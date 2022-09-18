News
Covid test providers cut back despite concerns of another winter surge
WASHINGTON — Covid testing labs and home test makers have cut staff after government funding cuts and falling demand, despite concerns from health officials that the country could face a new winter wave of infections.
It’s unclear what trajectory the pandemic will take as the United States enters the cooler fall and winter months that preceded past case spikes; some public health groups predict another winter wave of infections.
The severity of this wave will depend on whether the virus mutates to evade immunity from previous infections. But if the United States sees a surge similar to last winter’s, Americans could find themselves in a similar testing situation, with home tests selling out quickly and people facing long waits for test results. lab PCR tests, public health officials said.
Makers of rapid home Covid tests are performing only half the number of tests they were doing in February, when they ramped up production in response to the omicron wave, and the White House has pledged to buy 1 billion home tests, according to data compiled by Mara Aspinall, a professor at Arizona State University who has consulted with companies and institutions on testing.
But since last winter, demand for testing has declined and the White House has run out of money to continue buying tests on such a large scale, which has forced some companies to cut capacity.
“There are certainly manufacturers backing down without full confidence that there will be a government or a market for Covid testing,” Aspinall said. “That being said, I think some of the larger vendors will remain engaged in the market. Some of the smaller ones, there is a question.
Labs that process PCR tests have also cut capacity by a third as more people turn to home testing, and public health guidelines have become more relaxed about testing for schools and hospitals. trips, according to data from Aspinall.
Opko Health’s bioreference labs, for example, grew from processing 3 million PCR tests in the second quarter of last year to 1 million in the same period this year. As a result, it has cut its testing workforce by more than 4,000 since its peak, including laying off 700 workers in June and July, the company said in its quarterly earnings report last month.
Companies that make Covid tests, equipment and supplies have also seen a sharp drop in Covid-related sales. Becton Dickenson saw its Covid testing revenue drop to $76 million in the last quarter from $300 million a year earlier, and executives said they expect demand to continue to fall throughout the year.
The number of reported Covid cases is currently a quarter of what it was at its peak last winter. But Chris Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, estimates that only 4% to 5% of infections are reported, as many are discovered through home testing and not reported to public health departments, or they are not detected at all. He expects to see infections start to rise next month and continue to rise through the winter.
“The decline in immunity from the latest set of Ba.5 infections and the decline in immunity from vaccination combined with the fact that people are indoors should combine to mean that we should see infections starting to go up from October and increase a bit,” Murray said.
The Biden administration aimed to provide some stability to the Covid testing market by buying a steady supply of Covid tests to send to Americans for free. But Congress failed to pass a Covid spending package that included $2 billion for testing, and last month the White House announced it was ending its free Covid testing program.
With its remaining funds, the White House said this month it would buy an additional 100 million tests to stockpile in the event of a further increase, well below what the administration had hoped to do if its funding from Congress had been cut. paid, administration officials said.
IHealth Labs, one of the biggest beneficiaries of federal spending on Covid testing earlier this year, said it was now doing about a tenth of the tests it was doing in February. But the company said it was ready to ramp up production quickly – up to 50 million tests a month – in the event of another winter surge.
“We have to prepare for fall and winter. We don’t know if there is a new wave, but we need to be ready because it has happened over the past few winters,” said Jack Feng, CEO of iHealth. “We’re still confident there will be an end, but it always comes back.”
State and local governments are also lacking funding to provide free PCR testing, making pop-up Covid testing centers on street corners or at large gathering sites a thing of the past in many areas.
Many state and local health officials have largely diverted their attention from Covid, especially with the rise of monkeypox, and there is little talk of preparing for a possible winter surge, said Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer. from the Association. state and territory health officials. His group represents public health agencies in all 50 states, Washington, DC, five U.S. territories, and three freely associated states.
“Even the public health people seem to have this kind of wishful thinking that everything will be fine and maybe it won’t be, but I don’t think anyone is preparing. I think for the most part everyone is waiting to see what happens and they will prepare if the need arises,” Plescia said. “I think it’s kind of human for everyone to pause and wait to see what happens.”
Part of that mindset comes from faith in treatments, like Pfizer’s Paxlovid, that reduce the risk of serious illness, and new boosters specifically targeted at omicron, health officials said.
But as the virus continues to spread, there remains the threat that a new variant could develop that evades the immunity of much of the population from past infections and vaccinations, Murray said.
“There is only capacity, personnel, mental bandwidth to tackle Covid,” Murray said. “I think the problem now is that the public health community can be more focused right now on what’s going on and try to think of relatively small effects on the big picture for Covid, instead of putting a lot of energy in the kind of preparation plans if a bad variant comes up.”
Test makers and labs say they are in a stronger position than last year to be able to rapidly increase capacity in the event of a further increase due to investments they have already made in equipment and facilities. .
Abbott, one of the largest makers of home tests, said it has continued to perform “tens of millions” of rapid tests at its two facilities in Maine and Illinois, and has the capacity to produce 100 million tests per month if necessary. Abbott has seen its Covid testing revenue drop 29% in the last quarter, although its sales have nearly doubled in the past year.
“Maintaining our nationwide rapid test manufacturing infrastructure is essential for pandemic preparedness,” the company said in a statement. “This includes responding quickly to seasonal waves of Covid and new variants, and ensuring that rapid tests are readily available so that therapeutic Covid treatments can be delivered quickly.”
One of the biggest hurdles to scaling up quickly would be finding enough people to work in labs and production lines or collect samples from patients.
“One of our limitations, like all industries right now, is people,” said Alex Greninger, associate director of clinical virology laboratories at the University of Washington Medical Center. “Burnout is real. It’s hard to do. We’ve done about 105 years of testing in the last two and a half years. Imagine having to multiply your productivity by 50.”
The decline in PRC testing and the shift to home testing is also causing public health officials to be increasingly blind to the spread of infections, as few home test results are being reported to health departments. public, unlike laboratory tests. This could make it harder for test makers and labs to see a surge coming and accelerate accordingly.
There have also been other concerns about the accuracy of home tests, which tend to be less sensitive than PCR tests.
“I’m concerned that the public has become a little too reliant or confident in the sensitivity of home testing,” Plescia said. “I think they’re a good tool, but they’re clearly flawed.”
Migrants say they are grateful to Florida Governor DeSantis for sending them to Martha’s Vineyard
Some of the migrants airlifted to Martha’s Vineyard this week said they were grateful to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling his decision to relocate them to the posh seaside community “a fluke,” according to reports.
On Wednesday, 50 migrants from South America were flown by the Florida state government to the summer resort community, where former President Obama owns a lavish mansion. They were taken to a nearby military base on Friday where many were given medical treatment and cell phones to contact immigration attorneys and family members in the United States, according to reports.
“The migrants are actually thanking Governor Ron DeSantis for bringing them to Martha’s Vineyard,” said a report from MSNBC.
Immigration activists and Democratic politicians have accused DeSantis of engaging in a political stunt by sending the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, with President Biden accusing him of “playing politics with people’s lives.”
But some migrants have expressed gratitude for being able to get medical care and not being crammed into facilities in Texas or other border states, which have recently been overwhelmed with arrivals from Central America and the United States. South America.
“After traveling from Venezuela to the southern border of the United States, on foot, by train or by bus, you risked being attacked, exploited or worse by coyotes and bandits, only to find yourself in a dusty border town who doesn’t have enough medical care or educational services or other resources, chances are even temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod seems pretty good!” said an article in The National Review on Saturday.
The migrant crisis is moving north: Here’s what’s happening in the country as border states ferry migrants to the US
More than 2 million migrants have crossed the southern border with Mexico in the current fiscal year, breaking last year’s record. The numbers are expected to hit an all-time high when the fiscal year ends September 30.
3 men injured in shooting near church on Grand Boulevard – NBC Chicago
Three men were injured in a shooting near a church in the city’s Grand Boulevard community neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Police say three men were near the street in the 4700 block of South Prairie Avenue around noon when they were approached by a black Cadillac Escalade. A gunman inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting the three men.
- A 26-year-old man was kicked in the foot
- A 29-year-old man was shot in the ankle
- A 35-year-old man was kicked in both legs
All three men were taken to University of Chicago Hospital where they were all reportedly in good condition initially.
The shooting happened just outside the Christian Tabernacle Church, located at 4712 South Prairie Avenue. Police have not confirmed whether there was an event at the church prior to the shooting.
The shooting is being investigated by Area One detectives and there is currently no one in custody.
This is a developing story. NBC 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
latest news Firefighter hospitalized, cats die in Culver City mall blaze
Several cats were killed in a large fire that broke out early Saturday morning at a Culver City shopping center with a pet boarding facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A firefighter who “became ill during the intense firefight” was taken to hospital “in fair condition for observation,” the fire department said in a statement. No civilian injuries were reported.
The incident at 9000 W. Venice Blvd. was reported around 5:45 a.m., and firefighters took 73 minutes to contain and extinguish the blaze. A business named Cat Place LA is located in the mall.
The “large emergency structure fire” directly involved three businesses at the one-story strip mall, the statement said.
“Heavy smoke affected at least half a dozen adjacent businesses, including a feline overnight boarding house where several cats were rescued, but others sadly perished,” the statement read. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Seventeen cats were killed in the fire and two were rescued and received medical attention, according to ABC7.
“Cat Place LA is a cage-free luxury hotel exclusively for cats,” the company’s website states. “Your beloved cat deserves the best treatment while you’re out of town.”
Dolphins, needing a lineman against Ravens, elevate Larnel Coleman from practice squad
Ahead of Sunday’s 1 p.m. kickoff at the Baltimore Ravens, the Miami Dolphins made their Saturday roster move to fill the void left by right tackle Austin Jackson’s placement on injured reserve.
Tackle Larnel Coleman was elevated from the Dolphins’ practice squad to the game-day roster, the team announced.
Along with Coleman, the Dolphins elevated receiver River Cracraft and announced tight end Hunter Long did not travel with the team to Baltimore and has been downgraded to out for Sunday’s matchup.
Coleman, the 2021 seventh-round pick, had his chance this training camp to earn a spot on the 53-man active roster. After an uneven camp and preseason, Miami opted to keep Greg Little as its backup swing tackle.
Little, who entered last Sunday’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots in relief of Jackson following his second-quarter right ankle injury, will likely be counted on to start in Baltimore.
The Dolphins had to make a move to add at least one offensive lineman because, entering Saturday, they were below the game-day minimum requirement of eight active linemen. With Jackson’s placement on IR, which will cause him to miss at least the next four games, the team was down to seven.
Miami elevating just one lineman may bode well for veteran left tackle Terron Armstead, who enters Sunday questionable to play with a toe injury.
Should another injury occur to an offensive tackle against the Ravens, the Dolphins may insert Colemen, but their next contingency plan is more likely to involve a shift out to tackle for either left guard Liam Eichenberg or right guard Robert Hunt with Robert Jones coming in at guard.
Last Saturday, the Dolphins used their practice-squad elevations on Cracraft and safety Verone McKinley. NFL teams can elevate up to two practice-squad players to the active roster per game. In 2022, players can get the call up three times over the course of the season, up from two last year.
Along with Armstead, defensive tackle Christian Wilkins (back), wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. (toe) and running back Salvon Ahmed (heel) are questionable for Sunday. Tight end Cethan Carter (concussion) is out.
Biden warns Putin against using nuclear and chemical weapons – ‘It will have consequences’
During an interview on CBS’s “60 Minutes” broadcast on Sunday, President Joe Biden was asked by network correspondent Scott Pelley about the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin using chemical or nuclear weapons as the his country’s army is fighting to keep its territory. in its ground invasion of Ukraine.
“Ne, ne, ne, ne,” Biden said. “You will change the face of warfare like never before since World War II.”
Biden did not reveal what the U.S. response would be. However, he said it would be “consequential”.
“Do you think I would tell you if I knew exactly what it would be?” he has answered. “Of course, I’m not going to tell you. It will be substantial. They will become more of an outcast in the world than they ever were. And depending on the extent of what they do, that will determine what response would occur.
Mets need their superstars to carry them to NL East title
For the Mets to lock up the National League East, they’ll need the players that got them this far to carry them home.
It’s an obvious sentiment, but it’s also most of what drives professional sports. The best teams are often the ones that have the best players, who in turn perform like they are indeed the best players. In the Mets’ clubhouse, that means five or six guys, two of which will have to come off the injured list before delivering the team to glory.
Max Scherzer, the first of the injured stars, is apparently ready to go for Monday. His manager identified that date early in the week, stuck to it after Scherzer’s rehab start on Wednesday, and on Friday said that Scherzer’s demeanor in the clubhouse has made it clear that he’ll be ready.
“I can tell by his face as soon as he comes through the door,” Buck Showalter said. “He’s getting ready for Monday. So far, so good.”
Getting Scherzer back is a huge first step in outracing the Braves to the top of the NL East mountain. Slotting him into the rotation on Monday also means the Mets should get at least three more regular season starts out of the three-time Cy Young winner, including one that could potentially happen in Atlanta during the last road series of the year.
Starling Marte’s injury is a little harder to figure. Showalter has been big on reminding reporters that Marte does in fact have a broken finger, something that makes both swinging a bat and throwing a baseball quite difficult. While his name doesn’t carry as much cache as some of his more high-profile teammates, Marte has been just as integral to the team’s success. His batting average (.292) is second among Mets’ qualified hitters behind Jeff McNeil while his 18 stolen bases lead the team.
His presence in the two-hole of the lineup has also helped leadoff man Brandon Nimmo see more pitches to hit, and Marte hitting ahead of Francisco Lindor has led to many of the shortstop’s 94 RBI. Marte is eligible to come off the 10-day IL as of Saturday, but with very little updates on that front, it looks like his triumphant return will have to wait.
As such, the other big boppers in the lineup will have to rise up. Lindor is heating up at the right time. In his last 17 games, dating back to the first game of the Mets’ home series against the juggernaut Dodgers, Lindor is slashing .288/.356/.485. All of those numbers are improvements over his season-long marks, and one more double in September will match the most he’s had in any month of the season.
The only concern with Lindor right now might be that he naturally cools off in the final two weeks. If that does happen, he’ll experience the inverse of Pete Alonso’s month at the plate. Alonso went 1-for-11 in that Dodgers series with four strikeouts. After hitting a homer in the subsequent series opener against Washington, he then went hitless for the next three games. But since then, the Polar Bear’s claws have come back out.
For the last ten games, Alonso has replaced his bat with a sledgehammer. That span includes 13 hits, three homers and seven RBI. Alonso has a casual .333/.386/.590 slash line in this gilded run, good for a .976 OPS. While it’s a very small sample, so is the rest of the season. Even if he comes down a bit, keeping Alonso near this level he’s currently at bodes well for the Mets’ chances of hanging their first NL East banner since 2015.
Lindor and Alonso have been a constant headache for opponents all season, while Scherzer and Marte’s fantastic seasons have been interrupted by injury. Somewhere in the middle of that is Jacob deGrom, who got off to a delayed start, but thankfully hasn’t been interrupted at all in his path toward reclaiming the Best Pitcher in the World throne.
One of many unfortunate truths about deGrom’s career is that he hasn’t pitched in a ton of big games since 2015 and 2016, which were his second and third years in the league. In his first eight years with the Mets, deGrom played for five teams that finished with a losing record. That is no longer the case, and he will soon get a chance to break out his dusty postseason cape from the back of the closet.
Before that, though, he has to show that he can also be a superhero in his final starts of the regular season. As the season’s hourglass ticks away and the margin for error becomes even smaller, deGrom’s role takes on a much more important status. With free agency on the horizon at the end of the year too, and deGrom’s stated intention of opting out of his contract to explore that free agency, a lot of money is also on the line between now and November.
Marte is the only question mark here as far as playing time. Scherzer, Lindor, Alonso and deGrom will all factor extremely heavily in this rabid quest to finish ahead of Atlanta. If any of them go ghost, the ensuing quest for a World Series championship will start in the wild card round, making things much harder for both the superstars and their role-playing teammates.
