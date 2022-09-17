News
Vikings kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu has green light to bring it out
The first time kickoff returner Kene Nwangwu touched the ball for the Vikings as a rookie, he wiggled his way through traffic to set his team up with good field position. Though his explosiveness was evident on that play alone, the next time Nwangwu touched the ball, he proved just how dynamic he can be.
After fielding a kickoff from Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker last season, Nwangwu burst through a seam up the right side, and scampered 98 yards for the touchdown. He added another kickoff return for a touchdown a few weeks later in a game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Naturally, as Nwangwu’s star has started to rise, his opportunities as a kickoff returner have started to fall. It’s not uncommon for opposing teams to boom the ball out of the end zone so Nwangwu has no chance of touching it.
In that sense, Vikings special-teams coordinator Matt Daniels admitted he was pretty surprised last weekend when the Green Bay Packers allowed Nwangwu to get his hands on the opening kickoff. He returned it 25 yards, then never touched the ball again.
“It’s important for us from a (kickoff return) standpoint to find a way to make them pay for that,” Daniels said. “Just considering the electric ability that he does have to be able to impact the football game, I expect (the Philadelphia Eagles) to try to pound it out of the end zone.”
In that same breath, Daniels fired a warning shot ahead of Monday’s game at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, adding, “Whenever they do give us the opportunity to return it, that ball is going to come out of the end zone.”
That’s music to Nwangwu’s ears. He takes a lot of pride in being the kickoff returner for the Vikings, and has steadily worked to perfect his craft.
“You’ve just got to be aggressive,” he said. “The most important thing for me is setting up the blocks. It’s like 10 people blocking for me back there. If I can’t help them set up their blocks, then I’m hurting the whole group.”
He has gotten better at that as time has progressed. As a freshman at Iowa State, for example, Nwangwu was most concerned with securing the ball. That was his No. 1 priority.
“Then I started focusing on reads and setting up blocks,” Nwangwu said. “It’s a little different in the NFL. There’s definitely better athletes up here. It’s the same premise, though, so I just have to set up the blocks and hit it.”
Asked about the fearlessness needed to be a kickoff returner, Nwangwu replied, “My first time doing it back in college, the eyes were open.”
Nowadays, Nwangwu has managed to flip the feeling. He’s not fearful when he’s back there. He’s the person instilling fear in the opposing team.
“You gain confidence from doing it over and over,” Nwangwu said. “It becomes second nature.”
Kyrie Irving’s latest conspiracy theory isn’t funny
After a summer in which the Nets declined to offer Kyrie Irving a guaranteed max contract in the vicinity of $250 million, setting off a whirlwind sequence in which he and Kevin Durant attempted to flee Brooklyn before being compelled to remain, things should have been quiet. Irving only had to show that he could spend a season letting his game do the talking and he would walk away with exactly what he wanted.
For a time, it seemed Irving would keep the peace. He had not made a public statement since the summer’s dust-up had blown over, and the Nets appeared to be walking into the new season with a relatively clean slate. Of course it didn’t last.
Just 11 days before Brooklyn Nets Media Day, Irving reemerged to share one of the most dangerous conspiracy theories in human history.
On Thursday, Irving shared a video on his Instagram story titled “Alex Jones tried to warn us,” in which Jones, the disgraced and discredited conspiracy theorist, rants about the New World Order.
“Yes, there have been corrupt empires. Yes, they manipulate. Yes, there have been secret societies. Yes, there have been oligarchies throughout history,” Jones says in the clip. “And yes, today in 2002, there is a tyrannical organization calling itself the New World Order pushing for worldwide government, a cashless society, total and complete tyranny. By centralizing and socializing health care, the state becomes god basically with your health, and then by releasing diseases and viruses and plagues upon us, we then basically get shoved into their system where human beings are absolutely worthless.”
Jones is barely a month removed from being ordered to pay $49.3 million in damages for spreading lies about the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Merely associating with anything he has to say is enough to make Irving look ridiculous. But in digging deep into the crates for a sound bite, Irving publicly endorsed some of the most harmful ideas in modern society.
