News
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM and King settle in – The Denver Post
By AAMER MADHANI and DARLENE SUPERVILLE
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden traveled to the United Kingdom on Saturday to pay his respects to Queen Elizabeth II at a time of transition in U.S.-British relations, as a new royal and a new prime minister s ‘install.
Prime Minister Liz Truss’ hawkish approach to Russia and China puts her on the same page as Biden. But the rise of Truss, 47, who once called the US-UK relationship “special but not exclusive”, could mark a new chapter in the transatlantic partnership on trade and more.
A big concern for Biden officials early in Truss’ premiership is his support for legislation that would destroy parts of Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit trade deals. Analysts say the move could cause deep tensions between the UK and the European Union and undermine peace in Northern Ireland. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the move would ‘not create the right environment’ for crafting a long-awaited US-UK trade deal coveted by Truss and his Conservative party. .
“She’s signaled that she’s ready to go to bed on this and it’s going to cause a rift not just between the UK and the EU, but the UK and the US,” Max Bergmann said. , director of the Europe program at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington and former senior official in the Obama administration’s State Department. “He’s the one who’s going to keep the White House awake at night.”
Biden and Truss were scheduled to meet on Sunday, but the Prime Minister’s Office said on Saturday they would skip the hello weekend, opting instead for a meeting at the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, although Truss still planned to meet with other world leaders converging on London. for the royal funeral. The White House confirmed the UN meeting just as the president boarded Air Force One.
The two close allies now find themselves in a period of political uncertainty on both sides of the Atlantic. Much like fellow septuagenarian Biden, King Charles III is facing questions from the public about whether his age will limit his ability to faithfully carry out the duties of the monarch.
Charles, 73, and Biden, 79, discussed global cooperation on the climate crisis last year when they both attended a summit in Glasgow, Scotland. They also met at Buckingham Palace in June 2021 at a reception hosted by the Queen ahead of a world leaders summit in Cornwall.
Truss finds herself, as Biden does, facing questions about whether she has what it takes to lift a country battered by stubborn inflation due to the coronavirus pandemic and exacerbated by Ukraine’s invasion by Russia, unleashing chaos on the global energy market.
All the while, Britain – and the rest of Europe – are watching closely what the upcoming US midterm elections will bring to the Democratic US president after he swore upon taking office that “the ‘America is back’ to be a full partner in the international community after four years of Republican Donald Trump pushing his ‘America First’ worldview.
“It is certainly a time of change and transformation in the UK,” said Barbara A. Perry, director of presidential studies at the Miller Center at the University of Virginia. She added: “We don’t know what will happen at our half-terms. We don’t know what will happen in 2024.”
Truss, a former accountant who was first elected to parliament in 2010, hasn’t had much interaction with Biden. The US president called her earlier this month to congratulate her. Truss, as foreign secretary, accompanied his predecessor, Boris Johnson, on a visit to the White House last year.
It’s more than 75 years since Winston Churchill said there was a “special relationship” between the two nations, a notion leaders on both sides have repeatedly asserted. Still, there were bumps along the way.
Tony Blair was derisively branded by British tabloids as George W. Bush’s ‘poodle’ for supporting the US invasion of Iraq in 2003. David Cameron and Barack Obama had a ‘bromance’, but Obama also had his frustrations with the British over defense spending and the UK’s handling of Libya after the ousting of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.
Margaret Thatcher and Ronald Reagan forged a close alliance in the midst of the Cold War, with the prime minister once telling students that the Republican president’s “very good sense of humour” had helped their relationship. But there were also difficulties, as when Thatcher and members of his cabinet bristled at the initial neutrality of the Reagan administration during the Falklands War.
The White House did not expect Truss’ announcement in May, when she was foreign secretary, that the government would move forward with legislation that would rewrite parts of the Northern Ireland protocol. The deal was part of Britain’s 2020 Brexit withdrawal from the EU, which aimed to avoid a hard north-south border with Ireland that could disrupt Northern Ireland’s fragile peace.
Now, in the first weeks of Truss’s premiership, Biden administration officials are carefully taking the measure of Britain’s new leader. Analysts say there is some apprehension in the administration that undermining the Northern Ireland protocol could plunge Europe into trade turmoil at a time when Biden is working mightily to keep the West unified against Russia. about its aggression against Ukraine.
“Brexit could become the problem again – the problem that can make it difficult for all of Europe to work together at a time when it is essential for Europe to work together,” Bergmann said. “If you are the Biden administration, now is not the time for the two of your closest partners to fight.”
To be sure, there were areas of friction between Biden and Johnson, who enjoyed a warm relationship with former President Donald Trump.
Biden has been a strong opponent of Brexit as a candidate and has expressed deep concern about the future of Northern Ireland. Biden even once poked fun at Johnson, calling him a “physical and emotional clone” of Trump.
Johnson worked hard to overcome this impression, highlighting his common ground with Biden on climate change, support for international institutions and specifically ensuring Britain was an early and generous member of the led alliance. by the United States providing economic and military assistance to Ukraine following the Russian invasion.
The former prime minister also unsuccessfully pressed Biden early in his administration to start negotiations on a new US-UK trade deal just as the UK regained control of its domestic trade policy weeks before the taking office and following the end of a post-Brexit transition. period.
But Biden largely focused on his domestic to-do list early in his presidency — spending trillions in spending on coronavirus relief, infrastructure, and more. — and put trade deal negotiations on the back burner.
Elliot Abrams, chairman of the conservative foreign policy group Vandenberg Coalition, said Truss needed Biden to make a new US-UK trade deal a priority. Queen Elizabeth’s funeral will not be the setting for difficult two-way conversations, but it still marks a time for the two leaders to start taking stock of each other.
Truss, who took over from Johnson after being forced to resign amid a series of scandals, is trailing in the opinion polls. She also won her election by a smaller margin than her recent predecessors and is looking for a quick victory.
“I think if I was (Truss), I want the leading role played by Britain, far more than any other country outside the United States, to be recognized in supporting Ukraine,” he said. said Abrams, who has held senior national security and foreign policy positions in the Trump, George W. Bush and Reagan administrations. “And I think I would like to send a positive economic message to the British people, which could be that the free trade agreement negotiations start.”
denverpost
News
Newcastle departure in question as Bournemouth draw makes it one win from seven, with Darren Bent saying he ‘certainly expected more’ from ‘disappointing’ Magpies
Newcastle have won just one win in their first seven Premier League games after a 1-1 draw against newly promoted Bournemouth.
The result leaves the Magpies 10th in the table, with talkSPORT host Darren Bent pointing out their poor start to the season ahead of the game.
Record signing Alexander Isak scored from the spot to nullify Philip Billing’s opener and earn a point at home, but Bent expected more from the world’s wealthiest football club.
“Despite all the optimism and excitement around Newcastle, they currently sit 11th in the Premier League,” he said before kick-off.
“It was disappointing, I certainly expected a little more.
“I know injuries played their part as well, but I would have expected Newcastle to have a few more wins than they have now.”
Eddie Howe would have been doubly disappointed with points lost against a promoted side, given that’s the one he was used to managing.
The Englishman left the Cherries in 2020 after eight years in the dugout, joining Newcastle as the first Saudi-backed signing of their era.
Heights
‘Ridiculous’ tackle on Grealish by Collins vs Haaland’s karate goal
GAME DAY
Wolves 0-3 Man City LIVE REACTION: ‘Incredible’ Haaland sends City top of table
Impressive
‘Petrifying’ Haaland sets another record – but still not happy and pushes the camera
UNSTOPPABLE
‘Goal pig’ Haaland closes in on 20-year Premier League record with Wolves
DIRECT
Villa 1-0 Southampton LIVE reaction: Ramsey goal relieves pressure on Gerrard
livid
‘If I see a silver brother…’ – Bassey hilariously pounces on ‘joking’ FIFA card reveal
And after a rocky start, a productive transfer window in January saw a complete turnaround, steering the team away from a relegation battle and towards mid-table safety.
But Bent thinks that without some additional positive results, his reputation could change.
Asked if Howe was under pressure, the former England striker replied: “No, I’d give him at least until Christmas because the World Cup is also coming up.
“But if he comes over Christmas, I don’t think he’ll be under pressure, but I think people will be looking to think ‘come on Eddie, let’s get some more positive results.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s){if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;
n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,
document,’script’,’
fbq(‘init’, ‘752905198150451’);
fbq(‘track’, “PageView”);
Sports
News
13 top reads from authors this fall (Kingsolver, King, Irving and more)
As the new publishing season rolls along, here’s a look at books by some of the big-name authors of popular and literary fiction, as well as poetry from Billy Collins, quips from the late P.J. O’Rourke and confessions from Kelly Ripa. This is a clip-and-save list, with information about forthcoming titles provided by publishers.
“Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper, October) – You might want to get your reading device for this novel, which clocks in at 546 pages. Taking its inspiration from Charles Dickens’ classic “David Copperfield,” the story evokes a young hero’s journey to maturity in the mountains of Southwest Virginia.
“Fairy Tale” by Stephen King (Scribner, available now). – The country’s creep master introduces a 17-year-old boy who inherits keys to a parallel world where good and evil are at war.
