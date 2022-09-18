Gem Digital Limited Commits $50M To Inery In Anticipation Of The Coin Launch And Listing

If there’s one name that should be on everyone’s radar right now, it’s CropBytes. As the crypto and blockchain sector continues to skyrocket in terms of both popularity and usage, viable projects like CropBytes have managed to not only maintain the consistency of providing new innovative features but have also sustained the quality of these services in an effective manner.

Perhaps most importantly however, CropBytes has succeeded where many others have seemingly failed and that has to do with the simple fact that they have built for the community which has stayed close for over 4 years.

The farming simulator game, which experienced a whopping 800% ROI during August to September, will soon be ‘Free-to-Play’. Also, the many markets in CropBytes, namely CAF, FRF, and Pro Mix, have increased by over three times which resulted in the aforementioned ROI for the players.

What is CropBytes?

CropBytes is a farming simulation game built on a real world economy. Starting a ‘cryptocurrency farm’ involves more than growing digital crops and rearing animals, the ultimate goal is for users to contribute to the economy while growing their own crypto farming business.

Its primary objective is to offer its customers an efficient and high-quality platform for harnessing the benefits of crypto to both play and earn in a virtual environment. CropBytes is also fully interoperable with both Android and iOS compatible devices with over 4.3 / 5 ratings in app stores and #1 position in simulation genre games in playtoearn.net

The game features an in-game marketplace with over a million assets traded daily between players. Since 2018, CropBytes has over 600K signups which include Investors, Traders and Players.

Mining Game Assets

‘Asset Mining’, one of CropBytes’ most anticipated features, is now available. This new feature allows players to generate new game assets which can be mined by burning CBX and Pro Mix. CropBytes’ economy is sustainable because of high liquidity assets that are easy to trade and have in-game utility. As a result, there are numerous layers to the gameplay in terms of asset mining as well as providing both value and utility.

The process is simple; all users need to do is go to the CBX station, select the asset they want to mine, and then burn their CBX and Pro Mix to begin mining. Moreover, combining Pro Extracts and Fruit Feed yields Pro Mix which can be traded in the market.

Asset Mining enables farmers to have access to a new source of valuable game assets in addition to also helping them prepare their businesses for the arrival of the service economy. Furthermore, it empowers the farmers to utilize their farm’s output to increase their asset inventory which will provide additional use-cases for extracts.

Invite and Earn with CropBytes

There is a new CropBytes referral program that has been performing very well. The ‘Invite & Earn’ program is designed to help users grow their farming business while being promotional ambassadors.

Users can earn assets worth up to 80 CBX in rewards for each new player they bring on board. New players will also benefit from receiving a reward when they use a referral code to sign up. Users can also easily keep track of their invites, rewards, and earnings using their ‘Rewards Dashboard’. There are a number of ‘Terms and Conditions’ listed on the website that should be read before participating in the new program. There is also a useful ‘FAQ’ section available to answer some commonly asked questions.

CropBytes’ future goals:

As per the official roadmap, CropBytes supporters can look forward to some new features being introduced soon such as ‘CBX Mining V2’, and ‘Asset Tokenization’ (for which asset mining is essential although the assets shall be minted on-chain in a later version. This results in both greater transparency as well as true ownership for the users). Long term plans also include developing the metaverse, mini-games, the service economy, and so much more.