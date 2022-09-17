Yuga Labs Appoints First Chief Gaming Officer (Cgo)

Yuga CEO Nicole Muniz has said that gaming would continue to be a “main focus.”
By the end of 2022, the company hopes to have a full array of 100 people.
On Friday, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT creators Yuga Labs announced the hiring of Spencer Tucker as the company’s first Chief Gaming Officer.
Tucker will be in charge of overseeing the creation of Yuga’s Web3 game initiatives, beginning with the “Otherside” metaverse. In January of this year, Otherside caused a stir on Ethereum by selling 561 million NFTs’ worth of land in only 24 hours for $561 million.
New Era of Gaming
Tucker has previous experience in the mobile game industry from his roles as President of Games at Scopely and Senior Vice President of Product at GREE. Moreover, Tucker said on LinkedIn that he was “super stoked” to be joining Yuga, the company that owns the CryptoPunks and the Meebits NFTs.
Tucker wrote:
“I believe the future of gaming will be powered by player ownership, social collaboration, and creative expression.”
Yuga CEO Nicole Muniz has said that gaming would continue to be a “main focus” for the firm. It’s remarkable since the NFT firm has four of the five largest Ethereum NFT collections ever recorded by OpenSea.
Despite a massive $450 million seed round and a $4 billion valuation, Yuga’s staff is still very modest. About 60 people have been added to the team so far. And by the end of 2022, the company hopes to have a full array of 100 people.
On the other hand, recently there was a release of the first Web3 product on the prominent PC gaming marketplace, Epic Games Store. And the game in question is Blankos Block Party, an online creativity game powered by NFT.
Open beta testing for Mythical Games’ title began in December 2020. And the developer said in June 2022 that the game had collected over a million players on its official website.
As new details of the Ripple vs. SEC lawsuit emerged, the price of XRP felt sluggish in the last week. As of this writing, the price of XRP fluctuates at $0.32903, a 7.80 percent decrease from its latest high of $0.35874 on September 7.
This price decrease is not surprising given the magnitude of the ongoing court showdown between Ripple and the SEC.
Multiple exchanges have delisted the currency since 2021, further depressing its value.
There has been $1.2 billion worth of XRP traded in the last 24 hours. Trading started at $0.3439 for the XRP/USD pair on Saturday, reaching a high of $0.3576 and a low of $0.3438.
XRP Future To Be Determined By Ongoing Court War
Since its inception, Ripple Labs’ XRP has been the native coin of the XRP Ledger, and its market value has kept it in the top 10 of all cryptocurrencies almost every day.
While the US Securities and Exchange Commission has been trying to exert its authority over the cryptocurrency market, Ripple has stated that the SEC is not being fair.
Image: Coinpedia
The SEC sued Ripple in December 2020 for more than US$1.38 billion, claiming that the issuance of XRP constituted an unregistered securities offering.
The SEC also charged Chris Larsen, the executive chairman of Ripple, and Brad Garlinghouse, the CEO, with aiding and abetting the company’s infractions.
Meanwhile, the Chamber of Digital Commerce, a cryptocurrency industry association, has requested to join the case between Ripple Labs and the SEC as an amicus curiae (Latin for “friend of the court”).
Chamber Of Digital Commerce To The Rescue?
The CDC is a nonprofit group that campaigns for widespread use of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum in the financial sector. It’s not the first time something like this has happened.
In March of 2020, the chamber participated in the Telegram vs. SEC case. Telegram was also sued by the SEC for the same thing Ripple is now being sued for, and they prevailed despite the CDC getting involved.
Telegram lost the case versus the SEC and was forced to pay back investors over $1.2 billion plus a penalty of $18.9 million.
According to renowned attorney Jeremy Hogan, the XRP community could anticipate the same argument the Chamber used during the Telegram affair.
The What Ifs And Buts
Recent sources also indicate that the parties may reach a settlement later this month or year. This is considered as the strongest possible outcome for XRP holders.
However, if Ripple loses the lawsuit, this might spell trouble for XRP holders.
Using the U.S. Securities Act as a precedent, this litigation will define the crypto field over the next few years.
A victory for Ripple might further legitimize cryptocurrency usage.
Nonetheless, if the SEC wins, Ripple may be compelled to do the same as Telegram in 2021.
XRP total market cap at $17.09 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image The Daily Hodl, Chart: TradingView.com
(The analysis represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.)
As a result of last week’s remarkable surge, Bitcoin is now seeing one of its largest drops in recent months.
After starting the week at $18,742, the coin’s price jumped to a staggering $22,537 on September 14, a gain of 15% over its September 7 low. Since the market bottomed in June, this rally has been its strongest.
Bitcoin’s steep 14 percent correction during the crash almost entirely nullified this gain. Bitcoin’s value dropped from $22,536 to $19,735 in the space of just two days.
Bitcoin’s link to the S&P 500 Index is blamed for the recent decline in its value. The Consumer Price Index report had been released by the US government a few days ago.
The data indicated that year-over-year inflation increased from 8.1% to 8.3%. The global financial markets were rocked by this report.
Bitcoin Shaken By CPI Data
After the report was released, the stock and cryptocurrency markets both felt the pain.
The overall financial market followed the S&P 500’s lead and dropped 200 points. After a drop in the index, crypto markets went into a tailspin as well.
Similar to the drop of 2972 points in the index, the price of bitcoin fell. A sell-off in the cryptocurrency market was caused by this crash.
The decline is the result of more than just this report, though. The US Federal Reserve is considering boosting interest rates by 1 percentage point due to higher-than-expected inflation causing concerns for the start of a recession.
The Fed’s contemplation instills panic in the market, causing further declines in the value of both equities and cryptocurrencies.
As of this writing, Bitcoin has surpassed the 78.60 Fib level. This downward trend has placed Bitcoin in a perilous situation.
BTC Bulls Must Reclaim $20K Turf
Losing the $20,000 psychological support can cause the price to collapse to levels prior to the September 9 surge. And access to real-time data makes this feasible.
The current reading of the fear and greed index is 19, indicating extremely fearful market sentiment. Bulls must recover to the 78.60 Fib level if Bitcoin is to survive market worries.
This prior support level can serve as the market’s catalyst for recovery. If the bears prevail over the bulls, the price might fall to roughly $18,000 on September 7.
Depending on current market conditions, this may not be true. As the S&P 500 continues to lose ground, Bitcoin may follow suit. The correlation coefficient of 0.69 indicates that there is still a correlation between the two markets.
The correlation coefficient fluctuates between 0.93 and 0.65 as a result of the historical market activity.
If the crypto industry as a whole is to revive, market conditions must improve and bulls must strive for a sustained recovery.
BTC total market cap at $384 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image Pixabay, Chart: TradingView.com
(The analysis above represents the author's personal views and should not be construed as investment advice.)
Bullish Celsius price prediction is $2.39788 to $4.13498.
Celsius (CEL) price might also reach $5 soon.
Bearish Celsius price prediction for 2022 is $0.45380.
In Celsius (CEL) price prediction 2022, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and other information about Celsius to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Celsius (CEL) Current Market Status
According to CoinGecko, the price of Celsius (CEL) is $1.56 with a 24-hour trading volume of $26,247,515 at the time of writing. However, Celsius has decreased by nearly 11.2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, Celsius (CEL) has a circulating supply of 423,415,980 Celsius. Currently, Celsius (CEL) trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as OKX, DigiFinex, MEXC, Gate.io, Huobi Global.
What is Celsius (CEL)?
CEL is the native cryptocurrency of Celsius. The Celsius Network is a financial technology (fintech) network that provides interest-bearing savings accounts, borrowing, and payments in both digital and fiat currencies. It is based on an economic concept that challenges traditional banking models while putting the Celsius community first. Celsius (CEL) launched in June 2018. CEL enables users to take out loans, make payments, and gain additional loyalty advantages. CEL, on the other hand, is primarily utilized as a reward system for Celsius Network users and as a collateral currency to receive loans.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2022
Celsius (CEL) holds the 66th position on CoinGecko right now. Celsius price prediction 2022 is explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart of Celsius (CEL) laid out the Ascending Channel Pattern. laid out an ascending channel pattern, also known as the rising channel. The upper and lower trend lines that connect the higher highs and higher lows respectively appear to move within a rising slope. This pattern is generally a characteristic of a bullish trend.
Currently, Celsius (CEL) is in the range of $1.47649. If the pattern continues, the price of Celsius might reach the resistance level of $2.43880. If the trend reverses, then the price of Celsius may fall to $1.41395 and 0.83657.
Celsius (CEL) Support and Resistance Levels
The chart below shows the support and resistance levels of Celsius (CEL).
From the above daily time frame, we can clearly interpret the following as the resistance and support levels for Celsius (CEL).
Resistance Level 1
$2.39788
Resistance Level 2
$4.13498
Support Level 1
$1.24787
Support Level 2
$0.84327
Support Level 3
$0.45380
Celsius /USDT Support and Resistance Levels
The charts show that Celsius (CEL) has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, Celsius might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $4.1349.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against crypto, the price of Celsius (CEL) might plummet to almost 0.45380, a bearish signal.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2022 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of Celsius (CEL) is shown in the chart below. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time from the previous trading volume. Currently, the RVOL of Celsius lies below the cutoff line, indicating weak participants in the current trend
The above chart represents the ADX of Celsius (CEL). Currently, the ADX of Celsius lies in the range of 19.74232 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Celsius (CEL). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Celsius lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Celsius (CEL) is at 19.74232 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2022 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of Celsius (CEL). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. The indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. This system attempts to measure the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of Celsius (CEL). Currently, the ADX of Celsius lies in the range of 19.74232 and thus, it indicates a weak trend.
The above chart also represents the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of Celsius (CEL). RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time. The RVI of Celsius lies below 50, indicating low volatility. In fact, the RSI of Celsius (CEL) is at 19.74232 thus confirming a potential buy signal.
Comparison of Celsius with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Celsius (CEL).
From the above chart, we can interpret that the price changes of ETH and CEL are moving in a similar trend. This indicates that when the price of ETH increases or decreases, the price of CEL also increases or decreases respectively.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2023
If the declining price action completely slows down in momentum and the trend reverses, Celsius (CEL)might probably attain $8 by 2023.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2024
With several upgrades in the network, Celsius (CEL) might enter a bullish trajectory. If the coin grabs the attention of major investors, Celsius might rally to hit $11 by 2024.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2025
If Celsius (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 3 years, Celsius would rally to hit $14
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2026
If Celsius (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 4 years, Celsius would rally to hit $17
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2027
If Celsius (CEL) sustains major resistance levels and continues to be recognized as a better investment option among the investors for the next 5 years, Celsius would rally to hit $20
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2028
Celsius (CEL) holds up a strong stance as a better investment option for the next 6 years amid the trends in the highly-volatile crypto market. By driving significant price rallies, Celsius would hit $23 in 2028.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2029
If investors flock in and continue to place their bets on Celsius (CEL), it would witness major spikes. Celsius might hit $26 by 2029.
Celsius (CEL) Price Prediction 2030
With greater advancements in the Celsius ecosystem, the crypto community might continue to invest in Celsius for the next 8 years and drive significant price rallies for the token. Hence, Celsius (CEL) might hit $29 by 2030.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Celsius network, we can say that 2022 is a good year for Celsius. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Celsius (CEL) in 2022 is $4.13498. On the other hand, the bearish price prediction of Celsius (CEL) price prediction for 2022 is $0.45380.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades to the Celsius ecosystem, the performance of Celsius would help to reach above its current all-time high (ATH) of $8.05 very soon. But, it might also reach $5 if the investors believe that Celsius is a good investment in 2022.
FAQ
1. What is Celsius (CEL)?
CEL is the native cryptocurrency of Celsius. The Celsius Network is a financial technology (fintech) network that provides interest-bearing savings accounts, borrowing, and payments in both digital and fiat currencies.
2. Where can you purchase Celsius (CEL)?
Celsius (CEL) has been listed on many crypto exchanges which include OKX, DigiFinex, MEXC, Gate.io, Huobi Global.
3. Will Celsius (CEL) reach a new ATH soon?
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the Celsius Platform, Celsius has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
4. What is the current all-time high (ATH) of Celsius (CEL)?
On June 04, 2021 Celsius (CEL) reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $8.05.
5. Is Celsius (CEL) a good investment in 2022?
Celsius (CEL) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of Celsiusin the past few months, Celsius is considered a good investment in 2022.
6. Can Celsius (CEL) reach $5?
Celsius (CEL) is one of the active cryptos that continues to maintain its bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then Celsius (CEL) will hit $5soon.
7. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2023?
Celsius (CEL) price is expected to reach $8 by 2023.
8. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2024?
Celsius (CEL)price is expected to reach $11 by 2024.
9. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2025?
Celsius (CEL) price is expected to reach $14 by 2025.
10. What will be Celsius (CEL) price by 2026?
Celsius (CEL) price is expected to reach $17 by 2026.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart is solely the author’s. It does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
The coin reached a top of $8.034 and a low of $7.4948 during the day.
Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, currently trading in the $19,000 range within 24 hours.
Prices in the cryptocurrency market have been swinging and experiencing ups and downs daily. Since the battle against inflation began, global finance has likewise collapsed. Asset values are now bouncing about without warning, and the continuing crypto winter has affected the volatility.
The recent event that was intended to boost market recovery has concluded. Ethereum is now using the anticipated proof-of-stake mechanism. However, following the successful launch, crypto asset prices fell, and losses continued for the next 24 hours.
Almost all assets are currently trading in the red in terms of price movement. Bitcoin, the leading cryptocurrency, currently trading in the $19,000 range within 24 hours. Ethereum, which has received a lot of attention recently, is also down by 2.08% in 24 hours and 16.76% in 7 days.
But all hope is not lost. Some cryptocurrencies are performing admirably, and Chainlink (LINK) is the evident leader in this category.
In the downtrend: Chainlink trading high at 4.91%
Chainlink is one of the gaining cryptocurrencies and at the time of writing it is trading at $7.891 and representing a gain of 4.91% in 24 hours. The price movement was quite positive. LINK saw multiple declines over the 24-hour trading period, but no red lines. The coin reached a top of $8.034 and a low of $7.4948 during the day. The next session’s low was $7.60 before regaining momentum.
If the price rises further, LINK could reach new highs before the market shuts. The rise is a pleasant development for the cryptocurrency, which has gained 2.23% in the last seven days.
ApeCoin (APE), the Bored Ape Yacht Club token, has been rallying over the past week with gains registering at a peak of 4.3% and trading at the $5.12 level.
APE shows energy, rallies 4.3% in the past seven days
Coin impacted by general crypto slump
US inflation also weighing down on crypto price
APE is a busy bee and apparently, the recent uptick enjoyed by APE is said to have been ushered by current projects or developments in the network.
The Ape Foundation has recently rolled out a couple of recommendations in line with the Decentralized Autonomous Structure (DAO) election procedure. In the event that these proposals are approved, there would be a rolling election instead with an election of council members every three months.
ApeCoin Recent Developments Contributed To Its Surge
With the rest of the other altcoins having a hard time breaking through, quite the opposite is happening for ApeCoin. APE price has surged and looking bullish.
However, the plunge in the value of crypto is dubbed to be of the reasons why APE isn’t gaining traction.
ApeCoin has recently posted on Twitter stating that this provides an increasingly stable ecosystem to haul in new members and so far, ensures the consistency of the DAO to manage and transfer knowledge and expertise to the community.
Community members have been recommending broader representation from individuals who do not have existing affiliations with crypto-backed organizations to avoid any conflict of interests.
Currently, the Ape Foundation is composed of Amy Wu (FTX Ventures), Yat Siu (Animoca Brands), Alexis Ohanian (Reddit), Maaria Bajwa (Sound Ventures), and Dean Steinback (Horizon Labs).
Crypto Market Experiencing Downtrend
According to CoinMarketCap, ApeCoin’s price had nosedived by 4.05% or trading at $4.73 as of this writing.
The crypto market has been experiencing a downtrend recently with the total market cap sliding to below $1 trillion as observed in the past 24 hours.
Evidently, the king of crypto, Bitcoin, failed to climb or show any improvement as it trades at roughly $20,000 yesterday.
U.S. inflation seems to be severely impacting crypto prices. So, it is indeed the crypto market’s overall dilemma that prevents ApeCoin from moving further up north.
Another factor that is preventing the gains of ApeCoin is the current dollar strength. The U.S. dollar is on an upward trend since Thursday as it shoots through previous highs in line with the U.S. Federal Reserve trying to tame inflation.
Their efforts are seen to work with the U.S. dollar remaining stable at 109.84. More so, the risk-off market sentiment has also helped the U.S. dollar, increasing the demand for fiat currencies such as the U.S. dollar.
Judging by the technical side, APE seems to have gained support at the $4.95 zone and a breach below this mark could allow the coin to capsize further until it touches the support zone of $4.35.
On the other hand, the daily timeframe revealing an upward trendline is beneficial to altcoins.
On the flip side, a breach at the $4.35 level could trigger a downtrend for the APE/USD pair to funnel down to as low as $3.12.
APE total market cap at $1.46 billion on the daily chart | Source: TradingView.com
Featured image from The VR Soldier, chart from TradingView.com
The League will build on vacant lands in the Vegas City district.
StadioPlus, for its part, will serve as a guide for the collaboration.
It has been reported that the Primera Division, or La Liga, of Spanish soccer, has teamed up with the digital art platform StadioPlus to enter the Decentraland Metaverse. As part of the collaboration, the League will build on vacant lands in the Vegas City district, a digital party town part of the virtual reality platform.
Recent reports have suggested that the move is an attempt to attract members of Generation Z, who are quite active in the Metaverse. Those born between 1997 and 2012 may gain a greater appreciation for Spanish soccer after seeing the league’s progress in Vegas City, a district of Decentraland.
Unique Experience for Fans
Stephen Ibbotson, the La Liga’s Head of Franchises and Licensing, discussed the matter. He said that in order to provide the finest possible experience for spectators, both on and off the field, the organization has looked for methods to innovate and outdo rival tournaments.
Stephen further added:
“This licensing agreement will allow us to reach a new and significant audience, like that of Decentraland.”
StadioPlus, for its part, will serve as a guide for the collaboration. It also obtains the Metaverse commercial use license for La Liga’s intellectual and industrial property.
It’s worth noting that FC Barcelona and Real Madrid. The two most successful soccer clubs in Spain, have both jumped on board. A combined trademark application for “Metaverse” was submitted a month ago by the two bitter competitors. This allows them to provide items like virtual reality games and cryptocurrency management tools to their devoted following.