“THE FUNNY STUFF: The Official P.J. O’Rourke Quotationary and Riffapedia” by P.J. O’Rourke (Atlantic Monthly Press, Nov. 15) – Published on what would have been O’Rourke’s s 75th birthday (he died in February), this book is the first to gather his best quips and riffs in one volume. Organized by subject in alphabetical order, topics range from Government (“giving money and power to politicians is like giving car keys and whiskey to teenage boys”) to Apps (“we need a no-app app – let’s call it a nap”). O’Rourke, who often performed in the Twin Cities, had a 50-year career that included writing for National Lampoon and reporting for Rolling Stone.
“The Last Chairlift” by John Irving (Simon & Schuster, Oct. 18) – One of the nation’s consummate storytellers has written what he calls his last long novel (889 pages). In his first novel since 1968, Irving offers a family saga of seven decades, reflecting the tensions of our cultural and political landscape. In 1941, in Aspen, Colo., Rachel Brewster is a slalom skier a the National Downhill and Slalom championships. She doesn’t get near the podium, but she does get pregnant. Home in New England, she becomes a ski instructor and her son, Adam, grows up in a family that defies conventions and evades questions concerning the past. Years later, Adam will go to Aspen. In the hotel where he was conceived, he will meet some ghosts. Irving is the author of bestsellers “The World According to Garp,” “The Cider House Rules,” and “A Prayer for Owen Meany” among others.
“Liberation Day” by George Saunders (Random House, Oct. 18) – Nine stories from the master of short fiction, his first since “Tenth of December” was published eight years ago. Dubbed “the best short story writer in English,” Saunders populates “Liberation Day” with characters ranging from a mom turned misguided vigilante to a lovesick woman nicknamed Sparrow, and an elderly man attempting to remember who he is in the wake of a political brainwashing scheme. Saunders’ settings include a hell-themed section of an underground amusement park.
“Live Wire: Long-winded short stories” by Kelly Ripa (Dey Street Books, available now) – Winner of six Daytime Entertainment Emmys for her role as host of the Live franchise, Ripa’s first book shows what makes her tick — as a professional, as a wife, as a daughter and as a mother. She tells how she met her husband, Mark Consuelo, and how she dealt with chauvinism on the set. There are good things about being recognized, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t have some moments of mortification.
“Musical Tables” by Billy Collins (PenguinRandom House, Nov. 15) – Former U.S. poet laureate has taken up the unique poetic style of small poetry, gathering more than 125 of his own small poems in this new collection. He writes about his trademark themes of nature, animals, poetry, mortality, absurdity and love, all in a handful of lines that compress each thought or observation to its emotional essence.
The Maze” by Nelson DeMille (Simon & Schuster, October) – In his bestseller “Plum Island,” DeMille introduced readers to NYPD Homicide Det. John Corey. In his seventh outing, Corey is in forced retirement, restless and looking for action. When his former lover, Det. Beth Penrose, appears with a job offer, Corey joins the hunt for an apparent serial killer who has murdered nine — and maybe more — prostitutes and hidden their bodies in undergrowth on the beach. But that’s only part of the story.
“Next in Line” by Jeffrey Archer (HarperCollins, Sept. 27) – Archer uses his personal connection to Princess Diana as inspiration for the latest installment of the William Warwick series. One of the most anticipated novels this fall, it takes place in 1988 and follows Det. Inspector Warwick as he is put front and center with the people’s princess. Warwick and his Scotland Yard team are sent to investigate the Royalty Protection Command, responsible for guarding the Royal family. Maverick ex-undercover operative Ross Hogan is charged with this sensitive responsibility. Soon it becomes clear that a renegade organization has the security of the country – and the Crown – in its sites. Archer worked with the late Princess as a Parliamentarian and volunteer on numerous occasions. They were hosting a charity auction when Diana spontaneously started to sign the tablecloths to auction off, a moment featured n “Next in Line.”
“The Passenger” and “Stella Maris” by Cormac McCarthy (Knopf) – Pulitzer Prize-winner McCarthy, whose novels include “No Country for Old Men,” made into a film that received four Academy awards, returns with two new books. “The Passenger,” his first novel in more than a decade, involves a sunken jet, nine passengers, and a missing body. Its the story of Bobby, a salvage diver, haunted by loss, afraid of the watery deep, pursued for a conspiracy beyond his understanding, and longing for a death he cannot reconcile with God. “The Passenger” will be published Oct. 25. “Stella Maris” (Dec. 6) is about Bobby’s schizophrenic sister, Alicia, visited by a cast of characters she refers to as her cohorts or “horts.” In the course of conversation with her psychiatrist she explores her obsessions: mathematics, physics, philosophy, reality, faith, and her love for Bobby. Sixteen years in the making, this pair of novels can be read separately or as one long story.
“Secluded Cabin Sleeps Six” by Lisa Unger (Park Row books, November) – The popular author’s 20th book is a locked room thriller about a getaway gone wrong. when three couples vacation at a luxury cabin in the Georgia woods.
