News
3 men injured in shooting near church on Grand Boulevard – NBC Chicago
Three men were injured in a shooting near a church in the city’s Grand Boulevard community neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Police say three men were near the street in the 4700 block of South Prairie Avenue around noon when they were approached by a black Cadillac Escalade. A gunman inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting the three men.
- A 26-year-old man was kicked in the foot
- A 29-year-old man was shot in the ankle
- A 35-year-old man was kicked in both legs
All three men were taken to University of Chicago Hospital where they were all reportedly in good condition initially.
The shooting happened just outside the Christian Tabernacle Church, located at 4712 South Prairie Avenue. Police have not confirmed whether there was an event at the church prior to the shooting.
The shooting is being investigated by Area One detectives and there is currently no one in custody.
This is a developing story. NBC 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
NBC Chicago
News
latest news Firefighter hospitalized, cats die in Culver City mall blaze
Several cats were killed in a large fire that broke out early Saturday morning at a Culver City shopping center with a pet boarding facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A firefighter who “became ill during the intense firefight” was taken to hospital “in fair condition for observation,” the fire department said in a statement. No civilian injuries were reported.
The incident at 9000 W. Venice Blvd. was reported around 5:45 a.m., and firefighters took 73 minutes to contain and extinguish the blaze. A business named Cat Place LA is located in the mall.
The “large emergency structure fire” directly involved three businesses at the one-story strip mall, the statement said.
“Heavy smoke affected at least half a dozen adjacent businesses, including a feline overnight boarding house where several cats were rescued, but others sadly perished,” the statement read. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Seventeen cats were killed in the fire and two were rescued and received medical attention, according to ABC7.
“Cat Place LA is a cage-free luxury hotel exclusively for cats,” the company’s website states. “Your beloved cat deserves the best treatment while you’re out of town.”
News
Dolphins, needing a lineman against Ravens, elevate Larnel Coleman from practice squad
Ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins made their Saturday roster move to fill the void left by right tackle Austin Jackson’s placement on injured reserve.
Tackle Larnel Coleman was elevated from the Dolphins’ practice squad to the game-day roster, the team announced.
Along with Coleman, the Dolphins elevated receiver River Cracraft and announced tight end Hunter Long did not travel with the team to Baltimore and has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s matchup.
Coleman, the 2021 seventh-round pick, had his chance this training camp to earn a spot on the 53-man active roster. After an uneven camp and preseason, Miami opted to keep Greg Little as its backup swing tackle.
Little, who entered last Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots in relief of Jackson following his second-quarter right ankle injury, will likely be counted on to start in Baltimore.
The Dolphins had to make a move to add at least one offensive lineman because, entering Saturday, they were below the game-day minimum requirement of eight active linemen. With Jackson’s placement on IR, which will cause him to miss at least the next four games, the team was down to seven.
Miami elevating just one lineman may bode well for veteran left tackle Terron Armstead, who enters Sunday questionable to play with a toe injury.
Should another injury occur to an offensive tackle against the Ravens, the Dolphins may insert Colemen, but their next contingency plan is more likely to involve a shift out to tackle for either left guard Liam Eichenberg or right guard Robert Hunt with Robert Jones coming in at guard.
Last Saturday, the Dolphins used their practice-squad elevations on Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley. NFL teams can elevate up to two practice-squad players to the active roster per game. In 2022, players can get the call up three times over the course of the season, up from two last year.
Along with Armstead, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (back), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) and running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) are questionable for Sunday. Tight end Cethan Carter (concussion) is out.
News
Biden warns Putin against using nuclear and chemical weapons – ‘It will have consequences’
During an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” broadcast on Sunday, President Joe Biden was asked by network correspondent Scott Pelley about the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin using chemical or nuclear weapons as the his country’s army is fighting to keep its territory. in its ground invasion of Ukraine.
“Ne, ne, ne, ne,” Biden said. “You will change the face of warfare like never before since World War II.”
Biden did not reveal what the U.S. response would be. However, he said it would be “consequential”.
“Do you think I would tell you if I knew exactly what it would be?” he has answered. “Of course, I’m not going to tell you. It will be substantial. They will become more of an outcast in the world than they ever were. And depending on the extent of what they do, that will determine what response would occur.
Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor
Breitbart News
News
Mets need their superstars to carry them to NL East title
For the Mets to lock up the National League East, they’ll need the players that got them this far to carry them home.
It’s an obvious sentiment, but it’s also most of what drives professional sports. The best teams are often the ones that have the best players, who in turn perform like they are indeed the best players. In the Mets’ clubhouse, that means five or six guys, two of which will have to come off the injured list before delivering the team to glory.
Max Scherzer, the first of the injured stars, is apparently ready to go for Monday. His manager identified that date early in the week, stuck to it after Scherzer’s rehab start on Wednesday, and on Friday said that Scherzer’s demeanor in the clubhouse has made it clear that he’ll be ready.
“I can tell by his face as soon as he comes through the door,” Buck Showalter said. “He’s getting ready for Monday. So far, so good.”
Getting Scherzer back is a huge first step in outracing the Braves to the top of the NL East mountain. Slotting him into the rotation on Monday also means the Mets should get at least three more regular season starts out of the three-time Cy Young winner, including one that could potentially happen in Atlanta during the last road series of the year.
Starling Marte’s injury is a little harder to figure. Showalter has been big on reminding reporters that Marte does in fact have a broken finger, something that makes both swinging a bat and throwing a baseball quite difficult. While his name doesn’t carry as much cache as some of his more high-profile teammates, Marte has been just as integral to the team’s success. His batting average (.292) is second among Mets’ qualified hitters behind Jeff McNeil while his 18 stolen bases lead the team.
His presence in the two-hole of the lineup has also helped leadoff man Brandon Nimmo see more pitches to hit, and Marte hitting ahead of Francisco Lindor has led to many of the shortstop’s 94 RBI. Marte is eligible to come off the 10-day IL as of Saturday, but with very little updates on that front, it looks like his triumphant return will have to wait.
As such, the other big boppers in the lineup will have to rise up. Lindor is heating up at the right time. In his last 17 games, dating back to the first game of the Mets’ home series against the juggernaut Dodgers, Lindor is slashing .288/.356/.485. All of those numbers are improvements over his season-long marks, and one more double in September will match the most he’s had in any month of the season.
The only concern with Lindor right now might be that he naturally cools off in the final two weeks. If that does happen, he’ll experience the inverse of Pete Alonso’s month at the plate. Alonso went 1-for-11 in that Dodgers series with four strikeouts. After hitting a homer in the subsequent series opener against Washington, he then went hitless for the next three games. But since then, the Polar Bear’s claws have come back out.
For the last ten games, Alonso has replaced his bat with a sledgehammer. That span includes 13 hits, three homers and seven RBI. Alonso has a casual .333/.386/.590 slash line in this gilded run, good for a .976 OPS. While it’s a very small sample, so is the rest of the season. Even if he comes down a bit, keeping Alonso near this level he’s currently at bodes well for the Mets’ chances of hanging their first NL East banner since 2015.
Lindor and Alonso have been a constant headache for opponents all season, while Scherzer and Marte’s fantastic seasons have been interrupted by injury. Somewhere in the middle of that is Jacob deGrom, who got off to a delayed start, but thankfully hasn’t been interrupted at all in his path toward reclaiming the Best Pitcher in the World throne.
One of many unfortunate truths about deGrom’s career is that he hasn’t pitched in a ton of big games since 2015 and 2016, which were his second and third years in the league. In his first eight years with the Mets, deGrom played for five teams that finished with a losing record. That is no longer the case, and he will soon get a chance to break out his dusty postseason cape from the back of the closet.
Before that, though, he has to show that he can also be a superhero in his final starts of the regular season. As the season’s hourglass ticks away and the margin for error becomes even smaller, deGrom’s role takes on a much more important status. With free agency on the horizon at the end of the year too, and deGrom’s stated intention of opting out of his contract to explore that free agency, a lot of money is also on the line between now and November.
Marte is the only question mark here as far as playing time. Scherzer, Lindor, Alonso and deGrom will all factor extremely heavily in this rabid quest to finish ahead of Atlanta. If any of them go ghost, the ensuing quest for a World Series championship will start in the wild card round, making things much harder for both the superstars and their role-playing teammates.
News
From LA to Rome, ancient sculptures are a hero’s welcome
Three statues have been returned to Italy after the J. Paul Getty Museum discovered they had been looted. They will be exhibited temporarily in Rome before traveling to Taranto, Italy, their permanent residence.
nytimes Eur
News
Hurricane warning issued for Puerto Rico ahead of Tropical Storm Fiona
PORTO RICO. (CNN) – Tropical Storm Fiona was poised to lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as it approached Saturday and could hit the latter like a hurricane on Sunday, posing a significant threat of flooding and mudslides for the most big island, according to forecasters.
A hurricane warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, reflecting forecasters’ belief that it will strengthen into a hurricane – with sustained winds of at least 74 mph – by the time it nears or over the island Sunday evening.
Hurricane watches, meanwhile, are in effect for the US Virgin Islands as well as parts of the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said.
Fiona, after bombarding Guadeloupe and other northeastern Caribbean islands with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday and early Saturday, was centered in the Caribbean about 130 miles southeast of Sainte-Croix des Iles US Virgins at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, the NHC said.
It had maximum sustained winds of 60mph – below the 74mph threshold for a Category 1 hurricane, although strengthening is expected as the weekend progresses.
Extreme outer bands were already hitting parts of Puerto Rico early Saturday afternoon, bringing showers and storms. More than 89,000 homes and businesses were without power on the island as of 1 p.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.us.
“Fiona’s center is expected to move near or south of the Virgin Islands (Saturday) evening, approach Puerto Rico (Saturday evening) and move near or over Puerto Rico Sunday evening” before moving near the Dominican Republic on Monday, the hurricane said the center.
The storm “will likely be near or at hurricane strength as it moves near Puerto Rico,” the hurricane center said.
One of Fiona’s biggest threats is the rain it is expected to bring to Puerto Rico: typically 12 to 16 inches, with 20 inches in isolated areas there, forecasters say.
“These rains are likely to produce flash and urban flooding, as well as landslides in areas of higher ground, particularly southern and eastern Puerto Rico and eastern Dominican Republic,” said the hurricane center.
Tropical storm conditions – including winds of at least 39 mph – were expected to reach the US and British Virgin Islands from Saturday afternoon and spread to Puerto Rico on Saturday evening.
Hurricane conditions were expected in Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday night – and are possible in the U.S. Virgin Islands Saturday night, the hurricane center said.
The storm could also reach hurricane strength when it passes over or near the Dominican Republic on Monday, forecasters said.
Fiona became a tropical storm over the Atlantic on Wednesday before entering the eastern Caribbean on Friday.
Expectations of heavy rain
Here’s the amount of rain expected in select locations over the next few days, according to the hurricane center:
• The Leeward Islands, including Guadeloupe, and the North Windward Islands: 2 to 4 inches more than they have already received.
• British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico: 4-6 inches, with isolated areas of 10 inches possible.
• Porto Rico: 12-16 inches, with isolated areas of 20 inches possible.
• Dominican Republic: 4-8 inches, with isolated areas of 12 inches possible. especially on the far eastern coast.
• Haiti: 1-3 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 4 inches.
• Turks and Caicos Islands: 4-10 inches.
Storm surges — ocean water pushed onto land — of 1 to 3 feet are also possible on the south coast of Puerto Rico. Surges of 1 to 2 feet are possible for the US Virgin Islands, the hurricane center said.
This is the first time in more than three years that Puerto Rico has received a hurricane watch or warning. The last time was in August 2019 when Hurricane Dorian passed through the island as a Category 1 storm.
A few tropical storms have passed through the island since then, but Dorian was the last hurricane-force storm to pass within 50 miles, CNN meteorologists said.
Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico nearly five years ago – making landfall as a Category 4 storm on September 20, 2017 – killing several thousand people and knocking out an outdated power grid, leaving more than a million people without electricity or running water for months.
The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Company. Discovery. All rights reserved.
Grub5
