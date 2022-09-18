From LA to Rome, ancient sculptures are a hero’s welcome

Newsletter Sign-Up
Three statues have been returned to Italy after the J. Paul Getty Museum discovered they had been looted. They will be exhibited temporarily in Rome before traveling to Taranto, Italy, their permanent residence.
PORTO RICO. (CNN) – Tropical Storm Fiona was poised to lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as it approached Saturday and could hit the latter like a hurricane on Sunday, posing a significant threat of flooding and mudslides for the most big island, according to forecasters.
A hurricane warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, reflecting forecasters’ belief that it will strengthen into a hurricane – with sustained winds of at least 74 mph – by the time it nears or over the island Sunday evening.
Hurricane watches, meanwhile, are in effect for the US Virgin Islands as well as parts of the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said.
Fiona, after bombarding Guadeloupe and other northeastern Caribbean islands with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday and early Saturday, was centered in the Caribbean about 130 miles southeast of Sainte-Croix des Iles US Virgins at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, the NHC said.
It had maximum sustained winds of 60mph – below the 74mph threshold for a Category 1 hurricane, although strengthening is expected as the weekend progresses.
Extreme outer bands were already hitting parts of Puerto Rico early Saturday afternoon, bringing showers and storms. More than 89,000 homes and businesses were without power on the island as of 1 p.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.us.
“Fiona’s center is expected to move near or south of the Virgin Islands (Saturday) evening, approach Puerto Rico (Saturday evening) and move near or over Puerto Rico Sunday evening” before moving near the Dominican Republic on Monday, the hurricane said the center.
The storm “will likely be near or at hurricane strength as it moves near Puerto Rico,” the hurricane center said.
One of Fiona’s biggest threats is the rain it is expected to bring to Puerto Rico: typically 12 to 16 inches, with 20 inches in isolated areas there, forecasters say.
“These rains are likely to produce flash and urban flooding, as well as landslides in areas of higher ground, particularly southern and eastern Puerto Rico and eastern Dominican Republic,” said the hurricane center.
Tropical storm conditions – including winds of at least 39 mph – were expected to reach the US and British Virgin Islands from Saturday afternoon and spread to Puerto Rico on Saturday evening.
Hurricane conditions were expected in Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday night – and are possible in the U.S. Virgin Islands Saturday night, the hurricane center said.
The storm could also reach hurricane strength when it passes over or near the Dominican Republic on Monday, forecasters said.
Fiona became a tropical storm over the Atlantic on Wednesday before entering the eastern Caribbean on Friday.
Here’s the amount of rain expected in select locations over the next few days, according to the hurricane center:
• The Leeward Islands, including Guadeloupe, and the North Windward Islands: 2 to 4 inches more than they have already received.
• British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico: 4-6 inches, with isolated areas of 10 inches possible.
• Porto Rico: 12-16 inches, with isolated areas of 20 inches possible.
• Dominican Republic: 4-8 inches, with isolated areas of 12 inches possible. especially on the far eastern coast.
• Haiti: 1-3 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 4 inches.
• Turks and Caicos Islands: 4-10 inches.
Storm surges — ocean water pushed onto land — of 1 to 3 feet are also possible on the south coast of Puerto Rico. Surges of 1 to 2 feet are possible for the US Virgin Islands, the hurricane center said.
This is the first time in more than three years that Puerto Rico has received a hurricane watch or warning. The last time was in August 2019 when Hurricane Dorian passed through the island as a Category 1 storm.
A few tropical storms have passed through the island since then, but Dorian was the last hurricane-force storm to pass within 50 miles, CNN meteorologists said.
Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico nearly five years ago – making landfall as a Category 4 storm on September 20, 2017 – killing several thousand people and knocking out an outdated power grid, leaving more than a million people without electricity or running water for months.
Washington Post columnist James Hohmann claimed on Friday that Britain’s newly crowned King Charles III could learn from President Biden’s “example” of leadership.
While comparing the two men, the column argued that both “see themselves as a bulwark against the forces trying to overthrow all they stand for” and “each grapples with unfavorable comparisons to their predecessor”.
“One man worked his way to the top. The other was born into a dynasty,” Hohmann began, referring to Biden and then Charles. He added: “One man is an Irish Catholic who keeps a rosary in his pocket. The other lost his favorite great-uncle in an IRA terrorist attack.
However, despite these differences, the Post writer argued that “the pair may find they have a lot in common, at least right now”, when they meet at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Monday.
SEE THE MOST HISTORICAL ROYAL MOMENTS FROM KING CHARLES’ ACCESSION AND PUBLIC PROCLAMATIONS
“The two septuagenarians each see themselves as a bulwark against forces trying to overthrow everything they stand for. Biden says he ran for president because of violence in Charlottesville and sets the stage to run again in 2024 to save democracy from former President Donald Trump,” Hohmann explained.
He added that “Charles must fend off separatist movements in Scotland, Northern Ireland and across the Commonwealth while his country’s government faces the continuing challenges of Brexit, which was an ill-conceived economic divorce from Europe.” .
Along with hailing Biden and Charles as stalwarts against alleged Trump and Brexit threats, the columnist observed, “Both men know what waiting is.” He noted that “Charles has always been a stand-in, the oldest person to come to the British throne in the millennial history of the royal family”, while “Biden is the oldest president in the history of the States United and came to the presidency on his third try, overcoming daunting odds and doubts from his own party.”
Beyond that, Hohmann pointed out, “Each grapples with unfavorable comparisons to his predecessor. Charles seems doomed never to be as popular as Elizabeth II, just as Biden chafes under the aura of awe that still surrounds former President Barack Obama (at least Democrats). Both must now exercise unusual self-discipline to succeed as heads of state.”
TOP HOUSE REPUBLICAN ROASTS ‘FOOL’ JOE BIDEN TO CELEBRATE PASSAGE OF SPENDING BILL AS INFLATION RISE
Alluding to the scandals swirling around Hunter Biden and the Royal Family’s falling out with Prince Harry, the columnist mentioned how “the two have a complex relationship with their youngest son”.
Hohmann also touted their environmental activism: “Both are green – or, at least, greenish. actually helped to catapult his early political career.”
After noting how “Biden and Charles are likely transitional figures,” Hohmann concluded his article by asking, “The biggest lesson the American can offer the Briton now? Responding to his own question, the columnist said, “More indulgence. Biden has been dismissed as a political force many times during his long career, including just a few months ago. old example of how to play the long game. It’s something a 73-year-old player, starting out as king, can believe in.
Two males were filmed swimming in open water about a mile off the east coast of Nantucket.
According the Nantucket CurrentMonday morning, fishermen spotted driftwood in the waves. They approached the animals and started recording a video.
“Island fishermen spotted a somewhat unusual sight off Sankaty on Monday: a pair of antlers sticking out of the water. Two bucks were swimming together in open water about a mile off the east end of #Nantucket” , the Current tweeted on Friday.
In the video, a man says, “It’s freezing cold. It’s radical, man. The deer, which appear to be an adult and a juvenile, are seen swimming closely together.
One of the fishermen told the Running“We were racing to go fishing that day and we were five to 10 minutes from where we wanted to be, and one of the guys said ‘slow down!’ He immediately recognized what it was. We turned around and tried to guide them to shore.
The anglers were participating in the 19th annual Nantucket Slam to benefit the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, according to the report. They told the outlet they knew deer were swimming in the area, but they were still “baffled” by the scene.
“I’ve never seen anything like it on the water. It was a good mile away and they were really struggling,” a fisherman told the Current.
The fishermen said there was “no real chance of getting them on the boat”, and they didn’t want to scare the deer off, so they continued. There is no word on what happened to the deer.
Some social media users were disturbed that the deer had not been rescued.
But according to World Deer, deer are excellent swimmers thanks to the strength of their legs, hooves and toes, and can reach speeds of 15 mph through water. It is not uncommon to cross lakes, rivers and even ocean waters in search of food.
Massachusetts wildlife experts estimate that around 2,000 deer currently live in Nantucket.
According to the Nantucket Historical Association, on June 3, 1922, fishermen rescued a male swimming in Nantucket Sound and released him on the island. Three years later, an islander bought two deer from Michigan and released them on the island “to keep the money company”. More deer were brought in in 1935, when the island also established its first deer hunting season. Despite efforts to cull the herd, the deer population has since thrived.
By JILL LAWLESS, DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER
LONDON (AP) — Queen Elizabeth II’s eight grandchildren stood in silent vigil next to her coffin on Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands of people came to pay their respects. Mourners crowded into a line that snaked through London, enduring the city’s coldest night in months and waits that lasted until 4 p.m.
Authorities warned colder weather was expected on Saturday evening. “Tonight’s forecast is cold. Warm clothes are recommended,” the ministry in charge of the line tweeted.
As US President Joe Biden and other world leaders and dignitaries traveled to London ahead of the Queen’s state funeral on Monday, a wave of people wishing to say goodbye poured into Parliament’s Westminster Hall for another day Saturday. This is where the queen’s coffin rests, draped in her royal standard and topped with a crown set with diamonds.
The number of mourners has steadily increased since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that winds its way around Southwark Park and stretches for at least 8 kilometres.
Honoring their patience, King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William paid an unannounced visit on Saturday to greet those waiting to pass Elizabeth’s coffin, shaking hands and thanking mourners in the queue near Lambeth Bridge.
Later, all of the Queen’s grandchildren stood by her coffin. William and Prince Harry, sons of Charles, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; the daughters of Prince Andrew, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and Prince Edward’s two children – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
William, now the heir to the throne, stood with his head bowed at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. The two princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to march in silence.
Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a British Army officer, wore civilian clothes earlier in the week as the Queen’s coffin left Buckingham Palace because he is no longer an active member of the Royal family. He and his wife Meghan left their royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020. The king, however, asked William and Harry to wear their military uniforms during the Westminster Hall vigil.
Ahead of the wake, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie released a statement praising their “beloved grandma”.
“We, like many, thought you would be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our back leading us through this world. You have taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever,” the sisters wrote.
People lining up to see the Queen are of all ages and come from all walks of life. Many bowed before the coffin or made the sign of the cross. Several veterans, their medals sparkling, offered lively salutes. Some people cried. Others blew kisses. Many hugged as they walked away, proud to have spent hours queuing to pay their respects, even if it lasted only a few moments.
Overnight, volunteers handed out blankets and cups of tea to people queuing as temperatures dropped to 6 degrees Celsius (43 degrees Fahrenheit). Despite the weather, the mourners described the warmth of a shared experience.
“It was cold at night, but we had wonderful companions, met new friends. The camaraderie was wonderful,” said Chris Harman from London. “It was worth it. I would do it again and again and again. I would walk to the ends of the earth for my queen.
People had many reasons to come, from affection for the Queen to wanting to be part of a historic moment. Simon Hopkins, who traveled from his home in central England, compared it to “a pilgrimage”.
“(It’s) a little weird, because that kind of stuff goes against my grain,” he said. “I was kind of drawn into it.”
Saturday’s vigil followed Friday’s in which the Queen’s four children – Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward – stood vigil outside the coffin.
Edward said the Royal Family were “overwhelmed by the wave of emotions that engulfed us and the huge number of people who went out of their way to express their love, admiration and respect (for) our dear mum”.
On Saturday, the new king held audiences with new prime ministers, governors general of kingdoms and military leaders.
The Metropolitan Police arrested a man during the viewing on Friday evening on suspicion of a public order offence. Parliamentary authorities said someone stepped out of the queue and tried to approach the coffin.
Tracey Holland told Sky News her 7-year-old niece Darcy Holland was pushed aside by a man who tried to “run to the coffin, raise the standard and try to do I don’t know what”. She said police arrested the man in “two seconds”.
The in-state lie continues until Monday morning, when the Queen’s coffin will be transported to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral, the final 10 days of national mourning for the longest-serving monarch in Britain. Elizabeth, 96, died at her estate of Balmoral in Scotland on September 8 after 70 years on the throne.
After Monday’s service at the Abbey, the late Queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn carriage. She will then be taken by hearse to Windsor, where the Queen will be buried alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
Hundreds of soldiers from the British army, air force and navy held an early morning rehearsal on Saturday for the final procession. As the troops lined up the scenic path leading to Windsor Castle, the thud of drums echoed through the air as marching bands marched past a hearse.
London police said the funeral would be the force’s biggest ever police event, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics and the Platinum Jubilee in June celebrating 70 years of the Queen’s reign.
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
Former Arsenal vice-chairman David Dein has apologized to Ashley Cole live on talkSPORT for ‘not doing enough’ to keep him at the club.
Dein, who was a constant at Arsenal between 1983 and 2007, oversaw some of the club’s most glorious years and its game-changing move to the Emirates.
That departure from Highbury in 2006 came before Premier League television rights skyrocketed completely, making matchday much more crucial, and the Gunners having to pinch themselves to get over the line.
A victim of this more frugal era in north London was the product of academy and England international Cole, who became one of the best left-backs of his generation.
City rivals Chelsea poached the defender at the start of their high spending era in 2006 and the rest was history with him winning a league and Champions League title at Stamford Bridge and becoming a mainstay of England.
Dein revealed the inside story behind Cole’s departure from Arsenal on talkSPORT – which was decided by an unsuspecting waiter.
“We should never have lost him in my opinion,” Dein said.
“His contract was renegotiated and we didn’t offer him the right kind of money and Chelsea did.
“There was this clandestine meeting, I got a call one day from a reporter from The News of the World and he said we had a hot story in the press that your player was being exploited by Chelsea, I think you should come and see us.
“So I went down to the offices and they said here is a signed statement from the waiter at the hotel where Ashley Cole was meeting Chelsea and he was an Arsenal fan – the waiter clearly – and he told the story to The News of the World and they broke it on the spot.
“It was really the end of that there and it was really a shame because Ashely was a local, he was an Arsenal boy and I regret that we didn’t do enough at the time to keep him. at the club.
“It was also when we were talking about building the stadium and the finances and tensions were raging over how we were going to finance the new stadium.
“We were watching every penny and as a result we didn’t do enough to keep it and I regret that in hindsight.
“So Ashley, if you’re listening, I’m sorry.”
A massive, potentially record-breaking storm caused major flooding and damage to coastal Alaskan towns on Saturday morning, and some residents were evacuated.
In the town of Golovin, major flooding was reported early Saturday, according to the National Weather Service, and forecasters warned it would only get worse. The city could see another 1-2 feet of water by the end of the day.
“Water surrounds the school, homes and structures are flooded, at least a few homes are floating on foundations, some older fuel tanks are overturned,” the Fairbanks Weather Service office said. tweeted.
Pictures of the weather service showed the high water levels there.
Another town, Shaktoolik, reported coastal flooding, with water “entering the community and approaching some homes”, according to the weather service. Residents were evacuated to a school and a clinic. Shaktoolik was also expected to see the worst of the storm later in the day.
The weather service also shared footage from a webcam in Unalakleet, comparing an average day in the town to the scene there on Saturday morning.
As of Saturday morning, large swaths of the state’s west coast were subject to coastal flooding and high wind warnings. The weather service said the flood warnings would remain in effect until Sunday evening, while the wind warnings were due to expire on Saturday evening.
Other parts of the state are subject to gale and storm warnings, according to the weather service.
The center of the storm was located just south of the Bering Strait on Saturday morning, the weather service said.
The storm is the remnants of Typhoon Merbok, and forecasters predicted this week this could lead to “potentially historic” flooding, with some coastal areas seeing water levels up to 11ft higher than normal high tide.