“Suspect” by Scott Turow (Grand Central Publishing, available now) – Clarice “Pinky” Granum, who spent most of her youth doing drugs and falling out of various professions, gets a job as a PI working for Rik in his shabby office. Rik and Pinky begin an investigation that sends them to a twisted scandal that goes into the deepest recesses of the city’s criminal networks, as well as the human mind.
News
Patrick Mahomes with a chip on his shoulder is bad news for the rest of the NFL – The Denver Post
Neglecting Patrick Mahomes was a huge mistake.
The Buffalo Bills were Super Bowl preseason chalk with Las Vegas sports betting, even after losing to Kansas City in last year’s playoffs.
The LA Chargers were the media darlings of a stacked AFC West that was supposed to humiliate Andy Reid, Mahomes and a declining Chiefs side that lost Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill.
Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos. Davante Adams has become a Las Vegas Raider.
The Chiefs’ streak of four straight appearances in the AFC Championship Game, with two Super Bowl appearances and one championship, is over. Right?
Bad. The Chiefs are already 2-0, outscoring opponents 71-45, with a Thursday night division win over Justin Herbert’s Chargers here in Week 2.
And making Mahomes an underdog was a bad idea.
“I always feel like I have something to prove,” Mahomes said after the Chiefs’ 44-21 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. “I’m just this guy from Texas Tech who they said couldn’t play in the NFL. So I still have that mindset to go out there and prove that we’re the Kansas City Chiefs and we still have a chance to go out there and win the AFC championship and win the AFC West and win the Super Bowl.
That’s not to minimize what Josh Allen’s Bills did to the defending champion LA Rams in the NFL season opener. Buffalo definitely has the firepower to rival Kansas City, as they demonstrated in that 42-36 playoff overtime loss in January.
Mahomes and the Chiefs benefited from terrible officiating Thursday night that also deprived the Chargers of two interceptions. And Kansas City’s secondary on defense is young and suspect.
But Mahomes’ talent is enough to keep winning, with coaching from Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. And adding a chip to the former MVP’s shoulder gives him another reason to unleash new firepower on the league.
Mahomes received a confusing rating from Pro Football Focus in Week 1, for example, after completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five touchdowns against the Cardinals.
So on Thursday, after beating the Chargers, Mahomes snapped on one of his near-interceptions: “I’m sure PFF will have me low for this, but I’m going to keep going.”
PFF came back with these numbers after the Chiefs beat the Chargers: Mahomes is 21 of 32 against the blitz this season for 231 yards, six TD passes and no interceptions. He’s 12 of 13 out of the pocket for 121 yards and three touchdowns.
“Some of those throws were amazing,” Reid said of his quarterback’s 24-of-35 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns against the Chargers. “Pushing and throwing through traffic and getting his body in the right position… It was impressive. And I know he works… He’s relentless with that stuff. He always wants to know what he can do to be better.
Relentless is a good way to describe Mahomes’ attitude now in his fifth full season as a starter. He’s there to remind everyone who he is, who the Chiefs are – they’re the team he was unwise to overlook.
STALEY SUDDENLY PLAYS SAFE
Aggressive and analytical Chargers coach Brandon Staley unexpectedly transformed Thursday into an alarmingly conservative game director against the Chiefs.
Staley, whose calling card as a rookie coach was his aggressive fourth down calls, threw a field goal early on 4th-and-2 from the Chiefs’ 13-yard line. And he threw twice in the first half on the 4th and 2nd lines for the Chiefs’ 47 and 48 yards, respectively.
It seems Staley’s failed fourth calls in season-ending losses to the Chiefs and Raiders led to a drastic change in approach in his sophomore year.
Look no further than Staley’s unrecognizable explanation for his strategy: position on the pitch.
“I just wanted to give our defense a chance to compete,” he said. “I really liked the way we were playing. I felt like we were aggressive when we needed it. We converted our four fourth downs. I just felt like with who’s there- down and the way our defense was playing, I felt like the position on the pitch would be a big advantage for our defense. To be able to pin them there. And I like the way our defense competed tonight .
Staley hit 34 of 108 fourth downs (31.5%, league-high) last season and was successful 64.7% of the time (fourth-best). So hearing him talk like that was hard to believe.
The Chargers converted a 4th-and-1 run from Austin Ekeler to the Chiefs’ 18 in the third quarter, leading to a Mike Williams touchdown on the next play. So maybe Staley can find some common ground rather than abandon his principles.
BRETT ASHAMED
Newly released text messages show Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre may have been more involved than previously thought in funneling millions of federal welfare dollars to pay a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where her daughter played the sport, a lawsuit alleges.
The posts show that former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant was aware of the arrangement and even guided Favre on how to submit a funding proposal. The text messages do not establish that Favre knew the funds were welfare, but make it clear that he was aware of an irregularity.
“If you were to pay me, would the media be able to find out where it came from and how much anyway?” Favre reportedly texted Nancy New, the executive director of the education center through which the funds were funneled.
The money was originally intended to help low-income families in the country’s poorest state. Favre has denied any wrongdoing in the past.
NFL ECSTATIC ON OPENING WEEKEND
Professional sports leagues love parity. The NFL is no different. The league played seven games decided by a field goal or less in Week 1, the most on a kickoff weekend in NFL history. Five games have been decided by a score in the final two minutes or in overtime – the most in a Week 1 in 20 years. Eight teams have won games with quarterbacks under the age of 27, the second most to open a season. And the NFL had more than 121 million viewers, up 5% from last year and the best opening weekend since 2016. The most-watched game was the Cowboys-Bucs game on Sunday night, which attracted 23.3 million. … The league says the “goalie caps” worn on helmets by players until Game 2 of the preseason had a positive impact on limiting concussions. The NFL said its average number of 23 concussions during that span fell to 11 among the groups of positions that were required to wear the caps (O line, D line, tight ends and linebackers). And six of those 11 were determined to be caused by hits to face masks, not a player’s helmet. Over 200 players also continued to wear the caps after the end of the mandatory period.
AROUND THE LEAGUE: STEELERS LOSE WATTS
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 upset against the Cincinnati Bengals was significantly dampened by the loss of star pass thrower TJ Watt. A torn pectoral muscle has the reigning NFL Defensive Player of the Year for at least six weeks, if not longer. So it’s hard to see the Steelers, with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, dethroning the Bengals in the AFC North even after beating them one-on-one in Game 1. … Jets coach Robert Saleh can’t say what he said on ESPN Radio that the Jets were ‘worse than an expansion team’ when Joe Douglas arrived as general manager . Even if true, he fires too many shots at people inside and outside Saleh’s building. The Jets’ biggest problem, like that of the Giants and other perennial losers lately, goes way above any general manager or head coach. But Saleh puts a target on his back when he talks that way. And if the losing spiral, it will help make him the next scapegoat, while the real problem remains unaddressed. … Cooper Rush is the Dallas Cowboys’ quarterback against Joe Burrow’s reigning AFC Bengals this Sunday with Dak Prescott injured and out for at least several weeks. The Giants may host a Cowboys team 0-2 in Week 3 Monday Night Football.
THEY SAID IT
“He didn’t urinate in his leg, man. It’s a great starting point. – Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on rookie Jaylen Warren’s NFL debut.
()
denverpost sports
News
latest news Student death from overdose of fentanyl pills on campus prompts action
Melanie Ramos, a 15-year-old student who died of a drug overdose this week at Helen Bernstein High School in Hollywood, loved to travel, dreamed of one day joining the military and was best friends with her sisters.
‘Full of life’ is how one family member described her – and as far as they know Melanie was not using drugs.
“You can tell when a child is struggling all over the place. They isolate themselves and don’t want to be social, not even with their family members, but that wasn’t the case here,” Gladys said. Manriques, a family member who spoke on their behalf, “She was very respectful and made sure to let her mother know where she was at all times.”
On Friday, Melanie’s family – and an entire school community – were in shock over the girl’s death. The teenager and a friend allegedly bought pills containing the deadly fentanyl from a 15-year-old boy on campus who was arrested for manslaughter. Melanie’s body was found in a school bathroom, a shocking breach in the shelter schools are supposed to provide and a young death that shines a spotlight on Los Angeles’ explosive fentanyl pill crisis.
“I think we failed in many directions,” Manriques said. “This pill is a poison. I call it the devil’s pill, and it’s going to continue unless you start breaking the chain.
In the process, the city’s top leaders – Mayor Eric Garcetti, Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore and Superintendent of Schools. Alberto Carvalho – promised urgent action as law enforcement officials on the ground bluntly described the massive and dangerous influx of drugs.
“A pill kills,” said LAPD Captain Lillian Carranza, who oversees the Gang and Narcotics Division, adding that the term “containing fentanyl” is a weak misnomer. “It’s fentanyl pure and simple. It’s not laced with fentanyl… We get hundreds, maybe thousands of pills a day; 10,000 pills every other day, that’s not unusual” for drugs that are cheap to make and transport and “pushed hard by drug dealers and cartels.”
“Tell your kids: You can’t tell if drugs contain fentanyl by look, taste, smell or feel,” Garcetti said. “A dealer can be a friend or a so-called friend or classmate. They may not even know what substance they are supplying.
Moore promised quick justice in the distribution chain.
“These were students selling to students,” Moore said, “and we’re looking for people who are just using them for their access to this campus.” He said raising public awareness — leading to prevention — is the best strategy, but it would also help bring school policing to campus.
Carvalho said that at least in the short term, he will step up security on the Bernstein campus, which is also home to two other schools. He also wants to double down on the school system’s existing public awareness campaign and work with public and private entities to provide more activities and safe spaces for students.
