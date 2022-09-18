News
Column: Dominique Robinson — from college QB to receiver and now defensive end — could be a gem for Chicago Bears
Dominique Robinson was bummed after the 2019 MAC championship game.
The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks won the game, upsetting Central Michigan, but playing time was becoming increasingly inconsistent for the junior wide receiver. He figured it was time to ask about switching positions. After all, pretty much every position coach in the program had asked him multiple times to come join their room.
Robinson was going to wait until after the season, but the RedHawks landed in the LendingTree Bowl on Jan. 6, a full month later, so he texted coach Chuck Martin and wide receivers coach Israel Woolfork and asked for a meeting.
I really want to try playing defensive end.
Robinson sensed instant relief on the face of Martin when he made the request. He hadn’t told the coaches what he wanted to talk about and figured they might wonder if he was fixing to transfer.
“I said, ‘I was thinking H-back but I love the idea of defensive end,’ ” Martin recalled. “We had told him all along, you can basically go wherever you want.”
The group decided Robinson would remain a wide receiver for the game against Louisiana — Robinson had only 14 receptions for 296 yards on the season — but they would let him get a feel for defensive end in one bowl practice.
“First snap, he beat the tackle and I was like, ‘Wow! That was pretty good,’ ” Martin said. “Just natural, stacked him, put his hands on him. We knew that first day.”
“Any time you move an offensive guy, especially a
skill guy to defense, the No. 1 thing is their willingness to hit people, be physical,” said defensive line coach E.J. Whitlow, who moved to Air Force this season. “Especially when you are talking wide receiver to D-line. When Dom got out there, the speed and bend, turn the corner and cause a problem, that was natural for him. But his willingness to put his face in there in the run game and be physical on contact, it was like, ‘Hey, we might have something.’ ”
Robinson might have surprised even himself in that first practice. Miami was the only school to recruit him, and he arrived on campus as a quarterback, a position he stayed at for all of three practices.
“When I moved from quarterback to receiver and I watched myself on tape, you could tell I just didn’t look like a receiver,” Robinson said. “It took a little while for me to get that look of being a receiver. When I moved over to D-end, it looked good. When I got done with practice and I went upstairs and watched the tape of it, I looked like I was supposed to be there.”
COVID-19 threw all college football players for a loop the next year, especially Robinson. But he committed to putting on weight, lifting, working on a blocking sled and learning the nuances of his get-off from the edge. Results came immediately. He had two sacks and a pass breakup against Ball State in the first of only three games for the RedHawks in 2020. Robinson took to his new position quickly with Martin calling the improvement something they noted “daily.”
“When they come with the decision, ‘Hey, coach, I really want to try this,’ you’re going to get the investment to see it through,” Whitlow said. “Sometimes as a coach if you make a suggestion, if the guy isn’t bought in, he’s not going to give it his all.”
Miami used Robinson as a situational pass rusher in 2021, and while he wasn’t wildly productive — he had 4 ½ sacks and 8 ½ tackles for a loss — the tools made him an easy selection for the Senior Bowl. Robinson measured 6-foot-4, 254 pounds in Mobile, Ala., with a wingspan of 82 ⅜ inches. Bears coach Matt Eberflus covets that kind of length for his defense, and Robinson flashed enough that it didn’t take a great leap of faith to believe he could improve and do so rapidly with more time on task.
When the Bears selected Robinson in the fifth round (No. 174 overall), it was with the idea he would be a project but could contribute right away. The trade of Khalil Mack to the Los Angeles Chargers created a need, too, especially with Eberflus preferring to play linemen in waves.
Robert Quinn is a reserved veteran in his 12th season, not the kind who has a lot to say, but Robinson has been able to glean tips from watching him and the few words he shares.
“On the field, he makes sure I am going in with a game plan,” Robinson said. “When I am about to do a one-on-one rep, he always comes up to me and asks, ‘You got a move in mind?’ He’s making sure I have something planned where if I get the set that I need, that’s the move I am going to us. Sometimes I didn’t do that just because I’m a young guy and I’m going to react on whatever I get. Robert said, ‘No, you have to go in with a plan.’ He’s been good with that. I have been watching him, taking keys.”
Robinson’s debut against the San Francisco 49ers was a hit. He had 1 ½ sacks, the first rookie in Bears history to have more than one sack in a season opener. He beat 49ers right tackle Mike McGlinchey with a hard move inside and flung Trey Lance to the turf with one arm. He later shared a sack with Roquan Smithon. Robinson finished with seven tackles — five solos — on only 28 snaps.
According to the NFL, Robinson had three “hustle stops,” defined as tackles made after running 20 yards or more, the most by a rookie defensive linemen since Next Gen Stats debuted in 2016.
“That’s a big deal,” defensive line coach Travis Smith said. “You talk about HITS principle, he is showing it there. Every day when you tell him something, it’s the first time he’s heard it. The great thing about him when he hears it, then he takes it out to the field.”
As Robinson left the field in the northwest tunnel at Soldier Field after the game, general manager Ryan Poles was standing there in a sharp, dark gray suit. Poles came up and embraced the soaking wet Robinson with a giant hug.
“That meant something to me, honestly,” Robinson said. “I respect a man that comes over to do that. Come on, man.”
The 49ers game was Robinson’s 16th as a defensive end counting 15 games in college. Some have compared him to Mark Anderson, who burst onto the scene in 2006 as a fifth-round pick with 12 sacks, a Bears rookie record.
Robinson is just scratching the surface.
“I am glad he suggested D-end and I am glad we listened to him,” Martin said. “Between God-given ability and probably the best human being you have ever met, there’s probably nothing that kid can’t do. You can play him anywhere.”
Scouting report
A.J. Dillon, Packers running back
Information for this report was obtained from NFL scouts.
Dillon, 6-foot, 247 pounds, is in his third season in Green Bay after the Packers selected him in the second round in 2020. Dillon led the offense in rushing (803 yards) and rushing touchdowns (five) last season and is splitting time in the backfield with Aaron Jones.
Dillon carried 10 times for 45 yards in the season-opening road loss to the Minnesota Vikings, and the Packers have talked about committing more to the run this week as the offense works to break in young wide receivers for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.
“Historically, when you look at that coaching tree that Matt LaFleur is in, the run game is the foundation of those offensive structures,” the scout said. “You can go to San Francisco, Los Angeles with Sean McVay, Arthur Smith when he was in Tennessee and now in Atlanta, everything is built out from the run game. So when you run the football effectively in that offense, it leads to play-action opportunities and it creates space in the passing game because of that downhill run action. I do think they need to run the ball more because they are working with young wide receivers who are still struggling with alignment, assignment and responsibility. When you have that, it really limits your passing game and it becomes disjointed.
“But they have two running backs, two different styles, and both can catch the ball out of the backfield. They are going to be a major part of this offensive game plan Sunday night both in the run game and the pass game. Starting with the run game with A.J. Dillon, he’s a downhill back with really light feet. For a man of his size to be able to move like he does and be able to make defenders miss in the open field is impressive. Everyone knows he has the power because of his frame and physical profile, but the thing that has always stood out to me going back to when he was at Boston College is his footwork. Very good vision. Can get small when he needs to and then when he has to drop the hammer, he does have thunder in his pads. He’s developing as a receiver. He’s never going to be Alvin Kamara. But Dillon can hurt you in the pass game in screens and balls thrown into the flat on checkdowns and swing routes because when you have to tackle him, it puts stress on your body as a defensive player. From a defensive perspective, that is where you want the ball to go — throw it to Dillon in the flat, especially in zone coverage, and the Bears will play a lot of zone in this game. Now you’re asking defensive backs to tackle in space. They’re giving up 45 pounds and they’re making reservations to be in the training room Monday morning.”
Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers: Everything you need to know about the Week 2 game before tonight’s kickoff
Chicago Bears defensive end Robert Quinn stated the team’s mentality for their “Sunday Night Football” meeting with the Green Bay Packers in five words: “Last week is last week.”
The Packers may have made costly mistakes in their 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1. But the Bears are preparing for the usual challenge at Lambeau Field against their NFC North rivals, who have won six straight and 11 of the last 12 meetings.
“I’m sure they’ve got a little chip on their shoulder coming off a loss,” Quinn said. “We’re not really concerned about them. We’re concerned about ourselves and what we have to do to win the game. They took a loss, and we won last week. But last week is last week. We’ve just got to prepare for this week and see if we can keep something great going in this locker room.”
So much about this game is in Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers’ element. He had a 113.8 passer rating in eight home starts last year, owns a 109.1 rating in Sunday night games and has a 141.5 rating in his last four starts against the Bears, according to the NFL.
And after not throwing a touchdown pass last week as he adjusts to playing without wide receiver Davante Adams, Rodgers could get some offensive help with the potential returns of offensive linemen David Bakhtiari and Elgton Jenkins and wide receiver Allen Lazard, who all missed the opener.
Meanwhile, the Bears are trying to build on their scrappy 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, when they scored three second-half touchdowns for the win. But quarterback Justin Fields would like to get off to a better start this time.
“We know that that’s not the product that they wanted to put on the field or put on tape,” Bears quarterback Justin Fields said. “We know this week they’re going to come with something to prove, just because they didn’t have the game they wanted to have last week. We’re prepared for that. They’re probably not going to make as many mistakes as they did last week, so we’re just going to have to come out with a fast start and just put points on the board.”
Injury report
The Bears listed rookie wide receiver/returner Velus Jones Jr. as doubtful to play as he continues to deal with a nagging hamstring injury that kept him out of the opener.
The Packers could be healthier than they were in the opener. Offensive linemen David Bakhtiari (knee), Elgton Jenkins (knee) and Jon Runyan (concussion) and wide receiver Allen Lazard (ankle) all were listed as questionable to play. Jenkins participated in Friday’s practice in full, while the other three were limited.
Luke Getsy’s confidence
When the Bears left the field at halftime of Sunday’s season opener against the 49ers down 7-0, the offensive coaches and players didn’t have a lot of positive stats to discuss on the rainy day.
The Bears didn’t reach 49ers territory until there were 2 minutes, 17 seconds left in the second quarter and even on that drive failed to get points because of an odd towel penalty on a field-goal attempt. Bears quarterback Justin Fields had completed 3 of 9 passes for 19 yards with an interception and a 2.8 passer rating. The Bears had 68 net offensive yards, and no wide receiver or tight end had a catch.
Yet as the Bears regrouped in the locker room for what would become a 19-point second half in a comeback win, Fields saw body language from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy that “brought everybody (to) their feet.”
Getsy was smiling. Read more here.
Will Aaron Rodgers rebound from a bad Week 1?
It was music to Aaron Rodgers’ ears.
The four-time MVP quarterback has been impressed with Watson’s burst and figured it would be cool to give the newcomer from North Dakota State a chance to start his NFL career with some sizzle.
“We had talked about it. ‘Do you really want to start off with a bomb shot?’” Rodgers said. “I said, ‘Yeah. What the hell? Why not? Ya know? This kid can really fly. Let’s give him a chance.’”
By now, we all know what happened when that vision didn’t go as planned. Read more here.
‘5 at 35′: Ranking the Top 5 Miami Heat shooting guards over the years (with No. 1 an easy answer)
With 2022-23 marking the Miami Heat’s 35th season, the Sun Sentinel is unveiling a series of “5 at 35″ reflections from staff writer Ira Winderman, who has covered the entirety of the franchise’s 3 1/2 decades.
After opening the series with a look at the five greatest games in the team’s history, five franchise-altering moments, the team’s biggest celebrity fans, five of the biggest personalities over the years, five notable Heat Lifers and rivalries that have defined the franchise, today we begin our position-by-position breakdown with the top five shooting guards since the franchise’s 1988 inception (appreciating that position-less could have some who could be considered shooting guards being listed at other positions through the course of the week).
1.Dwyane Wade. The. Greatest. Player. In. Franchise. History.
Five NBA Finals. Three NBA championships. The lure that delivered LeBron James and Chris Bosh to form the Big Three, after previously helping attract Shaquille O’Neal.
The No. 5 pick in the 2013 NBA draft stepped forward when needed as a leading man. He stepped to the side when O’Neal and James arrived.
Already his No. 3 hangs at FTX Arena, with the next logical step a statue erected at 601 Biscayne.
“Greatness and a legacy,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said, “that will live on forever.”
2. Eddie Jones. If the resume ended with serving as Dwyane Wade’s initial NBA mentor, it would be enough. But it was far more than that. It was helping keep the Heat afloat from the end of the Tim Hardaway-Alonzo Mourning era to the start of the Wade era.
The Pompano Beach Ely High product led the Heat in scoring for four consecutive seasons, from 2001 to 2004, the franchise’s longest such leadership run until Wade’s arrival.
3. Dan Majerle. As a shooting guard and small forward, as a starter and reserve, Majerle’s hustle defined the Heat’s big-muscle playoff era under Pat Riley from 1996 to 2001.
Even while battling debilitating back pain, Majerle was an essential plug-and-play component to the rosters that helped first define Heat Culture.
And to think, he arrived as the consolation prize when the Heat were unable to sign Juwan Howard during the 1996 offseason.
4. Ray Allen. The Heat tenure lasted only two seasons, but one moment in time arguably could have him even higher on this list, because no moment in franchise history arguably was as meaningful.
Down three with time running out in Game 6 of the 2013 NBA Finals, security officials already were ringing the court at AmericanAirlines Arena for a San Antonio Spurs championship celebration. And then, from the right corner — Bang! Tie game. Heat win that night in overtime and the championship the next game.
Plus, making it all the sweeter, he was lured away from Danny Ainge and the Boston Celtics in free agency.
5. Kevin Edwards. For the most part, the Heat’s history at shooting guard can be broken down into three eras: Kevin Edwards at the start, Eddie Jones in the middle and then Dwyane Wade for his 15-year championship run (with others mixed in along the way).
For the franchise’s first five seasons, Edwards was a reliable presence when stability was at a premium, averaging in double-figure scoring in each of those five seasons.
Edwards’ ability to get it done over the toughest of times gives him the nod over the likes of Josh Richardson, Voshon Lenard, Duncan Robinson, Brian Shaw, Jon Sundvold, Eddie House and, yes, Dion Waiters.
Up next: We continue our positional evaluations, with the top five point guards over the years, as the franchise turns 35.
Giants defense charges fans to ‘be loud’ and create home field advantage
Don Martindale knows his Giants history.
He knows defense was the backbone of the franchise’s four Super Bowl wins.
The Giants’ defensive coordinator knows this year’s team will go as far as his aggressive unit takes them.
He knows Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers is an opportunity for the Giants to build their first 2-0 start since 2016.
And everyone knows that in recent years, too many MetLife Stadium seats have been empty, if not filled by impatient fans raining down boos.
So Martindale challenged the Giants’ fans to do one thing Sunday: “Be loud.”
“I know we’re talking about changing the culture and changing the culture defensively,” Martindale said late this week. “This is one of the biggest changes you’ll see. This week, to bring back great defense in this facility … I know New Yorkers are loud. We need to be loud in that stadium.”
The Titans’ home crowd in Nashville last weekend, frankly, wasn’t that loud or imposing for the visiting Giants (1-0). They were undeterred in scoring their upset win.
Martindale doesn’t want opposing teams to enjoy playing in North Jersey. He wants their offenses to “have to go on silent count” the entire game, starting with Baker Mayfield’s Panthers (0-1) on Sunday.
“If you want to be part of changing this culture here with the Giants, be loud and have that place rocking where people don’t want to come to our stadium,” Martindale added. “We’ll take care of the rest and we’ll give you something to be loud about. But just be loud.”
For all the talk about how Brian Daboll was going to revitalize the Giants’ offense, Martindale’s defense was the reason the team won its season opener in Tennessee.
They held Derrick Henry and the Titans offense at bay, trailing 13-0 at half, until Saquon Barkley snapped the offense out of its funk.
That might not be a sustainable style of football, to lean so heavily on Martindale’s defense and consistently win tight, low-scoring games.
A last-second Titans field goal miss, after all, helped the defense escape a week of questions about their final drive collapse in pass coverage.
Still, especially in a rebuilding year with low expectations, it’s exciting for Giants fans to come off a season-opening win on the road and have a chance at a 2-0 start with a hard-nosed defense leading the way.
Martindale’s defense plays with an attacking style. They are not intimidated.
Edge rusher Jihad Ward, a free agent signing from Martindale’s Baltimore Ravens days, is the Giants’ leader up front. Internally, he was named their defensive player of the game in Week 1.
“He’s a physical, tough guy that is the character of what you’re looking for as a defensive player,” Martindale said of Ward. “He sets the pace, especially in the run game on setting the edges and he took it personal that game and that’s what has made him who he is. And wherever I’m at, I hope I have Jihad Ward with me.”
Ward’s charge to Giants fans was more to the point.
“Have some faith and believe,” he said Thursday. “We’ve got to be loud. Can’t be quiet. Can’t be church mouses out there.”
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams was on Giants teams the past two years that went 3-5 each season at MetLife Stadium. Those were improvements on the Giants’ 2-6 home record in three straight seasons from 2017-19.
But he knows that this upcoming three-game homestand against Carolina, a shorthanded Dallas Cowboys team and the Chicago Bears presents an enormous opportunity to turn the Giants’ fortunes.
“We need to do a good job this year of bringing back that home field advantage,” Williams said. “It starts with winning. It starts this weekend. And we’re going to try to get that going.”
Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo might have the kryptonite to counter Martindale’s mission: dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey.
Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard exploited Giants inside linebackers Tae Crowder and Austin Calitro for two receiving touchdowns in Week 1. And he’s no McCaffrey.
Panthers No. 1 receiver D.J. Moore is also dynamic. But maybe Martindale’s calling card can trump all of Carolina’s counters.
The Giants’ 48.6% blitz rate on opponent pass plays in Week 1 ranked third in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference. The Browns blitzed the Panthers only 15.6% last weekend and still hit Mayfield 10 times, getting past Matt Rhule’s shaky offensive line early.
This will probably be another close game. That will mean important plays deep in the fourth quarter. That needs to mean one thing for the Giants’ defense.
“I need it to be loud in here, man,” Ward said. “I need it to be loud. We need all the fans to show some love and support.”
Literary pick of the week: “F. Scott Fitzgerald & the Jazz Age Magazine”
“F. Scott Fitzgerald & the Jazz Age Magazine” is explored by Jennifer Nolan, associate professor of English at North Carolina State University, when she gives the free McDermott lecture at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Highland Park Community Center, 1974 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul.
Local Fitzgerald fans will remember meeting Nolan, a member of the board of the F. Scott Fitzgerald Society, when she was program director for the society’s 2017 conference in St. Paul.
Nolan has published widely on the literary, cultural, editorial and visual context of popular American magazines in the interwar era, with emphasis on Fitzgerald, short stories, and illustration. Her recent scholarly articles have appeared in the F. Scott Fitzgerald Review, Book History, American Periodicals, and the Journal of Modern Periodical Studies. She is advisory editor and wrote the introduction for a forthcoming volume from Edinburgh University Press of Fitzgerald’s magazine fiction.
The lecture, which celebrates the life and work of the author, who was born at 481 Laurel Ave. in St. Paul, is sponsored by Fitzgerald in St. Paul and coordinated by Friends of the St. Paul Public Library. This annual event is named for Richard P. McDermott, who helped restore Fitzgerald’s birthplace in the 1970s and remained an avid supporter of Fitzgerald-inspired activities before he died in 2012.
