Duluth’s Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve: 50 years and counting
DULUTH, Minn. — The hawks, tens of thousands of them each autumn, have been flying over Hawk Ridge here for centuries, maybe millennia, but it wasn’t always safe passage.
In the 1930s and ’40s, and probably before that, a few local residents would go to what was then called Hawk Hill with shotguns and boxes of shells and shoot raptors as they flew over on the migration south.
Members of the newly formed Duluth Bird Club in the 1930s reported picking up “bushel baskets of dead hawks” at some locations each autumn.
Despite state laws against shooting hawks, and city ordinances against shooting birds within the city limits, the hawk killing continued into the 1940s. Birdwatchers and city officials would put up “no shooting” signs only to see them shot down. But the bird club members persisted, and even patrolled the area during peak migration in fall to see that the laws were enforced.
It was an era when many people considered raptors, much like wolves or bears, nothing more than vermin to be shot whenever they were within range.
“The killing was common at hawk migration (hotspots) all across the country, not just in Duluth,” said Jan Green, a Duluth-based bird expert and a founding member of the Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve who researched a history of Hawk Ridge.
By 1951, the hawk shooting had stopped, for the most part, and the hawk counting began. Ornithologists across the country were confirming more hawk migration locations that were annual funnel points during the southward push. The hill over eastern Duluth’s Lakeside neighborhood was one of the best as the birds avoid flying over Lake Superior.
That first count in 1951, over just a few days in September, tallied 8,977 raptors total at Hawk Ridge. By the time Jan Green and her husband, John, arrived in Duluth in 1958, the hawk count was an annual event, although still pretty casual.
“We’d count when we had time, on the weekends, or when we thought there would be a good migration,” Jan said.
“Or when the weather was good,” John said with a laugh.
Jan was the more serious bird counter of the two (John was busy as a geology professor at the University of Minnesota Duluth) and she took part in the fall count into the 1980s.
“Our daughters grew up up there. I’d have to drag them along every time I’d go,” Jan said.
As more people got more interested in hawks, the counting got more frequent. Bird experts and researchers showed up to count. On Sept. 15, 1961, Jan Green counted 15,000 hawks in one day, the record at that point.
These days, hawk counting starts Aug. 15 and runs through November, with professional bird counters on the job every day. The number of hawks counted flying over Duluth can be staggering. On Sept. 15, 2003, counters tallied 102,329 hawks in one day, 101,698 of which were broad-winged hawks, a record that still holds today. The counts go up and down, but an average of 76,000 raptors fly over every autumn along with thousands of songbirds and waterfowl, all of which are counted now.
The data gleaned from the hawk count, along with the hawk trapping and banding program at Hawk Ridge, provides valuable insight into population trends, migration routes and shifts in migration patterns.
“We have a research component that a lot of people don’t see, maybe don’t know about, that really drives what we do,” said Janelle Long, executive director of Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory, the nonprofit group that operates programs at Hawk Ridge. “Education and outreach is another of our key areas, and then we also manage the land which is the Hawk Ridge Nature reserve.”
More than 20,000 people — students, bird watchers and tourists — now come to Hawk Ridge each fall during the migration.
LAND PRESERVED FOR 50 YEARS
While the shooting had stopped and formal hawk research was ongoing throughout the 1960s, there was still no formal protection for the Hawk Ridge property — state-owned, tax-forfeited land managed by St. Louis County. Considering the million-dollar views available from the site, there would likely have been keen interest in developing the property along the eastern end of Skyline Parkway.
“It could have ended up as some very expensive homes. And most of what happens at Hawk Ridge now would not be happening,” Jan Green noted.
In 1972, a series of events came together to make sure the land remained undeveloped, public and accessible both to birds and bird watchers.
“We were really fortunate that the city had some very forward-thinking people in parks and planning, the city attorney. … Not every city would give up that kind of development potential right along Skyline Parkway,” John Green said. “It was a long process, but there wasn’t really anyone who vocally opposed it.”
In 1972, the Duluth Bird Club formed into the new Duluth chapter of the Audubon Society. The Minnesota Chapter of the Nature Conservancy offered a loan to Audubon which then donated $11,744 to the city of Duluth.
“Most of the money raised came from outside Duluth, from the Twin Cities people in the Nature Conservancy,” Jan Green noted. “One of our dilemmas was that most people in Duluth at that time didn’t know about the hawks in their own city.”
The city used the money to acquire the 115 acres on the highest part of the ridge from the county, and Hawk Ridge Nature Reserve was born. A sign went up that year. It was Jan Green who came up with the name “reserve.” The designation doesn’t give the land any special legal protection, but founders thought it important to be called something more than a city park.
The city acquired another 250 adjacent acres in 1973 to serve as a buffer for the Nature Reserve and hawk activities.
Gail Marsman, now a retired Duluth teacher, remembers taking her kids up to Hawk Ridge to hike and picnic and running into the early bird counters. She hadn’t heard the Hawk Ridge story before but was fascinated by what she saw and learned.
“Had they not acted (in 1972) there could have been houses and lights and activity up there that might have changed the migration route,” Marsman noted. She started volunteering at Hawk Ridge in 1973 and is still going strong today.
“I think last year I volunteered 120 hours. I just love it,” said Marsman, who staffs the sales trailer as well as answering questions from visiting bird watchers on the hill. “I can’t believe it’s been 50 years now. … We get people from all over the world up there and I just love being able to tell them this story. It’s really a hidden gem for us in Duluth. Sometimes I think Hawk Ridge is better known outside of Duluth than inside.”
Hawk Ridge Bird Observatory has planned several special events to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the reserve, running Sept. 22-25 and centered around its annual Hawk Weekend festivities that are timed for the peak raptor migration over the hill.
“It’s hard to imagine Hawk Ridge not being here,” Long said. “We really owe a lot to those people who had the foresight to set this land aside 50 years ago. … And the best part is some of them are still around to celebrate with us.”
For more information, go to hawkridge.org.
BEST DAYS TO WATCH
There are no specific hours at the ridge, but staff is on hand every day now through Oct. 31 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mid-mornings are often peak for migration. Clear days with west, northwest or north winds are best, pushing more birds south. Rainy days with an east or south wind make it harder for birds to fly here, so sometimes they don’t. But there will be birds of some sort moving almost every day.
WHAT TO BRING
Binoculars are the most important tool as many raptors wing high over the hill. Dress for the weather, which can be extreme on Duluth’s hilltop, especially with an easterly wind. A chair is a good idea as there is no seating. If you plan to do any hiking on the 4 miles of Hawk Ridge trails, hiking boots are a good choice as the trails are rugged. There is no building at Hawk Ridge; everything is outdoors.
There is a portable toilet available during the peak migration and Hawk Ridge offers some light snacks and merchandise for sale.
Theater review: Guthrie’s ‘Vietgone’ tells exceedingly unique refugee story with heart and emotion
There is no typical resettlement story. For every refugee who’s come to the United States, there’s a very individual tale to be told. But you’ll seldom find one that combines unleashing anger through hip-hop, a comedic cross-country motorcycle trip, libidos run rampant, and repelling a ninja attack at a rural gas station.
That’s what audiences encounter in “Vietgone,” an uproariously funny and ultimately powerful romantic comedy about four people who take one of the last helicopters out of South Vietnam as Saigon falls in 1975, then plot their next steps at an Arkansas army base. Qui Nguyen has written one of the best comedies to grace a Twin Cities stage in the past 10 years, and the Guthrie Theater is giving it an excellent season-opening staging that overflows with energy and emotion.
For those who think of the Guthrie as a conveyor of the classics, know that “Vietgone” is quite a departure. The play premiered in 2015 — the same year as “Hamilton” — and it shares with that theatrical phenomenon the use of contemporary hip-hop to tell the story. While this one takes place in 1975, not 1789, it seems just as unlikely that these folks fresh from Vietnam would burst into funky rap soliloquies as would their adopted country’s founders.
It’s also a memory play both profane and profound, not a good fit for those who eschew the f-bomb or are uncomfortable with characters who let their carnal urges do the driving. But it also offers a view of the Vietnam War and its aftermath that departs from the conventional historical narrative.
At its core, “Vietgone” is a romance. Quang is a U.S.-trained helicopter pilot unable to rescue his wife and children at Saigon’s fall, while Tong is an embassy worker who escapes with her mother. The two meet at Fort Chaffee in Arkansas and sparks fly, but their views for the future clash, laid out eloquently as each raps of trying to “make it home” while meaning two quite different things. He wants to return to Vietnam; she believes the U.S. a better fit for her rebellious spirit.
Emjoy Gavino and Hyunmin Rhee offer very involving portrayals of these two conflicted people trying to convince themselves that they aren’t falling in love. Rhee lends a lot of swagger to Quang yet lets his vulnerabilities come through convincingly. Gavino is equally impressive as Tong, a woman who has adopted unhappiness as part of her identity but is being forced to reconsider that.
Eric Sharp proves the ideal comic sidekick as Quang’s best friend, Nhan, fully embracing the dorkiness that courses through the show yet ultimately proving the play’s most clear-eyed character. As Tong’s mother, Rebecca Hirota adopts the voice and mannerisms of a youthful white Midwestern cougar mom, but thus misses the chance to be the best embodiment of the culture clash between old country and new. That said, author Nguyen cleverly demonstrates the language barriers when American characters speak in baffling non sequiturs.
Director Mina Morita has helped craft a crisp and ceaselessly entertaining staging that uses the Guthrie’s expansive thrust stage to fine effect, especially when Gavino and Rhee roam about raging to Shane Rettig’s engaging hip-hop score. And Lex Liang’s minimalist scenic design proves a fine complement for an open-hearted odyssey about finding love and a place in the world.
“Vietgone”
When: Through Oct. 16
Where: Guthrie Theater, 818 Second Ave. S., Mpls.
Tickets: $79-$15.50, available at 612-377-2224 or guthrietheater.org
Capsule: Hilarious and heartfelt, it’s a thought-provoking, rap-filled romantic comedy.
Brandon Woodruff shuts down Aaron Judge, Yankees as Brewers get 4-1 win
MILWAUKEE — The Yankees are expecting reinforcements soon, but with 17 games left in the regular season the question is do they have enough time to be a playoff contender. Saturday night, they didn’t look like it as Willy Adames and the Brewers beat them again, this one a 4-1 defeat at American Family Field.
It was the second straight loss for the Yankees (87-58), who dropped the three-game series to the Brewers. It was their first series loss in their last four. Their lead in the American League East dropped to 4.5 games over the Blue Jays, who they will see in Toronto one more time this year. The Brewers (78-67) are playing for a National League wild card spot and have won three of their last four and seven of their last nine games.
Aaron Judge did not hit a home run for the third straight game. He holds at 57, four shy of the American League record of 61 set by Yankee Roger Maris in 1961. The slugger is still on pace to hit 64 this season. Judge struck out in the first, doubled in the third and flew out in the fifth. He walked on five pitches in the top of the eighth inning.
Josh Donaldson hit his 15th homer of the season and second in as many nights to lead off the fourth inning.
That was it for the Yankees offense Saturday night. Brandon Woodruff held them to one run on five hits. He walked one and struck out 10.
For the second straight night, Adames changed the game. The Brewers shortstop, who faced the Yankees regularly with the Rays, hammered a three-run homer 385 feet off Jameson Taillon in the third inning. His three-run homer in Friday night’s game turned what had started out as a Yankees blowout around and into an eventual Brewers walk-off win.
It was the 24th home run that Taillon has given up this season, tying the career high he allowed last season.
Taillon allowed four runs on four hits. He walked two and struck out four over five innings. Taillon gave up a one-out single to Friday night’s walk-off hero Garrett Mitchell and then an RBI-double to Christian Yelich in the fifth.
It was a fine night, but not the start the Yankees needed from Taillon Saturday night. With 17 games to play in the regular season and Frankie Montas needing an MRI on an already troublesome shoulder, Taillon could have helped the Yankees rotation settle in down the stretch. The Yankees can move Domingo German to the rotation if Montas is going to miss any time, and Luis Severino is scheduled to come off the injured list and make his first start since mid-July on Wednesday. With Montas now a question mark (and he’d been inconsistent enough that he should have been before the shoulder issue) the Bombers’ playoff rotation is far from settled.
There will also be questions about the Yankees postseason bullpen in these final games. Friday, Aaron Boone made it clear that Aroldis Chapman would have to earn his way back into high-leverage situations. Saturday night, making his first appearance since Aug. 19, the former closer walked the first batter he faced on four pitches, including one to the backstop. He did get through the seventh not allowing a run.
Marwin Gonzalez, who left Friday night’s game with nausea and dizziness, left Saturday night’s game after a bizarre accident with Victor Caratini. The Brewers catcher hit Gonzalez on the side of the batter’s helmet as he threw the ball back to the mound. Gonzalez had a bright red spot on his right cheek and trainers were seen testing his neck and jaw.
The Yankees do expect help to arrive soon. Anthony Rizzo is expected to play Sunday for the first time since Aug. 31. Tuesday, the Yankees hope Harrison Bader, the center fielder they traded Jordan Montgomery for, will play his first game for them after battling plantar fasciitis since June. Severino is set to rejoin the rotation on Wednesday and Scott Effross should be back in the bullpen soon after that.
The Yankees have to hope that’s enough to get them back to looking like a contender.
()
Eduardo Escobar’s 3-run homer, Chris Bassitt’s bounce-back effort key Mets’ win over Pirates
It’s Eduardo Escobar’s world, we’re all just living in it.
In watching Escobar over the last three weeks, it’s genuinely hard to believe this is the same guy who had a .676 OPS in the season’s first half. In the second half, that number was at .830 entering Saturday’s game and 1.141 since Aug. 30.
During the Mets’ 5-1 win over the Pirates on Saturday, Escobar got things going with a three-run homer in the second inning and narrowly missed hitting a second one out in the fourth. With Chris Bassitt free to toy with the Pirates’ untrained lineup, the Mets sewed up a series win over Pittsburgh for the second time this month.
A pitcher’s duel briefly broke out at Citi Field on Saturday. Bassitt and Pirates’ righty Bryse Wilson allowed seven combined hits in 11.1 innings, with Escobar’s three-run tater serving as the only runs that either starter gave up while pitching. Wilson was charged with a fourth earned run when reliever Eric Stout walked in one of the runners Wilson was responsible for.
The Mets had plenty of chances to add on throughout the game. Continuing their slightly troubling trend of leaving runners on base — they stranded 21 runners in three games while getting swept by the Cubs earlier in the week — the Mets once again left food on the table. Saturday night saw them leave 12 ducks on the pond, but the whole appeal of playing the Pirates is that you don’t have to be perfect.
Bassitt can vouch for that. Two walks qualifies as a lot for him, a man with one of the lowest walk rates among qualified National League starters. The performance gave Bassitt multiple walks in back-to-back starts for the first time since June 3 and 8. But he also put eight strikeouts in the books on Saturday, and above all else, built a highly-protective gate around home plate.
In his six shutout innings, Bassitt only let four runners reach scoring position. Both times — the Pirates put guys on second and third in the fourth and six innings — he responded with a big, swinging strikeout.
Getting Escobar and Bassitt back on track is a huge boon for the Mets. Bassitt was off his game in his previous start against the Cubs, lasting just 3.2 innings as two Chicago hitters took him deep. Every player on the team’s playoff roster will be needed, and those two being close to their old All-Star forms makes both the Mets’ batting lineup and pitching rotation much deeper.
The other development from Saturday that could have a major impact on the postseason came from the bullpen. David Peterson, who the Mets counted on for 19 starts this year, came on in the seventh for just his fifth relief appearance of 2022. Over the course of his first 21 pitches, he sashayed through two scoreless innings, getting three of the six outs via strikeout.
His clean line was ruined by coming out for a third inning and falling victim to Rodolfo Castro’s tenth long ball of the year, but that’s really more on Buck Showalter than it is on Peterson, who did more than enough in his transition to a new role. Rather than going to bed feeling really good about himself, Peterson might hit the pillow wondering why the heck his manager sent him back out there.
One good outing against a bottom-five team like the Pirates does not guarantee Peterson the team’s left-handed reliever role in October. But it is a good place to start, and the upcoming road series in Milwaukee should be a nice ramp-up in terms of difficulty and intensity.
All in all, the Mets have done what they’re supposed to do against the Pirates. The march continues forward, now with 92 wins perched on their shoulders, with a chance for their sixth sweep of the year in store on Sunday.
()
Loons run over in 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City
After a self-proclaimed five minutes of madness against FC Dallas two weeks ago, Minnesota United had 15 minutes of meltdown in a 4-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City on Saturday.
It leaves Loons’ playoff outlook melancholy.
From the 31st minute to the 45th in the first half, the Loons allowed three goals. Johnny Russell shot went to Dayne St. Clair, but the Loons goalkeeper couldn’t catch it. The ball bounced off Michael Boxall for an own goal. Boxall was also a victim to an own goal in the Dallas defeat.
After a Russell shot hit the post, K.C. won the ball back and Eric Thommy got Wil Trapp to commit and then went around him and fired in a goal from distance in the 41st minute.
Then just before halftime, William Agada beat Brent Kallman and St. Clair to a header for a 3-0 lead.
Loons forward Mender Garcia scored his first MLS goal in the 57th minute. He picked off a half volley off a cross from Kemar Lawrence.
The thread of hope was cut under when Agada added his second goal in the 81st minute to make it 4-1. Kervin Arriaga’s turnover caught the rest of the Loons defense flatfooted and SKC pounced.
The Loons lost two defenders to apparent injuries, too. Kallman, who’s foot needed medical attention in the second half, left in the 81st minute; Kemar Lawrence, who also had his leg looked at, left at the same time.
The Loons were without star midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, suspended due to yellow card accumulation. Minnesota has had 11 players suspended for cards this season and they have one win and seven defeats.
Minnesota was also without Robin Lod, who was out with a calf injury suffered in the 1-1 draw with Los Angeles FC on Tuesday.
The Loons went with a 4-3-3, with a midfield three of Wil Trapp, Arriaga and Joseph Rosales and a front three of Franco Fragapane, Luis Amarilla and Garcia.
BRIEFLY
MNUFC backup goalkeeper Tyler Miller was back in Minnesota on Saturday to be with his pregnant wife.
John Shipley: Gophers appear to be the cream of Big Ten’s ‘fun size’ division
It was the Mars candy company that first came up with the brilliant idea of calling its small chocolate bars “fun size,” a brilliant campaign to convince its customers that something worse is actually better, or at least more enjoyable.
Mars actually tried to trademark “fun size” to stop its competitors from telling their customers those mini-candy bars are, in fact, something not just to be ingested but to lift your spirits. And let’s face, if you buy Halloween candy, those are what you’re bringing back from Target.
Because they’re fun.
Mars, incidentally, in a victory for the First Amendment and American jurisprudence, failed in its bid to trademark the word “fun,” which brings us to a ripe marketing opportunity for the Big Ten. The conference’s West Football Division, an amalgam of seven programs generally happy to go to a bowl game, isn’t mediocre — or this year, you know, terrible. It’s fun!
The West isn’t the lesser Big Ten Division, it’s fun size, not as big or filling as the East and its unbeaten college football royalty – No. 3 Ohio State, No. 4 Michigan and No. 22 Penn State remained unbeaten on Saturday — but maybe more enjoyable to ingest. If you add No. 11 Michigan State, Minnesota’s opponent next weekend in East Lansing, all of the Big Ten’s ranked teams are in the East.
After Minnesota’s thorough yet thoroughly dull 49-7 victory over a woeful Colorado program on Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium, the Gophers (3-0) are the only unbeaten team in the West. The team’s prospects are more exciting than the way it got here, outsourcing three struggling programs 149-17.
How dull was Saturday’s game? When it was paused in the middle of the fourth quarter for officials to review a targeting call – well past the three-hour mark – a little birdie saw an ESPN2 executive point at her watch and say, “We’ve got cornhole ready to go, people.”
It was so dull that the student section, which filled in nicely at kickoff, just about emptied after the Gophers scored a touchdown on a 16-yard, fourth-down touchdown pass from Tanner Morgan to Dylan Wright for a 35-0 halftime lead. The game, for all intents and purposes, was over, and with the outcome sealed, the students were free to get a jump on their homework.
After a nonconference schedule comprising Colorado, FCS also-ran Western Illinois and New Mexico State — quite possibly the worst team in Division I football — it’s difficult to gauge the Gophers’ mettle. But it’s also not much of a stretch to wonder whether they are the best team in the Big Ten West.
Certainly they haven’t been embarrassed, which you can’t say about their West companeros. Northwestern lost to a previously winless FCS team on Saturday, and ostensibly up-and-coming Purdue dropped a close game at perennially OK Syracuse. Nebraska already has fired its coach, and Iowa is finally getting serious about Kirk Ferentz’s theory that you can win the West without scoring a touchdown.
Even Wisconsin, which had pretty well ensconced itself as the cream of the division, already has a home loss to second-division Pac-12 team Washington State.
P.J. Fleck’s program has been steadily improving since he arrived in January 2017, and with recent big-stage victories over Penn State, Wisconsin and Auburn, his teams have proven they can rise to an occasion. Well, here is an occasion. You’d better believe they know it, too.
The Gophers’ road to their first Big Ten football title of any sort since 1967 isn’t without obstacles, but from here they all appear surmountable. Minnesota hasn’t beaten a team you could, with a straight face, call good yet, but the Gophers did to them what good teams do.
Next week’s Big Ten opener against No. 11 Michigan State, in East Lansing, will go a long way toward telling us how good Minnesota really is, or can be this season.
“One of the best teams in the Big Ten, one of the best teams in the country,” Fleck said – and, well, maybe. That East Division is loaded. But how much fun will it be?
It seems all but certain the division championship will come down to the annual Michigan-Ohio State game on Nov. 26. It usually does. But the Wild, Wild West? It doesn’t have any ranked programs but heaven only knows what will happen between the lines when these teams meet in conference play starting next weekend?
Every weekend is a crapshoot, and maybe three or four teams have a chance to win it all, including Minnesota.
The Big Ten West. It’s not terrible, it’s fun. It’s not weak, it’s wild.
Strap in.
Area college football: Augsburg returns three fumbles for TDs in 45-7 rout of Martin Luther
Martin Luther fumbled the ball six times against Augsburg in a nonconference football game Saturday in New Ulm, Minn.
That’s bad. But it gets worse.
Augsburg returned three of those fumbles for touchdowns to cruise to a 45-7 victory over the Knights. Jariel Lopez-Berrea returned two of them — for 72 yards in the first quarter, then 29 yards in the third. Nathan Wangensteen got the Auggies’ return party started when he picked up a fumble in the first quarter and returned it 25 yards for a score.
Cade Sheehan led the Augsburg offense, completing 14 of 22 passes for 236 yards.
Wis.-Stout 28, Gustavus Adolphus 25: Sean Borgerding threw three touchdown passes to Levy Hamer, including the winner with 15 seconds left in the game, to lift the Blues Devils in St. Peter, Minn. Borgerding and Hamer also hooked up for TD passes in the first and third quarters. Borgerding threw a fourth touchdown to Arthur Cox in the second quarter.
Saint Scholastica 63, Crown 14: Ashton Hain ran for three touchdowns, and Donald West passed for three more in the Crusaders’ rout in Saint Bonifacius, Minn.
Southwest Minnesota 31, Mary 28: Jesse Sherwood rushed for a career-high 222 yards and three touchdowns on 36 carries to lead the Mustangs over Mary at the MDU Resources Community Bowl in Bismarck, N.D. It was the second straight victory under first-year head coach Scott Underwood, marking the first time SMSU (2-1) has had a winning record during a season since 2017.
Augustana 31, Minnesota Moorhead 7: Thomas Scholten passed for 260 yards in his first career start at quarterback, and Jarod Epperson rushed for 115 yards on 12 carries for the unbeaten Vikings at Scheels Field in Moorhead, Minn. The Augustana defense held Moorhead to 1 yard rushing and finished with three sacks.
North Dakota 27, Northern Arizona 24: Tommy Schuster connected with Jack Wright on a flea flicker for a 23-yard touchdown with 53 seconds left as the Fighting Hawks rallied to win in Flagstaff, Ariz. Schuster completed 21 of 32 passes for 206 yards and two TDs.
South Dakota 38, Cal Poly 21: Carson Camp completed 18 of 21 passes for a career-high 355 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran 75 yards for a score to lead the Coyotes in Vermillion, S.D.