Amid their grief, Melanie’s family expressed their anger on Friday, saying the school system had failed to protect students – and “our Melanie must be the example”.
Melanie’s 15-year-old friend also overdosed and was hospitalized. Melanie thought she got Percocet, a risky addictive opioid in itself that doctors prescribe to help with moderate to severe pain, police said.
In addition to the 15-year-old suspect, a 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of selling narcotics for allegedly selling pills near Lexington Park. Tuesday to a third student, a 17-year-old boy from Hollywood High School. The identities of the arrested boys have not been released as they are minors. They are students at Apex Academy, a charter school on the Bernstein campus.
Police say a fourth female student overdosed in the park, but her identity is not known.
It’s “surprising” that this happens on a campus, where safety is expected, but these pills can be easily obtained and taken anywhere, said Dr. Gary Tsai, director of prevention and drug control for the county health department. , which issued an alert on Thursday about the growing danger of illicit pills.
“Somebody can take that in any context, can’t they?” said Tsai. “Could be a school bathroom, a library bathroom. Maybe a church bathroom. And that’s the scary part. And it’s a risk for someone who has never [before] used as a drug in their lives.
In 2021, according to the alert, fentanyl was identified in approximately 77% of adolescent drug overdose deaths nationwide, and data from 2015 showed that more than 80% of drug overdose deaths among teenagers aged 15 to 19 were unintentional.
“Fentanyl and methamphetamine-related overdose deaths increased in Los Angeles County even before the pandemic and continue to rise at an alarming rate,” the alert notes.
The deadly impact of illicit pills can be profound, with fentanyl being 100 times stronger than morphine and 50 times stronger than heroin, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Social media has made drug dealers more accessible to drug addicts and teens looking for something to ease their anxiety and think they’re getting prescription drugs, public health and law enforcement experts say. ‘order.
Pupils leaving school on Friday afternoon – amid a makeshift memorial to Melanie – said some teachers spoke briefly about the danger of drugs, but there was no concerted education campaign and widespread on campus since the incident.
Stephany Ramirez, a ninth-grade student at the STEM Academy of Hollywood, also on the Bernstein campus, said her teachers spoke to students about Melanie’s death and asked them what they thought.
“In one of my classes today, we were doing stations and one of the areas of the station was what needed to be done to make it stop,” she said.
Maria Agueda, Stephany’s mother, said the district contacted parents, telling them they would warn students about the dangers of drug use. Agueda said she supports police bringing in dogs and conducting random, unannounced drug searches on campus.
Naomi Corado, a ninth grader, said teachers told students this week to be careful of drugs. The school has postponed an assembly originally scheduled for Friday to next week due to Melanie’s passing, Naomi said. She thinks the district plans to tackle drug use at the next assembly.
Naomi’s mother, Norma Arteaga, said she was worried about what was happening on campus.
“I want more security so the kids don’t bring drugs,” she said in Spanish.
LA Unified offers substance abuse education at all levels, said Timothy Kordic, project advisor for health education programs in the district’s Instruction Division. And the materials have been updated specifically to include the risks of fentanyl in what district specialists believe is an age-appropriate way.
The district’s approach combines providing information with teaching and rehearsing life skills, such as resisting peer pressure. That’s about eight to 16 hours of classes per year, Kordic said.
Additionally, high school students must take a semester-long health course — which covers the subject — as a condition of graduation.
While there is always a need to update and revise what is taught, Kordic said, helpful additional measures could include improved training for teachers, more direct outreach to parents, and the creation of more peer groups. peers.
Apex spokesperson Glenn Gritzner said the school takes potential drug abuse seriously, including conducting random searches and providing a low student-advisor ratio that “allows us to connect personally with each student and their family. He said a local non-profit organization trained students and staff to recognize the signs of an opioid overdose, and staff members were trained in how to administer naloxone, a potentially life-saving drug to treat overdoses.
Melanie’s family – amid their anger and grief – are asking for more.
“I am angry that these children got their hands on these pills and decided to distribute them at school knowing what it can do to someone. … There is someone who is linked to them and someone who hired them,” Manriques said. “We want [the district] to consider us. Don’t let us just read what we see on the news. I think we deserve to be informed. I think they can do better on that. We have a million unanswered questions.
Melanie’s mother is too upset to speak publicly, Manriques said – and the girl’s sisters are “devastated”.
“How do you tell a 7-year-old girl that her sister isn’t coming home anymore? she asked. Family members helped Melanie’s mother break the news of her death to the girl’s sisters.
“Hearing him cry for almost an hour is really painful,” Manriques said.
The family have set up a GoFundMe page to help them with day-to-day expenses while grieving. By Friday night, over $7,000 of their $10,000 goal had been raised.