News
Hyde5: Five keys to Dolphins win against Baltimore
It’s Week 2 in Baltimore, and here are five keys for the Miami Dolphins to start the season 2-0:
1. The Dolphins defensive front dominates. The defense had a strong day last week against New England, and some pieces are in place for them to do so again. Baltimore prefers two-running-back packages and a physical game. But does it have the personnel? It’s down their third-string left tackle if Ronnie Stanley (listed as doubtful after being out since last year) doesn’t return to join former Dolphin Ja’Wuan James (Achilles) on the sideline. That’s a good starting place to cause problems. Emmanuel Ogbah plays right end. Brandon Jones blindsided Mac Jones from there last week. Plus, while the Ravens prefer that physical offense, they had just 11 rushing yards at halftime against the New York Jets last Sunday and 63 yards for the game on 21 carries. That represented their worst rushing offense over the last four seasons when quarterback Lamar Jackson started. The Ravens might get running back J.K. Dobbins back on Sunday from injury early last year. But this offensive line doesn’t look like a typical Ravens line – especially if their third-string tackle plays.
2. The Cheetah runs free. Baltimore’s secondary could be a mess, especially if Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey can’t go after a groin issue in practice this week. It already lost cornerback Kyle Fuller (ACL), His replacement, Brandon Stephens, had a quadriceps issue in practice Wednesday and also missed the rest of the week. Marcus Peters hasn’t played since 2020 but could return Sunday. The Ravens only sure things at cornerback are rookie fourth-round picks Damarion Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis. This will be a good chance for Tua Tagovailoa and his receiving corps to have a good day, assuming …
3. Dolphins tackles Terron Armstead and Greg Little are fine. Armstead came out for a couple of plays in the opener’s fourth quarter, but he’s expected to play Sunday. Little replaces injured Austin Jackson at right tackle. If Little looks like he did in the preseason finale against Philadelphia (admittedly the Eagle reserves), the Dolphins will be in good shape. It might not even be much of a drop-off from Jackson. One thing to watch: The Ravens like their re-done interior defensive line with Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington joining Calais Campbell.
4. Keep Lamar Jackson under wraps. This game has perhaps the two most electric players in the league in Hill and Jackson. The Baltimore quarterback said he didn’t handle the blitz-heavy packages thrown at him by the Dolphins in his November loss last year at Hard Rock Stadium. He was sacked five times and his offense scored just 10 points. He grew up in Boca Raton, too, so the hometown game means something to him. The prime weapon the Dolphins used was 24 defensive-back blitzes. You’d expect Jackson to be more prepared this time. It’ll be interesting to see how Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer counters – if at all.
5. Don’t let it be a kicking game. The Dolphins have a good kicker in Jason Sanders. Baltimore’s Justin Tucker has the best kicker in NFL history. He makes 91 percent of his attempts. He hit a 66-yard field goal last week. He’s reached 300 field goal quicker than anyone in league history. We can go on and on about his numbers, but let’s just say if it comes to Tucker making a field goal at the end he’s going to make it.
Prediction. Baltimore 26, Miami 24. Note: This prediction was made before Baltimore lost its two starting cornerbacks in practice this week. If they can’t play …
News
3 keys to a Giants win over Panthers in home opener
1. CONTAIN CMC
The Giants won’t completely stop Christian McCaffrey, but they need to make sure he doesn’t wreck the game. The Panthers back is a versatile receiving threat and the Giants’ inside linebackers allowed two TD catches last week to Titans back Dontrell Hilliard. Baker Mayfield’s safety valve can’t run wild at MetLife Stadium Sunday.
2. FEED SAQUON
The Giants’ 238 rush yards in Week 1 led the NFL. Carolina’s defense allowed the second most to the Cleveland Browns at 217. Saquon Barkley is the Giants’ best player. He will need to run wild again to earn the franchise’s first 2-0 start since 2016: the last time they made the playoffs.
3. BLITZ BAKER
Giants DC Don Martindale is going to bring the house and force the undersized Mayfield into hurried decisions. Panthers OC Ben McAdoo, the Giants’ former head coach, will have some tricks up his sleeve. The battle of veteran coordinators should decide the game.
