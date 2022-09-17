Too much mourning? Some Britons are angry at cancellations due to Queen’s funeral

It all started with football, Britain’s favorite national sport. Then flights to London’s Heathrow Airport were canceled out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, drawing weary sighs from critics.

By the time of the late monarch’s funeral on Monday, the UK will be almost at a standstill, with most businesses closed and thousands of events across the country canceled.

But for some who rely on Britain’s precious National Health Service – already creaking with long delays – or other services like food banks, the cancellations seemed like too high a price to pay in a country struggling with a cost crisis. of life.

“When I was called and told that all the appointments for the day were cancelled, I hung up and cried,” eight-month-pregnant Dan O’Brien said on Thursday. , to NBC News via Twitter.

Police officers walk through The Mall ahead of the coffin procession of Queen Elizabeth II from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall in London on Wednesday. Victoria Jones/AP

O’Brien, 23, said she waited three weeks for a specialist maternity appointment because she has type 1 diabetes and her pregnancy is considered high risk. But this week she was told her Monday appointment had been canceled due to the declared national holiday for the funeral.

“I’m only six to seven weeks away from having my baby, so I feel like I’m running out of time to get the help I need before it gets too much,” the manager said. of the edition of Chelmsford, a small town of about 40 years. miles northeast of London.

O’Brien added that she was told she would have to be seen by a doctor next week, but that could also be delayed due to an appointment conflict.

Many people have also taken to social media to complain about canceled surgeries and medical appointments. One was Katie Brodie, who wrote on Twitter: ‘I am a chemo patient and have booked a carefully timed 19th Covid booster around my treatment,’ she wrote. “Now canceled and cannot book for weeks. I just hope I stay safe!

A spokesperson for NHS England told NBC News that on the day of the funeral, staff will work to ensure that “urgent and emergency services”, including urgent dentist and doctor appointments, were available.

Many social media also criticized the disruption of essential services due to the 10-day period of national mourning and the upcoming funeral, with much of the country and the world eyes on London for a one-day event. rare royal grandeur.

“Is canceling massively popular UK events really a good way to ‘honour’ it?” wrote comedian Rachel Parris on Twitter.

However, a survey published by UK pollster YouGov on Tuesday showed that 49% of those polled thought media coverage of the Queen’s funeral was “too much”, although 41% thought it was “about right”.

Media reports of the Queen’s death were prepared in advance and, therefore, “left little or no room for different perspectives or experiences to be included,” according to Deborah Madden, a senior lecturer at Britain’s University of Brighton who specializes in the politics of bereavement.

The context of the UK’s current cost of living crisis is missing from the coverage and exposes “more deeply rooted and systemic inequalities”, she said, adding that the reports had been inadequate when dealing with with people “who openly dissent”. and resisted bereavement or bereavement.

UK government guidelines state that businesses are not required to close for funerals and that it is up to employers whether or not to allow their staff to have the day off.

But a number have already announced their closure and for some it has already turned out to be a public relations nightmare.

After saying it would evict guests from its venues and close for 24 hours out of respect for the Queen’s funeral, the holiday provider Central Parks quickly reversed his decision after much criticism in the media. He was further denounced when he said the facilities would be closed.

The company said in a statement that it had “contacted all guests scheduled to arrive on Monday, September 19 and offered them a number of different options.”

Having already canceled some flights on Wednesday when the Queen’s coffin was moved through London to rest in state, London Heathrow Airport, one of the world’s busiest transit hubs, also warned against disturbances “to ensure silence” during the funeral.

The Musicians’ Union, the union representing British musicians, has criticized the decision by London transport network bosses to suspend all street entertainment. In a open letter at Transport for London he said musicians’ incomes would be at risk “particularly during a cost of living crisis”.

A TFL spokesperson said the decision was made to “maximize space for large crowds mourning the monarch while she is in state”.

Even well-established artists have had their shows canceled. Comedian and columnist Mark Steel told his supporters on Twitter that his Friday show was postponed by the local government of the town of Chatham in Kent because “we are in a time of mourning”.