The New World Order is an umbrella term for a collection of conspiracy theories, encompassing Freemasonry and the Illuminati, all based on ideology taken from sources like “The Protocols of the Elders of Zion,” a racist hoax book that was published in Russian alleging a Jewish attempt at world domination. The movement has deeply anti-Semitic roots, with its core text, the Protocols, insinuating itself into everything from Adolf Hitler’s Nazism to the most vile theories about 9/11. The most modern expression is the ridiculous QAnon movement, which has been responsible for a wide range of violent actions across the country by people convinced that the world is run by a secret Satanic cult.
This is not the first time Irving has shown a preoccupation with a fantastical group of global overlords. He is one of few NBA players — and the only NBA player in New York City — who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Amid that fight, Irving began following and liking posts from an Instagram account that claimed, among other things, that “the COVID-19 vaccine is fulfilling prophecy of Satan’s ultimate plan to enslave the human soul.” The supposed Satanic plan involved implanting Black people with microchips so that they could be connected to a master computer and controlled by “secret societies.”
Many laughed in 2017 when Irving proclaimed that the Earth is flat, before issuing something resembling an apology to science teachers who thoroughly debunked that claim shortly thereafter.
“At the time, I was, like, huge into conspiracies,” Irving said. “And everybody’s been there.”
In the aftermath of the Flat Earth circus, Irving was asked by the New York Times if he’d started the discussion just to prove that he was different.
He answered, in part, saying, “When you think something completely different, science has proven it, everyone has thought and believed this to be true, and then you say something on the opposing side, and it gets a reaction that’s not necessarily authentic at all. There’s just a ‘Hey, let’s get this preconceived notion about who he is as a person,’ you have no idea. I really wanted to put that on the biggest stage of ‘now it becomes your side vs. my side.’ At the end of the day, does it really matter?”
In other words, he was pushing the envelope because he didn’t like the way people reacted to him, and the content itself was not necessarily the point. But even then, Irving’s influence as a superstar point guard giving voice to conspiracy was evident. Teachers found it difficult to dissuade their students of the idea that the Earth is flat after they heard Irving say it was.
Irving has real influence as an ambassador for the game, one of the most skilled players in NBA history. He is endorsed by sneaker giant Nike and serves as a vice president for the National Basketball Player’s Association. What he says absolutely matters, for better and, more often, for worse.
Column: Chicago White Sox need to capitalize on the benevolence of Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona
By sending unknown rookie Hunter Gaddis to the mound Thursday in a makeup game at Progressive Field, the Cleveland Guardians sent a message to the Chicago White Sox:
We are not worried about you.
What other way is there to look at the decision by Guardians manager Terry Francona to bypass Tristan McKenzie for Gaddis?
Francona told Cleveland reporters the decision reflected the tough upcoming schedule and the absence of injured starters Aaron Civale and Zach Plesac and blah, blah, blah.
But if the Guardians viewed Thursday’s game as important to their chances of winning the American League Central, they would’ve started McKenzie, who has a 2.12 ERA over his last 13 starts, including two against the Sox, and was on his regular rest.
Gaddis served up five home runs in four innings in an 8-2 loss to the Sox, tying a franchise record for home runs allowed and allowing the Sox to creep to within three games of first place instead of falling five back.
Francona had the hammer and refused to use it. The Sox should send him a bottle of wine and a nice note saying: “‘Tanks’ for everything, Tito. See you next week.”
Francona may be a Hall of Fame manager and no doubt is having one of his best seasons yet with a young and unheralded team. But blowing off a game that could’ve been the nail in the Sox coffin was puzzling.
Francona had to know runs would be hard to come by with Lance Lynn pitching, yet he still turned to Gaddis, who was making his second big-league start after giving up eight runs in 3⅓ innings against the Houston Astros.
Even when it became obvious Gaddis had nothing, Francona left him in to start the fifth to save the bullpen. Only after an Elvis Andrus homer, a Yoán Moncada double and a run-scoring single by José Abreu did Francona turn to his pen, trailing 7-1.
