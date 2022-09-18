Gavin Newsom challenges Ron DeSantis to debate as feud escalates: ‘You’re having a hard time’

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch ally of Donald Trump, was spotted at the former president’s rally in Ohio on Saturday using a cellphone – days after claiming his was seized by the FBI.

Lindell told DailyMail.com he was suing the US government and the FBI to get it back and that the phone he was seen using was a replacement.

After initially ignoring shouted requests for comment, he responded to a text from DailyMail.com asking if his phone had been returned.

“They didn’t return it and I’m suing the US government and the FBI on Tuesday, September 20,” Lindell said. He accused the FBI of violating his First, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.

Lindell is a staunch supporter of Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential race was rigged and has hosted events dedicated to uncovering alleged evidence of voter fraud by Dominion Voting Systems.

He told DailyMail.com that his phone was seized because the FBI was looking for more information about the “voting machine evidence” he shared on his website, Frank Speech.

He said on his podcast this week that federal agents approached him while he was at Hardee’s in Mankato, Minnesota and took his.

The businessman was spotted texting and talking on his phone at 2 p.m., just as crowds were starting to pour into the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio.

The conservative contractor is currently being sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion.

He said on his podcast that agents questioned him about the polling company, his connection to an Ohio-based denier named Doug Frank and Tina Peters, an Arizona election official.

In the videotaped segment, Lindell then held up a letter from a Colorado-based federal prosecutor that said they were in the midst of an “official criminal investigation into an alleged crime.”

It comes as Trump prepares to rally in Youngstown on Saturday night and will appear with four congressional hopefuls – three of whom also cast doubt on the 2020 election.

Lindell is a regular at Trump’s Make America Great Again events and always receives a warm welcome from the crowd.

The last presidential race saw voters in Buckeye State pick Trump over President Joe Biden by a margin of around 8%.

Saturday’s rally is a test of his lingering influence on the critical battleground – joining Trump on stage will be the four of the aforementioned candidates he has backed, as well as stalwart pro-Trump representatives Jim Jordan and Bill Johnson.

The former president’s support helped conservative JD Vance clinch the GOP Senate primary despite a crowded race full of MAGA hopefuls.

Vance, an author and venture capitalist, will face Democratic House Representative Tim Ryan in November to take the seat of incumbent Senator Rob Portman.

Trump supporters had been waiting since Saturday morning to see the former president at the Covelli Center in Youngstown

The line extends a few blocks from the site. Trump is in Ohio campaigning for Senate nominee JD Vance and the people he has endorsed for the House of Representatives

As a further swipe at the populist left, Saturday’s rally is taking place in what is now Ryan’s congressional district.

Vance and Ryan are currently locked in a close race. A poll conducted Friday by Emerson College Polling/The Hill shows the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” ahead of Ryan by 4%.

Trump’s pick for Ohio’s 7th congressional district is his former White House aide Max Miller, whose wedding the ex-president celebrated at his Bedminster golf course in August.

He also supports conservative commentator and former Miss Ohio Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in the 13th congressional district.

Also at the Saturday night rally is Air Force veteran JR Majewski, who is vying to unseat vulnerable Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the 9th District. Majewski was present on the grounds of the United States Capitol when a crowd of Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building.

Notably absent is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who Trump only recently endorsed despite the Republican leader challenging Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.

Last year, DeWine also defended Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his vote to impeach Trump following the Capitol riot. “He made that call. It was his decision. I think he was a good congressman. He shouldn’t quit,” DeWine said.

DeWine told the Youngstown Vindicator on Friday that he missed the rally to see his granddaughters take part in an evening cross-country race that was happening at the same time.

He told the outlet it was a “special night” for the family.

“They run under the lights, which is pretty unusual for cross country,” DeWine said.