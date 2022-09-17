News
Why are we ignoring the disturbing allegations against ‘Squid Game’ star Lee Jung-jae?
Lee Jung-jae won Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series at Monday night’s Emmys for his role in Netflix’s global hit squid gamesurpassing the tastes of You better call Saulis Bob Odenkirk and Successionis Jeremy Strong and Brian Cox. In the process, he made history as the first Asian male to win the Emmy for Lead Actor.
For his role as Seong Gi-hun, a divorced father and heavily indebted gambler who is lured into a deadly game of survival with a huge cash prize, Lee became the star of squid game, which still ranks as Netflix’s most-watched series (even though it had a storied career in Korea for decades, including Grand Bell and Baeksang awards). Lee is arguably the most recognizable Korean actor in the world right now – and his star will soar even higher after landing a starring role in The Acolytenext one star wars To display.
But if we’re going to use Lee to celebrate all that’s great and different about Korean TV, we also have to recognize all that he stands for, including how, like in the West, Korean male stars reap the benefits of an industry that leans backwards to protect and preserve their image.
In 1999, Lee was arrested by Gangnam police for driving under the influence and causing a collision with another driver, a 23-year-old woman. His blood alcohol level was 0.22% (in South Korea, the limit is 0.05%). Lee refuted the charge, saying his manager was driving. Three years later, he was charged with the same offence.
The most horrifying scene of “Blonde”: the rape of Marilyn Monroe by JFK
That same year, 1999, he and a friend attacked another drunk man and were charged with assault. He was again charged with assault the following year after he allegedly dragged a 22-year-old woman from a nightclub in Busan and kicked her, causing injuries that took two weeks to recover from. to the hospital.
Fast forward to 2013 where, in an interview with vogue korea, Lee appeared to his friend and prominent stylist, Woo Jong-wan, shortly after his suicide. Before dying, Lee claimed, “I told [him], ‘You should stop being gay. Haven’t you been enough like that? He went on to describe Woo’s homosexuality as an “inconvenience.” The quotes were later taken from online versions of the interview.
Fans claim it was so long ago that it doesn’t matter. Indeed, we should recognize and encourage the growth if We see it. But we didn’t. Lee has not fought the allegations in interviews or shared information about the steps he has taken to rehabilitate; instead, they were all but swept under the rug. We also don’t know if it’s the sum of Lee’s past. We can only judge by what we see, and as you can probably tell from the disappearance of these quotes, what we see of Korean stars is heavily organized – by the film and television industry, by the media and by the fans.
Much of what we see from many Korean artists is a heavily curated image that eliminates imperfections to create an idealized avatar. It’s more evident in K-pop. Groups like BTS and Oh My Girl are carefully managed by labels. Group members live in dormitories, sometimes sharing rooms. Their performances are tightly controlled, both on and off stage. No improvisation; nothing improvised. They become brands – a perpetual reality show that fans can’t tear themselves away from.
It’s not entirely unique to Korea. It is, in many ways, universal for modern celebrities. But while this kind of reputation smoothing in the West often focuses on humanizing celebrities, in Korea it’s about cementing an unrealistic and ambitious ideal that cannot be compromised.
After all, when we recognize public figures as human beings, it is easier to relate their transgressions to them. In Korea, red flags are neatly concealed under layers of markings that may be impossible to dislodge, at least if you’re male.
The leeway Lee enjoyed on these reports has been compared to Johnny Depp. It’s the same kind of fabricated, entrenched image that allows Depp fans to completely dismiss the overwhelming evidence of his abuse, if not punish it.
Likewise, Lee’s fans casually ignore reports of his assaults and homophobia. We do not care? they ask, much more interested in the image they’ve helped build over the years. This kind of violence just doesn’t fit the Lee Jung-jae they’ve convinced themselves they know, driven by the sprawling tendrils of misogyny that protect men in the film and television industry across the globe.
The same misogyny that isolates Lee from these reports means that in Korea, men can survive accusations of sexual harassment and assault, while rumors of bullying can derail Seo Ye-ji’s career, or that Song Ji-a wearing fake designer clothes makes her wear the mark. dishonest and kicked out of social media.
This same misogyny allows Depp to continue garnering endorsements and acting gigs while Amber Heard may never work in the industry again – and other men use it as a way to vilify their own. accusers.
It’s easy for Western audiences to forget all of this while watching Korean TV, getting lost in a culture that many of us know very little about. But if we’re going to engage with Korean TV (and we should, it’s amazing), we have to understand that what we’re seeing is a carefully constructed fabrication of what Korea should look like, where everything that could being considered a flaw is censored off the shows. And its stars are also isolated from ideas that run counter to Korean ideals – for example, that one of Korea’s biggest stars might not be as sharp as managers, assistants and goalies want him to appear. .
I want people to fall in love with Korean TV – it’s a rewarding love story – and hail the success of its stars in a global market. But we also need to understand that beneath ostensibly positive stories of men like Lee Jung-jae achieving global stardom, there can be as much darkness as there is in places like Hollywood.
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 2: Chargers’ Herbert escapes serious injury
UPDATE: 11:21 p.m. Friday
We’re about 24 hours ahead of the Sunday kickoffs, but the most pressing NFL injury news of the moment has nothing to do with anyone playing tomorrow.
The talk of the league is the battering of Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert on Thursday night in Kansas City and whether Los Angeles would have to do without its injured star for the foreseeable future.
Well, the news isn’t too bad. Herbert has broken rib cartilage and has been described by coach Brandon Staley as “day to day.” Pretty good considering Herbert looked like he was being tortured in the final minutes against the Chiefs.
Speaking of broken, that could be a good way to describe the Tampa Bay receiving corps. Chris Godwin has already been ruled out this week, and the rest of their top wideouts, Mike Evans, Julio Jones and Russell Gage, are all listed as questionable. Could be a long, long day for Tom Brady on Sunday in New Orleans.
The most prominent player also ruled out in recent days is Arizona WR Rondale Moore, but there are a ton of questionables. They include running backs (De’Andre Swift, Alvin Kamara, J.K. Dobbins), receivers (Michael Pittman, Allen Lazard, Kadarius Toney), a star tight end (George Kittle) and at least one QB (Jameis Winston).
ORIGINAL POST: 11:59 p.m. Wednesday
Welcome back to life, Saquon Barkley!
One week in, and it appears that the Giants’ star running back, The Artist Formerly Known as Saquads, is back to his all-pro form.
There have been three clear signs:
— Barkley tallied 194 yards and a touchdown in the Giants’ shocking victory over Tennessee late Sunday in Nashville.
— Barkley got 24 touches, including the game-winner on New York’s daring two-point conversion in the final seconds.
— Barkley was the first guest Monday night on the season-opening edition of ESPN’s Manningcast.
And just like that, the former Penn State standout is again a must-start first-rounder.
Barkley was not the only Lazarus to rise in Week 1. He had plenty of company:
James Robinson (Jaguars RB) –– So much for Travis Etienne taking his work load. Robinson proved healthy with 66 rushing yards, a touchdown catch and a TD run. He worked up a sweat as opposed to Etienne, who had only six touches.’
Michael Thomas (Saints WR) — Yep, it looks like the NFL record holder is back in form after two seasons of injury. He caught two second-half TD passes, tallied 57 receiving yards … and nearly left in tears The Loop, who left Thomas on his bench.
Jarvis Landry (Saints WR) — Speaking of New Orleans pass catches. Landry snagged seven for 114 yards. As good as that looked for the old pro, it looked bad for fans of young Chris Olave, who was targeted a mere three times.
Julio Jones (Buccaneers WR) — Who’s going to replace Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown as Tom Brady’s Fossil Favorite? It looks like the longtime Falcons star, who not only caught three passes for 69 yards, he RUSHED twice for 17 more.
Matt Ryan (Colts QB) — Only Patrick Mahomes had more than Ryan’s 352 passing yards in his Indianapolis debut, despite several critical drops by Colts receivers. But he appears to have a good connection with Michael Pittman, The Next Big Thing among NFL wideouts.
Carson Wentz (Commanders QB) — No quarterback was given up for dead more than this former Bison idol, starting for his third team in 22 months. But his District debut was good for 313 yards, four TDs and one inaugural win for the newly-named Commanders.
SITTING STARS
Don’t get carried away. Feel free to leave alone last week’s two-touchdown wonders. It’s unlikely we’ll see a repeat from Detroit RB Jamaal Williams, Titans RB Dontrell Hilliard, Baltimore WR Devin Duvernay or Houston tight end O.J. Howard. … We think the Vikings’ improved defense, along with the Eagles’ play calling in the red zone, will severely limit Miles Sanders. … Atlanta’s Cordarrelle Patterson is apparently still a relevant fantasy RB, just not this week against the rebounding Rams … For the second week in a row, you need not use any Patriots against Pittsburgh. … Since Houston still seems to have a thing for Rex Burkhead, you should keep rookie RB Dameon Pierce out of your lineup against Denver. … And don’t even THINK you might see a repeat of Geno Smith’s miraculous performance as Seattle quarterback on Monday night.
MATCHUP GAME
Speaking of two-TD wonders, Washington’s Jahan Dotson is one to keep, and to start against Detroit. … Running backs we expect to improve on their Week 1 showings include Saints’ Alvin Kamara vs. the Buccaneers, Cincy’s Joe Mixon vs. Dallas and Buffalo’s Devin Singletary against the Titans. … We liked the Vikings’ Adam Thielen last week, and we like him even more as Philadelphia will move heaven and earth Monday night to cover Justin Jefferson. … And as mediocre as they looked last week, we like the QBs in San Francisco (Trey Lance vs. Seattle) and Green Bay (Aaron Rodgers vs. his arch-enemy Bears).
INJURY WATCH
The Dak Prescott injury has dominated the headlines, as his thumb injury will sideline him far longer than Jerry Jones pretends it will. Fortunately for Prescott’s fantasy backers, there are plenty of quarterbacks who can be a more adequate replacement than the Cowboys have (Cooper Rush? Really?) … San Francisco has lost No. 1 running back Elijah Mitchell for a month or two, so Jeff Wilson will be filling that role with modest success. … Steelers RB Najee Harris (foot) says he expects to play against New England. … That same optimism goes for Tampa WR Chris Godwin (hamstring) and Cincinnati WR Tee Higgins (concussion), who could also play this week. … Not so for Chargers wideout Keenan Allen (hamstring), who will likely sit out Thursday night’s game in Kansas City. … As for guys who missed Week 1, it’s still not looking great for Baltimore RB J.K. Dobbins or Green Bay WR Allen Lazard.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
Like most of you, we never really noticed Tennessee rookie wideout Kyle Phillips. But the fifth-round pick out of UCLA looks like a draft day steal. He had a team-leading nine targets and six catches for 66 yards. That included a nifty catch on the Titans’ final pass to move into field-goal range. Who knew he’d be the guy to replace the traded A.J. Brown instead of Treylon Burks (3 catches) or Robert Woods (1 catch).
THE THURSDAY PICK
Chargers at Chiefs (-3½):
Pick: Chiefs by 6
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
The Commonwealth seems on the verge of shrinking after the death of the Queen, under Charles
“Whatever you think of the Commonwealth – a relic of the colonial era or an institution of modernization – I don’t think the Queen’s commitment to the organization can really be doubted,” Christopher Prior, associate professor of history colonial and postcolonial at the University of Southampton in the UK, said in an email to NBC News.
But in recent years, Britain’s former colonies, particularly countries where black residents were enslaved by their colonial masters, have held the royal family to account, which became fabulously wealthy on the backs of slaves.
So while there were tributes to the Queen across the Commonwealth – on Thursday hundreds of people gathered at an Anglican cathedral in the Ugandan capital of Kampala for a service in honor of Elizabeth – there there was also simmering discontent.
In March, the now heir to the throne, Prince William, his wife, Kate, Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex were met with protests and demands for reparations for slavery during a royal tour of the Caribbean who took them to former colonies. Jamaica, Belize as well as the Bahamas.
Many locals were especially furious that their countries were helping to pay for the royal tour.
“Why are we footing the bill for a regime whose rise to ‘greatness’ has been fueled by the extinction, enslavement, colonization (sic) and degradation of the inhabitants of this earth?” said the Bahamas National Reparations Committee in an open letter. “Why are we still being charged?”
In Australia, a Commonwealth country where many revered Queen Elizabeth, the government of newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has already raised the possibility of holding a referendum to get rid of Charles and the monarchy and become a republic.
The same is true for Canada, where support for a foreign head of state has also eroded.
“I prefer someone from Windsor than the House of Windsor” to be head of state, Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturers Association of Canada, told Reuters after Elizabeth’s death.
Windsor is a Canadian city just across the Detroit River from Motown.
The sun was already setting on the British Empire when Elizabeth took the throne in 1953. And during her 70-year reign, 17 countries abandoned monarchies and became republics – the latest being the small island nation of Barbados earlier this year – although it continues to be part of the Commonwealth.
With Charles now king, that trend is set to continue, Prior said. And he can’t do much about it.
“I don’t think these conversations that are happening around the world are conversations that the new king would have much control over,” Prior said. “If we have Commonwealth nations becoming republics, that obviously removes even more some of the old Imperial-era ties that originally bound the Commonwealth together.”
After World War II, with many countries gaining independence from Britain, the modern Commonwealth was born.
Migrants got a free trip ‘to a rich island’ through abortion – Marines behind Biden liked his line on using people as props
On Friday’s HBO “Real Time” show, host Bill Maher joked that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (right) sent the message to migrants “if you come here, you’ll get ‘a free plane ride to a wealthy island’. And that the journey that the migrants took resembles the cruise he had with his parents. Maher also slammed President Joe Biden for accusing Republicans of using people as props saying that when Biden said that, “every Marine lined up behind him agreed.”
Maher said, “And then you saw the governors of Texas and Florida sending their migrants to the blue states. DeSantis in Florida sent all those Venezuelan migrants… to Martha’s Vineyard? He wanted to send a message to these migrants, if you come here you will get a free plane ride to a wealthy island. Oh, the Democrats are crazy. Biden said he used human beings as props and all the Marines lined up behind him agreed. And the guy running against DeSantis in Florida, Charlie Crist… he said, all immigrants in Florida, the 4.5 million immigrants in Florida are now wondering if they’re next. Again, I’m not wondering, fingers crossed, please send me to this beautiful island that is modern and has abortion services and loves us. The migrants, first they went to Martha’s Vineyard, and then they — today they sent them to Cape Cod. Just check out Nantucket, it’s the same cruise I had with my parents a few years ago. … America sees no such thing, does it? Right and left? The right, they see Venezuelan immigrants, they see, oh, ax murderers, the left sees that and they go, oh, someone to raise my kids.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Chicago family faces constant grief after losing 2 sons to gun violence – NBC Chicago
The devastating calls came twice for a heartbroken Chicago family.
DiMonte Pryor, the son of Lealer Harris and Derrick Pryor, was shot and killed in 2018.
“He died at the age of 26,” Harris said. “He was murdered in front of people’s houses.”
Then, in August of this year, they received another devastating phone call.
Harris learned that her son, Marchioness Pryor, had been shot. An outstanding basketball player in high school, he became a businessman, recently launched a clothing line and operates a convenience store.
He was shot at a birthday party on the evening of August 12 at the Dan Ryan Woods Forest Preserve.
To date, both homicides remain unsolved.
“Two sons – two kids – to gun violence…that’s something different,” Harris said. It’s a really different kind of grief.”
With four years passed and no arrests for DiMonte’s death, his parents know the reality is that the case may never be solved.
But for Marquise, the hope of an arrest remains.
“I think we had better luck with this one,” Derrick Pryor said.
“I think there’s a chance someone will step in,” Harris added. “I pray.”
The Cook County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement to NBC 5:
“Cook County Sheriff’s Police have interviewed numerous individuals regarding the shooting death of Marchesa Pryor and continue to aggressively investigate the matter in cooperation with the County State’s Attorney’s Office. of Cook. At this time, we cannot provide any further details as this remains an active and ongoing investigation. Sheriff’s Police detectives remain in regular contact with the family and will continue to pursue justice for them. We encourage anyone with information about the incident to contact Cook County Sheriff’s Police at 708-865-4896.
High school football roundup: White Bear Lake edges Mounds View in overtime
White Bear Lake 20, Mounds View 14, OT: Chris Heim’s 4-yard rushing score — his second touchdown of the game — in overtime was the difference in a back-and-forth affair that saw White Bear Lake improve to 2-1.
Twice the Bears took touchdown leads over Mounds View (0-3), and both times the Mustangs rallied via Owen Wark scoring strikes, the second going to Langston Hall on a 29-yard connection to knot the game with 3 minutes, 52 seconds to play.
Rayshaun Brakes recorded five catches for 131 yards and a score for the Bears.
Rosemount 28, Lakeville North 7: Chance Swansson returned a punt 65 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter to put Rosemount’s 3-0 start to the season on ice with a win over the rival Panthers (1-2).
The Irish led 14-7 on the road at half before Jackson Ganser extended the lead to 21-7 with a 10-yard touchdown run, which preceded Swansson’s return by less than two minutes.
Rosemount hosts the presumptive new No. 1 in Class 6A, Eden Prairie, next week.
Stillwater 42, Roseville 7: Max Shikenjanksi was 16 of 19 through the air for 272 yards and four scores, with two of those going the way of Joseph Hoheisel. Tanner Schmidt added five catches for 109 yards and a touchdown for the Ponies (3-0).
Apple Valley 24, Bloomington Jefferson 23: The Eagles (1-2) rallied from a 17-7 halftime deficit via a 17-point, third-quarter explosion that featured touchdown runs from Ian Haueter and Lando Collins, as well as a safety.
Bloomington Jefferson (0-3) scored a touchdown in the final frame, but the ensuing conversion was no good. The win is Apple Valley’s first under new head coach Pete Usset.
Burnsville 28, Anoka 24: Eric Kilgore ran for two touchdowns and Raymond Belton returned an interception 52 yards for a score as the Blaze built a 28-3 lead en route to a 2-1 start to their campaign.
latest news Newsom challenges Florida’s DeSantis to debate
Governor Gavin Newsom on Friday challenged his Florida counterpart, Ron DeSantis, in a televised debate, stepping up his criticism of Republican governors’ mass transport of migrants to liberal strongholds as “reprehensible” and possibly illegal.
“Hey [DeSantis]you are clearly struggling, distracted and busy playing politics with people’s lives,” Newsom tweeted Friday afternoon. “Since you have only one primary need – attention – let’s pick this up and debate. I’ll bring my styling gel. You bring your hairspray. Name the time before Election Day.
On Wednesday night, DeSantis airlifted a group of about 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, a Massachusetts playground for wealthy liberals. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott took a group of nearly 100 migrants to Vice President Kamala Harris’ residence in Washington, D.C., escalating a tactic GOP governors have turned to in recent months in protest. against illegal immigration.
“Like millions of Americans, I have been horrified by the images of migrants being loaded onto buses and planes across the country to be used as political props,” Newsom said in a letter to US Atty on Thursday. Gen. Merrick Garland, urging the Justice Department to investigate DeSantis’ actions.
Some of the migrants said they were falsely told they would be flown to Boston, where they could receive work permits, Newsom said.
Asked about the letter at an event on Friday, DeSantis responded with a joke about Newsom’s hair.
“I think her hair gel is interfering with her brain function,” he said.
Newsom took the opportunity to issue his challenge to DeSantis, sharing an August tweet in which former CBS News anchor Dan Rather raised the idea of a potential prime-time debate between the two governors, both fueled by presidential ambitions.
“I bet the ratings would be huge. Who would have the courage to show themselves? said Rather, who published an article on Friday calling DeSantis and Abbott’s migrant transports a “disgraceful stunt.”
DeSantis had not responded publicly Friday night.
For months, Newsom had a habit of pitting California’s policies against those of Texas and Florida.
This summer, his re-election campaign aired a television ad in Florida criticizing that state’s restrictive abortion policies and a law banning the teaching of sexual orientation and gender identity from kindergarten to third year.
“I urge you all to live in Florida and join the fight, or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom – freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom to hate, and freedom to love,” he said. Newsom in the ad. .
Newsom has repeatedly denied he is considering a presidential run, but many political watchers are skeptical, especially as he takes aim at DeSantis, a potential 2024 GOP nominee.