Maybe he knows something about the White Sox we don’t. Maybe there’s a good reason he doesn’t fear them enough to play Thursday’s game as if it mattered. Maybe saving McKenzie for the Minnesota Twins on Friday was the best call. Or maybe starting Gaddis will turn out to be a major miscalculation that burns the Guardians in the long run.
If you’re a White Sox fan, you have to feel better about next week’s three-game series with the Guardians at Guaranteed Rate Field. The long-awaited power surge was back, and if the Sox handle the lowly Tigers this weekend in Detroit, they should go into the series opener Tuesday no worse than three games back, with Dylan Cease, Lynn and Lucas Giolito starting.
By then we should have an answer to whether the Sox plan on bringing back manager Tony La Russa to the dugout following his heart-related hiatus. The longer the Sox go without making a decision, which supposedly remains in the hands of the doctors, the more support acting manager Miguel Cairo gets from his bosses.
Cairo entered the Sox managerial vortex visibly nervous when handling media questions after the Aug. 30 loss to the Kansas City Royals. They’ve since gone 11-4, and Cairo now he looks as if he’s been doing this his whole life. He’s not a great sound bite like La Russa, but his mantra of taking care of today and worrying about tomorrow tomorrow resonates for a team that spent too much of the season believing it was only a matter of time before they turned things around.
Closer Liam Hendriks said Cairo’s message is basically the same as La Russa’s, but the players are now listening.
“It’s like when your dad tells you something to do, sometimes you don’t always listen and then your weird uncle tells you the exact same thing and all the sudden it clicks,” Hendriks said.
I’ll leave it to others to debate which one would be the weird uncle in this scenario.
Nevertheless, Cairo has left an impression. Now it’s now up to the players to ignore the first five months and perform the way they are supposed to.
This could be a life-defining moment for Cairo, who may be auditioning for 2023. If La Russa does not return this season, it’s hard to see him coming back in ‘23 after all that has happened. The Sox do have to sell tickets next year.
Cairo is a strong communicator, and makes it a point to talk to his players individually or in small groups. Wednesday morning it was Joe Kelly and Jake Diekman together on the field, then Johnny Cueto in the dugout. He lets his players know where he is coming from, and that’s something any employee can appreciate.
Cairo, 48, said Wednesday he didn’t ever think of being a manager until “later on” in his playing career.
“When I played every day, I was concentrating on being the best second baseman,” he said. “When I became a utility player, it was being the best utility player. Later on, when I was getting older, I really wanted to learn what was going on in the (front) office because there were a lot of moves.”
Former Cincinnati Reds general manager Walt Jocketty, a close friend and longtime colleague of La Russa, gave Cairo a chance as a special assistant from 2013-17. Cairo then spent three seasons as minor-league infield coordinator with the New York Yankees, before La Russa called in 2020 and asked him to be his bench coach.
“And you cannot pass on that,” Cairo said. “That was Tony La Russa, Hall of Famer, and that’s the best one to learn from.”
The manager no one expected to be there is now in charge of a Sox team that can salvage its season with one last playoff push. The well-respected manager of the Guardians gave them an opening.
We’ll soon find out if the Sox received the message.
Queue for Queen’s casket reopened, wait reaches 24 hours – The Denver Post
By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA
LONDON (AP) — A rising tide of people — ranging from London pensioners to former England soccer captain David Beckham — have lined up to lay before the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as it lies in state at Parliament, so long as authorities on Friday had to call a temporary halt for more people to join the mile-long queue.
In the late afternoon, a live tracker of the queue to enter the historic Westminster Hall said it had reopened, but the UK government warned that the waiting time to cover the 5 miles (8 kilometres) from the start of the line at Southwark Park to Parliament had climbed to over 24 hours. The government also warned that “overnight temperatures will be cold”.
King Charles III and his brothers and sisters will watch Friday evening around the flag-draped coffin.
Beckham was spotted in the line of mourners near the UK Parliament at lunchtime on Friday. It is believed he joined the queue at 2am and waited in line for over 10 hours with thousands of others.
Dressed in a white shirt and black tie, he bowed briefly to the coffin before leaving Westminster Hall.
“We have been fortunate as a nation to have someone who has led us as Her Majesty has led us, all this time, with kindness, care and always reassuring,” Beckham said. “I think that’s the one thing we all felt safe in and we will continue with the Royal Family. But I think Her Majesty was someone special and will be missed by us, not just everyone. in our country, but to everyone in the world.
Helena Larsen, 76, arrived at the park too late.
“We literally got here and they closed it in front of us,” she said, adding that she would likely hang around the area until the doors reopened.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan said seeing the Queen’s coffin in state was an unforgettable experience.
“You’re in Westminster Hall with her in her presence, with a wreath on her coffin, and it’s incredibly moving,” he told The Associated Press.
Meanwhile, a delegation of Chinese officials have reportedly been barred from visiting the historic Parliament Chamber where the late Queen’s coffin rests, as geopolitics casts a shadow over the solemn pageantry surrounding the monarch’s death.
China’s ambassador to the UK has been banned from parliament for a year after Beijing sanctioned seven UK lawmakers last year for speaking out about China’s treatment of its Uyghur minority in the far west region from Xinjiang.
The office of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle declined to comment on a report by US media outlet Politico on Friday that said the Chinese delegation would not be allowed into Westminster Hall. Prime Minister Liz Truss’ office also declined to comment.
In Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said she had not seen the Politico report but that as host of the Queen’s funeral, the British government should “follow diplomatic protocols and good manners for receiving guests”.
A Chinese delegation is expected to attend the Queen’s funeral on Monday, which takes place in the church of Westminster Abbey and not in Parliament. Funeral planners did not release a guest list and it was unclear who from China could attend.
Sanctioned British lawmakers wrote to officials this week to express concerns that the Chinese government had been asked to send representatives to the Queen’s state funeral.
After a day out of public view on Thursday, King Charles III flew to Wales on Friday on the final leg of his tour of the nations that make up the UK.
Charles, who for decades before his accession to the throne was the Prince of Wales, visited Llandaff Cathedral in Cardiff for a service of prayer and reflection in honor of his late mother. After the service, he and Camilla, the Queen Consort, greeted crowds of well-wishers, including school children waving flags as people chanted “God save the King!”
A small group protested the visit, with one person holding up a banner saying, “King? No thanks.”
The King then traveled to the Welsh parliament, the Senedd, to receive condolences from lawmakers and responded to them, telling members of parliament that Wales ‘couldn’t have been closer to my mother’s heart’ .
Charles said he felt “tremendous gratitude for the privilege” of serving for decades as Prince of Wales, the title traditionally given to the heir to the throne. Prince William now bears this title.
Charles returns to London later on Friday and will briefly watch over his mother’s coffin in the evening with his siblings Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.
Ahead of the vigil, Edward said the Royal Family had been ‘overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that engulfed us and the large number of people who went out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect’ for ‘our Dear Mom .”
On Saturday, the eight grandchildren of Queen Elizabeth II are expected to watch next to her coffin for 15 minutes.
Charles’ sons Prince William and Prince Harry will attend the wake along with Princess Anne’s children Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, and Prince Edward’s two children – Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn.
William, who after the death of his grandmother is now the heir to the throne, will stand at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. The two princes, who are military veterans, will be in uniform.
Most members of the Royal Family hold honorary military positions and have worn uniforms at events commemorating the Queen. Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a British Army officer, wore civilian clothes during the Queen’s coffin procession from Buckingham Palace as he is no longer an active member of the Royal Family. He and his wife Meghan left their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020.
The King has requested that William and Harry wear their uniforms at the Westminster Hall wake.
London Police said on Friday that the Queen’s state funeral on Monday would be the force’s biggest ever police event.
Metropolitan Police Deputy Deputy Commissioner Stuart Cundy said the massive police operation surpassed even that of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London as well as celebrations earlier this year of the Queen’s 70th birthday on the throne.
“The range of officers, police personnel and all those supporting the operation is truly immense,” he said.
