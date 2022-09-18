News
ASK IRA: Could Russell Westbrook show up on Heat radar?
Q: Ira, I’m not saying in a trade, but if Russell Westbrook gets a buyout after the Lakers signed Dennis Schroder, will we hear more rumors about the Heat signing him? – Steven.
A: I feel as if this will take us down the same rabbithole that I mentioned in yesterday’s entry, about answering questions as they are presented. While I know there already had been such Westbrook speculation previously, in regards to how the Heat have resurrected careers, I feel as though the Heat in some ways already have their Westbrook under contact in Victor Oladipo. I’m not sure you can have more than one guard at a time who is trying to prove others wrong through a resurrection. Plus, when you consider the boxes the Heat are attempting to get checked off in their backcourt, I’m not sure that Westbrook’s lack of 3-point accuracy checks arguably the most significant. As it is, the Heat do not have the space under the tax to add another player. So can you truly cast Westbrook, at this stage, as a enough of a difference maker to justify paying the tax? Plus, Westbrook seemingly has made it known he is not prepared to take a buyout. Now, perhaps if he is traded elsewhere first by the Lakers to a non-contender, that might change. For now, though. I think the Heat are willing to ride with backcourt options such as Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent.
Q: I think Russell Wesbrook is still a lot better than he looked in L.A.. He just doesn’t fit there and like everybody else, has to change his style to fit LeBron James. I also don’t think Kyle Lowry is as good as he gets credit for. – Antonio.
A: I think we should be careful about selling Kyle Lowry short. He very much was the team’s engine during some of the Heat’s best stretches last season. The playoff injury then changed everything. In many ways, this will be the telling season on his three-year contract, letting the Heat know if the great point guard search has to resume next summer.
Q: Ira, the Heat should play Udonis Haslem in the preseason to see what he has left. – Arturo.
A: Considering Udonis Haslem appeared in only one game the previous three preseasons, I don’t see any significant uptick in playing time in the exhibitions. Put it this way, over the past three preseasons, among those who have seen more action for the Heat than Udonis have been Kyle Alexander, Daryl Macon, Davon Reed, B.J. Johnson, Dru Smith and D.J. Stewart. The Heat know what Udonis is, and at this point it is a coach in uniform.
Murphy, Henry: Patriotism over polarization
Patriotism is defined as “love for or devotion to one’s country,” a value that, historically, Americans have shared very broadly. Yet one would not be criticized for questioning whether this trait is waning in the face of deep polarization, mounting national pessimism and politicization of the topic itself. In just the last few weeks, polls reminded us that rapidly growing majorities of Republicans and Democrats say their political counterparts are close-minded, dishonest, immoral, and unintelligent, and two-thirds of Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike fear American democracy itself is in danger of collapse.
Despite our national melancholy, however, American patriotism appears to remain alive and widespread; 72% of Americans are proud to be so, and 73% would, despite its faults, rather live in the U.S. than another country, according to the results of a poll we conducted with YouGov earlier this summer. At the same time, other polls, such as Gallup’s June American pride survey, suggest patriotism may simultaneously be on a decline.
Tapping into and restoring our shared sense of patriotism might be the critical element we need to overcome hyperpolarization, but if we hope to do this, we must better understand what drives our underlying love of country in the first place. We also should recognize how partisans think differently on these topics to prevent extremist voices from exploiting these divisions for their benefit.
In testing some hypotheses about what might drive our shared patriotism, our initial findings suggest three simple yet fundamental points:
We take pride in our shared story.
Contrary to the divisive debates over the nation’s past, Americans, regardless of partisan affiliation, express pride toward many of the defining aspects of U.S. history, ranging from scientific and technological innovations to winning World War II, from the resolution of the Civil War and outlawing slavery to the adoption of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and to guaranteeing women’s suffrage in the 19th Amendment (the greatest source of pride among the list provided in our poll). More in Common has found this as well, with Americans expressing high levels of familiarity and warmness toward historical figures ranging from Benjamin Franklin and George Washington to Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.
We stress the importance of our ideals.
Americans are unequivocally united in their belief in America and what America should be. Regardless of party, Americans declare that each of our fundamental ideals is especially important to them, including America’s striving to be a land of opportunity and liberty, a melting pot and a country of equal justice for all.
We are not blindly allegiant.
Some have feared the possibility of a growing pernicious form of nationalism taking root in America. Yet sentiments associated with blind patriotism are low in the aggregate, whereas huge majorities support the concept that criticizing and working to improve the country is in and of itself patriotic. For example, 85% of Republicans, 86% of independents, and 88% of Democrats think you should notice and work to correct America’s problems if you love the country.
With Americans having a common sense of history, a shared sense of ideals and the need to achieve them, and a belief that criticism of our nation’s problems is the task of a true patriot, it would appear the country has a foundation for building a shared patriotism.
Of course, we are a long way from realizing that goal.
Our research and that of many others have found that despite our shared values, we suffer from a profound mistrust of “the other.” For example, despite majorities professing a belief that those who express their love of country differently (even through criticism) are valued community members whose freedom of speech and right to protest injustice should be protected, only 43% of Americans agree that people who protest U.S. policy are generally good, upstanding people and valued members of society. This severe mistrust of the motives of others — so long as their criticism is different than what we would likely give — is further compounded by a substantial perception gap where people ascribe different beliefs to others than they genuinely hold.
But what if the root of these divides lies with the American story itself — our perpetual struggle to achieve our founding ideals?
What if, instead, we recognized that we all agree on the same ideals, but we just differ on how close (or not) we are to achieving our full realization?
For example, 83% of Republicans believe we are more than halfway to becoming the ideal land of opportunity, “where if you work hard and play by the rules, you can achieve success and a happy life for yourself,” while only 57% of independents and 51% of Democrats do so. Similarly, 73% of Republicans believe we are more than halfway to achieving the “equality and justice for all” ideal for the country, “where all groups in society are respected and treated fairly,” compared to 51% of independents and 43% of Democrats.
These divides are not just deserving of recognition but are worth elevating and reconciling.
For, as 85% of Americans indicate in their appreciation of criticizing our country’s flaws and problem-solving, true patriotism is not just a feeling or a sense of nationhood but a constant action thereof. One reflection of this duty is countering misperceptions, both our own and those we interact with.
But more importantly, it is building trust by building bridges, and our data suggests the emerging bridge-building movement has an enormous opportunity to bring people together by focusing on the foundational task of closing the gap between the America of today and the America we dream of.
We believe a shared patriotism will provide this bond: a patriotism that is not an act of worship but one of love for our fellow citizens and faith in the common ideals that have brought us this far, and one that compels us to account for our national flaws, collaboratively respond to the critical disputes of today, and continue working toward a more perfect Union tomorrow.
Michael V. Murphy is the director of FixUS, the democracy reform advocacy arm of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscal policy think tank of which he is also chief of staff. Andrew Henry is a program associate for FixUs and CRFB. They wrote this for,The Fulcrum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news platform covering efforts to fix our governing systems.
Skywatch: Summer’s unwinding, and so is the great celestial dragon
I have such mixed feelings about this time of the year. I really love summer, but every year it seems to go faster and faster. The star-watching nut in me loves this time of the year because I can get to my telescope earlier in the evening. Watching the stars on these relatively warm September evenings is such a relaxing and great way to unwind after a long day. Summer is also unwinding toward fall. This Thursday is the first day of autumn, astronomically known as the autumnal equinox.
The constellation Draco the Dragon is completely unwound in the northern sky and has been for some time. It looks more like a snake than a dragon, as if we really know what dragons look like. Why it resembles a snake can be explained in the sad Greek and Roman mythology story about Draco. I’ll have more on that in just a bit.
Locating Draco the Dragon is not an easy task if you’re new to constellation hunting. To quote the Beatles classic, it’s a long and winding road. In a way, Draco looks like a backward “S.” To begin your heavenly hunt, you may want to pull up the September star map from my website lynchandthestars.com.
When it’s dark enough, around 9 p.m., face north and look for the highest star you can, nearly overhead. That’s Vega, the brightest star in another constellation Lyra the Harp. Look about 10 degrees or about one fist width held at arm’s length below Vega for a small but distinct lopsided trapezoid of stars. They outline Draco’s head. From there, look about 15 degrees to the lower right for two more moderately faint stars right next to each other. That’s the neck of the stretched-out dragon. From the neck, the body of Draco kinks off to the left in a nearly straight line of brighter stars about 20 degrees long. From there, the tail of the dragon kinks downward in a nearly vertical line. The tail ends between the pots of the Big and Little Dippers.
