Business People: Retired IBM chief Ginni Rometty joins Cargill board
OF NOTE — AGRICULTURE/COMMODITIES
Cargill Inc., a Wayzata-based global food and agricultural commodity conglomerate, announced that Virginia (Ginni) M. Rometty has been elected to its board of directors. Rometty is the former chairman, president and CEO of IBM, retiring in 2020.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Marketing Architects, Minneapolis, announced the launch of a TV ad campaign for Crutchfield, a national retailer of car and home electronics.
EDUCATION
FAIR School for Arts, a high school within Minneapolis Public Schools, announced that Principal Mary Pat Cumming was elected to a three-year term on the National Association of Secondary School Principals board of directors. Cumming has served on the board of the Minnesota Association of Secondary School Administrators as president, president-elect and state coordinator.
ENTERTAINMENT
VocalEssence, a Minneapolis-based choral music organization, announced the following new board members: Hennepin County District Court Judge Tanya M. Bransford; Mirella Ceja-Orozco, Minnesota Freedom Fund; Dan Dressen, professor emeritus of music, St. Olaf College; Anna K.B. Finstrom, Dorsey law firm; Elizabeth Truesdell Smith, Allina Health, and Amanda Storm Schuster, Clean Air Task Force.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Thrivent, a Minneapolis-based diversified investment brokerage, announced that David Royal has added the title and responsibilities of chief financial officer to his role as chief investment officer, a position he has held since 2017. … Bank of America announced it has named St. Paul resident Lucas Giambelluca president of its Twin Cities operations. Giambelluca has been with the bank since 2016.
GOVERNMENT
The Ramsey County Board of Commissioners announced the appointment of John Perlich, public affairs manager at the St. Paul Area Chamber, to the Workforce Innovation Board of Ramsey County, responsible for helping set strategic direction and providing local oversight for Minnesota’s public workforce system.
HONORS
Allegra Marketing Print Mail, an Arden Hills-based provider of printed promotional items and direct marketing services for business, announced that owners Nick and Jennifer Beane received the Alliance Franchise Brands network Sales Growth award.
MANUFACTURING
Delkor Systems, a manufacturer of robotic packaging machinery for industry, announced the opening of a 120,000-square-foot assembly plant, bringing its total production and office space to 300,000-square feet at its Shoreview headquarters. … MDI, a Minneapolis-based nonprofit maker of plastic containers for industry, with the mission to employ people with disabilities, announced the hire of Diane Meyer as associate director of employment services.
MEDIA
St. Paul-based American Public Media Group, parent company of radio production companies Minnesota Public Radio and American Public Media, announced that Barry Gisser has been named senior vice president and chief financial officer, effective Sept. 6. Gisser previously led finance and accounting at the Science Museum of Minnesota, St. Paul; additionally, it was announced on Twitter that reporter Dana Ferguson has joined the politics team at Minnesota Public Radio; Ferguson previously covered state government for Forum Communications. … MinnPost, a Minneapolis-based online news outlet, announced the promotion of data journalist Greta Kaul to associate editor. … NFR Communications, the Eden Prairie-based publisher of BankBeat and BankNews magazines, announced the promotions of Mara Gawarecki from managing editor-digital to editor-in-chief of its print publications, and Sam Wilmes from associate editor to managing editor-digital for BankBeat.biz and BankNews.com.
NONPROFITS
African American Leadership Forum Twin Cities, a Minneapolis-based community building organization, announced the selection of Adair Mosley as chief executive officer, effective Oct. 10. Mosley currently serves as Pillsbury United Communities president and CEO.
REAL ESTATE
NorthstarMLS, a Minnetonka-based residential real estate data service for agents and consumers, announced that Tim Dain has been named chief executive officer; Dain previously held similar roles with real estate technology companies Remine and MARIS in Missouri and Illinois.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
Chicago White Sox suffer a stinging 3-2 defeat in 10 innings, falling 4 back — and 5 in the loss column — in the AL Central
Every win and loss is magnified in a September race.
The Chicago White Sox suffered a stinging defeat Friday to the Detroit Tigers.
The Sox staged a late rally, leading to extra innings. But they didn’t execute offensively or defensively in the 10th, and Victor Reyes’ sacrifice fly gave the Tigers a 3-2 victory in front of 16,355 at Comerica Park.
The Sox couldn’t carry over the momentum from Thursday’s 8-2 road win against the division-leading Cleveland Guardians. Friday’s loss, combined with the Guardians’ comeback victory against the Minnesota Twins, dropped the Sox four games back in the American League Central and five in the loss column with 17 games left.
“We cannot be thinking about Cleveland and Minnesota,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “We have to think about us winning the game. If we concentrate on our games, everything we can take care of. They’ve got to worry about their game. We’ve got to think about winning games here.”
José Abreu’s two-out, two-run double in the eighth tied the game at 2.
It stayed that way, thanks in part to a head’s up play when Sox reliever Joe Kelly flipped the ball with his glove to catcher Yasmani Grandal, who tagged out Javier Báez at the plate for an ending-inning double play in the eighth. Báez was attempting to score when the ball bounced back toward the mound after Kelly struck out Spencer Torkelson.
The score was tied at 2 heading to the 10th.
The Sox began the inning with pinch runner Luis Robert at second. He remained there when Alex Lange struck out Josh Harrison, Elvis Andrus and Yoán Moncada.
“If I would have bunted right there (with Harrison) to move it over, Lange is nasty,” Cairo said. “We’ve got Andrus coming up and (Moncada). He throws a lot of sliders. You’re the visitor so I want to be aggressive. It didn’t work out.
“He’s got a nasty slider and we know him. I wouldn’t change anything that I did. You’ve got to trust your hitters and (Lange) did his job. We didn’t.”
The Sox went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
“Their pitchers, (Tigers starter Matt Manning) threw good,” Cairo said. “It was a good game, bottom line. We’ve got two runs. We didn’t score enough.”
The Tigers elected to bunt and Willi Castro moved Ryan Kreidler to third with a sacrifice. Castro was safe at first on a throwing error by closer Liam Hendriks.
“I thought I had a play at third,” Hendriks said. “But there was no one there. Just the second error of my career, I think. So it’s unfortunate that it happened in this situation.
“(Moncada) was charging in case that ball was to him. It’s exactly the play. But yeah, it was just unfortunate. It is what it is. I need to make a better throw no matter what.”
Hendriks struck out Riley Greene, with Castro taking second.
The Sox had a meeting on the mound to discuss the next move.
“It doesn’t matter who is up,” Hendriks said. “I’m going to face whoever is up. It’s something they know. They were coming to double check that. Who do you want and I don’t care who is on deck or anything like that. I want the guy at the plate.”
Hendriks got ahead of Reyes 1-2. Reyes hit the next pitch to center. Adam Engel raced back and made the catch, but it was hit plenty deep for Kreidler to score the winning run.
“At the end of the day I need to throw a better pitch than that last one,” Hendriks said. “He swung through two fastballs at the top of the zone and then I decide to try to do the same thing and just missed down. He put a good swing on it.
“It is what it is now. That one hurts a little bit. We clawed back in the eighth and that was something we’ve been doing a little bit of late. We weren’t able to squeak this one out.”
The Sox look to turn the page Saturday.
“We’re in a position where we have to win a lot of games in a short period of time, regardless of how Cleveland is playing or Minnesota is playing,” said Sox starter Lucas Giolito, who allowed one run on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in 4⅔ innings.
“That really is the focus. We have to come prepared to win every single day for each game here down the stretch.”
Bidens among thousands to pay respects to Queen Elizabeth II
By MIKE CORDER, JILL LAWLESS and DANICA KIRKA
LONDON (AP) — Thousands of police, hundreds of British troops and an army of officials made final preparations Sunday for the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II — a spectacular display of national mourning that will also be the biggest gathering of world leaders for years.
U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden were among thousands of mourners — from locals and tourists to world leaders — to pay their respects at Westminster Hall, where the queen is lying in state. The president made the sign of the cross and put his hand to his heart as he stood quietly near the casket in the ornate 900-year-old hall.
Biden was also expected to sign the official condolence book and attend a reception Sunday at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles III before going to the state funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. He is one of 500 world leaders and royals invited to the funeral, along with hundreds of British charity workers.
As the dignitaries poured in, the clock was ticking down for those seeking a place in the longest queue many have ever seen to file past the queen’s coffin as it lies in state at Westminster Hall. The miles-long queue is expected to be closed to new arrivals later Sunday so that everyone in line can view the coffin before Monday morning, when it will be taken to Westminster Abbey for the queen’s funeral.
Family by family, thousands of people kept lining up around the clock, braving chilly overnight temperatures and waits of up to 17 hours in a queue that stretched for over 5 miles (8 kilometers).
Lauren Wilson, a 36-year-old student, was in the much shorter queue for people with mobility issues. She said she wanted to experience in person the coffin lying in state.
“The world is in such a weird place and then this happened. It feels more momentous,” she said.
She worried that the pageantry surrounding Elizabeth’s death deprives the queen’s relatives of the ability to come to terms with their loss.
“The family are not allowed to grieve. I find it quite heartbreaking,” she said.
The queen’s eight grandchildren, led by heir to the throne Prince William, circled the coffin and stood with their heads bowed during a silent vigil on Saturday evening.
Among the foreign leaders in London was New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, who told the BBC she was humbled to represent her nation at the funeral and to witness the national outpouring of grief and respect for the late queen.
“The thing that I will take away from this period is just the beauty of the public’s response, the kindness that you see from members of the public, the patience, the camaraderie. That has been, for me, the most moving tribute of all, has been the public response of the British people,” she said.
People across the U.K. will also pause Sunday evening for a nationwide minute of silence to remember the queen, who died Sept. 8 at 96 after 70 years on the throne. Monday has been declared a public holiday, and the funeral will be broadcast to a huge television audience worldwide and screened to crowds in parks and public spaces across the country.
Police officers from around the country will be on duty as part of the biggest one-day policing operation in London’s history.
Crowds also gathered Sunday near Windsor Castle, where the queen will be laid to rest at a private family ceremony on Monday evening.
“I think it’s been amazing,” said Anna Pettigrew, a 55-year-old teacher. “It’s been very emotional, and I think it’s been a very fitting tribute to a wonderful queen.”
Camilla, the new queen consort, paid tribute to the queen in a video message, saying the monarch “carved her own role” as a “solitary woman” on a world stage dominated by men.
“I will always remember her smile. That smile is unforgettable,” said Camilla, who is married to Charles.
Prince Andrew also paid tribute to his mother, saying he would forever treasure “your love for a son, your compassion, your care, your confidence.”
“I will miss your insights, advice and humor,” he said.
Andrew, the third of the queen’s four children, has been relieved of official royal duties and stripped of his honorary military titles over his friendship with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
After queen’s four children — Charles, Princess Anne, Andrew and Prince Edward — held a vigil Friday around her coffin, on Saturday night it was the grandchildren’s turn.
William and Prince Harry, Charles’ sons, were joined by Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Edward’s two children — Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
William stood with his head bowed at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. The crowd kept slowly, silently filing past.
“You could see that they were thinking hard about their grandmother, the queen,” said Ian Mockett, a civil engineer from Oxford in southern England. “It was good to see them all together as a set of grandchildren, given the things that have happened over the last few years.”
The silence in Westminster Hall was broken briefly Friday when a man lunged at the coffin. London police said Sunday that 28-year-old Muhammad Khan of London has been charged with behavior intended to “cause alarm, harassment or distress.” He has a court date Monday.
The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be moved on a gun carriage pulled by 142 Royal Navy sailors to nearby Westminster Abbey for the funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch.
After the service Monday at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on the state gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year at 99.
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
Ravens CB Marcus Peters will make season debut vs. Dolphins; RB J.K. Dobbins inactive
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters will make his season debut Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, his first appearance since he tore his ACL over a year ago. Running back J.K. Dobbins’ return to action, meanwhile, will have to wait.
Dobbins, who’s recovering from a significant knee injury he suffered last year, was among six Ravens who weren’t activated for the team’s home opener. Dobbins was a full participant in practice Thursday and Friday and seemed optimistic Friday that he would be ready to play soon. Asked whether he would play against Miami, Dobbins grinned.
“We’ll see,” he said. “That’s the answer I got to give you. But I don’t know. I truly don’t know. Maybe I am, maybe not. We’ll see.”
With Dobbins unavailable, the Ravens will again lean on Kenyan Drake, Mike Davis and Justice Hill at running back.
Peters’ activation marks a milestone in his recovery from the season-ending ACL injury he suffered just days before the 2021 season opener. He missed the Ravens’ season-opening win over the New York Jets and was limited in practice Wednesday and Friday but will be needed against Miami wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. He last played in January 2021.
Marlon Humphrey will also play Sunday, though he could be limited. He missed practice Friday with a groin injury. Fellow cornerback Brandon Stephens, however, won’t play after missing Thursday and Friday’s workouts with a quadriceps injury.
Left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), wide receiver James Proche II (groin) and defensive tackle Travis Jones (knee) will also miss Sunday’s game with injuries. Tight end Nick Boyle is a healthy scratch.
The Dolphins activated starting left tackle Terron Armstead (toe) despite a limited week of practice. Six reserves — quarterback Skylar Thompson, running back Myles Gaskin, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma, tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long and inside linebacker Channing Tindall — are inactive.
Terron Armstead, Christian Wilkins available for Dolphins; Ravens CBs Humphrey, Peters active
The Miami Dolphins have left tackle Terron Armstead, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins and slot receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. all available for their 1 p.m. kickoff against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium.
Armstead (toe), Wilkins (back) and Wilson (toe) all entered Sunday questionable. Running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) is also active against the Ravens after going in questionable.
Instead of Ahmed, Myles Gaskin is a healthy inactive running back in Baltimore. Other inactives are rookies in linebacker Channing Tindall, wide receiver Erik Ezukanma and quarterback Skylar Thompson and tight ends Cethan Carter and Hunter Long.
Tindall was added to the game status report early Sunday morning with an illness, initially listed as doubtful before being ruled out 90 minutes ahead of kickoff. Carter (concussion) and Long (ankle) were already deemed out entering Sunday — Carter on Friday after missing the week of practice in concussion protocol and Long on Saturday, when he was downgraded from questionable.
The Dolphins (1-0) will be able to start Armstead at his usual left tackle post after he missed Wednesday’s practice and was limited for Thursday and Friday drills with the toe injury. Miami’s three-time Pro Bowl free agent acquisition solidifies one side of the offensive line in a week where the team placed right tackle Austin Jackson on short-term injured reserve with an ankle injury.
Greg Little will likely start in Jackson’s place. Practice squad tackle Larnel Coleman was elevated to the game-day roster on Saturday for reserve duties.
Wilkins’ back issue and Wilson’s toe limited them for Thursday and Friday practices. Wilson also missed Wednesday’s session.
Meanwhile, the Ravens (1-0) will have cornerbacks Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters available against the Dolphins wide receivers corps. Fellow cornerback Brandon Stephens, though, is inactive. All entered Sunday questionable.
Running back J.K. Dobbins still won’t make his 2022 debut for Baltimore as he was among the team’s six inactives, as were offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, defensive tackle Travis Jones, wide receiver James Proche II and tight end Nick Boyle.
Stanley and Proche were doubtful for Sunday. Fullback Patrick Ricard, who entered Sunday questionable, is available for the Ravens.
On Saturday, Baltimore signed cornerback Daryl Worley to the active roster and elevated wide receiver Raleigh Webb. In addition to Coleman, Miami elevated wide receiver River Cracraft for the second time in two weeks.
This story will be updated.
Live updates: Miami Dolphins at Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m. kickoff
Check out the up-to-the-minute commentary from Dave Hyde, Chris Perkins and David Furones on site at M&T Bank Stadium as the Miami Dolphins try to get to 2-0 and get their first win in Baltimore in 25 years.
Cast aside by Rams, former Concordia star Chris Garrett relishes opportunity with Vikings
The Los Angeles Rams didn’t want Chris Garrett anymore but a former Rams coach did.
The Rams took the edge rusher from Concordia-St. Paul in the seventh round of the 2021 draft and he got into one game as a rookie and won a Super Bowl ring. But the Rams waived Garrett on Aug. 30 and he said they didn’t even offer him a spot on their practice squad.
But Garrett didn’t stay out of the NFL for long. The Vikings last week signed him to their practice squad, and he will be reunited with Kevin O’Connell, the Rams’ offensive coordinator the past two seasons before becoming Minnesota’s head coach.
“(The Rams) definitely gave up on me a little bit, but I’m excited for this opportunity,’’ Garrett said. “It’s just amazing to be with this group of guys.’’
Garrett suffered a groin injury during training camp and missed some time. And even though he returned for the preseason finale, he said his injury hampered his chances of remaining with the Rams.
O’Connell isn’t the only Rams assistant from last season on the Vikings They also have offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, who was Rams’ tight ends coach, and quarterbacks Chris O’Hara, who was an offensive assistant.
“He’s big, he’s athletic,’’ Phillips said of Garrett. “I think he’s a great pickup for us.”
After Garrett as let go by the Rams, he had workouts with Arizona, Baltimore and Chicago. After his workout with the Bears last Tuesday, Garrett got on a plane to Los Angeles. When he landed, he saw a message from his agent, Michael Hoffman, about the Vikings wanting to sign him.
“I turned off my airplane mode, and (the message) said, ‘You got to catch the next flight back to Minnesota,’’’ Garrett said. “So I’m running through the airport, trying to catch my flight. I had like 45 minutes before I caught it and I had to go recheck my bag, but I made it.’’
After changing planes in Salt Lake City, Garrett got into the Twin Cities about 2 a.m. Wednesday. He signed his contract later in the day, and then went through Minnesota’s week of practices in preparation for Monday night’s game at Philadelphia.
Now, he’s confident he can eventually work his way up to the Vikings’ 53-man roster.
“I’m just going to put my head down and grind and keep pushing and keep learning and it’ll happen,’’ he said.
30-20 CLUB IN SIGHT
When Vikings safety Harrison Smith picked off Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in a 23-7 win in Week 1, it was his 30th career interception. Now, he’s going after his 20th career sack.
Smith, in his 11th NFL season, has 16 ½ sacks. If he can get to 20, he would become just the seventh NFL player with 30 interceptions and 20 sacks.
“That would be cool,’’ Smith said “We’ll see if those opportunities arrive.”
It might be tough to get to 20 this season since Smith’s career high in a season is three sacks, which he has done three times, including in 2021. But it’s a milestone that could be well within his reach if Smith, 33, continues to play after this season.
It’s an impressive list of players in the 30-20 club. It includes hall of famers Ray Lewis, Brian Dawkins, Charles Woodson and LeRoy Butler in addition to Ronde Barber and Rodney Harrison, who eventually both could make the hall.
BETTER LINE
Minnesota’s offensive line did a good job against the Packers’ defensive line. Tackle Brian O’Neill believes it will be tougher going against Philadelphia’s line.
“We’re going to have a bigger challenge this week,’’ O’Neill said. “These guys are going to be a lot better up front.”
Eagles defensive line starters Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Brandon Graham and Josh Sweat have all made at least one career Pro Bowl, with Cox getting into six. But the line had issues in a 38-35 win at Detroit in Week 1, allowing 181 rushing yards.
