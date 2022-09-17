News
With homeland’s freedom on the line, Minnesota Ukrainians holding annual festival Saturday
With its homeland fighting off Russian invaders, the Ukrainian community in Minnesota is marking its 21st Ukrainian Heritage Festival on Saturday.
The festival, which will promote and celebrate Minnesota’s Ukrainian-American community and the 31st anniversary of Ukrainian independence, is being held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at the Ukrainian American Community Center, 301 N.E. Main St. in Minneapolis.
This year, the Ukrainian Heritage Festival will have entertainment, homemade foods including varenyky (pierogi), holubtsi (stuffed cabbage rolls), and borsch (beet soup) and feature an art auction and photo exhibit with proceeds going to the Protez Foundation, which provides prosthetics for Ukrainian amputees.
In addition, the festival will include dance performances, music, a Ukrainian Easter egg-making demonstration and children’s games.
The festival is free but donations to support humanitarian aid for Ukraine are welcome.
In conjunction with the celebration, the Ukrainian-American community is asking for both youth and adult volunteers in the next few weeks to help bring attention to the war in Ukraine through art. Volunteers will distribute posters across the state.
Go to www.standwithukrainemn.com for more information.
Injured shorstop Tim Anderson is eager to rejoin the Chicago White Sox for the stretch run: ‘Keep progressing every day’
Tim Anderson took some swings during batting practice before Friday’s game against the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park.
The injured All-Star shortstop continues to take steps as he works his way back to the Chicago White Sox.
“I feel good overall,” Anderson said. “I feel healthy for the most part. Just continue to keep growing and try to get back.
“(I’m) starting taking ground balls, started swinging a little bit. For the most part it’s just how I feel, trying to get comfortable with the bat. Continue to keep progressing each and every day.”
Anderson hasn’t played since Aug. 6 when he suffered a sagittal band tear on the middle finger of his left hand while check-swinging in a ninth-inning at-bat against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Anderson checked his swing on the second pitch of the at-bat. He briefly grimaced and looked at his left hand before grounding out to third on the next pitch.
“It just happened on the swing, felt it and surgery after that,” Anderson said.
He received clearance to ramp up baseball activities earlier this week.
“Just how I feel really, that’s where we’re at,” Anderson said when asked of the next step. “The more I’m (feeling) comfortable, the better chance for me to get back in there.”
Anderson is slashing .301/.339/.395 with 13 doubles, six home runs, 25 RBIs and 13 stolen bases in 79 games. He made his second All-Star appearance in July at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles after being voted a starter for the first time.
At the time of his injury, he was eighth in the American League in batting average.
This is Anderson’s second stint on the injured list this season. He was out from May 30-June 20 with a strained right groin.
“Definitely been different from being injured and just being up and down,” Anderson said of his 2022 season. “Definitely been a difficult one, trying to stay healthy. So many injuries. But overall I feel like it was good.
“Trying to stay healthy was on my radar but a couple bumps on the road. Just keep pushing.”
Anderson is eager to get back as quickly as possible, “but I want to make sure I’m 100% when I do come back. Make sure I have all my strength for sure.”
Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said the swing will be the most important part to monitor.
“I think he’ll be able to catch a ball, throw, he can field,” Cairo said. “(It’s) a check swing or swing or an inside pitch. When you have to maneuver a bat, and the way he can hit it, he can hit all over the place. That, to me, is very important. Believe me, we need that at-bat. He’s got that bat that we need. It’s big.”
Elvis Andrus has provided a spark while filling in for Anderson, slashing .308/.351/.538 in 25 games since signing with the Sox.
“He’s been playing pretty well,” Anderson said. “He just brings something different to the game, and he’s been competing. He’s been fun to watch.”
Cairo didn’t disclose what the batting order would look like when Anderson returns, but he made clear again Friday, speaking of Anderson, “He’s definitely our shortstop.”
While Anderson is busy working to return, he and his wife, Bria, also are preparing to hold the ‘TA7 Sneaker Ball’ on Monday in Chicago. Proceeds from the fundraiser benefit Anderson’s League of Leaders and Chicago White Sox Charities.
“It’s going to be dope,” Tim Anderson said. “A good chance to bring some people together. We’re going to have a good time, have some positive vibes and do something different.”
Anderson said many of his teammates will be in attendance. He is looking forward to joining them on the field to aid in the push for another postseason appearance.
The Sox entered Friday trailing the first-place Cleveland Guardians by three games in the American League Central.
“They’ve been playing well,” Anderson said. “They’ve been competing. Playing better for the last week or so. Hopefully we can keep it going.
“They’ve been grinding. Hopefully we can keep it up and continue to make a push.”
There is “the arming of the bureaucrats” at the same time as the police are financed
During Thursday’s “Hannity” show on Fox News Channel, Peter Schweizer, senior contributor to Breitbart News and president of the Government Accountability Institute, said that at the same time there is a “defunding of the police movement” , “we see the arming of bureaucrats”.
Schweizer said: “[I]That’s what happens with all those government agencies that you wouldn’t think would need it. And what’s happening here, Sean, is, on the one hand, this kind of financing of the police movement, but at the same time, you see the arming of the bureaucrats. … So what you’re seeing is an increasing role for these government agencies in terms of, not only their ability to use firearms, but they’re also being given arrest capabilities. And I think that’s a dangerous trend, especially when you look at an agency like the IRS or the EPA, where all kinds of things can and do go wrong when these confrontations take place.
He added, “And the other thing that’s happening is that increasingly these agencies are using force or showing power, which is showing guns to ordinary Americans. A few years ago there was an incident in a town in Alaska, a town called Chicken, [Alaska], there are 17 full-time residents there, there was a dispute over whether anyone was violating the Clean Water Act. The EPA showed up with eight agents in flat jackets, heavily armed. You know, what should happen in these circumstances, the EPA should show up and local law enforcement will be happy to be there with them. Local law enforcement often knows who these people are, they know the situation, and you too, with local law enforcement, have an independent arbiter who, if something bad happens, you now have an independent party that explains what happened.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Details of Lao-Hmong National Memorial, honoring Vietnam-era service, to be unveiled
Details about a Lao-Hmong national memorial will be revealed at a weekend event featuring traditional music, food, entertainment, artwork and the display of a restored T-28 warplane representative of the aircraft flown by Hmong pilots during the Vietnam era.
During the Saturday open house at Fleming Field in South St. Paul, the National Lao-Hmong Memorial committee will unveil the artwork and design of the memorial.
An actual T-28 fighter-bomber will serve as the centerpiece of the memorial when it is created, officials said. Hundreds of Hmong pilots flew the planes in the “Secret War” in Laos during the Vietnam War from 1960 to 1975.
Their mission was to prevent the Viet Cong and their allies from using the Ho Chi Minh Trail through Laos to supply American adversaries in South Vietnam.
More than 35,000 Hmong soldiers were killed during their efforts to support the United States in the war.
The open house is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, at Fleming Field, 1725 Henry Ave. in South St. Paul. The event is open to the public.
Truck crash stops eastbound I-70 ramp on C-470
As India joins China in move away from Russia, Putin warns of escalation
After India’s prime minister said now was not the time for war, an increasingly isolated Putin threatened “more serious” action in Ukraine while insisting that he was ready for talks.
Tesla ordered to notify fired workers of lawsuit • TechCrunch
A U.S. district court has ordered Tesla to notify employees of a lawsuit alleging the automaker violated federal and state law by requiring workers to sign separation agreements.
Two former Tesla employees filed suit in July, alleging the company forced them to sign releases in exchange for less severance pay than federal and California state law. Lawyers asked the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas to stop the automaker from asking laid-off workers to sign releases in exchange for just one week of severance instead of the eight required by law.
More than 500 other employees have been laid off from Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in Sparks, Nevada, following CEO Elon Musk’s announcement that a coming economic downturn will force the company to lay off 10% of its workforce employees. The court order issued on Friday protects workers laid off as of June 19.
The lawsuit — brought by two employees fired in June from Tesla’s Gigafactory 2 in Sparks, Nevada, and another from Tesla’s Palo Alto store — claims the company violated California Labor Code Section 1400, as well as federal regulations on worker adjustment and retraining. Notification Act by firing workers without 60 days notice.
“Plaintiffs allege that the separation agreements signed after this lawsuit was filed are coercive, abusive and misleading because Tesla does not inform terminated employees/potential class members of “the pending litigation and the rights ‘they potentially give up,’” according to the court order.
Tesla filed a motion in August to dismiss the claims. On Friday, the court ruled that the company must continue to notify its employees of the lawsuit “until the merits of the plaintiffs’ claims are resolved in federal court or in arbitration proceedings.”
The Court denied the plaintiffs’ compensation and benefits claim for the 60-day notice period.
