News
Chicago White Sox score twice in the 11th and hold on to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 — but fall 4½ games back in the AL Central
The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers were tied at 2 in extra innings at Comerica Park.
If that all sounds familiar, that’s because Saturday situation was similar to the one the teams found themselves in Friday.
This time, though, the Sox escaped a 10th-inning jam and executed offensively in the 11th to beat the Tigers 4-3 in front of 17,579 at Comerica Park.
“(Friday) it didn’t work out (in a 3-2 loss in 10), but (Saturday’s) a new day and we scored two and we get the W,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “That’s where it counts.”
Yoán Moncada put the Sox ahead, breaking the tie with a single to left that brought home Seby Zavala. Eloy Jiménez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to extend the lead.
That turned out to be a big insurance run. The Tigers scored once in the bottom of the 11th before Aaron Bummer got Spencer Torkelson to line out to center fielder Luis Robert with the tying run on first as the Sox won for the seventh time in 10 games.
“In the 11th, we made adjustments that we needed to do in order to score runs,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “We were fortunate enough that the adjustments paid off.”
Despite the win, the Sox lost ground in the American League Central. They trail the first-place Cleveland Guardians, who swept the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader, by 4½ games.
Davis Martin gave the Sox a chance for the win, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
“We just tried to attack the zone with multiple pitches,” Martin said. “Kind of keep them off-balanced. (Catcher Yasmani Grandal) did a great job calling the game. Didn’t have to shake very often because we were pretty much on the same page all night.”
Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday after the Sox placed Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Martin became Saturday’s starter instead of Johnny Cueto, whom Cairo said was under the weather.
“Excellent job,” Cairo said of Martin’s start. “We really needed (it Saturday), and taking that spot for Cueto, that was big.”
The run Martin allowed came in the sixth when Victor Reyes’ liner went just out of the reach of first baseman José Abreu, landing for an RBI single.
The Sox responded in the seventh. Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez hit Eloy Jiménez with a pitch and issued walks to Andrew Vaughn and Grandal.
Reliever Jason Foley entered with AJ Pollock up and the bases loaded. Pollock hit the second pitch up the middle for the two-run single to give the Sox a 2-1 lead.
The Tigers tied the game in the eighth.
Akil Baddoo drew a one-out walk and stole second base. Riley Greene hit a grounder between shortstop and third. Elvis Andrus made a diving stop in the outfield grass, and Baddoo kept running and scored the tying run from second when Andrus’ throw was wide to the plate.
“He thought he was going to stop and he didn’t stop and it happens,” Cairo said. “He made an excellent play right there. He saved the ball. It happens.”
Neither team threatened in the ninth. And in the 10th, the Sox failed to advance the runner past second base.
The Tigers had a runner on third with one out in the 10th, but Liam Hendriks got Tucker Barnhart to fly out to shallow center and then struck out Baddoo.
“He’s a gamer, he’s unbelievable,” Cairo said. “A guy like that that wants the ball and wants to get the out. He did it (Saturday).”
Andrus led off the 11th, and Cairo gave him options with the runner on second.
“I’m going to be aggressive,” Cairo said. “I told him the first pitch is yours and after that, if you want to bunt, bunt. He decided to bunt and it worked out.”
Andrus reached safely on the bunt while moving Zavala to third. Moncada followed with the single to left against Gregory Soto.
“My approach in that at-bat was just look for a fastball, it doesn’t matter where, but I was ready for a fastball especially inside,” Moncada said. “That was the only pitch I was looking for in that at-bat.”
Andrus and Moncada pulled off a double steal, moving up to third and second.
“(Andrus is) a smart player, very smart player, and he knows when to go and when not to go,” Cairo said. “He decided to go there and it was good.”
Andrus scored on Jiménez’s sacrifice fly to right. The Tigers got a run in the bottom of the 11th, but Bummer closed the game out as the Sox did their part in the AL Central race.
“We’re just going to concentrate on us and see what happens,” Pollock said.
()
News
Chicago White Sox score twice in the 11th inning and hold on to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3
The Chicago White Sox and Detroit Tigers were tied at 2 in extra innings at Comerica Park.
If that all sounds familiar, that’s because Saturday situation was similar to the one the teams found themselves in Friday.
This time, though, the Sox escaped a 10th-inning jam and executed offensively in the 11th to beat the Tigers 4-3 in front of 17,579 at Comerica Park.
“(Friday) it didn’t work out (in a 3-2 loss in 10), but (Saturday’s) a new day and we scored two and we get the W,” Sox acting manager Miguel Cairo said. “That’s where it counts.”
Yoán Moncada put the Sox ahead, breaking the tie with a single to left that brought home Seby Zavala. Eloy Jiménez hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning to extend the lead.
That turned out to be a big insurance run. The Tigers scored once in the bottom of the 11th before Aaron Bummer got Spencer Torkelson to line out to center fielder Luis Robert with the tying run on first as the Sox won for the seventh time in 10 games.
“In the 11th, we made adjustments that we needed to do in order to score runs,” Moncada said through an interpreter. “We were fortunate enough that the adjustments paid off.”
The Sox are four games behind the American League Central-leading Cleveland Guardians, who won Game 1 of their doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins. The teams were tied in the 14th inning of the nightcap in Cleveland.
Davis Martin gave the Sox a chance for the win, allowing one run on three hits with five strikeouts and a walk in six innings.
“We just tried to attack the zone with multiple pitches,” Martin said. “Kind of keep them off-balanced. (Catcher Yasmani Grandal) did a great job calling the game. Didn’t have to shake very often because we were pretty much on the same page all night.”
Martin was recalled from Triple-A Charlotte on Saturday after the Sox placed Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. Martin became Saturday’s starter instead of Johnny Cueto, whom Cairo said was under the weather.
“Excellent job,” Cairo said of Martin’s start. “We really needed (it Saturday), and taking that spot for Cueto, that was big.”
The run Martin allowed came in the sixth when Victor Reyes’ liner went just out of the reach of first baseman José Abreu, landing for an RBI single.
The Sox responded in the seventh. Tigers starter Eduardo Rodriguez hit Eloy Jiménez with a pitch and issued walks to Andrew Vaughn and Grandal.
Reliever Jason Foley entered with AJ Pollock up and the bases loaded. Pollock hit the second pitch up the middle for the two-run single to give the Sox a 2-1 lead.
The Tigers tied the game in the eighth.
Akil Baddoo drew a one-out walk and stole second base. Riley Greene hit a grounder between shortstop and third. Elvis Andrus made a diving stop in the outfield grass, and Baddoo kept running and scored the tying run from second when Andrus’ throw was wide to the plate.
“He thought he was going to stop and he didn’t stop and it happens,” Cairo said. “He made an excellent play right there. He saved the ball. It happens.”
Neither team threatened in the ninth. And in the 10th, the Sox failed to advance the runner past second base.
The Tigers had a runner on third with one out in the 10th, but Liam Hendriks got Tucker Barnhart to fly out to shallow center and then struck out Baddoo.
“He’s a gamer, he’s unbelievable,” Cairo said. “A guy like that that wants the ball and wants to get the out. He did it (Saturday).”
Andrus led off the 11th, and Cairo gave him options with the runner on second.
“I’m going to be aggressive,” Cairo said. “I told him the first pitch is yours and after that, if you want to bunt, bunt. He decided to bunt and it worked out.”
Andrus reached safely on the bunt while moving Zavala to third. Moncada followed with the single to left against Gregory Soto.
“My approach in that at-bat was just look for a fastball, it doesn’t matter where, but I was ready for a fastball especially inside,” Moncada said. “That was the only pitch I was looking for in that at-bat.”
Andrus and Moncada pulled off a double steal, moving up to third and second.
“(Andrus is) a smart player, very smart player, and he knows when to go and when not to go,” Cairo said. “He decided to go there and it was good.”
Andrus scored on Jiménez’s sacrifice fly to right. The Tigers got a run in the bottom of the 11th, but Bummer closed the game out as the Sox did their part in the AL Central race.
“We’re just going to concentrate on us and see what happens,” Pollock said.
()
News
Marwin Gonzalez says he ‘blacked out for a second’ after Brewers catcher hits him in face
MILWAUKEE — Marwin Gonzalez said he “blacked out” after being hit on the side of the head by Brewers catcher Victor Caratini as he threw the ball back to the mound. He said he thought he would be OK and passed a concussion test.
“I was kind of blacked out for a second and my legs were a little shaky. I was out for a minute. That’s the reason why the trainer didn’t want me to keep going,” Gonzalez said. “I tried to [stay in the game] but he didn’t want me to because he said it wasn’t good symptoms.”
In his first at-bat of the night, Gonzalez had taken a strike and Caratini got distracted when throwing the ball back. His hand and the ball hit the left side of his face, where Gonzalez had a red welt and scratch marks after the game.
“I was dizzy at the moment that happened. It got me pretty good,” Gonzalez said. “I didn’t realize how good he got me until I saw the video. I thought it was the ball when it was actually his hand.”
Gonzalez had left Friday night’s game with dizziness and nausea, but said he felt better Saturday morning.
()
News
2 Black-owned businesses are first to open at new development in St. Paul’s Frogtown
About two months after opening in St. Paul’s Frogtown neighborhood, two Black female entrepreneurs are hoping to use the success of their distinct businesses to give back to the community.
The commercial space of Frogtown Crossroads, located at University Avenue and Dale Street, now houses the businesses of Joyce Sanders and Shaunie Grigsby. Sanders owns the clothing store Urban 29, and Grigsby is owner of the Flava Cafe.
While the other three spaces in the Neighborhood Development Committee’s portion of the building currently sit vacant, NDC founder and CEO Mike Temali said he’s excited for what the two new ventures have begun to bring to the area.
“It’s a fantastic psychological boost for this community, to have a gathering place,” said Temali, referencing the new cafe. “The fact that it’s Black women entrepreneurs is a huge message to this community … and business owners building wealth, building culture and holding ground essentially is branding this corner as a dynamic, entrepreneurial space.”
While the path to opening hasn’t been easy for Sanders and Grigsby, they both hope to support the diverse and historic neighborhood.
URBAN 29
A banker who became interested in fashion and had seen friends find success running their own businesses, Minneapolis native Sanders opened Urban 29’s first location in Minneapolis in 2019 on the corner of Lake Street and Chicago Avenue. The store features urban clothes for men.
“I just wanted to create my own avenue, my own life,” said Sanders. “I just wanted to invest in myself, and since I had great customer service skills and the passion, it just kind of grew from there.”
Sanders’ Minneapolis location found success and was about to celebrate its first anniversary when the police killing of George Floyd drew riots to the area. The building that housed Urban 29 was burned, forcing Sanders out of the area.
Sanders secured a space at the Mall of America in Bloomington last year, but sees the new Frogtown location, which opened in July, as an opportunity to take back what she feels was lost in Minneapolis.
At the store’s grand opening, Sanders ran a backpack drive and gave out free food to those stopping by, and she said this winter she plans to hold similar events to build trust and show her support for Frogtown residents.
“I’m hoping that the business will grow, and then I can become part of this community,” said Sanders. “I plan on having these little events so the community can get to know us and we can give back to the community as well.”
FLAVA CAFE
Flava Cafe owner Grigsby, who moved to North Minneapolis eight years ago and pursued a graduate’s degree at the University of Minnesota, knew she wanted to support neighborhood development through young people when starting her coffee shop.
To accomplish that goal, Grigsby has intentionally hired local youth ages 15 to 24 to help develop and run her whimsical, comfortable and brightly-colored shop. From marketing the cafe on social media to helping with sales at farmers’ markets, Grigsby hopes to act as a mentor to help young people find success long term.
“I was interviewing people before I even developed a program to learn ‘what are the things that will make it valuable for you to want to show up every day?’ ” said Grigsby. “They really want more intention focused on them as individuals and how to help them really develop their careers.”
Outside of these efforts, Grigsby said she has enjoyed having simple, everyday interactions with people in town and said she’s received positive feedback since opening in July.
“We get feedback from people coming in that this is the type of place they’ve always wanted, but didn’t quite know how or when it would happen,” said Grigsby. “Folks are happy to have us here as a coffee shop, but also people will just come to read or do homework, which hasn’t really been an option near this corner before.”
News
Duluth’s Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve: 50 years and counting
DULUTH, Minn. — The hawks, tens of thousands of them each autumn, have been flying over Hawk Ridge here for centuries, maybe millennia, but it wasn’t always safe passage.
In the 1930s and ’40s, and probably before that, a few local residents would go to what was then called Hawk Hill with shotguns and boxes of shells and shoot raptors as they flew over on the migration south.
Members of the newly formed Duluth Bird Club in the 1930s reported picking up “bushel baskets of dead hawks” at some locations each autumn.
Despite state laws against shooting hawks, and city ordinances against shooting birds within the city limits, the hawk killing continued into the 1940s. Birdwatchers and city officials would put up “no shooting” signs only to see them shot down. But the bird club members persisted, and even patrolled the area during peak migration in fall to see that the laws were enforced.
It was an era when many people considered raptors, much like wolves or bears, nothing more than vermin to be shot whenever they were within range.
“The killing was common at hawk migration (hotspots) all across the country, not just in Duluth,” said Jan Green, a Duluth-based bird expert and a founding member of the Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve who researched a history of Hawk Ridge.
By 1951, the hawk shooting had stopped, for the most part, and the hawk counting began. Ornithologists across the country were confirming more hawk migration locations that were annual funnel points during the southward push. The hill over eastern Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood was one of the best as the birds avoid flying over Lake Superior.
That first count in 1951, over just a few days in September, tallied 8,977 raptors total at Hawk Ridge. By the time Jan Green and her husband, John, arrived in Duluth in 1958, the hawk count was an annual event, although still pretty casual.
“We’d count when we had time, on the weekends, or when we thought there would be a good migration,” Jan said.
“Or when the weather was good,” John said with a laugh.
Jan was the more serious bird counter of the two (John was busy as a geology professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth) and she took part in the fall count into the 1980s.
“Our daughters grew up up there. I’d have to drag them along every time I’d go,” Jan said.
As more people got more interested in hawks, the counting got more frequent. Bird experts and researchers showed up to count. On Sept. 15, 1961, Jan Green counted 15,000 hawks in one day, the record at that point.
These days, hawk counting starts Aug. 15 and runs through November, with professional bird counters on the job every day. The number of hawks counted flying over Duluth can be staggering. On Sept. 15, 2003, counters tallied 102,329 hawks in one day, 101,698 of which were broad-winged hawks, a record that still holds today. The counts go up and down, but an average of 76,000 raptors fly over every autumn along with thousands of songbirds and waterfowl, all of which are counted now.
The data gleaned from the hawk count, along with the hawk trapping and banding program at Hawk Ridge, provides valuable insight into population trends, migration routes and shifts in migration patterns.
“We have a research component that a lot of people don’t see, maybe don’t know about, that really drives what we do,” said Janelle Long, executive director of Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory, the nonprofit group that operates programs at Hawk Ridge. “Education and outreach is another of our key areas, and then we also manage the land which is the Hawk Ridge Nature reserve.”
More than 20,000 people — students, bird watchers and tourists — now come to Hawk Ridge each fall during the migration.
LAND PRESERVED FOR 50 YEARS
While the shooting had stopped and formal hawk research was ongoing throughout the 1960s, there was still no formal protection for the Hawk Ridge property — state-owned, tax-forfeited land managed by St. Louis County. Considering the million-dollar views available from the site, there would likely have been keen interest in developing the property along the eastern end of Skyline Parkway.
“It could have ended up as some very expensive homes. And most of what happens at Hawk Ridge now would not be happening,” Jan Green noted.
In 1972, a series of events came together to make sure the land remained undeveloped, public and accessible both to birds and bird watchers.
“We were really fortunate that the city had some very forward-thinking people in parks and planning, the city attorney. … Not every city would give up that kind of development potential right along Skyline Parkway,” John Green said. “It was a long process, but there wasn’t really anyone who vocally opposed it.”
In 1972, the Duluth Bird Club formed into the new Duluth chapter of the Audubon Society. The Minnesota Chapter of the Nature Conservancy offered a loan to Audubon which then donated $11,744 to the city of Duluth.
“Most of the money raised came from outside Duluth, from the Twin Cities people in the Nature Conservancy,” Jan Green noted. “One of our dilemmas was that most people in Duluth at that time didn’t know about the hawks in their own city.”
The city used the money to acquire the 115 acres on the highest part of the ridge from the county, and Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve was born. A sign went up that year. It was Jan Green who came up with the name “reserve.” The designation doesn’t give the land any special legal protection, but founders thought it important to be called something more than a city park.
The city acquired another 250 adjacent acres in 1973 to serve as a buffer for the Nature Reserve and hawk activities.
Gail Marsman, now a retired Duluth teacher, remembers taking her kids up to Hawk Ridge to hike and picnic and running into the early bird counters. She hadn’t heard the Hawk Ridge story before but was fascinated by what she saw and learned.
“Had they not acted (in 1972) there could have been houses and lights and activity up there that might have changed the migration route,” Marsman noted. She started volunteering at Hawk Ridge in 1973 and is still going strong today.
“I think last year I volunteered 120 hours. I just love it,” said Marsman, who staffs the sales trailer as well as answering questions from visiting bird watchers on the hill. “I can’t believe it’s been 50 years now. … We get people from all over the world up there and I just love being able to tell them this story. It’s really a hidden gem for us in Duluth. Sometimes I think Hawk Ridge is better known outside of Duluth than inside.”
Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory has planned several special events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the reserve, running Sept. 22-25 and centered around its annual Hawk Weekend festivities that are timed for the peak raptor migration over the hill.
“It’s hard to imagine Hawk Ridge not being here,” Long said. “We really owe a lot to those people who had the foresight to set this land aside 50 years ago. … And the best part is some of them are still around to celebrate with us.”
For more information, go to hawkridge.org.
BEST DAYS TO WATCH
There are no specific hours at the ridge, but staff is on hand every day now through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mid-mornings are often peak for migration. Clear days with west, northwest or north winds are best, pushing more birds south. Rainy days with an east or south wind make it harder for birds to fly here, so sometimes they don’t. But there will be birds of some sort moving almost every day.
WHAT TO BRING
Binoculars are the most important tool as many raptors wing high over the hill. Dress for the weather, which can be extreme on Duluth’s hilltop, especially with an easterly wind. A chair is a good idea as there is no seating. If you plan to do any hiking on the 4 miles of Hawk Ridge trails, hiking boots are a good choice as the trails are rugged. There is no building at Hawk Ridge; everything is outdoors.
There is a portable toilet available during the peak migration and Hawk Ridge offers some light snacks and merchandise for sale.
News
Theater review: Guthrie’s ‘Vietgone’ tells exceedingly unique refugee story with heart and emotion
There is no typical resettlement story. For every refugee who’s come to the United States, there’s a very individual tale to be told. But you’ll seldom find one that combines unleashing anger through hip-hop, a comedic cross-country motorcycle trip, libidos run rampant, and repelling a ninja attack at a rural gas station.
That’s what audiences encounter in “Vietgone,” an uproariously funny and ultimately powerful romantic comedy about four people who take one of the last helicopters out of South Vietnam as Saigon falls in 1975, then plot their next steps at an Arkansas army base. Qui Nguyen has written one of the best comedies to grace a Twin Cities stage in the past 10 years, and the Guthrie Theater is giving it an excellent season-opening staging that overflows with energy and emotion.
For those who think of the Guthrie as a conveyor of the classics, know that “Vietgone” is quite a departure. The play premiered in 2015 — the same year as “Hamilton” — and it shares with that theatrical phenomenon the use of contemporary hip-hop to tell the story. While this one takes place in 1975, not 1789, it seems just as unlikely that these folks fresh from Vietnam would burst into funky rap soliloquies as would their adopted country’s founders.
It’s also a memory play both profane and profound, not a good fit for those who eschew the f-bomb or are uncomfortable with characters who let their carnal urges do the driving. But it also offers a view of the Vietnam War and its aftermath that departs from the conventional historical narrative.
At its core, “Vietgone” is a romance. Quang is a U.S.-trained helicopter pilot unable to rescue his wife and children at Saigon’s fall, while Tong is an embassy worker who escapes with her mother. The two meet at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas and sparks fly, but their views for the future clash, laid out eloquently as each raps of trying to “make it home” while meaning two quite different things. He wants to return to Vietnam; she believes the U.S. a better fit for her rebellious spirit.
Emjoy Gavino and Hyunmin Rhee offer very involving portrayals of these two conflicted people trying to convince themselves that they aren’t falling in love. Rhee lends a lot of swagger to Quang yet lets his vulnerabilities come through convincingly. Gavino is equally impressive as Tong, a woman who has adopted unhappiness as part of her identity but is being forced to reconsider that.
Eric Sharp proves the ideal comic sidekick as Quang’s best friend, Nhan, fully embracing the dorkiness that courses through the show yet ultimately proving the play’s most clear-eyed character. As Tong’s mother, Rebecca Hirota adopts the voice and mannerisms of a youthful white Midwestern cougar mom, but thus misses the chance to be the best embodiment of the culture clash between old country and new. That said, author Nguyen cleverly demonstrates the language barriers when American characters speak in baffling non sequiturs.
Director Mina Morita has helped craft a crisp and ceaselessly entertaining staging that uses the Guthrie’s expansive thrust stage to fine effect, especially when Gavino and Rhee roam about raging to Shane Rettig’s engaging hip-hop score. And Lex Liang’s minimalist scenic design proves a fine complement for an open-hearted odyssey about finding love and a place in the world.
