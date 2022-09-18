News
Brandon Woodruff shuts down Aaron Judge, Yankees as Brewers get 4-1 win
MILWAUKEE — The Yankees are expecting reinforcements soon, but with 17 games left in the regular season the question is do they have enough time to be a playoff contender. Saturday night, they didn’t look like it as Willy Adames and the Brewers beat them again, this one a 4-1 defeat at American Family Field.
It was the second straight loss for the Yankees (87-58), who dropped the three-game series to the Brewers. It was their first series loss in their last four. Their lead in the American League East dropped to 4.5 games over the Blue Jays, who they will see in Toronto one more time this year. The Brewers (78-67) are playing for a National League wild card spot and have won three of their last four and seven of their last nine games.
Aaron Judge did not hit a home run for the third straight game. He holds at 57, four shy of the American League record of 61 set by Yankee Roger Maris in 1961. The slugger is still on pace to hit 64 this season. Judge struck out in the first, doubled in the third and flew out in the fifth. He walked on five pitches in the top of the eighth inning.
Josh Donaldson hit his 15th homer of the season and second in as many nights to lead off the fourth inning.
That was it for the Yankees offense Saturday night. Brandon Woodruff held them to one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out 10.
For the second straight night, Adames changed the game. The Brewers shortstop, who faced the Yankees regularly with the Rays, hammered a three-run homer 385 feet off Jameson Taillon in the third inning. His three-run homer in Friday night’s game turned what had started out as a Yankees blowout around and into an eventual Brewers walk-off win.
It was the 24th home run that Taillon has given up this season, tying the career high he allowed last season.
Taillon allowed four runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out four over five innings. Taillon gave up a one-out single to Friday night’s walk-off hero Garrett Mitchell and then an RBI-double to Christian Yelich in the fifth.
It was a fine night, but not the start the Yankees needed from Taillon Saturday night. With 17 games to play in the regular season and Frankie Montas needing an MRI on an already troublesome shoulder, Taillon could have helped the Yankees rotation settle in down the stretch. The Yankees can move Domingo German to the rotation if Montas is going to miss any time, and Luis Severino is scheduled to come off the injured list and make his first start since mid-July on Wednesday. With Montas now a question mark (and he’d been inconsistent enough that he should have been before the shoulder issue) the Bombers’ playoff rotation is far from settled.
There will also be questions about the Yankees postseason bullpen in these final games. Friday, Aaron Boone made it clear that Aroldis Chapman would have to earn his way back into high-leverage situations. Saturday night, making his first appearance since Aug. 19, the former closer walked the first batter he faced on four pitches, including one to the backstop. He did get through the seventh not allowing a run.
Marwin Gonzalez, who left Friday night’s game with nausea and dizziness, left Saturday night’s game after a bizarre accident with Victor Caratini. The Brewers catcher hit Gonzalez on the side of the batter’s helmet as he threw the ball back to the mound. Gonzalez had a bright red spot on his right cheek and trainers were seen testing his neck and jaw.
The Yankees do expect help to arrive soon. Anthony Rizzo is expected to play Sunday for the first time since Aug. 31. Tuesday, the Yankees hope Harrison Bader, the center fielder they traded Jordan Montgomery for, will play his first game for them after battling plantar fasciitis since June. Severino is set to rejoin the rotation on Wednesday and Scott Effross should be back in the bullpen soon after that.
The Yankees have to hope that’s enough to get them back to looking like a contender.
()
News
Eduardo Escobar’s 3-run homer, Chris Bassitt’s bounce-back effort key Mets’ win over Pirates
It’s Eduardo Escobar’s world, we’re all just living in it.
In watching Escobar over the last three weeks, it’s genuinely hard to believe this is the same guy who had a .676 OPS in the season’s first half. In the second half, that number was at .830 entering Saturday’s game and 1.141 since Aug. 30.
During the Mets’ 5-1 win over the Pirates on Saturday, Escobar got things going with a three-run homer in the second inning and narrowly missed hitting a second one out in the fourth. With Chris Bassitt free to toy with the Pirates’ untrained lineup, the Mets sewed up a series win over Pittsburgh for the second time this month.
A pitcher’s duel briefly broke out at Citi Field on Saturday. Bassitt and Pirates’ righty Bryse Wilson allowed seven combined hits in 11.1 innings, with Escobar’s three-run tater serving as the only runs that either starter gave up while pitching. Wilson was charged with a fourth earned run when reliever Eric Stout walked in one of the runners Wilson was responsible for.
The Mets had plenty of chances to add on throughout the game. Continuing their slightly troubling trend of leaving runners on base — they stranded 21 runners in three games while getting swept by the Cubs earlier in the week — the Mets once again left food on the table. Saturday night saw them leave 12 ducks on the pond, but the whole appeal of playing the Pirates is that you don’t have to be perfect.
Bassitt can vouch for that. Two walks qualifies as a lot for him, a man with one of the lowest walk rates among qualified National League starters. The performance gave Bassitt multiple walks in back-to-back starts for the first time since June 3 and 8. But he also put eight strikeouts in the books on Saturday, and above all else, built a highly-protective gate around home plate.
In his six shutout innings, Bassitt only let four runners reach scoring position. Both times — the Pirates put guys on second and third in the fourth and six innings — he responded with a big, swinging strikeout.
Getting Escobar and Bassitt back on track is a huge boon for the Mets. Bassitt was off his game in his previous start against the Cubs, lasting just 3.2 innings as two Chicago hitters took him deep. Every player on the team’s playoff roster will be needed, and those two being close to their old All-Star forms makes both the Mets’ batting lineup and pitching rotation much deeper.
The other development from Saturday that could have a major impact on the postseason came from the bullpen. David Peterson, who the Mets counted on for 19 starts this year, came on in the seventh for just his fifth relief appearance of 2022. Over the course of his first 21 pitches, he sashayed through two scoreless innings, getting three of the six outs via strikeout.
His clean line was ruined by coming out for a third inning and falling victim to Rodolfo Castro’s tenth long ball of the year, but that’s really more on Buck Showalter than it is on Peterson, who did more than enough in his transition to a new role. Rather than going to bed feeling really good about himself, Peterson might hit the pillow wondering why the heck his manager sent him back out there.
One good outing against a bottom-five team like the Pirates does not guarantee Peterson the team’s left-handed reliever role in October. But it is a good place to start, and the upcoming road series in Milwaukee should be a nice ramp-up in terms of difficulty and intensity.
All in all, the Mets have done what they’re supposed to do against the Pirates. The march continues forward, now with 92 wins perched on their shoulders, with a chance for their sixth sweep of the year in store on Sunday.
()
News
Loons run over in 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City
After a self-proclaimed five minutes of madness against FC Dallas two weeks ago, Minnesota United had 15 minutes of meltdown in a 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
It leaves Loons’ playoff outlook melancholy.
From the 31st minute to the 45th in the first half, the Loons allowed three goals. Johnny Russell shot went to Dayne St. Clair, but the Loons goalkeeper couldn’t catch it. The ball bounced off Michael Boxall for an own goal. Boxall was also a victim to an own goal in the Dallas defeat.
After a Russell shot hit the post, K.C. won the ball back and Eric Thommy got Wil Trapp to commit and then went around him and fired in a goal from distance in the 41st minute.
Then just before halftime, William Agada beat Brent Kallman and St. Clair to a header for a 3-0 lead.
Loons forward Mender Garcia scored his first MLS goal in the 57th minute. He picked off a half volley off a cross from Kemar Lawrence.
The thread of hope was cut under when Agada added his second goal in the 81st minute to make it 4-1. Kervin Arriaga’s turnover caught the rest of the Loons defense flatfooted and SKC pounced.
The Loons lost two defenders to apparent injuries, too. Kallman, who’s foot needed medical attention in the second half, left in the 81st minute; Kemar Lawrence, who also had his leg looked at, left at the same time.
The Loons were without star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Minnesota has had 11 players suspended for cards this season and they have one win and seven defeats.
Minnesota was also without Robin Lod, who was out with a calf injury suffered in the 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Tuesday.
The Loons went with a 4-3-3, with a midfield three of Wil Trapp, Arriaga and Joseph Rosales and a front three of Franco Fragapane, Luis Amarilla and Garcia.
BRIEFLY
MNUFC backup goalkeeper Tyler Miller was back in Minnesota on Saturday to be with his pregnant wife.
News
John Shipley: Gophers appear to be the cream of Big Ten’s ‘fun size’ division
It was the Mars candy company that first came up with the brilliant idea of calling its small chocolate bars “fun size,” a brilliant campaign to convince its customers that something worse is actually better, or at least more enjoyable.
Mars actually tried to trademark “fun size” to stop its competitors from telling their customers those mini-candy bars are, in fact, something not just to be ingested but to lift your spirits. And let’s face, if you buy Halloween candy, those are what you’re bringing back from Target.
Because they’re fun.
Mars, incidentally, in a victory for the First Amendment and American jurisprudence, failed in its bid to trademark the word “fun,” which brings us to a ripe marketing opportunity for the Big Ten. The conference’s West Football Division, an amalgam of seven programs generally happy to go to a bowl game, isn’t mediocre — or this year, you know, terrible. It’s fun!
The West isn’t the lesser Big Ten Division, it’s fun size, not as big or filling as the East and its unbeaten college football royalty – No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 22 Penn State remained unbeaten on Saturday — but maybe more enjoyable to ingest. If you add No. 11 Michigan State, Minnesota’s opponent next weekend in East Lansing, all of the Big Ten’s ranked teams are in the East.
After Minnesota’s thorough yet thoroughly dull 49-7 victory over a woeful Colorado program on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, the Gophers (3-0) are the only unbeaten team in the West. The team’s prospects are more exciting than the way it got here, outsourcing three struggling programs 149-17.
How dull was Saturday’s game? When it was paused in the middle of the fourth quarter for officials to review a targeting call – well past the three-hour mark – a little birdie saw an ESPN2 executive point at her watch and say, “We’ve got cornhole ready to go, people.”
It was so dull that the student section, which filled in nicely at kickoff, just about emptied after the Gophers scored a touchdown on a 16-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass from Tanner Morgan to Dylan Wright for a 35-0 halftime lead. The game, for all intents and purposes, was over, and with the outcome sealed, the students were free to get a jump on their homework.
After a nonconference schedule comprising Colorado, FCS also-ran Western Illinois and New Mexico State — quite possibly the worst team in Division I football — it’s difficult to gauge the Gophers’ mettle. But it’s also not much of a stretch to wonder whether they are the best team in the Big Ten West.
Certainly they haven’t been embarrassed, which you can’t say about their West companeros. Northwestern lost to a previously winless FCS team on Saturday, and ostensibly up-and-coming Purdue dropped a close game at perennially OK Syracuse. Nebraska already has fired its coach, and Iowa is finally getting serious about Kirk Ferentz’s theory that you can win the West without scoring a touchdown.
Even Wisconsin, which had pretty well ensconced itself as the cream of the division, already has a home loss to second-division Pac-12 team Washington State.
P.J. Fleck’s program has been steadily improving since he arrived in January 2017, and with recent big-stage victories over Penn State, Wisconsin and Auburn, his teams have proven they can rise to an occasion. Well, here is an occasion. You’d better believe they know it, too.
The Gophers’ road to their first Big Ten football title of any sort since 1967 isn’t without obstacles, but from here they all appear surmountable. Minnesota hasn’t beaten a team you could, with a straight face, call good yet, but the Gophers did to them what good teams do.
Next week’s Big Ten opener against No. 11 Michigan State, in East Lansing, will go a long way toward telling us how good Minnesota really is, or can be this season.
“One of the best teams in the Big Ten, one of the best teams in the country,” Fleck said – and, well, maybe. That East Division is loaded. But how much fun will it be?
It seems all but certain the division championship will come down to the annual Michigan-Ohio State game on Nov. 26. It usually does. But the Wild, Wild West? It doesn’t have any ranked programs but heaven only knows what will happen between the lines when these teams meet in conference play starting next weekend?
Every weekend is a crapshoot, and maybe three or four teams have a chance to win it all, including Minnesota.
The Big Ten West. It’s not terrible, it’s fun. It’s not weak, it’s wild.
Strap in.
News
Area college football: Augsburg returns three fumbles for TDs in 45-7 rout of Martin Luther
Martin Luther fumbled the ball six times against Augsburg in a nonconference football game Saturday in New Ulm, Minn.
That’s bad. But it gets worse.
Augsburg returned three of those fumbles for touchdowns to cruise to a 45-7 victory over the Knights. Jariel Lopez-Berrea returned two of them — for 72 yards in the first quarter, then 29 yards in the third. Nathan Wangensteen got the Auggies’ return party started when he picked up a fumble in the first quarter and returned it 25 yards for a score.
Cade Sheehan led the Augsburg offense, completing 14 of 22 passes for 236 yards.
Wis.-Stout 28, Gustavus Adolphus 25: Sean Borgerding threw three touchdown passes to Levy Hamer, including the winner with 15 seconds left in the game, to lift the Blues Devils in St. Peter, Minn. Borgerding and Hamer also hooked up for TD passes in the first and third quarters. Borgerding threw a fourth touchdown to Arthur Cox in the second quarter.
Saint Scholastica 63, Crown 14: Ashton Hain ran for three touchdowns, and Donald West passed for three more in the Crusaders’ rout in Saint Bonifacius, Minn.
Southwest Minnesota 31, Mary 28: Jesse Sherwood rushed for a career-high 222 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead the Mustangs over Mary at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck, N.D. It was the second straight victory under first-year head coach Scott Underwood, marking the first time SMSU (2-1) has had a winning record during a season since 2017.
Augustana 31, Minnesota Moorhead 7: Thomas Scholten passed for 260 yards in his first career start at quarterback, and Jarod Epperson rushed for 115 yards on 12 carries for the unbeaten Vikings at Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minn. The Augustana defense held Moorhead to 1 yard rushing and finished with three sacks.
North Dakota 27, Northern Arizona 24: Tommy Schuster connected with Jack Wright on a flea flicker for a 23-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left as the Fighting Hawks rallied to win in Flagstaff, Ariz. Schuster completed 21 of 32 passes for 206 yards and two TDs.
South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21: Carson Camp completed 18 of 21 passes for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran 75 yards for a score to lead the Coyotes in Vermillion, S.D.
News
Hayden Wesneski dominates in his 1st major-league start, but the Chicago Cubs fall 3-1, snapping a 4-game winning streak
The Colorado Rockies made a Dunkin’ Donuts run in the morning, then pulled out a rare road win. Clearly, as the slogan goes, it was worth the trip.
Charlie Blackmon hit a tiebreaking triple and scored in a two-run ninth, and the Rockies beat the Chicago Cubs 3-1 on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
Blackmon came in to the game in a 5-for-41 slump. But the four-time All-Star delivered in a big spot.
He drove in pinch runner Garrett Hampson with a triple to the right-field corner against Adbert Alzolay (0-1) after C.J. Cron walked with one out. He scored on an Elias Díaz single, making it 3-1, and the Rockies came away with the win despite a dominant outing by Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski in his first major-league start.
“There’s been some ups and downs,” Blackmon said. “I feel like I’ve had some bad breaks.”
Jose Ureña threw six solid innings, and the Rockies won for just the fifth time time in their last 18 road games. They are a big-league-worst 23-48 away from home.
The Rockies had some fun before the game, sending mostly rookies in full uniform to the nearby Dunkin’ Donuts. Blackmon said he got a “pretty classic” glazed donut and black coffee.
“I jokingly said, ‘Maybe we’ll have to do it again tomorrow,’ ” Blackmon said. “There’s a lot of guys who did not really think that was a good idea. We probably won’t do it tomorrow.”
Ureña allowed one run and seven hits. The right-hander, who signed a minor-league deal in May after being released by the Milwaukee Brewers, has mostly struggled since being called up in July. But he has strung together back-to-back solid outings.
“He feels really comfortable here after a few months with this group,” manager Bud Black said. “He’s finally settling in.”
Dinelson Lamet and Carlos Estévez (4-4) each worked an inning.
Daniel Bard came on in the ninth for his 31st save in 34 chances. He gave up a one-out single to pinch hitter Yan Gomes before retiring Zach McKinstry on a line drive and Ian Happ on a groundout.
The Cubs had won four straight and were eyeing their second straight sweep after taking three at the NL East-leading New York Mets.
Rookie dominates
Wesneski, 24, tossed seven innings, allowing one run and three hits. The right-hander struck out seven and did not walk a batter in his third big-league appearance.
“Great outing for Hayden,” manager David Ross said. “Nice, efficient. Worked quick. Similar to Stro (Marcus Stroman) yesterday. The only hits he gave up other than that first one was there wasn’t a whole lot of hard contact.”
Alzolay struck out all three in the eighth before running into trouble in the ninth. The right-hander had been sidelined all season because of a strained right shoulder.
Transactions
The Cubs reinstated Alzolay from the 60-day injured list and placed outfielder Seiya Suzuki on the paternity list. They also designated infielder Frank Schwindel and left-handed pitcher Sean Newcomb for assignment and selected infielder Esteban Quíroz’s contract from Triple-A Iowa.
Trainer’s room
Rockies: Black said Kris Bryant (plantar fasciitis in left foot) is “getting more confidence” each day. Bryant — out since July 31 — started running Friday and has been hitting in the cage and working out. “The progress has been pretty good the last week or so,” Black said.
Cubs: An MRI on SS Nico Hoerner (mild to moderate triceps strain) showed more damage than anticipated, though the Cubs have not ruled him out for the remainder of the season, Ross said. “He wants to get back,” Ross said. “He’s pretty disappointed with the news, but I don’t think he has anything left to prove to us this year.” Hoerner had the MRI on Thursday. He has not played since Sunday. … LHP Steven Brault (strained left shoulder strain) is likely headed for a rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa after his most recent bullpen session went well. … 2B Nick Madrigal (strained right groin) is progressing with agility and strength work.
()
News
Mets Notebook: Starling Marte says fractured finger ‘still bothering me a good amount’
Sitting at his locker in the clubhouse on Saturday, Mets’ right fielder Starling Marte provided some clarity on the fracture in his right middle finger. The fracture has kept him from playing since Sept. 6, the day the injury occurred when he was hit on the hand by a pitch.
Asked if he’s made any tangible progress, Marte said an attempt was made, but everyone agreed it wasn’t a good idea to keep going.
“I tried throwing, I tried hitting, the day before yesterday,” Marte said through team interpreter Alan Suriel. “But it was still bothering me a good amount, so we stopped.”
Marte has been instrumental to the team’s success this season. His 2.9 Wins Above Replacement, per FanGraphs, make Marte the eighth-most valuable outfielder in the National League this season. For the Mets to win the National League East, they’ll likely need Marte to be part of the final push. To have any hope of advancing in the playoffs, they’ll definitely need his bat, glove and speed in the lineup.
Fielding questions with a special healing device wrapped around the finger, Marte said he’s definitely not ready to rule himself out for the rest of the regular season.
“We’re going to see how things go,” he said. “But I think there’s a good possibility that I’ll be back.”
Though Jeff McNeil showed some sensational defensive chops in right field on Friday night (in what is essentially his third position), the Mets’ ideal lineup has Marte firmly planted out there. The unspoken acknowledgment of how important he is to the team hung over Marte’s entire pregame media scrum on Saturday, during which he assured reporters that he’s going to try some baseball activity again soon. The date for that is yet to be determined, though.
“I’m not sure yet,” Marte said of his next hitting and throwing session. “We’re going to wait until the pain subsides a little more and hope it doesn’t hurt as much next time we try.”
Marte was on the field before Saturday’s game running, stretching and doing some agility work.
“I’ve been keeping myself ready and making sure my legs are good to go,” he said. “Just working out.”
The 33-year-old is technically eligible to come off the 10-day injured list now, as his placement on it was backdated to Sept. 7, but it’s incredibly clear that the Mets will slow play this until they’re absolutely certain he’s at 100%.
“I’m cautious about it, we haven’t committed to anything,” Buck Showalter said on Saturday. “We know real confidently what we’re dealing with here and what the caution should be about going too fast. It’s kind of when, not if. But, your bones and his bones and my bones are all different. People heal at different rates.”
GIVENS TO IL
The COVID-19 bug has bit the Mets’ bullpen again. Trevor May came down with the virus on Sept. 3, and just after he made his full recovery, Mychal Givens now has it. The Mets play it very coy when talking about COVID-19, but Showalter gave about the biggest hint he could give.
“Mychal Givens was placed on the…uhhh…non-workplace-related medical issue list,” he said. “We’ll see.”
Stephen Nogosek, he of the 2.79 ERA in 19.1 innings this year, was reinstated from the injured list to replace Givens.
“I’m hoping that it’s not a long time,” Showalter said. “We’d like to get Mike back, he’s in a good place.”
MEGILL ON MONDAY
Tylor Megill is back. While he’s not yet on the active roster, he was at Citi Field on Saturday. Megill had a right shoulder strain that shut him down in mid-June, and he didn’t touch a game mound until Sept. 1, when he made the first of six rehab appearances in the minor leagues.
“I’m feeling good,” Megill smiled. “It’s good to finally be back out on a mound again, throwing. I got some good work in.”
Megill reported that he is done with rehab, and he is now just waiting for the roster move that will allow him to pitch in an MLB game again. Whenever that does happen, it will be as a reliever.
“I was just told to come down today and see what happens within the next couple days,” he said.
After the clubhouse closed and Showalter addressed the media, he said the plan is to activate Megill for Monday.
“We actually talked about activating him [on Saturday],” Showalter said. “But we’re not going to pitch him before, probably, Monday.”
()
