle), and left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) is questionable to play.
The Dolphins will look to keep their momentum going against a Ravens pass defense that looked rejuvenated against the Jets. The front seven dominated, with Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh combining for 11 edge pressures and Justin Madubuike and Michael Pierce creating a relentless push from inside. Safety Marcus Williams celebrated his Ravens debut with a team-high 12 tackles and one interception, while Chuck Clark, released to play closer to the line of scrimmage, had nine tackles and forced a fumble.
The team’s secondary depth took a hit when veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL late in the game, but the Ravens could fill that hole and then some if former All-Pro Marcus Peters (knee) returns against Miami. They face further questions at cornerback after Brandon Stephens (quadruple) missed practice on Thursday and Friday and Marlon Humphrey (groin) was out on Friday. Regardless of who plays, Ravens defensive backs and linebacker Patrick Queen, who have played all tries against the Jets, will have their hands full with Hill and Waddle.
EDGE: crows
Ravens run game against Dolphins run defense
The Jets pulled out all the stops to stop the Ravens on the ground, and the bad news for offensive coordinator Greg Roman was that they were successful. The Ravens, using recently signed Kenyan Drake as their primary running back, rushed for 63 yards on 21 attempts, their second-worst rushing performance of the Jackson era. Drake didn’t have much room to work as missed assignments and below-average run-blocking performance of most offensive linemen on the team (rookie center Tyler Linderbaum shone in this area) added to a dark image. Jackson, still the team’s top running threat in a pinch, carried just six times for 17 yards, with his biggest gain on a run rather than an engineered run. JK Dobbins, the team’s No. 1 running back when healthy, said he hopes to play against Miami.
The Dolphins’ aggressive play stifled the Ravens’ rush game last year, and they held the Patriots to 78 yards on 22 attempts in Week 1. Former Raven Zach Sieler emerged as the rush’s top defenseman interior for a productive front seven. With Boyer’s defense on the line of scrimmage, it won’t be an easy week for the Ravens to get their rushing offense on track.
EDGE: Even
Dolphins race game against crows defense
The Dolphins are a pass-first team. Edmonds carried just 12 times for 25 yards against the Patriots, and Tagovailoa isn’t much of a scrambling threat.
Despite strong performances from Pierce, Madubuike and Broderick Washington, the Ravens gave up more double-digit runs than they would have liked against the Jets. Running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter had 83 yards on just 16 carries. Veterans Josh Bynes and Calais Campbell, both essential to the Ravens’ No. 1 run defense in 2021, played below their standards.
EDGE: crows
Ravens Special Teams vs. Dolphins Special Teams
The Ravens finished first in Football Outsiders DVOA Special Teams in 2021, and they comfortably outlasted last year’s No. 2 team, the Jets, in Week 1. All-Pro Justin Tucker made his only field goal attempt, and rookie Jordan Stout threw well on his debut, landing three of his six kicks inside New York’s 20-yard line.
The Dolphins finished 29th in DVOA special teams last season, struggling in most areas. Kicker Jason Sanders made his two field goal attempts against the Patriots after hitting just 23 of 31 in 2021. Former Raven Raheem Mostert was a dangerous kickoff returner early in his career, so maybe that he can give the Dolphins a jolt.
EDGE: crows
The incorporeals of the crows against the incorporeals of the dolphins
The Dolphins have won eight of their last nine games in 2021 and decisively beat the Patriots in their opener, so they’ll come to Baltimore a confident team, especially given their defensive performance against the Ravens last November. It’s too early to know more about McDaniel as a coach, but he’s a respected attacking mind.
The Ravens likely felt some relief when they managed the Jets in Week 1 after losing their last six games in 2021, but they know the Dolphins will test them more aggressively in areas where they faltered the year. last. Jackson won’t want another tough game against a happy blitz opponent. The Ravens are still not fully healthy as they wait for Peters, Dobbins, Stanley and other reinforcements to support their cause.
EDGE: Dolphins
Prediction
It’s the Ravens’ first real test of 2022, against a team that gave them fits in November. The Dolphins will attack from all angles on the line of scrimmage and dare Jackson to beat them over the top. Meanwhile, they’ll be counting on Hill and Waddle to go wild against a revamped Baltimore secondary. It would be an easier call if the Ravens had all their key players, but Jackson will make enough field throws to get them home. Crows 24, Dolphins 20
Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke’s impressive stats revealed as Eddie Howe takes on former club
Newcastle welcome Bournemouth to St James’ Park in the hope of securing their second win of the season.
The Magpies made an encouraging start to the Premier League with a 3-3 draw against Manchester City, but the momentum has since slowed.
The North East side are winless in four of their six league games and, following the injury-time defeat at Liverpool and goalless draw with Crystal Palace, Eddie Howe must now prepare to face his former club.
However, it’s not all bad for the Geordies as Bournemouth haven’t been particularly at their best.
With just two wins from six, the Cherries’ return to the top flight has been tricky, including that 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool which resulted in the sacking of Scott Parker.
Therefore, a win for Newcastle could be on the horizon if Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke fails to show up.
Solanke scored 49 goals in English league football (1 for Liverpool, 48 for Bournemouth). 45 of those strikes have come in his last three seasons (90 appearances), compared to just four in his first three campaigns (63 apps).
Not to mention the 25-year-old’s acrobatic equalizer and then Jaidon Anthony to score the winner in the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.
Can the Magpies secure those three all-important points or will Bournemouth steal the win?
talkSPORT EDGE looked..
- Newcastle have lost just two of their eight Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (W4 D2), although both of those defeats have come at St James’ Park (March 2016, November 2017)
- After failing to score in their first Premier League meeting with Newcastle, Bournemouth have found the net in each of their last seven against them. However, they only kept a clean sheet in their eight top-flight encounters with the Magpies
- Newcastle have won their last three Premier League games against promoted sides, their longest streak since a run of seven between October 2013 and November 2014.
- Newcastle have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games (W3 D4), a 2-1 loss to Liverpool last month. However, the Magpies are currently also winless in five league games (D4 L1)
- Bournemouth have conceded 18 goals in their six Premier League games this season – the most at this stage by any team in the competition’s history
- Newcastle have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home games (W8 D4), losing 1-0 to Liverpool in April. They haven’t conceded more than one goal in any of those 13 games, in their 3-3 draw with Manchester City last month.
- Bournemouth have had just 34 Premier League shots this season, at least 22 less than any other side so far
- Only Nottingham Forest (42) have faced more shots on target than Newcastle in the Premier League this season (36)
- This will be Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s first-ever game against his former club Bournemouth. Howe won both games against Burnley in the Premier League last season (the only other team he managed), as many as he had in his previous 10 against his former employers (D2 L6)
US military leaders reluctant to supply longer-range missiles to Ukraine
The Biden administration delayed a request from Ukraine to supply longer-range missiles, fearing it would provoke a dangerous Russian response, with senior Pentagon officials opposed to the idea, according to two military officials.
Defense officials who have advised against supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACM), have expressed concern that the missiles could be used against targets inside Russian territory and could spark a wider war with Russia, the officials told NBC News.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday warned the United States against supplying such a weapon to Ukraine, calling it a “red line”.
“If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will cross a red line and become a direct party to the conflict,” Zakharova said.
The Biden administration on Thursday announced another major military assistance program for Ukraine worth $600 million, including artillery shells, mines and other high-powered artillery rocket systems. mobility. But the aid does not include ATACMs, which have a longer range than the artillery and rocket systems delivered to Ukraine so far.
A number of lawmakers from both sides support Ukraine’s request for the missiles, which have a range of up to 300 kilometers or about 185 miles. But the Biden administration said last month that Ukraine did not need longer-range ATACMs, saying other shorter-range rockets and missiles have proven effective against Russian forces.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said “we’re not going to send rocket systems that hit Russia to Ukraine,” though he didn’t say whether Washington had ruled out certain weapons.
“It’s not on the table right now,” a senior US official said Friday when asked about long-range missiles.
But the official said the dynamics of the battlefield can change and “as their needs change, so do the types of assistance”.
The official said Ukraine was capable of hitting Russian targets with the weapons it has at its disposal within 100 miles, and added that ‘there really isn’t really a need to shoot at any greater distance’ .
Brig. Pentagon press secretary Gen. Patrick Ryder said senior leaders are “in regular contact with our Ukrainian partners to assess and support their needs.”
“As evidenced by their recent progress, they continue to use the capabilities provided to them by the United States and the international community to great effect on the battlefield,” Ryder added. “We remain committed to supporting them in their fight to defend their nation.”
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Biden administration has shifted its stance on what weapons it is prepared to supply to the Ukrainian military as the war unfolds, amid repeated appeals from Ukraine, Eastern European allies and US lawmakers. The administration initially denied approval of requests for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Howitzer artillery pieces, anti-ship missiles and HIMARS systems, but later gave the go-ahead for arms shipments.
However, the administration remained opposed to supplying fighter jets to Kyiv, saying other weapons would be more effective in the war and that fighter jets could escalate tensions with Moscow.
Throughout the conflict, the White House has tried to strike a balance between showing its resolve toward Russia without provoking a response that might draw in the United States or NATO as a direct party to the war.
So far, Ukraine has chosen not to strike targets on Russian territory with the powerful artillery and rocket systems supplied by the United States and other governments, and Ukraine supporters claim that Kyiv has every interest in sticking to this approach or risks losing Western military support.
Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado praised the Biden administration for its support for Ukraine so far, but said he urged officials to provide ATACMs as well as long-range armed drones and even US military advisers to assist Ukrainian forces on the ground. .
“They’re not going to ask for something they can’t use. They’re not going to ask for something that they’re going to abuse. I don’t share the concerns about escalation,” he said, adding that he believed the Ukrainians would use weapons appropriately.
Crow said the United States must put the Ukrainians in a position to win, not a dead end.
“War is constantly changing and evolving,” Crow said. “Targets move away.”
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., defended the Biden administration’s decision.
“I want the Ukrainians to have ATACMS as well, but the Biden administration has strong reasons not to give them those weapons right now and they let us know this week,” Moulton said.
“The broad criticism that the Biden administration could have acted faster in the past is fair, but they’re doing everything right. They’re reflecting on that.”
