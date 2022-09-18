Ethereum (ETH) Price Is Likely To Stop Bouncing Now, Analyst Says

In a tweet two days ago, Bluntz predicted that ETH is only a 10% drop away from stabilizing. The Crypto trader is famous for accurately predicting Bitcoin’s 2018 bear market. More popular as the “smart contracter,” the strategist explained that he had been closely tracking ETH price charts since August.
“Ethereum is in the final stages of its current bearish run and will swing upward soon,” he assured his 211,000 followers. Once the token corrects its course, investors can then get ready to take up long-term positions, the tweet explained.
Smart Contracter’s Predictions Have Held Thus Far
Smart Contracter presented a chart based on the Elliot Wave theory as evidence of his predictions. As one of the prominent theorists of this market analysis method, Bluntz has successfully made some predictions in the past. Apart from his much-lauded 2018 Bitcoin forecast, the strategist’s recent predictions on Ethereum seem to be holding so far. Smart contracter predicted September’s $1800 rise last month using the Wave crowd psychology method.
At the time of his prognosis, the second largest crypto was trading a $1600 low. The analyst predicted that ETH would rise temporarily in a B wave before bottoming out in anticipation of another rally. He forecasts that ETH will dip to $1,200 before climbing back to $2,000.
Other Predictions By Smart Contracter
We’re in the final innings of this $eth correction, correcting the rise from July. Have been mapping this out step by step since August top, only 10% or so more down to go before we begin to look for long-term buys, Bluntz said.
Furthermore, the Analyst’s chart indicates that Ethereum is going through another drop that will eventually transition into a Bull run. $1,300 will mark the buy signal point if the chart’s structure looks appropriate, says the pseudonymous strategist.
Notably, Ethereum is not the only crypto Smart Contracter is tracking. Last week, he expressed bearish sentiments on Bitcoin, claiming its price charts looked ugly at the time. Another famous analyst ‘Dave the Wave’ had predicted that the king Coin was gearing up for a bull run according to his MACD chart. However, Bluntz insisted that Bitcoin was still expecting several more dips. He announced that he would not buy any bitcoin unless it dropped below $17,000.
Several Factors Contribute to The Crypto Market’s Current Volatility
Although Smart Contracter’s predictions have remained unrefuted so far, there is still time before his predictions get proven or discounted. Several factors, including inflation, the CPI release, and Ethereum Merge, continue contributing to crypto’s volatility. Hence crypto traders and investors will do well to be circumspect in their investment decisions.
At the time of writing, Ethereum is trading around $1,470, up over 2.50% in the last 24 hours, according to TradingView data.
Featured image from Pixabay and chart from TradingView.com
Inery secured $50 million in an Investment Commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM) as it plans for the listing and launch of its token, $INR, in Q3 of 2022.
17th September 2022, Singapore Inery, a decentralized data management system, has announced that it has secured an investment commitment from GEM Digital Limited (GEM). Inery is a decentralized data management system bringing DB to Web3.
GEM Digital Limited is a digital asset investment firm. Based in The Bahamas, the firm actively sources, structures, and invests in utility tokens listed on over 30 CEXs and DEXs globally.
Inery aims to provide decentralized data management services to both Web2 and Web3 users across diverse industries. The project utilizes blockchain functionalities and distributed database synergies to enable enterprises and developers to safely store, manage, access, and provide data on a decentralized infrastructure. Inery gained traction with the launch of its first public testnet on August 10, 2022, ahead of its upcoming mainnet launch. Inery is preparing for the listing of its token in Q3 2022.
Through this funding, Inery aims to expand its use cases—making it more accessible to the general population who are not Web3 or blockchain native. As GEM is an established fund in the traditional markets, this is a significant milestone in pushing Inery to become more mainstream.
“This commitment from GEM will push Inery a step closer to becoming the global standard in database management. Not just in the web 3 world, but in the traditional sense as well for all companies and professionals” said Inery CEO and co-founder Dr. Naveen Singh.
Inery’s coin (INR) will be listed this quarter (2022), following closely to their testnet launch in Q3 (2022).
About Inery
Inery enables a decentralized, secure, and trusted foundation for database management by leveraging blockchain technology. Inery introduces a decentralized and distributed infrastructure for database management.
About GEM Digital Limited
Global Emerging Markets (“GEM”) is a $3.4 billion alternative investment group with offices in Paris, New York, and the Bahamas. GEM manages a diverse set of investment vehicles focused on emerging markets and has completed over 530 transactions in 72 countries. Each investment vehicle has a different degree of operational control, risk-adjusted return, and liquidity profile. The family of funds and investment vehicles provides GEM and its partners with exposure to Small-Mid Cap Management Buyouts, Private Investments in Public Equities, and select venture investments.
The parties’ joint schedule plan was accepted by District Judge Torres.
The hearing scheduled on September 19, 2022, is very important.
The price of XRP, Ripple’s native token, has increased by nearly 12% in the last 24 hours. The token’s rapid rise has propelled it into the ranks of the day’s top gainers.
Over the course of the last day, the value of most cryptocurrencies fell somewhat. The total value of all crypto assets is still less than $1 trillion. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are two of the largest cryptocurrencies, and their values have fallen by almost 6% and 17% respectively in the previous week.
Verdict Expected Soon
The Amicus Curiae in the SEC vs. Ripple case, John Deaton, criticized the SEC for failing to prevent the XRP price spike despite low investor confidence. He noted that XRP has increased in value by 10% and LBC by 11%. Deaton stressed that the SEC has a problem with all of these tokens.
Although the legal dispute between Ripple and the SEC has entered the Summary Judgement phase, optimistic emotions towards the XRP have been on the rise. The parties’ joint schedule plan was accepted by District Judge Torres. The hearing scheduled on September 19, 2022, is, nevertheless, very important to the future of the procedure. Both the plaintiff and the defendant will submit their briefs with redactions made.
The public will not be able to see the actual declarations and evidence at this time, as stated by attorney James Filan. At $1.66 billion, XRP’s 24-hour trading volume has increased by 39% in the last week. Despite the general decline in the crypto sector, its market worth is still $18.7 billion. But the prolonged legal struggle between the SEC and Ripple has stifled XRP’s price appreciation.
A quant has explained how the movement of whales differed between before and after the Ethereum merge went live.
Ethereum Funding Rates Reached An All-Time Low Just Before The Merge
As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, a lot of ETH investors bet on the price going down around the merge’s completion.
The relevant indicator here is the “funding rate,” which measures the periodic fee that perpetual futures contract traders exchange between each other.
When the value of this metric is positive, it means long investors are paying a premium to the short holders right now to hold onto their positions. Such a trend shows a bullish sentiment is more dominant in the market currently.
On the other hand, negative values of the indicator suggest shorts are overwhelming the longs at the moment as the majority are feeling bearish.
Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Ethereum funding rates over the last few days:
Looks like the metric had a deep red value not too long ago | Source: CryptoQuant
As you can see in the above graph, the Ethereum funding rates had been going down only a couple of days back, and reached a new negative peak right as the merge arrived.
The quant explains that this was because investors thought the PoS transition hype had already impacted the market, and so they bet on short positions, believing that the price would go down during the aftermath of the much anticipated event.
But just following the merge, the price actually rather saw a slight improvement. Seeing that the decline they had waited for didn’t come, these short holders quickly started closing up their positions, leading to the funding rates sharply moving up.
Right as this happened, the whales who had been waiting jumped in and dumped their ETH, causing the price to plunge down hard. The analyst notes that this is a display of whales trying to make a move in such a way that nets them the largest gains. “To read those moves, we need to utilize both on-chain data and charts,” says the quant.
ETH Price
At the time of writing, Ethereum’s price floats around $1.4k, down 7% in the last seven days. Over the past month, the crypto has lost 24% in value.
The below chart shows the trend in the price of the coin over the last five days.
The value of the crypto seems to have been going down during the last few days | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView
Ethereum has been trending down since the merge took place, and right now it’s unclear when the crypto may show some reversal.
Featured image from Thomas Lipke on Unsplash.com, charts from TradingView.com, CryptoQuant.com
The purchase is intended to increase participation in motorsport-themed mobile games.
Animoca bought Eden Games in April of this year.
Animoca Brands, a prominent provider of digital property rights, has expanded its roster of gaming affiliates with the announcement of yet another important acquisition.
On Friday, they revealed that they had acquired WePlay Media, the makers of the hit blockchain game MotoGP Championship Quest. Moreover, the purchase is intended to increase participation in motorsport-themed mobile games, per the terms of the arrangement.
Motorsport Craze on the Rise
According to MotoGP co-creator and WePlay Media co-founder Graeme Warring, the purchase is a win-win for the companies involved. And will allow them to reach more rider fans across the world.
Graeme stated:
“Animoca Brands has the ability to reach hundreds of millions of users in core growth demographics to expand the sport’s fan base and create engagement opportunities for the riders, teams and sponsors.”
Yat Siu, co-founder and executive chairman of Animoca Brands, made a similar point about how Animoca’s purchase of MotoGP and similar motorsport-related games may increase user engagement. Moreover, the recent Global Fan Survey from MotoGP shows that there is significant interest and involvement from their audience in competitive mobile gaming on a daily basis.
Furthermore, Animoca’s introduction of a motorsport-based REVV token rewards ecosystem and NFT initiatives inside the MotoGP game demonstrates the company’s dedication to growing the racing gaming industry. Animoca bought Eden Games in April of this year. Meaning they now own the rights to make racing games like Gear.Club and the Test Drive series.
Moreover, Animoca raised $110 million in a round sponsored by Temasek on September 8. Furthermore, its intention is to use the funds for future strategic acquisitions, such as the one announced today.
If there’s one name that should be on everyone’s radar right now, it’s CropBytes. As the crypto and blockchain sector continues to skyrocket in terms of both popularity and usage, viable projects like CropBytes have managed to not only maintain the consistency of providing new innovative features but have also sustained the quality of these services in an effective manner.
Perhaps most importantly however, CropBytes has succeeded where many others have seemingly failed and that has to do with the simple fact that they have built for the community which has stayed close for over 4 years.
The farming simulator game, which experienced a whopping 800% ROI during August to September, will soon be ‘Free-to-Play’. Also, the many markets in CropBytes, namely CAF, FRF, and Pro Mix, have increased by over three times which resulted in the aforementioned ROI for the players.
What is CropBytes?
CropBytes is a farming simulation game built on a real world economy. Starting a ‘cryptocurrency farm’ involves more than growing digital crops and rearing animals, the ultimate goal is for users to contribute to the economy while growing their own crypto farming business.
Its primary objective is to offer its customers an efficient and high-quality platform for harnessing the benefits of crypto to both play and earn in a virtual environment. CropBytes is also fully interoperable with both Android and iOS compatible devices with over 4.3 / 5 ratings in app stores and #1 position in simulation genre games in playtoearn.net
The game features an in-game marketplace with over a million assets traded daily between players. Since 2018, CropBytes has over 600K signups which include Investors, Traders and Players.
Mining Game Assets
‘Asset Mining’, one of CropBytes’ most anticipated features, is now available. This new feature allows players to generate new game assets which can be mined by burning CBX and Pro Mix. CropBytes’ economy is sustainable because of high liquidity assets that are easy to trade and have in-game utility. As a result, there are numerous layers to the gameplay in terms of asset mining as well as providing both value and utility.
The process is simple; all users need to do is go to the CBX station, select the asset they want to mine, and then burn their CBX and Pro Mix to begin mining. Moreover, combining Pro Extracts and Fruit Feed yields Pro Mix which can be traded in the market.
Asset Mining enables farmers to have access to a new source of valuable game assets in addition to also helping them prepare their businesses for the arrival of the service economy. Furthermore, it empowers the farmers to utilize their farm’s output to increase their asset inventory which will provide additional use-cases for extracts.
Invite and Earn with CropBytes
There is a new CropBytes referral program that has been performing very well. The ‘Invite & Earn’ program is designed to help users grow their farming business while being promotional ambassadors.
Users can earn assets worth up to 80 CBX in rewards for each new player they bring on board. New players will also benefit from receiving a reward when they use a referral code to sign up. Users can also easily keep track of their invites, rewards, and earnings using their ‘Rewards Dashboard’. There are a number of ‘Terms and Conditions’ listed on the website that should be read before participating in the new program. There is also a useful ‘FAQ’ section available to answer some commonly asked questions.
CropBytes’ future goals:
As per the official roadmap, CropBytes supporters can look forward to some new features being introduced soon such as ‘CBX Mining V2’, and ‘Asset Tokenization’ (for which asset mining is essential although the assets shall be minted on-chain in a later version. This results in both greater transparency as well as true ownership for the users). Long term plans also include developing the metaverse, mini-games, the service economy, and so much more.
Yuga CEO Nicole Muniz has said that gaming would continue to be a “main focus.”
By the end of 2022, the company hopes to have a full array of 100 people.
On Friday, Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT creators Yuga Labs announced the hiring of Spencer Tucker as the company’s first Chief Gaming Officer.
Tucker will be in charge of overseeing the creation of Yuga’s Web3 game initiatives, beginning with the “Otherside” metaverse. In January of this year, Otherside caused a stir on Ethereum by selling 561 million NFTs’ worth of land in only 24 hours for $561 million.
New Era of Gaming
Tucker has previous experience in the mobile game industry from his roles as President of Games at Scopely and Senior Vice President of Product at GREE. Moreover, Tucker said on LinkedIn that he was “super stoked” to be joining Yuga, the company that owns the CryptoPunks and the Meebits NFTs.
Tucker wrote:
“I believe the future of gaming will be powered by player ownership, social collaboration, and creative expression.”
Yuga CEO Nicole Muniz has said that gaming would continue to be a “main focus” for the firm. It’s remarkable since the NFT firm has four of the five largest Ethereum NFT collections ever recorded by OpenSea.
Despite a massive $450 million seed round and a $4 billion valuation, Yuga’s staff is still very modest. About 60 people have been added to the team so far. And by the end of 2022, the company hopes to have a full array of 100 people.
On the other hand, recently there was a release of the first Web3 product on the prominent PC gaming marketplace, Epic Games Store. And the game in question is Blankos Block Party, an online creativity game powered by NFT.
Open beta testing for Mythical Games’ title began in December 2020. And the developer said in June 2022 that the game had collected over a million players on its official website.