Johann Hervert, Melanie’s cousin and a ninth grade student at Bernstein, was with Melanie every morning on the way to school. Now, he says, he is afraid of the campus and feels lonely.
“I want the school to keep a better eye on everyone here because you never know who might be bringing drugs to school,” he said in Spanish.
Alvaro Montano, 19, graduated two years ago and had been Melanie’s friend since they were children. He wants to be remembered not as the girl who died of an overdose, but “as a happy person,” he said. “He was a very nice and sweet person and I think we deserve justice for what happened.”
Chey Payne, a ninth grader, said Bernstein High was in mourning.
“It’s been sad,” she said Friday morning. “Some of our teachers are sad, some are just trying to get over it.” Chey said drugs were already a problem in middle school; but now that she’s in high school, more and more students are overdosing.
“You have to learn to say no,” she says. “You have to be careful because the world is a dangerous place.”
News
Body found in charred remains of Sun Valley trailer
The body of a man was found Saturday in the charred remains of a trailer in a driveway between two homes in Sun Valley.
Firefighters dispatched at 4:34 a.m. to 8221 N. Vantage Ave. extinguished the fire at 4:51 a.m., according to Brian Humphrey of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
“Firefighters held the flames to the trailer, with heat damage to the eaves of the two adjacent homes,” Humphrey said. “The remains of an adult male were later discovered in the charred remains of the recreational vehicle.”
The cause of the fire was under investigation.
Grub5
News
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Patrick Mahomes with a chip on his shoulder is bad news for rest of NFL
Overlooking Patrick Mahomes was a huge mistake.
The Buffalo Bills were the preseason Super Bowl chalk with Las Vegas sportsbooks, even after they lost to Kansas City in last year’s playoffs.
The L.A. Chargers were the media darlings of a stacked AFC West that was supposed to humble Andy Reid, Mahomes and a fading Chiefs team that lost Tyrann Mathieu and Tyreek Hill.
Russell Wilson got traded to the Denver Broncos. Davante Adams became a Las Vegas Raider.
The Chiefs’ run of four straight AFC Championship Game appearances, with two Super Bowl appearances and one championship, is over. Right?
Wrong. The Chiefs are already 2-0, outscoring their opponents 71-45, with a Thursday Night division win over Justin Herbert’s Chargers here in Week 2.
And making Mahomes an underdog was a bad idea.
“I always feel like I have something to prove,” Mahomes said after the Chiefs’ 44-21 thrashing of the Arizona Cardinals. “I’m just this guy from Texas Tech that they said couldn’t play in the NFL. So I always have that mindset of going out there and proving that we’re the Kansas City Chiefs and we still have a chance to go out there and win the AFC championship and win the AFC West and win the Super Bowl.”
This is not to minimize what Josh Allen’s Bills did to the reigning champion L.A. Rams in the NFL season opener. Buffalo definitely has the firepower to compete with Kansas City, as they demonstrated in that 42-36 overtime divisional playoff loss in January.
Mahomes and the Chiefs benefited from some terrible officiating Thursday night that robbed the Chargers of two interceptions, too. And Kansas City’s secondary on defense is young and suspect.
But Mahomes’ talent is enough to keep winning, along with the coaching of Reid and defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo. And adding a chip to the former MVP’s shoulder gives him another reason to unleash fresh firepower on the league.
Mahomes received a confusingly low grade from Pro Football Focus in Week 1, for example, after completing 30 of 39 passes for 360 yards and five TDs against the Cardinals.
So on Thursday, after beating the Chargers, Mahomes cracked about one of his near interceptions: “I’m sure PFF will have me at a low grade for that, but I’ll keep it rolling.”
PFF returned with these numbers after the Chiefs beat the Chargers: Mahomes is 21 of 32 against the blitz this season for 231 yards, six TD passes and no interceptions. He is 12 of 13 out of the pocket for 121 yards and three TDs.
“A couple of those throws were unbelievable,” Reid said of his quarterback’s 24 of 35 passing for 235 yards and two TDs against the Chargers. “Pushing up and throwing through traffic and getting his body in the right position… It was impressive. And I know he works … He’s relentless with that stuff. He always wants to know what he can do to be better.”
Relentless is a good way to describe Mahomes’ attitude now in his fifth full season as a starter. He’s out to remind everyone who he is, who the Chiefs are – they are the team you were unwise to overlook.
STALEY SUDDENLY PLAYS IT SAFE
Aggressive, analytics-driven Chargers coach Brandon Staley unexpectedly morphed on Thursday into an alarmingly conservative game manager against the Chiefs.
Staley, whose calling card as a rookie coach was his aggressive go-for-it calls on fourth down, kicked an early field goal on 4th and 2 from the Chiefs’ 13-yard line. And he punted twice in the first half on 4th and 2 from the Chiefs’ 47- and 48-yard lines, respectively.
It appears Staley’s failed fourth down calls in late season losses to the Chiefs and Raiders led to a dramatic shift in approach in his second year.
Look no further than Staley’s unrecognizable explanation for his strategy: field position.
“Just wanted to give our defense a chance to compete,” he said. “I really loved the way we were playing. I felt like we were aggressive when we needed to be. We converted all four of our fourth downs. Just felt like with who’s over there and the way our defense was playing, I felt like the field position would be a big edge for our defense. To be able to pin them back there. And I like the way our defense competed tonight.”
Staley went for 34 of 108 fourth downs (31.5%, league high) last season and succeeded 64.7% of the time (fourth best). So hearing him speak this way was hard to believe.
The Chargers did convert a 4th and 1 Austin Ekeler run at the Chiefs’ 18 in the third quarter, leading to a Mike Williams touchdown on the next play. So maybe Staley will be able to find a middle ground rather than abandoning his principles.
SHAMELESS BRETT
Newly released text messages show that Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre may have been more involved than previously known in funneling millions of federal welfare dollars to pay for a new volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, where his daughter played the sport, a lawsuit alleges.
The messages show that former Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant was aware of the arrangement and even guided Favre on how to submit a funding proposal. The text messages do not establish that Favre knew the funds were welfare money but clearly indicate he was aware of some impropriety.
“If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?” Favre allegedly texted Nancy New, the executive director of the education center through which the funds were funneled.
The money was originally intended to help low-income families in the poorest state in the country. Favre denied any wrongdoing in the past.
NFL ECSTATIC OVER OPENING WEEKEND
Pro sports leagues love parity. The NFL is no different. The league had seven games decided by a field goal or less in Week 1, the most on a kickoff weekend in NFL history. Five games were decided by a score in the final two minutes or overtime — the most in a Week 1 in 20 years. Eight teams won games with quarterbacks under 27 years old, the second most ever to open a season. And the NFL had more than 121 million viewers, up 5% from last year and the best opening weekend since 2016. The most watched game was the Cowboys-Bucs Sunday night game, which drew 23.3 million. … The league says the “guardian caps” worn over helmets by players up to the second preseason game had a positive impact on limiting concussions. The NFL said its average number of 23 concussions in that period decreased to 11 among the position groups who were required to wear the caps (O-line, D-line, tight ends and linebackers). And six of those 11 were determined as caused by blows to face masks, not to a player’s helmet. More than 200 players continued wearing the caps after the mandated period was over, as well.
AROUND THE LEAGUE: STEELERS LOSE WATT
The Pittsburgh Steelers’ Week 1 upset of the Cincinnati Bengals was dampened in a big way by the loss of star pass rusher T.J. Watt. A torn pectoral muscle has the reigning NFL defensive player of the year out for at least six weeks, if not more. So it’s hard to see the Steelers, with Mitchell Trubisky at quarterback, dethroning the Bengals in the AFC North even after beating them head to head in the opener. … Jets coach Robert Saleh can’t say what he said on ESPN Radio, that the Jets were “worse than an expansion team” when Joe Douglas arrived as GM. Even if it’s true, it fires too many shots at people both inside and outside Saleh’s building. The Jets’ primary problem, like the Giants’ and other perennial losers of late, goes way above any GM or head coach. But Saleh puts a target on his back when he talks that way. And if the losing spirals, it will help turn him into the next scapegoat, while the real problem goes unaddressed. … Cooper Rush is quarterbacking the Dallas Cowboys against Joe Burrow’s reigning AFC Champion Bengals this Sunday with Dak Prescott injured and out at least several weeks. It’s possible the Giants could be hosting an 0-2 Cowboys team on Monday Night Football in Week 3.
THEY SAID IT
“He didn’t urinate down his leg, man. That’s a great place to begin.” — Steelers coach Mike Tomlin on rookie running back Jaylen Warren’s NFL debut.
()
US-UK relations enter new chapter as new PM and King settle in – The Denver Post
Newcastle departure in question as Bournemouth draw makes it one win from seven, with Darren Bent saying he ‘certainly expected more’ from ‘disappointing’ Magpies
XRP Sluggish In Last 7 Days As Ripple Vs. SEC Case Drags On
13 top reads from authors this fall (Kingsolver, King, Irving and more)
Patrick Mahomes with a chip on his shoulder is bad news for the rest of the NFL – The Denver Post
latest news Student death from overdose of fentanyl pills on campus prompts action
Body found in charred remains of Sun Valley trailer
Pat Leonard’s NFL Notes: Patrick Mahomes with a chip on his shoulder is bad news for rest of NFL
2 Shot in the car at a house party at Back of the Yards – NBC Chicago
Save 40% on a new mattress during the Siena Sleep Flash Sale
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags