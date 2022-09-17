News
Woman killed, another injured in Fuller Park car crash – NBC Chicago
A woman was killed and another seriously injured in a car crash early Saturday near Fuller Park.
The driver, a 45-year-old woman, was in a white SUV with a 46-year-old woman on the 5100 block of South State Street when an 18-year-old man in a pickup truck hit their car at around 2 am after he failed to s stop at a red light, Chicago police said.
The elderly woman was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, police said.
The other woman was taken to an area hospital, where she was listed in critical condition, police said.
The driver of the van was not injured.
The major accident unit was investigating.
NBC Chicago
News
Can Dolphins duplicate last year’s effort vs. Ravens in their house, with surprise of blitz gone?
Last time the Miami Dolphins faced the Baltimore Ravens, they exorcised some demons against a franchise that has tormented them.
That, however, was in the friendly confines of Hard Rock Stadium — and done by surprising quarterback Lamar Jackson and the Ravens with a blitz storm unlike anything they had previously seen.
In a Sunday 1 p.m. kickoff at Baltimore’s M&T Bank Stadium, as the Dolphins hit the road for the first time in the 2022 regular season for the Ravens’ home opener, Miami will have an opportunity to prove it can replicate last season’s stunning upset. But the Dolphins will have to do it on the road and with the element of surprise now gone from last year’s successful game plan.
Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel wasn’t with Miami for that win, which sprung the two teams in opposite directions for the final stretch of 2021. Nor was he with the Dolphins for the 59-10 loss to kick off the 2019 season. Or 40-0 blowout on a Thursday night in Baltimore in 2017. Or 38-6 loss in the same stadium the year before.
But as Sunday’s game begins a three-game gauntlet, with Buffalo at home and a trip to Cincinnati on a short week to follow, McDaniel fully understands the difficulties the Ravens present. It’s why he wasn’t in an overly celebratory mood over merely winning his first game as a head coach last Sunday, even if it came against Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots.
“It’s as good of a challenge as you get in the National Football League,” said McDaniel, who noted he has picked up run-game concepts he uses from the Ravens. “You can’t take anything for granted, really, when you play a dynamic playmaker at the quarterback position like they have Lamar Jackson. So, it’s going to be a fun game, a challenging game, one that we’re going to have to leave no stone unturned in the entire process for us to come out the way we want to come out.”
In the 22-10 win over the Ravens last year, the Dolphins were unprecedentedly aggressive with the blitz. They sent a defensive back at Jackson on 24 of his 48 dropbacks, the most since NextGen Stats began tracking those figures in 2016.
It shook up Jackson then, but now it’s on Baltimore to make adjustments.
“I really think they’re preparing for what we did to them last year, so we’re going to have to switch it up,” said cornerback Xavien Howard.
Defensive coordinator Josh Boyer will weigh how much to keep pounding the Ravens with what they weren’t able to beat last time versus staying ahead of their expected counters.
“There’s a balance there, for sure,” Boyer said. “I don’t think you want to be predictable in anything you do. … But I think there’s a balance of giving them a little bit of an element of surprise and then really just trying to put your players in position to succeed.”
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will look to get the ball to his playmakers against a consistently stout Baltimore defense that goes into Sunday with a banged-up secondary. The Ravens already have Kyle Fuller on injured reserve and fellow cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey, Marcus Peters and Brandon Stephens enter Sunday questionable.
But Tagovailoa, who is coming off a 23-of-33 performance for 270 yards and a touchdown pass to Jaylen Waddle, may have to get the ball out quickly. The Ravens pass rush will be attacking a hobbled Miami offensive line, specifically at tackle. Right tackle Austin Jackson landed on injured reserve on Friday with an ankle ailment. That sets him back at least four weeks as Greg Little likely steps in, all the while left tackle Terron Armstead is questionable with a toe injury.
The Dolphins look to build on the 20-7 win in the opener against the Patriots, but McDaniel won’t judge that based simply on the game outcome.
“If we’re on the journey that we want to be, that should be the worst game that we play all year,” McDaniel said of the Week 1 win, expressing a process-oriented view over one that is results-based.
“If your goals are more than to just win a few games here or there, you take that feeling that you have on Sunday and you put it to bed because the best teams are the ones that continually progress throughout the whole season.”
()
News
Kurt Warner’s son to start career as Temple football quarterback, sources say
Temple will start real-life first-year quarterback EJ Warner — son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner — against Rutgers on Saturday, sources told ESPN.
Warner was given the go-ahead for his first career start from freshman coach Stan Drayton after a strong performance in his first appearance against Lafayette on Saturday. He completed 14 of 19 passes for 173 yards and two touchdowns after relieving D’Wan Mathis in the second quarter.
Warner was not heavily recruited out of high school, choosing Temple over offers from schools like Colorado State, Hawai’i, UConn, and Marshall. There will inevitably be parallels to his father’s story, as Kurt Warner played college football in Northern Iowa before dominating Arena Football and earning a shot in the NFL.
Warner is 6-foot, 190 pounds and played football at Brophy Prep High School in Phoenix. He had a connection to Temple, as Owls offensive coordinator Danny Langsdorf coached his brother, wide receiver Kade Warner, in Nebraska.
Mathis, a transfer from Georgia, and former Virginia Tech and North Dakota State quarterback Quincy Patterson had been considered favorites for the starting job at camp.
espn
News
Soucheray: Imagining a bright future. Except for the crime.
This email arrived 10 days ago.
“Hi Joe, it’s hard to believe that there are just 60 days between now and November 8th. With so much on the line in the midterms, I can’t stop thinking about everything we need to do to get our candidates across the finish line.
Our endorsed champions in Congress are fighting to restore the Iran Deal and protect the civil and human rights of Iranians everywhere. Our endorsed state and local candidates are standing up for NIAC Action’s values of diplomacy, peace and inclusive communities at every level of office. … Our endorsed candidates need your help Joe. Will you commit to a $10 donation or more so we can help our endorsed candidates get elected and continue fighting for peace and diplomacy in elected office?”
(No.)
“Thanks, Joe.
Mitra Jalali
Senior Political Advisor, NIAC Action.”
Well, not every day, but it seems like a day doesn’t go by that I don’t get a similar request from Jalali. The other day, I got a nice reminder about Grandparents Day. This has been going on for some time. At first, I didn’t pay any attention because I presumed it wasn’t our Mitra Jalali. There had to be another one. Our Mitra Jalali represents the Fourth Ward on the St. Paul City Council.
But I checked further. It’s her. Yes, our Mitra Jalali is apparently an employee of the NIAC, the National Iranian American Council, a 501(c)(4) organization based in Washington, D.C., dedicated to “electing candidates who reflect our values through a variety of activities aimed at influencing the outcome of the next election.”
I called Jalali, to no avail. You would think somebody who writes me so often would be happy to talk to me, if for no other reason than to ask me for money in person.
Under the city’s charter, council members are “part time” and thus allowed to have outside jobs. Working for a 501(c)(4) is not necessarily problematic, but these types of nonprofits are allowed to engage in issue advocacy, and include churches. Because NIAC Action promotes political candidates, Jalali would be required to recuse herself from voting on issues where her job/PAC are financing candidates or issues germane to NIAC. To date, there has been no evidence that Jalali’s NIAC duties have overlapped with her city council responsibilities.
Now, I would imagine that the concerns of Iranian Americans are the concerns of all Americans, safe streets, good schools, jobs, getting a handle on inflation. Closer to home, right here in St. Paul, we not only don’t have safe streets, we have streets that aren’t even navigable because of disrepair.
A theme seems to run through the NIAC emails and it isn’t safe streets. It’s all about what’s best for NIAC. For example, in the most recent mailing, we learn NIAC management has recognized the NIAC Workers Union and that through the union, they imagine a bright future for the organization.
Nothing suggests that Jalali’s working for NIAC has in any way pulled her away from her responsibilities to the taxpayers of Hamline-Midway, Merriam Park, St. Anthony Park and parts of Mac-Groveland and Como. Just like NIAC, a bright future is imagined for Ward 4, and all the wards for that matter.
Well, except for the crime. That we’ll just have to get used to.
Three NIAC emails arrived during the writing of this column.
Joe Soucheray can be reached at [email protected] Soucheray’s “Garage Logic’” podcast can be heard at garagelogic.com.
News
The abandonment of the Ivy League which has just sold its company to Adobe for 20 billion dollars
Four years ago, Dylan Field lived in a one-bedroom apartment in the Mission district of San Francisco, where he stopped for a $1 cup of coffee on the way to work.
The college dropout was anonymous enough — and shy — that at freewheeling networking events hosted by the city’s ubiquitous venture capitalists, Mr. Field often stood alone, awkwardly downing a drink.
wsj
News
Dave Hyde: Out of Africa and Division II, Miami Dolphins undrafted rookie Kader Kohou beat all odds
The first time he heard about some lottery to America was in 1994 when he was a young man just starting out, a nurse at a local hospital in his town of Danane, in his African country of the Ivory Coast.
“I was so far from the capital, where I had to go, I didn’t have time to apply,” Guy Kohou said.
The next time he considered it was more than a decade later. He went to the United States embassy in the capital of Abidjan and applied for the green-card lottery. His wife and two young children got the necessary medical check-ups and followed procedures all in the hope, as Kohou said, of, “making a good life for my family.”
He chuckles over the phone from outside Dallas. “That’s how I got to the football game.”
That’s how he watched his son, Kader, make his debut last Sunday as an undrafted Miami Dolphins rookie. It’s how his son’s journey started with that family flight at age 9 out of Africa that his father took out a loan to make happen.
There were more odds-defying elements to come for Kader: not being recruited out of high school, direct-messaging a Division II coach looking for players and getting a $3,000 grant a year to attend Texas A&M-Commerce. The school’s cost this year: $23,150.
“I got $500 more a semester my second year, $1,000 more the third year,” he said. “My senior year I was getting $7,500 [a semester].
How much does he owe?
“A lot,” he said. “They’re talking of doing financial-aid cancellation. I’m one of those hoping to get some help there.”
It helped that after not playing his freshman year and thinking of quitting — “A friend talked me out of it,” he said — he was voted the Lone Star Conference’s best defensive back as a senior.
There was mild NFL interest around him. Some teams talked of drafting him. The day before the draft Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer saw Kohou on videotape. A Zoom call was immediately set up.
“I could tell talking to him, he was a no-nonsense guy,” Kohou said of Boyer, “and he wanted to see about putting me in the best situation.”
Boyer detected something else in Kohou. He won’t reveal what the trait is, but it’s not difficult to guess: Intelligence. That’s what most against-the-odds players have to maximize their physical gifts.
Kohou’s smarts were obvious to his family from the start. He went from first grade to sixth grade in two years. He was in middle school at 8 when most kids were 12. A native French-speaker, he lived with his family in his aunt’s home in Dallas and, “learned to speak English fluently in three months,” his father said.
He rose from being an undrafted free agent the Dolphins signed to being in on 32 percent of the plays in the opening win against New England. In his 18 plays, he had three tackles and a forced fumble.
“The veterans told me to let the game go as I walked out of the locker room right after it,” Kohou said on Wednesday. “So I’ve let the game go. I’m moving on to the next game.”
“You should gain confidence, but know as a rookie there’s more,” Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said. “There’s something going to happen that you’re not going to like. You’re either going to be a little off or something is coming. It’s the nature of the game. … And where are you going to be at when you get beat or somebody makes a play on you for the next play?”
Guy Kohou flew from Dallas to watch his son’s debut, remembering back to the time in Kader said he was quitting basketball as a teenager.
“He said, ‘I’m not tall,’ and I said, ‘What are you going to do?’ ” his father said. “He said, ‘I want to play football.’ I said, ‘You are skinny.’ But he said he could play football and one thing I know about Kader: When he puts his mind to something he does it.”
Everyone has a journey. Some odds are just longer. From the Ivory Coast to Division II to going undrafted, Kohou has won just by showing up on Sundays.
()
News
Former avalanche center, Nazem Kadri’s Wash Park house for sale for $4 million
A month after it was announced that Avalanche center Nazem Kadri was leaving Colorado for the Calgary Flames, his East Wash Park home went up for sale for $4.2 million.
Kadri’s wife, Ashley Cave, bought the 5,325 square foot home at 1111 S. Gilpin St. for $3 million in 2020 and listed it Sept. 2, property records show. The sale of the home is currently underway, but relief offers are still being accepted, according to the listing.
The five-bedroom, five-bathroom home was built by Living Mile High Real Estate Development in 2020, according to the listing. The white brick home features a private home office with floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors, a formal dining room with a Ralph Lauren chandelier and a finished basement with 10-foot ceilings, a theater, a full bar and a games room.
Outside there is a patio with a fireplace and built-in grill, as well as an attached two-car garage.
Kadri, a 31-year-old Ontarian, has been in the NHL since 2009 and signed a seven-year, $49 million contract with the Calgary Flames in August after helping the Avalanche win the Stanley Cup in June.
The Avalanche acquired Kadri in 2019 from the Toronto Maple Leafs, with whom he signed a six-year, $27 million contract in 2016.
Kadri finished the NHL’s final season with a career-high 28 goals. During the playoffs, he scored seven goals and 15 points in 16 playoff games.
This story was reported by our partner BusinessDen.
denverpost
Woman killed, another injured in Fuller Park car crash – NBC Chicago
Can Dolphins duplicate last year’s effort vs. Ravens in their house, with surprise of blitz gone?
Kurt Warner’s son to start career as Temple football quarterback, sources say
Soucheray: Imagining a bright future. Except for the crime.
The abandonment of the Ivy League which has just sold its company to Adobe for 20 billion dollars
Dave Hyde: Out of Africa and Division II, Miami Dolphins undrafted rookie Kader Kohou beat all odds
Former avalanche center, Nazem Kadri’s Wash Park house for sale for $4 million
CBSE 10th 12th Board Exam 2023 Registration For Private Student Begins Today
Working Strategies: Solving the puzzle of the long goodbye
Bitcoin Loses $20,000 Grip, Extends Consolidation For 2nd Straight Day
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags