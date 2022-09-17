Us 5-Year Yields Lead Post-Umich Move

The Ravens could never figure out the Dolphins’ defense last year as they suffered a 22-10 upset at Miami. Lamar Jackson will look to make Miami pay for their challenges this time around as a revamped Ravens secondary takes on the dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Here’s who has the advantage in each phase of the game:

Ravens passing game against Dolphins pass defense

Lamar Jackson needed almost two quarterbacks to get going in the Ravens’ 24-9 opener win over the New York Jets, but once he did, he looked like the quarterback who punished defenses by throwing over the top in the opening weeks of last season. Jackson completed just 17 of 30 passes and threw an interception in garbage time, but he led all quarterbacks in aerial yards per attempt in Week 1, and his aggression paid off with a pair of touchdown passes to Devin Duvernay and a 55-yard score to Rashod Bateman.

The Ravens had hoped one of their outbound receivers would show up as a running mate for Bateman, and Duvernay did just that, catching all four passes thrown his way. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews had a quiet game by his standards (5 catches on 7 targets, 52 yards) but remains Jackson’s top target. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely struggled on his debut, catching zero passes on four targets and sending the Ravens back with a holding penalty. Jackson’s line did a solid job protecting him against the Jets, but suffered another setback when left tackle Ja’Wuan James tore his Achilles tendon in the second quarter. Patrick Mekari, a dependable pass blocker, will fill in pending the return of 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley (ankle). The Ravens will face a tougher test than they did against the Jets.

The Dolphins tormented them with blitzes, real and simulated, in an upset last season. Jackson took four sacks and threw an interception in that loss as the Ravens failed to score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Miami changed coaches but retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, so the Ravens can expect more of the same. The Dolphins ranked second in the league in blitz percentage last season, and they trust cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Nik Needham to press on the outside. Jackson will have to beat them with big plays to get a different result this time around. The Dolphins, led by Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah in the lead, will press from all angles to try and shake him off. Wilkins, however, is questionable to play after being limited by a back injury this week.

EDGE: Dolphins

Dolphins Passing Game vs. Ravens Passing Defense

There aren’t many players more controversial than Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who played efficiently (23 of 33, 270 yards, 1 touchdown) in the Dolphins’ 20-7 opening win over the Carolinas. New England Patriots. New coach Mike McDaniel seems determined to play to Tagovailoa’s strengths, asking him to connect with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on timing routes that can turn into bigger plays. He finished 10th in passing yards per attempt in Week 1 after ranking 29th last season.

Hill, the former Kansas City Chiefs star who caught eight of 12 targets in his Miami debut after the Dolphins traded him in the offseason, remains one of the most dynamic point guards in the game. soccer. Waddle caught 104 passes on 140 targets as a rookie in 2021, and despite only averaging 9.8 yards per catch, he punished the Patriots with a 42-yard touchdown in Week 1 Tagovailoa also likes to target Chase Edmonds out of the backfield. Miami will be without starting right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle), and left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) is questionable to play.

The Dolphins will look to keep their momentum going against a Ravens pass defense that looked rejuvenated against the Jets. The front seven dominated, with Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh combining for 11 edge pressures and Justin Madubuike and Michael Pierce creating a relentless push from inside. Safety Marcus Williams celebrated his Ravens debut with a team-high 12 tackles and one interception, while Chuck Clark, released to play closer to the line of scrimmage, had nine tackles and forced a fumble.

The team’s secondary depth took a hit when veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL late in the game, but the Ravens could fill that hole and then some if former All-Pro Marcus Peters (knee) returns against Miami. They face further questions at cornerback after Brandon Stephens (quadruple) missed practice on Thursday and Friday and Marlon Humphrey (groin) was out on Friday. Regardless of who plays, Ravens defensive backs and linebacker Patrick Queen, who have played all tries against the Jets, will have their hands full with Hill and Waddle.

EDGE: crows

Ravens run game against Dolphins run defense

The Jets pulled out all the stops to stop the Ravens on the ground, and the bad news for offensive coordinator Greg Roman was that they were successful. The Ravens, using recently signed Kenyan Drake as their primary running back, rushed for 63 yards on 21 attempts, their second-worst rushing performance of the Jackson era. Drake didn’t have much room to work as missed assignments and below-average run-blocking performance of most offensive linemen on the team (rookie center Tyler Linderbaum shone in this area) added to a dark image. Jackson, still the team’s top running threat in a pinch, carried just six times for 17 yards, with his biggest gain on a run rather than an engineered run. JK Dobbins, the team’s No. 1 running back when healthy, said he hopes to play against Miami.

The Dolphins’ aggressive play stifled the Ravens’ rush game last year, and they held the Patriots to 78 yards on 22 attempts in Week 1. Former Raven Zach Sieler emerged as the rush’s top defenseman interior for a productive front seven. With Boyer’s defense on the line of scrimmage, it won’t be an easy week for the Ravens to get their rushing offense on track.

EDGE: Even

Dolphins race game against crows defense

The Dolphins are a pass-first team. Edmonds carried just 12 times for 25 yards against the Patriots, and Tagovailoa isn’t much of a scrambling threat.

Despite strong performances from Pierce, Madubuike and Broderick Washington, the Ravens gave up more double-digit runs than they would have liked against the Jets. Running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter had 83 yards on just 16 carries. Veterans Josh Bynes and Calais Campbell, both essential to the Ravens’ No. 1 run defense in 2021, played below their standards.

EDGE: crows

Ravens Special Teams vs. Dolphins Special Teams

The Ravens finished first in Football Outsiders DVOA Special Teams in 2021, and they comfortably outlasted last year’s No. 2 team, the Jets, in Week 1. All-Pro Justin Tucker made his only field goal attempt, and rookie Jordan Stout threw well on his debut, landing three of his six kicks inside New York’s 20-yard line.

The Dolphins finished 29th in DVOA special teams last season, struggling in most areas. Kicker Jason Sanders made his two field goal attempts against the Patriots after hitting just 23 of 31 in 2021. Former Raven Raheem Mostert was a dangerous kickoff returner early in his career, so maybe that he can give the Dolphins a jolt.

EDGE: crows

The incorporeals of the crows against the incorporeals of the dolphins

The Dolphins have won eight of their last nine games in 2021 and decisively beat the Patriots in their opener, so they’ll come to Baltimore a confident team, especially given their defensive performance against the Ravens last November. It’s too early to know more about McDaniel as a coach, but he’s a respected attacking mind.

The Ravens likely felt some relief when they managed the Jets in Week 1 after losing their last six games in 2021, but they know the Dolphins will test them more aggressively in areas where they faltered the year. last. Jackson won’t want another tough game against a happy blitz opponent. The Ravens are still not fully healthy as they wait for Peters, Dobbins, Stanley and other reinforcements to support their cause.

EDGE: Dolphins

Prediction

It’s the Ravens’ first real test of 2022, against a team that gave them fits in November. The Dolphins will attack from all angles on the line of scrimmage and dare Jackson to beat them over the top. Meanwhile, they’ll be counting on Hill and Waddle to go wild against a revamped Baltimore secondary. It would be an easier call if the Ravens had all their key players, but Jackson will make enough field throws to get them home. Crows 24, Dolphins 20