Renata Brio and Jeffrey Schaeffer in London contributed.
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
denverpost
West Lakeland Township Board chair resigns six months after re-election
West Lakeland Township Board Chairman Dan Kyllo has announced his resignation, ending a tenure in office that lasted more than 17 years.
Kyllo made the announcement at Monday’s township board meeting, citing the need to spend more time with his ailing father.
“I just have a lot of things on my plate at this time,” Kyllo said in his announcement. “I’ve served 17-and-a-half years. I would have never lasted this long unless I enjoyed it.”
In March, Kyllo held off a challenge from township resident Nathan Aamot. The elections centered around opposing viewpoints on plans to retrofit a municipal water system into the township through settlement money obtained from 3M Co. to deal with perfluorochemicals found in drinking water in Washington County.
The group Citizens Opposed to Municipal Water alleged in a lawsuit last year that the West Lakeland supervisors secretly endorsed the municipal water system to serve about half of the township residents and provide water to land owned by the Prairie Island Community. The township has denied all allegations.
Marian Appelt, a fellow supervisor on the town board, said the issue was a factor in Kyllo’s departure.
“I think the stress of the last couple years has really added to him deciding that it’s time to step down and do something different,” Appelt said.
Appelt said that the board plans to appoint an interim chairman. During his announcement, Kyllo said that he wishes for the board to appoint his replacement by Nov. 14.
The appointee would have the option to officially run for election in March. Kyllo’s former position and Appelt’s position will both be on the ballot.
Kyllo is a retired healthcare professional and has served on the board since 2005. He and wife, Jennifer, have four children; they have lived in the township since 2002.
A Zelensky guard sported a Nazi-inspired patch, according to US media
During his visit to Izium in the Kharkov region on September 13, where he came to see the damage caused by the recent fighting in the city, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky went to meet soldiers, some of whom he granted selfies in front of the cameras present on site.
A sequence caught the attention of several observers, who spotted the outfit of a member of the Ukrainian head of state’s escort, on which appeared what appears to be a Nazi-inspired crest, as explained by the American investigative site The Grayzone in an article published on September 15.
I guess @BBC News also edited the patch onto the soldier’s uniform as well? pic.twitter.com/Cn5Uniyxi5
— Alex Rubinstein (@RealAlexRubi) September 15, 2022
The crest in question, on which appears to be a skull wearing a helmet, was initially visible in one of the photographs shared by Volodymyr Zelensky on social networks (Facebook and Telegram), but the photograph concerned has since been “quietly deleted “, according to The Grayzone, online archives in support.
The symbol was also spotted by the team of MintPresswhose editorial line is politically anchored on the left.
Seeking to ensure the presence of the crest on other images of the visit of the Ukrainian president to Izioum, RT France was able to observe that it was visible during the first twenty seconds of a report broadcast by the Guardian and at the 55th second of another, ofDaily Nazionale.He also appears in a video uploaded by the BBC to its YouTube account on September 15 (from 28 seconds).
An illustration inspired by a Nazi crest?
After trying to establish the origin of the illustration on the crest, The Grayzone believes that it could be a derivative of the “Totenkopf”, which can be translated from German as “Head of death” and which corresponds to an illustration used by different military units throughout the history of Germany, among which the “SS-Totenkopf-Verbände” in charge of guarding the concentration camps during the third reich.
In addition, the site reports the census of several online sellers based in Ukraine who market a crest that is probably identical and whose manufacture would be carried out by “a company called R3ICH, an explicit reference to Nazi Germany”.
A comparison by The Grayzone of the crest made by R3ICH (left) and an improved version of the one worn by Volodymyr Zelensky’s bodyguard (right).
The investigation conducted by The Grayzone echoes the sensitive question of the existence of a Nazi movement in Ukraine. While the Russian military operation begun in February was notably justified by Moscow by the need to “denazify” the country, this reason invoked is regularly tempered or questioned within the Western political and media landscape. The neo-Nazi character of the Azov Battalion, in particular, is the subject of fierce controversy in the West.
RT All Fr Trans
___
___