The most significant star in Draco is Thuban, found toward the end of the Dragon’s tail. Thuban used to be the North Star in our sky back around the year 3000 B.C.E. Presently the North Star is Polaris, at the end of the handle of the Little Dipper. The North Star shines directly above the Earth’s North Pole. If you stand on the North Pole, the North Star will be directly over your head. The Earth’s axis has a super slow wobble that takes 26,000 years to complete one cycle. Back around 3000 B.C.E., Earth’s axis was pointing at Thuban. Now it’s directed toward Polaris. Wait until 21,000 A.D. and Thuban will once again be the North Star.
So how did Draco the Dragon wind up unwound in the celestial dome? The story goes like this. Hera, the queen of the gods of Mount Olympus, was given a beautiful set of solid gold apples as a wedding present from her new but far from faithful husband, Zeus, the king of the gods. She hoarded her precious apples in her private garden at the castle and had her pet dragon Draco guard the apples. Those apples were precious to her, not so much for their sentimental value as their resale value. Hera was aware of Zeus’s carousing and realized the royal marriage would eventually fall apart. She could make a lot of money off them! Hera was no paragon of virtue either. Draco had been Hera’s pet since she was a little goddess girl and he was extremely loyal to the diva. He guarded those apples 24/7 and fended off many dastardly thieves.
One lonely moonless night, while Draco was snoozing at his post, Hercules, the legendary Greek hero, smashed the palace gate and leaped toward the golden fruit. Draco rousted himself, and immediately, a titanic battle broke out. The fight went on for hours. Draco just about had Hercules trapped in his coiled tail when, with all his might, Hercules managed to pull a dagger out of his shoe and pierced it right through the beast’s heart. Hercules was then off into the night with his plundering of golden apples.
Hera discovered Draco’s body and the absent apples. She was greatly upset about losing the golden apples, but was more upset about losing a pet she’d known all her life. Hera decided to reward Draco for his loyalty by magically placing his body in the stars as an eternal honor to him. The trouble is that when she picked up his bloody, mangled body and hurled it into the heavens, it quickly and unceremoniously unraveled.
Another legend I love about Draco is one that evolved from the early Christian church. They saw the constellation as the snake that tempted Adam and Eve to eat the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. To them, Draco represented original sin.
Draco is not one of the easiest constellations to find, but looking for it and finding it will really sharpen your stargazing skills. Don’t wait too long to find it because as autumn continues, Draco will start the evenings lower and lower in the northern sky until it’s lost in the smudge near the horizon. So capture the great unwound dragon while you can!
Celestial Happening this week: The very bright planet Jupiter is on the rise in the eastern evening sky, rising at sunset. You can’t miss it. Jupiter’s by far the bright starlight object in the evening sky. Jupiter is nearing its closest point to the Earth since 1951! Even with a good pair of binocular you may see up to four of Jupiter’s largest moons that appear as little “stars” either side of Jupiter. You may even see some of Jupiter’s cloud bands. I’ll have much more about Jupiter in the coming weeks in Skywatch.
UPCOMING STARWATCH PROGRAMS
- Monday, Sept. 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m. in Hastings. For more location and other information. call 651-480-7670 or visit hastingscommunityed.com.
- Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Clear Springs Elementary School in Minnetonka. For information and reservations, call 952-401-5000 or visit www.minnetonkaschools.org/district/mcec.
- Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m., in Plymouth at Northwest Greenway Park. For more information, call 763-509-5000 or visit www.plymouthmn.gov/departments/parks-recreation.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
In theater designer Jack Barkla’s gallery show, a lifetime of painted styles and stories
“Despite the volume of his work,” read a 1981 magazine profile of legendary Twin Cities theater designer Jack Barkla, who for decades has moonlighted as a prolific, if so-far somewhat private, painter, “the existence of a Barkla style seems to be debatable.”
If there were ever a time and place to settle the debate, it would be from Sept. 17 until Oct. 28, 2022, at Hennes Art Company near the old Hamm’s brewery. Art consultant Greg Hennes has curated a retrospective show and sale of nearly 150 of Barkla’s works, ranging from paintings to theater sketches to set dioramas. Until recently, all of this art — plus much, much more — was crammed into Barkla’s Minneapolis house.
“I hope I remembered to lock the door,” Barkla, now 82, mused on a recent morning. He wore cuffed jeans and slightly scuffed yellow Converse sneakers, and a large silver and auburn ring. “I don’t get up early anymore; I don’t have to.”
Barkla’s story has been told in several articles and books throughout half a century at the top of the Twin Cities set design world. After studying in Minnesota and Germany, he created sets for the Guthrie Theater, Children’s Theatre Company, the bygone Dayton’s eighth-floor holiday and flower shows in downtown Minneapolis, a Super Bowl halftime show, and plenty of other theater, dance and opera companies. Barkla’s work on a Children’s Theatre production of the Dr. Seuss story “The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins” famously made the children’s book author cry.
A 1977 article in what’s now Minneapolis-St. Paul magazine praised him as “one of the finest stage designers to be found anywhere” and estimated that, in December of that year alone, half a million people would see Barkla’s work around the Twin Cities. Dec. 7, 1989, was declared Jack Barkla Day in Minnesota. And on the rare occasions when he wasn’t working backstage, he was at home, painting.
One painting in the exhibition, Barkla made around the time of his senior prom, in the late 1950s. Barkla painted another, of a golden-haloed male figure who bears a passing resemblance to Rocky Balboa, just last month. Some of the more abstract paintings are clearly influenced by Cubism, and others fall more squarely into the Surrealist camp. Meanwhile, a brooding, detailed study of a bridge from a 1969 Children’s Theatre production of “The Legend Sleepy Hollow” hangs in a golden frame. On a shelf sits a diorama of working scale models from a “Fiddler on the Roof” set, and on another wall, there’s a yellow lithograph sketch of his 1966 stage design for “Carmina Burana.”
So — what is Barkla’s overarching style?
“There is no style,” Barkla said. “Because I just find things too interesting.”
Ultimately, a look at 63 years of work suggests that, maybe, a search for an all-encompassing Barkla Style is barking up the wrong tree. Barkla compared his genre-hopping to a particular poet, whose name he couldn’t recall, who writes in different languages to express certain ideas: The style, in Barkla’s case, is less of a statement in itself but a messenger to convey the themes he is thinking through.
“There are some things that you cannot say with words,” Barkla said. “Painting is kind of a marvelous thing. You end up doing and saying things that can’t be said in any other way.”
When he was in elementary school, Barkla said, he was drawn to puppeteering and would put on shows for his classmates from behind a cardboard box. Perhaps his ultimate career in theater design feels like a similar impulse of invisibility, modesty, suspension of disbelief. When he would envision sets and paint massive backdrops, he said, he didn’t want to see himself on the stage; he wanted to see the play on the stage.
“There used to be a saying, that it’s better to go away whistling the play and not the scenery,” he said. “There was a feeling then that you were there serving a purpose. You weren’t there because your ego needed to be there.”
Maybe there is a unifying thread in his work, though, with confident colors and geometric shapes. Barkla points to one painting in particular. In front of a field of colorful geometric shapes sit an L and E; the middle two letters of the word “LIFE” are covered by a gray triangle. The painting is simultaneously a little obscure and a little on-the-nose, which seems to be Barkla’s sweet spot. (In response to a question about the meaning of another work, Barkla said, “That’s for me to know and for you to figure out.”)
“As I was working on the painting, I started realizing that my life has been like that,” he said. A job at the Guthrie, then Children’s Theatre, then the Science Museum. “Some companies and some projects will exist, and then they’ll stop and move on to something else. Just like geometric shapes do.”
All the works in the show are for sale, ranging from a few hundred dollars to more than $1,000. Some have already been purchased by collectors, Hennes said. But Barkla has spent a lifetime producing creative works for other people’s stories; now, he paints for himself.
“By and large, I have to say,” Barkla said, “I don’t care who likes it. I enjoy doing it.”
Jack Barkla Gallery Show and Art Sale
What: An exhibition of paintings, sketches and dioramas by Jack Barkla
Description: Legendary theater designer Jack Barkla, who created sets for the Guthrie Theater, Children’s Theatre, Dayton’s 8th-floor holiday shows, and more, presents a retrospective of work from 1958 to 2022.
When: Opening reception 3–7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17; gallery hours 8 a.m.– 4 p.m. Monday–Friday through Oct. 28
Where: Hennes Art Company, 717 Minnehaha Ave E, St. Paul
Tickets: Not required; more details at hennesart.com
Hector Garcia: Moving away from the edge of the precipice and looking toward the stars
“That is the key to history. Terrific energy is expended — civilizations are built up — excellent institutions devised; but, each time something goes wrong. Some fatal flaw always brings the selfish and cruel people to the top and it all slides back into misery and ruin…”
— C. S. Lewis, British scholar
“We cannot solve problems by using the same kind of thinking we used when we created them…”
–Albert Einstein, German-American physicist
“Open your eyes, mind and heart to the astonishing miracles of life, to the beauty surrounding you, to the uniqueness of your being, to the wonders you can achieve.”
— Dr. Robert Muller, French lawyer & United Nations Assistant Secretary-General
A large number of people in the United States and other nations have been experiencing what I perceive as a sense of cognitive vertigo. The complex and massive changes taking place over the last three decades, because of globalization, have made the world appear to be changing pointlessly and “whirl dizzily” in a “disordered vertiginous movement,” blurring the thinking and withering the hearts of millions.*
Some of the most affected by this phenomenon are becoming easy prey for demagogues who promise solutions that have never endured. But, they do gain these individuals and their associates great power and wealth while bringing all of us, in effect, closer to what is most feared. Vertigo at the edge of a cliff can make people fall over it. What are these leaders proposing to alleviate the spreading confusion and fear?
Today’s sinister wizards of Oz are recommending or imposing autocracies and dictatorships, scapegoating the most visible “other” as cause of the crises we are experiencing, and violence or war. They demand from their followers unthinking obedience and abandoning human dignity, agency and rights. History clearly and repeatedly shows that none of these “solutions” are new and, when enacted, they eventually collapse in scorched-earth aggression and brutality, sometimes destroying large portions of humanity along with the hope and faith of the survivors.
The exceptional successes in history have come from constructive debate, cooperation, peace, a varying degree of democracy and freedom of religion and speech within the rule of law. These exceptions have never been perfect and have been sustained by incremental research, reflection, courage and a persistent struggle to grasp a deeper level of truth.** Expecting perfection from any human product is a fantasy.
For instance, American self-government was founded on pragmatic idealism and demonstrated for more than two centuries that gradual, constantly corrected, thoughtful improvement is viable through the pursuit of ideals held in common — and balanced by negotiated teamwork carried out on the three-legged stool of spirituality, economics and politics. Some misguided academics and politicians have sawed off much of the first leg and frozen the third.
Let us choose to look at the global situation from a positive, relatable and individual perspective:
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the most valuable company in Asia. TSMC’s Chair Liu stated to Fareed Zakaria in a GPS interview on Aug. 7:
LIU: Looking from outside it appears to be a miracle … compared with other nations, particularly in Asia, I think one of the key components in Taiwan is a peaceful society. It maintains peace since 1949 until today …
ZAKARIA: …You said about the Ukraine war, it’s lose, lose, lose. Your hope is for win, win, win.
LIU: At least not lose, yes. If you have a war, then it will be that. If it’s peaceful among the competition strategies on all three sides and I think that is — nobody in the business world wants to see a war happen and why do we — why do we jump again into another trap?…
By shifting our mind’s eye, as Einstein did to generate great thoughts, we would be able to see the opportunities that globalization has already brought us. There is an unprecedented potential today for humanity to mature and make real what has not been sustainable in the past. Instead of knowing more about less and less and hoarding more and more out of fear, we can be bold and wise by consistently learning while cooperating and sharing expansively.
We can choose not to fear other human beings in excess but discover that all of us can attain meaning and balance in our lives in addition to nourishment, shelter and possessions, while enjoying beauty and pleasure in moderation. We can acknowledge that all of us are limited and, thus, can complement what one sees and does with what others see and do. The human race can be a team, whose members tolerate each other’s faults but harness each other’s assets to reach an all-enhancing goal, instead of warring tribes focused on winning at their own expense and that of future generations.
We can choose to facilitate peace and prevent rather than build for war, to improve democratic decision-making and to expand it globally in order to address the global problems we all have created. A critical mass is evolving in the direction of this way of thinking.
The Bretton Woods Committee and the World Economic Forum and leaders, such as Liu, in exceptional nations, corporations and schools are publicly forecasting that such an unprecedented human leap is possible. They join the scientists, diplomats, artists, theologians and visionaries — young and elder — who have seen that potential before.
Indeed, insightful, solution-oriented, critical and synergistic thinking is now broadly applied with proven success in a few sectors of the world’s socio-economic systems.
I’ve been pondering statements and actions of these great-thought discoverers and will write more about them in the weeks to come.
*From definitions of “vertigo” in Merriam-Webster Dictionary
**Truth: understood as the human incremental grasp of reality
Hector E. Garcia is a Mexican immigrant, American citizen and author of the higher-ed textbook “Clash or Complement of Cultures? Peace & Productivity in the New Global Reality.” He’s long been involved in community and civic organizations, including as co-founder and executive director of Minnesotans for NAFTA and executive director of the Minnesota Council on Latino Affairs.
Chicago White Sox score twice in the 11th and hold on to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 — but fall 4½ games back in the AL Central
The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers were tied at 2 in extra innings at Comerica Park.
If that all sounds familiar, that’s because Saturday situation was similar to the one the teams found themselves in Friday.
This time, though, the Sox escaped a 10th-inning jam and executed offensively in the 11th to beat the Tigers 4-3 in front of 17,579 at Comerica Park.
“(Friday) it didn’t work out (in a 3-2 loss in 10), but (Saturday’s) a new day and we scored two and we get the W,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “That’s where it counts.”
Yoán Moncada put the Sox ahead, breaking the tie with a single to left that brought home Seby Zavala. Eloy Jiménez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to extend the lead.
That turned out to be a big insurance run. The Tigers scored once in the bottom of the 11th before Aaron Bummer got Spencer Torkelson to line out to center fielder Luis Robert with the tying run on first as the Sox won for the seventh time in 10 games.
“In the 11th, we made adjustments that we needed to do in order to score runs,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “We were fortunate enough that the adjustments paid off.”
Despite the win, the Sox lost ground in the American League Central. They trail the first-place Cleveland Guardians, who swept the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader, by 4½ games.
Davis Martin gave the Sox a chance for the win, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
“We just tried to attack the zone with multiple pitches,” Martin said. “Kind of keep them off-balanced. (Catcher Yasmani Grandal) did a great job calling the game. Didn’t have to shake very often because we were pretty much on the same page all night.”
Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday after the Sox placed Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Martin became Saturday’s starter instead of Johnny Cueto, whom Cairo said was under the weather.
“Excellent job,” Cairo said of Martin’s start. “We really needed (it Saturday), and taking that spot for Cueto, that was big.”
The run Martin allowed came in the sixth when Victor Reyes’ liner went just out of the reach of first baseman José Abreu, landing for an RBI single.
The Sox responded in the seventh. Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez hit Eloy Jiménez with a pitch and issued walks to Andrew Vaughn and Grandal.
Reliever Jason Foley entered with AJ Pollock up and the bases loaded. Pollock hit the second pitch up the middle for the two-run single to give the Sox a 2-1 lead.
The Tigers tied the game in the eighth.
Akil Baddoo drew a one-out walk and stole second base. Riley Greene hit a grounder between shortstop and third. Elvis Andrus made a diving stop in the outfield grass, and Baddoo kept running and scored the tying run from second when Andrus’ throw was wide to the plate.
“He thought he was going to stop and he didn’t stop and it happens,” Cairo said. “He made an excellent play right there. He saved the ball. It happens.”
Neither team threatened in the ninth. And in the 10th, the Sox failed to advance the runner past second base.
The Tigers had a runner on third with one out in the 10th, but Liam Hendriks got Tucker Barnhart to fly out to shallow center and then struck out Baddoo.
“He’s a gamer, he’s unbelievable,” Cairo said. “A guy like that that wants the ball and wants to get the out. He did it (Saturday).”
Andrus led off the 11th, and Cairo gave him options with the runner on second.
“I’m going to be aggressive,” Cairo said. “I told him the first pitch is yours and after that, if you want to bunt, bunt. He decided to bunt and it worked out.”
Andrus reached safely on the bunt while moving Zavala to third. Moncada followed with the single to left against Gregory Soto.
“My approach in that at-bat was just look for a fastball, it doesn’t matter where, but I was ready for a fastball especially inside,” Moncada said. “That was the only pitch I was looking for in that at-bat.”
Andrus and Moncada pulled off a double steal, moving up to third and second.
“(Andrus is) a smart player, very smart player, and he knows when to go and when not to go,” Cairo said. “He decided to go there and it was good.”
Andrus scored on Jiménez’s sacrifice fly to right. The Tigers got a run in the bottom of the 11th, but Bummer closed the game out as the Sox did their part in the AL Central race.
“We’re just going to concentrate on us and see what happens,” Pollock said.
