World Patient Safety Day: History, Meaning and Theme
The World Health Organization established World Patient Safety Day in 2019 at the 72nd World Health Assembly when it passed resolution WHA 72.6 on “Global Action for Patient Safety”.
Every year, World Patient Safety Day is celebrated on September 17. It is one of 11 official public health days marked by the World Health Organization. The goal of the day is to raise awareness of the importance of patient safety in clinical and healthcare settings. Patient safety is a health discipline that aims to prevent and reduce risks, errors and harms suffered by patients.
As the medical field has advanced, the number of accidents that occur with patients during treatment has decreased significantly. But despite this improvement, patient harm is one of the leading causes of death worldwide. The problem is prevalent in both high-income and low-income countries.
In low- and middle-income countries, 134 million adverse events occur, resulting in 2.6 million deaths each year. In high-income cities, 10% of patients receive poor care and are injured during treatment, with nearly half of these incidents completely preventable.
Worldwide, nearly 40% of patients are injured and 80% of these incidents are preventable. The most common errors and harms are misdiagnosis, misprescribing, and medication use.
World Patient Safety Day aims to improve patient safety by raising awareness and creating enough advocacy to bring about much-needed reforms in policies, leadership capacity, safety improvements, awareness and education of professionals of health and the effective participation of patients in their care.
The theme for World Patient Safety Day 2022 is the WHO’s ongoing campaign on Safe Medicines, which focuses on reducing preventable harm from medicines around the world.
News
Ravens vs Dolphins scouting report for Week 2: Who has the advantage?
The Ravens could never figure out the Dolphins’ defense last year as they suffered a 22-10 upset at Miami. Lamar Jackson will look to make Miami pay for their challenges this time around as a revamped Ravens secondary takes on the dynamic receiving duo of Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. Here’s who has the advantage in each phase of the game:
Ravens passing game against Dolphins pass defense
Lamar Jackson needed almost two quarterbacks to get going in the Ravens’ 24-9 opener win over the New York Jets, but once he did, he looked like the quarterback who punished defenses by throwing over the top in the opening weeks of last season. Jackson completed just 17 of 30 passes and threw an interception in garbage time, but he led all quarterbacks in aerial yards per attempt in Week 1, and his aggression paid off with a pair of touchdown passes to Devin Duvernay and a 55-yard score to Rashod Bateman.
The Ravens had hoped one of their outbound receivers would show up as a running mate for Bateman, and Duvernay did just that, catching all four passes thrown his way. All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews had a quiet game by his standards (5 catches on 7 targets, 52 yards) but remains Jackson’s top target. Rookie tight end Isaiah Likely struggled on his debut, catching zero passes on four targets and sending the Ravens back with a holding penalty. Jackson’s line did a solid job protecting him against the Jets, but suffered another setback when left tackle Ja’Wuan James tore his Achilles tendon in the second quarter. Patrick Mekari, a dependable pass blocker, will fill in pending the return of 2019 All-Pro Ronnie Stanley (ankle). The Ravens will face a tougher test than they did against the Jets.
The Dolphins tormented them with blitzes, real and simulated, in an upset last season. Jackson took four sacks and threw an interception in that loss as the Ravens failed to score a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter. Miami changed coaches but retained defensive coordinator Josh Boyer, so the Ravens can expect more of the same. The Dolphins ranked second in the league in blitz percentage last season, and they trust cornerbacks Xavien Howard and Nik Needham to press on the outside. Jackson will have to beat them with big plays to get a different result this time around. The Dolphins, led by Christian Wilkins and Emmanuel Ogbah in the lead, will press from all angles to try and shake him off. Wilkins, however, is questionable to play after being limited by a back injury this week.
EDGE: Dolphins
Dolphins Passing Game vs. Ravens Passing Defense
There aren’t many players more controversial than Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who played efficiently (23 of 33, 270 yards, 1 touchdown) in the Dolphins’ 20-7 opening win over the Carolinas. New England Patriots. New coach Mike McDaniel seems determined to play to Tagovailoa’s strengths, asking him to connect with wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle on timing routes that can turn into bigger plays. He finished 10th in passing yards per attempt in Week 1 after ranking 29th last season.
Hill, the former Kansas City Chiefs star who caught eight of 12 targets in his Miami debut after the Dolphins traded him in the offseason, remains one of the most dynamic point guards in the game. soccer. Waddle caught 104 passes on 140 targets as a rookie in 2021, and despite only averaging 9.8 yards per catch, he punished the Patriots with a 42-yard touchdown in Week 1 Tagovailoa also likes to target Chase Edmonds out of the backfield. Miami will be without starting right tackle Austin Jackson (ankle), and left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) is questionable to play.
The Dolphins will look to keep their momentum going against a Ravens pass defense that looked rejuvenated against the Jets. The front seven dominated, with Justin Houston and Odafe Oweh combining for 11 edge pressures and Justin Madubuike and Michael Pierce creating a relentless push from inside. Safety Marcus Williams celebrated his Ravens debut with a team-high 12 tackles and one interception, while Chuck Clark, released to play closer to the line of scrimmage, had nine tackles and forced a fumble.
The team’s secondary depth took a hit when veteran cornerback Kyle Fuller tore his ACL late in the game, but the Ravens could fill that hole and then some if former All-Pro Marcus Peters (knee) returns against Miami. They face further questions at cornerback after Brandon Stephens (quadruple) missed practice on Thursday and Friday and Marlon Humphrey (groin) was out on Friday. Regardless of who plays, Ravens defensive backs and linebacker Patrick Queen, who have played all tries against the Jets, will have their hands full with Hill and Waddle.
EDGE: crows
Ravens run game against Dolphins run defense
The Jets pulled out all the stops to stop the Ravens on the ground, and the bad news for offensive coordinator Greg Roman was that they were successful. The Ravens, using recently signed Kenyan Drake as their primary running back, rushed for 63 yards on 21 attempts, their second-worst rushing performance of the Jackson era. Drake didn’t have much room to work as missed assignments and below-average run-blocking performance of most offensive linemen on the team (rookie center Tyler Linderbaum shone in this area) added to a dark image. Jackson, still the team’s top running threat in a pinch, carried just six times for 17 yards, with his biggest gain on a run rather than an engineered run. JK Dobbins, the team’s No. 1 running back when healthy, said he hopes to play against Miami.
The Dolphins’ aggressive play stifled the Ravens’ rush game last year, and they held the Patriots to 78 yards on 22 attempts in Week 1. Former Raven Zach Sieler emerged as the rush’s top defenseman interior for a productive front seven. With Boyer’s defense on the line of scrimmage, it won’t be an easy week for the Ravens to get their rushing offense on track.
EDGE: Even
Dolphins race game against crows defense
The Dolphins are a pass-first team. Edmonds carried just 12 times for 25 yards against the Patriots, and Tagovailoa isn’t much of a scrambling threat.
Despite strong performances from Pierce, Madubuike and Broderick Washington, the Ravens gave up more double-digit runs than they would have liked against the Jets. Running backs Breece Hall and Michael Carter had 83 yards on just 16 carries. Veterans Josh Bynes and Calais Campbell, both essential to the Ravens’ No. 1 run defense in 2021, played below their standards.
EDGE: crows
Ravens Special Teams vs. Dolphins Special Teams
The Ravens finished first in Football Outsiders DVOA Special Teams in 2021, and they comfortably outlasted last year’s No. 2 team, the Jets, in Week 1. All-Pro Justin Tucker made his only field goal attempt, and rookie Jordan Stout threw well on his debut, landing three of his six kicks inside New York’s 20-yard line.
The Dolphins finished 29th in DVOA special teams last season, struggling in most areas. Kicker Jason Sanders made his two field goal attempts against the Patriots after hitting just 23 of 31 in 2021. Former Raven Raheem Mostert was a dangerous kickoff returner early in his career, so maybe that he can give the Dolphins a jolt.
EDGE: crows
The incorporeals of the crows against the incorporeals of the dolphins
The Dolphins have won eight of their last nine games in 2021 and decisively beat the Patriots in their opener, so they’ll come to Baltimore a confident team, especially given their defensive performance against the Ravens last November. It’s too early to know more about McDaniel as a coach, but he’s a respected attacking mind.
The Ravens likely felt some relief when they managed the Jets in Week 1 after losing their last six games in 2021, but they know the Dolphins will test them more aggressively in areas where they faltered the year. last. Jackson won’t want another tough game against a happy blitz opponent. The Ravens are still not fully healthy as they wait for Peters, Dobbins, Stanley and other reinforcements to support their cause.
EDGE: Dolphins
Prediction
It’s the Ravens’ first real test of 2022, against a team that gave them fits in November. The Dolphins will attack from all angles on the line of scrimmage and dare Jackson to beat them over the top. Meanwhile, they’ll be counting on Hill and Waddle to go wild against a revamped Baltimore secondary. It would be an easier call if the Ravens had all their key players, but Jackson will make enough field throws to get them home. Crows 24, Dolphins 20
Bournemouth’s Dominic Solanke’s impressive stats revealed as Eddie Howe takes on former club
Newcastle welcome Bournemouth to St James’ Park in the hope of securing their second win of the season.
The Magpies made an encouraging start to the Premier League with a 3-3 draw against Manchester City, but the momentum has since slowed.
The North East side are winless in four of their six league games and, following the injury-time defeat at Liverpool and goalless draw with Crystal Palace, Eddie Howe must now prepare to face his former club.
However, it’s not all bad for the Geordies as Bournemouth haven’t been particularly at their best.
With just two wins from six, the Cherries’ return to the top flight has been tricky, including that 9-0 thrashing by Liverpool which resulted in the sacking of Scott Parker.
Therefore, a win for Newcastle could be on the horizon if Bournemouth striker Dominic Solanke fails to show up.
Solanke scored 49 goals in English league football (1 for Liverpool, 48 for Bournemouth). 45 of those strikes have come in his last three seasons (90 appearances), compared to just four in his first three campaigns (63 apps).
Not to mention the 25-year-old’s acrobatic equalizer and then Jaidon Anthony to score the winner in the 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest.
Can the Magpies secure those three all-important points or will Bournemouth steal the win?
talkSPORT EDGE looked..
- Newcastle have lost just two of their eight Premier League meetings with Bournemouth (W4 D2), although both of those defeats have come at St James’ Park (March 2016, November 2017)
- After failing to score in their first Premier League meeting with Newcastle, Bournemouth have found the net in each of their last seven against them. However, they only kept a clean sheet in their eight top-flight encounters with the Magpies
- Newcastle have won their last three Premier League games against promoted sides, their longest streak since a run of seven between October 2013 and November 2014.
- Newcastle have lost just one of their last eight Premier League games (W3 D4), a 2-1 loss to Liverpool last month. However, the Magpies are currently also winless in five league games (D4 L1)
- Bournemouth have conceded 18 goals in their six Premier League games this season – the most at this stage by any team in the competition’s history
- Newcastle have lost just one of their last 13 Premier League home games (W8 D4), losing 1-0 to Liverpool in April. They haven’t conceded more than one goal in any of those 13 games, in their 3-3 draw with Manchester City last month.
- Bournemouth have had just 34 Premier League shots this season, at least 22 less than any other side so far
- Only Nottingham Forest (42) have faced more shots on target than Newcastle in the Premier League this season (36)
- This will be Newcastle boss Eddie Howe’s first-ever game against his former club Bournemouth. Howe won both games against Burnley in the Premier League last season (the only other team he managed), as many as he had in his previous 10 against his former employers (D2 L6)
US military leaders reluctant to supply longer-range missiles to Ukraine
The Biden administration delayed a request from Ukraine to supply longer-range missiles, fearing it would provoke a dangerous Russian response, with senior Pentagon officials opposed to the idea, according to two military officials.
Defense officials who have advised against supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, known as Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACM), have expressed concern that the missiles could be used against targets inside Russian territory and could spark a wider war with Russia, the officials told NBC News.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on Thursday warned the United States against supplying such a weapon to Ukraine, calling it a “red line”.
“If Washington decides to supply longer-range missiles to Kyiv, then it will cross a red line and become a direct party to the conflict,” Zakharova said.
The Biden administration on Thursday announced another major military assistance program for Ukraine worth $600 million, including artillery shells, mines and other high-powered artillery rocket systems. mobility. But the aid does not include ATACMs, which have a longer range than the artillery and rocket systems delivered to Ukraine so far.
A number of lawmakers from both sides support Ukraine’s request for the missiles, which have a range of up to 300 kilometers or about 185 miles. But the Biden administration said last month that Ukraine did not need longer-range ATACMs, saying other shorter-range rockets and missiles have proven effective against Russian forces.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden said “we’re not going to send rocket systems that hit Russia to Ukraine,” though he didn’t say whether Washington had ruled out certain weapons.
“It’s not on the table right now,” a senior US official said Friday when asked about long-range missiles.
But the official said the dynamics of the battlefield can change and “as their needs change, so do the types of assistance”.
The official said Ukraine was capable of hitting Russian targets with the weapons it has at its disposal within 100 miles, and added that ‘there really isn’t really a need to shoot at any greater distance’ .
Brig. Pentagon press secretary Gen. Patrick Ryder said senior leaders are “in regular contact with our Ukrainian partners to assess and support their needs.”
“As evidenced by their recent progress, they continue to use the capabilities provided to them by the United States and the international community to great effect on the battlefield,” Ryder added. “We remain committed to supporting them in their fight to defend their nation.”
Since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, the Biden administration has shifted its stance on what weapons it is prepared to supply to the Ukrainian military as the war unfolds, amid repeated appeals from Ukraine, Eastern European allies and US lawmakers. The administration initially denied approval of requests for Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, Howitzer artillery pieces, anti-ship missiles and HIMARS systems, but later gave the go-ahead for arms shipments.
However, the administration remained opposed to supplying fighter jets to Kyiv, saying other weapons would be more effective in the war and that fighter jets could escalate tensions with Moscow.
Throughout the conflict, the White House has tried to strike a balance between showing its resolve toward Russia without provoking a response that might draw in the United States or NATO as a direct party to the war.
So far, Ukraine has chosen not to strike targets on Russian territory with the powerful artillery and rocket systems supplied by the United States and other governments, and Ukraine supporters claim that Kyiv has every interest in sticking to this approach or risks losing Western military support.
Democratic Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado praised the Biden administration for its support for Ukraine so far, but said he urged officials to provide ATACMs as well as long-range armed drones and even US military advisers to assist Ukrainian forces on the ground. .
“They’re not going to ask for something they can’t use. They’re not going to ask for something that they’re going to abuse. I don’t share the concerns about escalation,” he said, adding that he believed the Ukrainians would use weapons appropriately.
Crow said the United States must put the Ukrainians in a position to win, not a dead end.
“War is constantly changing and evolving,” Crow said. “Targets move away.”
Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., defended the Biden administration’s decision.
“I want the Ukrainians to have ATACMS as well, but the Biden administration has strong reasons not to give them those weapons right now and they let us know this week,” Moulton said.
“The broad criticism that the Biden administration could have acted faster in the past is fair, but they’re doing everything right. They’re reflecting on that.”
Ex-FBI Agent Involved In Trump Probe Screened For Russian Ties
A former senior FBI agent implicated in the agency’s investigation into the Trump campaign based on false allegations of collusion with Russia is now under apparent investigation by the Justice Department for his ties to the Russia and other foreign governments, according to a report.
Business Intern reported Friday that late last year US attorneys convened a grand jury to examine the conduct of Charles McGonigal, the former head of counterintelligence at the FBI’s New York field office. A subpoena obtained by the outlet said the government was investigating McGonigal’s business dealings with a top aide to Oleg Deripaska, a Russian oligarch who was an associate of Paul Manafort, who served for several months as a director Trump campaign.
NBC News reported in January 2018 that the Russian tycoon had been repeatedly denied a visa to enter the United States due to his alleged ties to organized crime.
The FBI raided Deripaska’s homes in DC and New York in October 2021.
The subpoena was issued in November 2021 and requested records related to McGonigal and a consulting firm called Spectrum Risk Solutions. In a separate filing a week after the subpoena was issued, a Soviet-born immigrant named Sergey Shestakov said McGonigal helped “facilitate” an introduction between a Deripaska aide and Spectrum. McGonigal also reportedly introduced the assistant to a law firm specializing in advising clients being investigated for “fraud and misconduct”.
Business Intern reported:
While it would not necessarily have been illegal for McGonigal to work on Deripaska’s behalf, the failure to disclose activities covered by the Foreign Agents Registration Act, such as lobbying and public relations, is liable to a fine of $250,000 and up to five years in prison. . Deripaska was sanctioned by the Treasury Department in 2018 for acting as a Kremlin agent and was charged with ordering the murder of a businessman. “If McGonigal is in any way confused with Deripaska, it seems inappropriate to me, to put it politely,” says Tim Weiner, the author of “Enemies: A History of the FBI.”
The outlet noted that it is unclear if McGonigal is the target of the grand jury investigation, or if his behaviors are related to the target. But, Business Intern noted: “The documents requested in the subpoena raise questions about whether a senior FBI agent may have exploited the relationships he established during his years of public service for private gain – a practice too common among Washington insiders.”
Prosecutors are also reportedly looking into whether McGonigal has ties to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and any “payments or gifts” provided to him by Kosovo, Montenegro and Albania. According Business Insider, McGonigal had used his official FBI email account to try to arrange a meeting between Edi Rama, the Albanian prime minister, and an American company he was considering hiring for an anti-corruption initiative. The FBI reportedly did not give McGonigal approval for the meeting and it never took place.
Although McGonigal used his official FBI email, a representative for Rama said Business Intern that the relationship between McGonigal and Rama was a “totally private friendly relationship without public interest”.
“We have no idea of a grand jury and no U.S. authority has ever contacted us about it. There have never been any meetings with companies, gifts, payments, travel reimbursements before or after Mr. McGonigal quit his job,” the rep said.
McGonigal was serving as the head of the Cybercrime Section at FBI headquarters in DC at the time the Democratic National Committee was hacked in the run-up to the 2016 election. Business Intern, McGonigal was one of the first officials to “learn” that Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos allegedly bragged that the Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton, which the FBI says sparked the Operation Crossfire Hurricane. Then-FBI Director James Comey promoted McGonigal to the FBI’s New York field office.
McGonigal reportedly worked at a multibillion-dollar real estate firm in New York until January as witnesses were due to appear before the grand jury.
Follow Breitbart News’ Kristina Wong on TwitterTruth Social or on Facebook.
The euro jumps in the London fix
There are fundamental reasons for the US dollar to slide right now, as the implied probability of a 100 basis point Fed hike drops from 25% to 17%. The bond market is also recovering.
That said, the Euro is really leading the charge right now and that seems to be fixing demand, so beware of a fade past the hour start.
PlayStation VR 2 won’t automatically work with older PSVR games
The PlayStation VR 2Sony’s long-awaited VR headset for PlayStation 5, doesn’t arrive until 2023. We know a lot about the headset and some of its games, and even played it for hours. We also now know that older PSVR games will not be compatible with this one. Not unless older games have some kind of PSVR 2 update, at least.
Sony’s Official PlayStation Podcast confirmed the news in an interview with Platform Experience PSVR 2 SVP Hideaki Nishino. CNET also reached out to a Sony representative for comment, who reconfirmed the news with reference to the podcast.
“PSVR games are not compatible with PSVR 2 because PSVR 2 is designed to deliver a true next-gen VR experience,” Nishino says. “PSVR has much more advanced features like an all-new controller with haptic feedback and adaptive triggers, upside-down tracking, eye tracking, 3D audio and 4K HDR. That means developing games for PSVR 2 requires a totally different approach than the PSVR original.”
The original PlayStation VR has a completely different tracking system, using an external camera instead of the built-in helmet cameras the PSVR 2 uses. The controllers are also new and have almost nothing in common with the old PlayStation Move thumbsticks used by PSVR. These could indeed be the main reasons why the original PSVR games will not be compatible.
Hopefully Sony will allow older games to easily update for new hardware: Meta has done this for older Oculus Go and Quest games that have migrated or been upgraded for Quest 2. Although many newer games PSVR 2 could arrive, there are already hundreds more very good games it could be stuck… and it would help the PSVR 2 catalog feel bigger by the time the headset arrives.
