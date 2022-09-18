From LA to Rome, ancient sculptures are a hero’s welcome

PORTO RICO. (CNN) – Tropical Storm Fiona was poised to lashed the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico as it approached Saturday and could hit the latter like a hurricane on Sunday, posing a significant threat of flooding and mudslides for the most big island, according to forecasters.

A hurricane warning is in effect for Puerto Rico, reflecting forecasters’ belief that it will strengthen into a hurricane – with sustained winds of at least 74 mph – by the time it nears or over the island Sunday evening.

Hurricane watches, meanwhile, are in effect for the US Virgin Islands as well as parts of the Dominican Republic, the National Hurricane Center said.

Fiona, after bombarding Guadeloupe and other northeastern Caribbean islands with heavy rain and strong winds on Friday and early Saturday, was centered in the Caribbean about 130 miles southeast of Sainte-Croix des Iles US Virgins at 11 a.m. ET Saturday, the NHC said.

It had maximum sustained winds of 60mph – below the 74mph threshold for a Category 1 hurricane, although strengthening is expected as the weekend progresses.

Extreme outer bands were already hitting parts of Puerto Rico early Saturday afternoon, bringing showers and storms. More than 89,000 homes and businesses were without power on the island as of 1 p.m. ET, according to PowerOutage.us.

“Fiona’s center is expected to move near or south of the Virgin Islands (Saturday) evening, approach Puerto Rico (Saturday evening) and move near or over Puerto Rico Sunday evening” before moving near the Dominican Republic on Monday, the hurricane said the center.

The storm “will likely be near or at hurricane strength as it moves near Puerto Rico,” the hurricane center said.

One of Fiona’s biggest threats is the rain it is expected to bring to Puerto Rico: typically 12 to 16 inches, with 20 inches in isolated areas there, forecasters say.

“These rains are likely to produce flash and urban flooding, as well as landslides in areas of higher ground, particularly southern and eastern Puerto Rico and eastern Dominican Republic,” said the hurricane center.

Tropical storm conditions – including winds of at least 39 mph – were expected to reach the US and British Virgin Islands from Saturday afternoon and spread to Puerto Rico on Saturday evening.

Hurricane conditions were expected in Puerto Rico Sunday and Sunday night – and are possible in the U.S. Virgin Islands Saturday night, the hurricane center said.

The storm could also reach hurricane strength when it passes over or near the Dominican Republic on Monday, forecasters said.

Fiona became a tropical storm over the Atlantic on Wednesday before entering the eastern Caribbean on Friday.

Expectations of heavy rain

Here’s the amount of rain expected in select locations over the next few days, according to the hurricane center:

• The Leeward Islands, including Guadeloupe, and the North Windward Islands: 2 to 4 inches more than they have already received.

• British and US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico: 4-6 inches, with isolated areas of 10 inches possible.

• Porto Rico: 12-16 inches, with isolated areas of 20 inches possible.

• Dominican Republic: 4-8 inches, with isolated areas of 12 inches possible. especially on the far eastern coast.

• Haiti: 1-3 inches, with isolated maximum totals of 4 inches.

• Turks and Caicos Islands: 4-10 inches.

Storm surges — ocean water pushed onto land — of 1 to 3 feet are also possible on the south coast of Puerto Rico. Surges of 1 to 2 feet are possible for the US Virgin Islands, the hurricane center said.

This is the first time in more than three years that Puerto Rico has received a hurricane watch or warning. The last time was in August 2019 when Hurricane Dorian passed through the island as a Category 1 storm.

A few tropical storms have passed through the island since then, but Dorian was the last hurricane-force storm to pass within 50 miles, CNN meteorologists said.

Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico nearly five years ago – making landfall as a Category 4 storm on September 20, 2017 – killing several thousand people and knocking out an outdated power grid, leaving more than a million people without electricity or running water for months.