“Vietgone”
When: Through Oct. 16
Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 Second Ave. S., Mpls.
Tickets: $79-$15.50, available at 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org
Capsule: Hilarious and heartfelt, it’s a thought-provoking, rap-filled romantic comedy.
News
Brandon Woodruff shuts down Aaron Judge, Yankees as Brewers get 4-1 win
MILWAUKEE — The Yankees are expecting reinforcements soon, but with 17 games left in the regular season the question is do they have enough time to be a playoff contender. Saturday night, they didn’t look like it as Willy Adames and the Brewers beat them again, this one a 4-1 defeat at American Family Field.
It was the second straight loss for the Yankees (87-58), who dropped the three-game series to the Brewers. It was their first series loss in their last four. Their lead in the American League East dropped to 4.5 games over the Blue Jays, who they will see in Toronto one more time this year. The Brewers (78-67) are playing for a National League wild card spot and have won three of their last four and seven of their last nine games.
Aaron Judge did not hit a home run for the third straight game. He holds at 57, four shy of the American League record of 61 set by Yankee Roger Maris in 1961. The slugger is still on pace to hit 64 this season. Judge struck out in the first, doubled in the third and flew out in the fifth. He walked on five pitches in the top of the eighth inning.
Josh Donaldson hit his 15th homer of the season and second in as many nights to lead off the fourth inning.
That was it for the Yankees offense Saturday night. Brandon Woodruff held them to one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out 10.
For the second straight night, Adames changed the game. The Brewers shortstop, who faced the Yankees regularly with the Rays, hammered a three-run homer 385 feet off Jameson Taillon in the third inning. His three-run homer in Friday night’s game turned what had started out as a Yankees blowout around and into an eventual Brewers walk-off win.
It was the 24th home run that Taillon has given up this season, tying the career high he allowed last season.
Taillon allowed four runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out four over five innings. Taillon gave up a one-out single to Friday night’s walk-off hero Garrett Mitchell and then an RBI-double to Christian Yelich in the fifth.
It was a fine night, but not the start the Yankees needed from Taillon Saturday night. With 17 games to play in the regular season and Frankie Montas needing an MRI on an already troublesome shoulder, Taillon could have helped the Yankees rotation settle in down the stretch. The Yankees can move Domingo German to the rotation if Montas is going to miss any time, and Luis Severino is scheduled to come off the injured list and make his first start since mid-July on Wednesday. With Montas now a question mark (and he’d been inconsistent enough that he should have been before the shoulder issue) the Bombers’ playoff rotation is far from settled.
There will also be questions about the Yankees postseason bullpen in these final games. Friday, Aaron Boone made it clear that Aroldis Chapman would have to earn his way back into high-leverage situations. Saturday night, making his first appearance since Aug. 19, the former closer walked the first batter he faced on four pitches, including one to the backstop. He did get through the seventh not allowing a run.
Marwin Gonzalez, who left Friday night’s game with nausea and dizziness, left Saturday night’s game after a bizarre accident with Victor Caratini. The Brewers catcher hit Gonzalez on the side of the batter’s helmet as he threw the ball back to the mound. Gonzalez had a bright red spot on his right cheek and trainers were seen testing his neck and jaw.
The Yankees do expect help to arrive soon. Anthony Rizzo is expected to play Sunday for the first time since Aug. 31. Tuesday, the Yankees hope Harrison Bader, the center fielder they traded Jordan Montgomery for, will play his first game for them after battling plantar fasciitis since June. Severino is set to rejoin the rotation on Wednesday and Scott Effross should be back in the bullpen soon after that.
The Yankees have to hope that’s enough to get them back to looking like a contender.
()
Chicago White Sox score twice in the 11th and hold on to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3 — but fall 4½ games back in the AL Central
Chicago White Sox score twice in the 11th inning and hold on to beat the Detroit Tigers 4-3
XRP Price Rallied 7%, Is It Gearing To Test The Next Resistance?
Marwin Gonzalez says he ‘blacked out for a second’ after Brewers catcher hits him in face
2 Black-owned businesses are first to open at new development in St. Paul’s Frogtown
Duluth’s Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve: 50 years and counting
Theater review: Guthrie’s ‘Vietgone’ tells exceedingly unique refugee story with heart and emotion
Brandon Woodruff shuts down Aaron Judge, Yankees as Brewers get 4-1 win
Eduardo Escobar’s 3-run homer, Chris Bassitt’s bounce-back effort key Mets’ win over Pirates
Loons run over in 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags