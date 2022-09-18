News
Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner makes big impression in Twins debut
CLEVELAND — Matt Wallner was “pretty sure,” when he connected with the Shane Bieber pitch that it was a home run — the first of his career.
Bieber had more certainty.
“I knew it off the bat,” the Guardians’ ace quipped as he walked past Wallner doing an interview with reporters.
In the middle of a 5-1 loss to the Guardians with little else to write home about on Saturday afternoon, the rookie outfielder from Forest Lake debuted, collecting the hit he had been waiting a lifetime for. That eighth-inning home run was also the first hit of career, and he recorded it in front of a crowd that included his parents, fiancée, brother, his girlfriend and some friends from college.
“That was pretty cool. That was pretty rewarding,” Wallner said. “The biggest part was just making sure I touched every base, because that’d be pretty embarrassing if I didn’t.”
Wallner did indeed manage to touch ‘em all on his way home to an excited Twins dugout. The home run, which he hit out to center field, came on the first pitch of his third at-bat.
Prior to that, he had grounded out and struck out in his first two trips to the plate against Bieber.
“I was missing pitches a little bit the first two (at-bats) and just made a little adjustment in my third,” he said. “That was needed to do that, to be able to hit that last pitch. It’s rewarding when you’re able to do that.”
Twins senior director of team travel Mike Herman then made the walk from the press box out to center field to do some negotiating with the fan who caught the ball, eventually settling on a trade after a long bartering session. Afterwards, Wallner joked that they “had to sell the Capitol Building,” to get his milestone ball back.
Wallner, who had traveled to Cleveland as a member of the taxi squad, was activated before the game when the Twins placed Max Kepler on the injured list with a right wrist sprain.
Kepler, who has also been dealing with a hip issue and a shin contusion in addition to his wrist injury, has not played since last Sunday. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he will be shut down from baseball activities for a couple of days because he was not trending in the right direction. But the goal is to get him back on the field before the season ends.
“If Kep could have stayed active, believe me, we would have kept him active, even if he would have missed a couple more days,” Baldelli said. “If we could have slipped him into the lineup, we would have done that. It really appeared it wasn’t going to be something that was in the cards.”
And that opened the door for Wallner, a Forest Lake High School grad and the Twins’ No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline to finally get the call.
This season between Double and Triple-A, Wallner had hit .277 with a 953 OPS and 27 home runs. He also has been walking more as a result of changing his approach to try to be more patient, taking 97 of them in 128 games and posting a .412 on-base percentage.
“When he makes a leap to a new level, he adjusts and he finds what the opposing pitches are doing to him, and I think he has really started to do that well at the Triple-A level,” Baldelli said. “He has had good at-bats. He’s gotten on base a little bit. He does what he always does when he hits the ball — he hits it hard, so he’s always been part of the conversation.”
BRIEFLY
Jorge Polanco was removed from his rehab game early on Friday after experiencing some discomfort in his knee. The Twins were evaluating him at Target Field and giving him further treatment before deciding what his next steps will be. … Pitcher Drew Strotman was designated for assignment to make room for Wallner on the 40-man roster.
News
More than 30 cars in St. Paul lot burn in Saturday fire
A fire broke out in a car lot Saturday in St. Paul, ripping through at least 30 vehicles, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.
Flames broke out at a car lot in the 1200 block of Jackson Street containing vehicles that had been declared total losses by insurance companies and were up for auction.
According to the fire department’s Facebook page, access to the lot was difficult at first, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze. The fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
News
Twins fall to Guardians in opener; Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner homers in debut
CLEVELAND — The Twins entered the day with just a 5.6 percent chance to make the playoffs, per FanGraphs. Doing so likely would have required them to win all four of their remaining games against Cleveland — or three, at the very least.
A long day of baseball got off to an inauspicious start on Saturday, when the Twins fell 5-1 to the Guardians in the first game of the doubleheader at Progressive Field, unable to muster up much of anything offensively.
Against former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, the Twins collected just four hits in the first eight innings. The only run the Twins scored in the loss came in the eighth inning when Forest Lake-native Matt Wallner, making his major league debut, socked a ball 414 out to center field for both his first career hit and first career home run.
The Twins’ other rookie Minnesotan didn’t fare quite as well. Louie Varland, in his second career start, was tagged for four runs in his five innings.
That started in the first inning when José Ramírez took Varland deep. An error in the third inning helped lead to the Guardians’ second run of the day. And in the fourth, Owen Miller broke open the game with a two-run single to put Cleveland up four.
News
Vikings receiver Trishton Jackson doing his best Jalen Hurts impression this week
Vikings receiver Trishton Jackson has been doing his best impression of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Though its commonplace for quarterback David Blough to play the role of the opposing signal caller in practice, his skill set doesn’t match that of Hurts.
Insert the 24-year-old Jackson. Whether it’s keeping the ball on a patented run-pass option, or improvising with his legs when the play breaks down, he’s doing his part to emulate Hurts as best he can.
“It’s pretty cool to play him,” Jackson said. “It’s been fun to run around back there. Just brings me back to my old days. I played quarterback in high school, so it’s been good to kind of give those guys a look back there.”
It’s no easy task preparing for someone like Hurts. He has a unique skill set that allows him to impact the game with both his arm and his legs. That makes it hard for opposing teams to plan for some of the things Hurts is capable of doing on the gridiron.
“He’s a guy that does a really good job of extending plays and looking for his receivers down the field,” veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “I think when we’re preparing for a team like this it keeps all of us up at night, because we have to account for that extra element in that offense.”
Look no further than last season for proof. Not only did Hurts rack up 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air, more impressively, he also led the Eagles with 784 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
“He’s a major, major part of their run game,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “There’s times we could tell by the scheme that they’re running that they’re blocking up everybody except the corner and leaving the corner for the quarterback. It’s pretty rare for a guy to then be able to make that guy miss, go get the first down, and line up and do it again.”
That’s exactly what Hurts did last week in the season opener. He made a number of plays in the open field, finishing with 90 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and leading the Eagles to a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions in the process.
Asked if the Vikings will use a spy in coverage this week — perhaps someone like linebacker Eric Kendricks keeping an eye on Hurts — defensive coordinator Ed Donatell wouldn’t tip his hand. All he would say is there will be a bunch of different looks.
“It takes a combination,” Donatell said. “You do anything all the time and they will catch on to it.”
As impressive as Hurts is on the ground, Peterson knows the Vikings have to respect what he can do through the air when the play breaks down.
“Sometimes he’s not even taking off to run,” Peterson said. “Sometimes it’s taking off to look for a third option, a four option, maybe even a fifth option. That’s where plastering to our coverage becomes a big part when he does get out of the pocket. You don’t want a broken play to turn into a touchdown.”
That’s why it has helped to have Jackson playing the role of Hurts in practice. He has provided a pretty good preview of what to expect.
“We need to get him to the ground as quick as possible,” Jackson said. “That’s what we’re trying to do with me back there.”
How is Jackson’s arm compared to Hurts?
“Oh it’s pretty good,” Jackson said with a laugh. “Just not as good as his.”
Luckily for Jackson, he hasn’t been asked to throw too much in practice this week. Not that he would complain. Whatever it takes to help the Vikings get ready for a primetime matchup with the Eagles.
“I’m trying to give the the best look possible,” Jackson said. “If that helps them make some plays on Monday Night Football, it would be pretty cool for me to see that.”
BRIEFLY
Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. won’t play in Monday’s game against the Eagles. He has been nursing a quad injury this week.
News
Imagine Dan Reynolds and Dragons’ Aja Volkman splitting up again
Dan Reynolds and Aja Volkman go their separate ways…again.
After reuniting in 2019 following a brief split, the imagine Dragons The singer and his wife have decided to end their career.
“I am saddened to say that after many beautiful years together, Aja and I have parted ways,” said Reynolds, 35. shared on Twitter September 16. “Being good parents to our children is our number one priority. Thank you for always supporting us with love and care all these years.
The former couple married in March 2011 and have a daughter Eve Reynolds Arrow the next year. In 2018, just one year after welcoming twins gia and coconutReynolds has announced that he and Volkman are ending their marriage.
However, the separation turned out to be temporary. Eight months later, Volkman, 42, shared that the two were working through and “rebuilding” their relationship.
“I’m proud of you @danreynolds, I’m proud of your humility and your ability to always be the baby-loving basketball coach dad that you are,” she wrote on Instagram, along with a photo of family, in January 2019. “I know it’s been a crazy road. It’s killed both of us at so many times. Last year we killed each other and now we’re rebuilding.
Entertainment
News
Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell leaves Colorado game with injury
The Gophers football team’s top receiver, Chris Autman-Bell, appeared to injure his right leg late in the first half of Saturday’s game against Colorado at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Trying to adjust to a Tanner Morgan pass, Autman-Bell landed awkwardly and grabbed around his knee. He needed help off the field and into the medical tent. He was assessed in the tent for seven minutes and then needed help into the locker room.
Video: #Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell appeared to injure right leg trying to make this catch in first half vs. Colorado in Saturday. Minnesota’s No. 1 target needed help off the field and into the medical tent. He was in there seven minutes and needed help to locker room. pic.twitter.com/NfRVlTbCPm
— Andy Greder (@andygreder) September 17, 2022
Autman-Bell led the Gophers with three receptions on four targets for 58 yards and one touchdown in the first half Saturday. Through the first two games, the sixth-year senior had team highs of eight receptions and 156 yards.
Without Autman-Bell, Morgan found Dylan Wright for a 16-yard touchdown to close the first half with a 35-0 lead.
Minnesota had just welcomed back receiver Daniel Jackson on Saturday. After missing the first two games with an ankle injury, Jackson had one reception for eight yards in the first half.
News
Gavin Newsom challenges Ron DeSantis to debate as feud escalates: ‘You’re having a hard time’
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A growing war of words is unfolding Friday afternoon between Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
newsom go to twitter to make a hairstyle joke — and to challenge DeSantis to a debate ahead of November’s midterm elections.
It comes after DeSantis hit back at Newsom earlier today after he called on the Justice Department to investigate his immigration tactics.
“So the governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice saying, ‘You must sue the governors of Texas and Florida.’ And all I’m saying is I think his hair gel is interfering. with his brain function,” DeSantis said.
Their feud stems from DeSantis and his Texas counterpart, Governor Greg Abbott, sending migrants from their states to Democratic strongholds.
RELATED: Florida Governor DeSantis flew 2 immigrant planes to Martha’s Vineyard
One of the most high-profile cases to come this week after DeSantis dispatched 50 people to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
One move, ABC7 News insider Phil Matier says the two politicians are trying to use it to their advantage.
“Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom were made for each other. They’re both moving forward, they’re both young, they’re both very ambitious, and that’s a way to get on the platform. national form,” Matier said.
RELATED: 2 buses full of migrants dropped off near Vice President Harris’ residence
But politics aside, activists say it’s important to remember that these migrants are human beings.
“It’s unfortunate that these Republican governors in these other states are playing in this political theater. Because they think that by treating immigrants like this, they might ultimately win votes in their next election,” Christian Arana said. , of the Latin American Community. Foundation.
If you’re on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All rights reserved.
!function(f,b,e,v,n,t,s)
{if(f.fbq)return;n=f.fbq=function(){n.callMethod?
n.callMethod.apply(n,arguments):n.queue.push(arguments)};
if(!f._fbq)f._fbq=n;n.push=n;n.loaded=!0;n.version=’2.0′;
n.queue=[];t=b.createElement(e);t.async=!0;
t.src=v;s=b.getElementsByTagName(e)[0];
s.parentNode.insertBefore(t,s)}(window,document,’script’,
‘
fbq(‘set’, ‘autoConfig’, false, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘init’, ‘443456229787972’);
fbq(‘track’, ‘PageView’);
ABC7
Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner makes big impression in Twins debut
More than 30 cars in St. Paul lot burn in Saturday fire
Twins fall to Guardians in opener; Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner homers in debut
Vikings receiver Trishton Jackson doing his best Jalen Hurts impression this week
Imagine Dan Reynolds and Dragons’ Aja Volkman splitting up again
Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell leaves Colorado game with injury
Gavin Newsom challenges Ron DeSantis to debate as feud escalates: ‘You’re having a hard time’
Ravens sign CB Daryl Worley to active roster, promote WR Raleigh Webb for game vs. Dolphins
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell pictured with a new phone at Trump’s Ohio rally after saying the FBI seized his
Debate Part 2: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business3 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags