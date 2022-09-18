News
Giants defense charges fans to ‘be loud’ and create home field advantage
Don Martindale knows his Giants history.
He knows defense was the backbone of the franchise’s four Super Bowl wins.
The Giants’ defensive coordinator knows this year’s team will go as far as his aggressive unit takes them.
He knows Sunday’s home opener against the Carolina Panthers is an opportunity for the Giants to build their first 2-0 start since 2016.
And everyone knows that in recent years, too many MetLife Stadium seats have been empty, if not filled by impatient fans raining down boos.
So Martindale challenged the Giants’ fans to do one thing Sunday: “Be loud.”
“I know we’re talking about changing the culture and changing the culture defensively,” Martindale said late this week. “This is one of the biggest changes you’ll see. This week, to bring back great defense in this facility … I know New Yorkers are loud. We need to be loud in that stadium.”
The Titans’ home crowd in Nashville last weekend, frankly, wasn’t that loud or imposing for the visiting Giants (1-0). They were undeterred in scoring their upset win.
Martindale doesn’t want opposing teams to enjoy playing in North Jersey. He wants their offenses to “have to go on silent count” the entire game, starting with Baker Mayfield’s Panthers (0-1) on Sunday.
“If you want to be part of changing this culture here with the Giants, be loud and have that place rocking where people don’t want to come to our stadium,” Martindale added. “We’ll take care of the rest and we’ll give you something to be loud about. But just be loud.”
For all the talk about how Brian Daboll was going to revitalize the Giants’ offense, Martindale’s defense was the reason the team won its season opener in Tennessee.
They held Derrick Henry and the Titans offense at bay, trailing 13-0 at half, until Saquon Barkley snapped the offense out of its funk.
That might not be a sustainable style of football, to lean so heavily on Martindale’s defense and consistently win tight, low-scoring games.
A last-second Titans field goal miss, after all, helped the defense escape a week of questions about their final drive collapse in pass coverage.
Still, especially in a rebuilding year with low expectations, it’s exciting for Giants fans to come off a season-opening win on the road and have a chance at a 2-0 start with a hard-nosed defense leading the way.
Martindale’s defense plays with an attacking style. They are not intimidated.
Edge rusher Jihad Ward, a free agent signing from Martindale’s Baltimore Ravens days, is the Giants’ leader up front. Internally, he was named their defensive player of the game in Week 1.
“He’s a physical, tough guy that is the character of what you’re looking for as a defensive player,” Martindale said of Ward. “He sets the pace, especially in the run game on setting the edges and he took it personal that game and that’s what has made him who he is. And wherever I’m at, I hope I have Jihad Ward with me.”
Ward’s charge to Giants fans was more to the point.
“Have some faith and believe,” he said Thursday. “We’ve got to be loud. Can’t be quiet. Can’t be church mouses out there.”
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams was on Giants teams the past two years that went 3-5 each season at MetLife Stadium. Those were improvements on the Giants’ 2-6 home record in three straight seasons from 2017-19.
But he knows that this upcoming three-game homestand against Carolina, a shorthanded Dallas Cowboys team and the Chicago Bears presents an enormous opportunity to turn the Giants’ fortunes.
“We need to do a good job this year of bringing back that home field advantage,” Williams said. “It starts with winning. It starts this weekend. And we’re going to try to get that going.”
Former Giants head coach Ben McAdoo might have the kryptonite to counter Martindale’s mission: dynamic running back Christian McCaffrey.
Titans running back Dontrell Hilliard exploited Giants inside linebackers Tae Crowder and Austin Calitro for two receiving touchdowns in Week 1. And he’s no McCaffrey.
Panthers No. 1 receiver D.J. Moore is also dynamic. But maybe Martindale’s calling card can trump all of Carolina’s counters.
The Giants’ 48.6% blitz rate on opponent pass plays in Week 1 ranked third in the NFL, per Pro Football Reference. The Browns blitzed the Panthers only 15.6% last weekend and still hit Mayfield 10 times, getting past Matt Rhule’s shaky offensive line early.
This will probably be another close game. That will mean important plays deep in the fourth quarter. That needs to mean one thing for the Giants’ defense.
“I need it to be loud in here, man,” Ward said. “I need it to be loud. We need all the fans to show some love and support.”
News
Literary pick of the week: “F. Scott Fitzgerald & the Jazz Age Magazine”
“F. Scott Fitzgerald & the Jazz Age Magazine” is explored by Jennifer Nolan, associate professor of English at North Carolina State University, when she gives the free McDermott lecture at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, at Highland Park Community Center, 1974 Ford Pkwy., St. Paul.
Local Fitzgerald fans will remember meeting Nolan, a member of the board of the F. Scott Fitzgerald Society, when she was program director for the society’s 2017 conference in St. Paul.
Nolan has published widely on the literary, cultural, editorial and visual context of popular American magazines in the interwar era, with emphasis on Fitzgerald, short stories, and illustration. Her recent scholarly articles have appeared in the F. Scott Fitzgerald Review, Book History, American Periodicals, and the Journal of Modern Periodical Studies. She is advisory editor and wrote the introduction for a forthcoming volume from Edinburgh University Press of Fitzgerald’s magazine fiction.
The lecture, which celebrates the life and work of the author, who was born at 481 Laurel Ave. in St. Paul, is sponsored by Fitzgerald in St. Paul and coordinated by Friends of the St. Paul Public Library. This annual event is named for Richard P. McDermott, who helped restore Fitzgerald’s birthplace in the 1970s and remained an avid supporter of Fitzgerald-inspired activities before he died in 2012.
News
Hyde5: Five keys to Dolphins win against Baltimore
It’s Week 2 in Baltimore, and here are five keys for the Miami Dolphins to start the season 2-0:
1. The Dolphins defensive front dominates. The defense had a strong day last week against New England, and some pieces are in place for them to do so again. Baltimore prefers two-running-back packages and a physical game. But does it have the personnel? It’s down their third-string left tackle if Ronnie Stanley (listed as doubtful after being out since last year) doesn’t return to join former Dolphin Ja’Wuan James (Achilles) on the sideline. That’s a good starting place to cause problems. Emmanuel Ogbah plays right end. Brandon Jones blindsided Mac Jones from there last week. Plus, while the Ravens prefer that physical offense, they had just 11 rushing yards at halftime against the New York Jets last Sunday and 63 yards for the game on 21 carries. That represented their worst rushing offense over the last four seasons when quarterback Lamar Jackson started. The Ravens might get running back J.K. Dobbins back on Sunday from injury early last year. But this offensive line doesn’t look like a typical Ravens line – especially if their third-string tackle plays.
2. The Cheetah runs free. Baltimore’s secondary could be a mess, especially if Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey can’t go after a groin issue in practice this week. It already lost cornerback Kyle Fuller (ACL), His replacement, Brandon Stephens, had a quadriceps issue in practice Wednesday and also missed the rest of the week. Marcus Peters hasn’t played since 2020 but could return Sunday. The Ravens only sure things at cornerback are rookie fourth-round picks Damarion Williams and Jalyn Armour-Davis. This will be a good chance for Tua Tagovailoa and his receiving corps to have a good day, assuming …
3. Dolphins tackles Terron Armstead and Greg Little are fine. Armstead came out for a couple of plays in the opener’s fourth quarter, but he’s expected to play Sunday. Little replaces injured Austin Jackson at right tackle. If Little looks like he did in the preseason finale against Philadelphia (admittedly the Eagle reserves), the Dolphins will be in good shape. It might not even be much of a drop-off from Jackson. One thing to watch: The Ravens like their re-done interior defensive line with Justin Madubuike and Broderick Washington joining Calais Campbell.
4. Keep Lamar Jackson under wraps. This game has perhaps the two most electric players in the league in Hill and Jackson. The Baltimore quarterback said he didn’t handle the blitz-heavy packages thrown at him by the Dolphins in his November loss last year at Hard Rock Stadium. He was sacked five times and his offense scored just 10 points. He grew up in Boca Raton, too, so the hometown game means something to him. The prime weapon the Dolphins used was 24 defensive-back blitzes. You’d expect Jackson to be more prepared this time. It’ll be interesting to see how Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer counters – if at all.
5. Don’t let it be a kicking game. The Dolphins have a good kicker in Jason Sanders. Baltimore’s Justin Tucker has the best kicker in NFL history. He makes 91 percent of his attempts. He hit a 66-yard field goal last week. He’s reached 300 field goal quicker than anyone in league history. We can go on and on about his numbers, but let’s just say if it comes to Tucker making a field goal at the end he’s going to make it.
Prediction. Baltimore 26, Miami 24. Note: This prediction was made before Baltimore lost its two starting cornerbacks in practice this week. If they can’t play …
News
3 keys to a Giants win over Panthers in home opener
1. CONTAIN CMC
The Giants won’t completely stop Christian McCaffrey, but they need to make sure he doesn’t wreck the game. The Panthers back is a versatile receiving threat and the Giants’ inside linebackers allowed two TD catches last week to Titans back Dontrell Hilliard. Baker Mayfield’s safety valve can’t run wild at MetLife Stadium Sunday.
2. FEED SAQUON
The Giants’ 238 rush yards in Week 1 led the NFL. Carolina’s defense allowed the second most to the Cleveland Browns at 217. Saquon Barkley is the Giants’ best player. He will need to run wild again to earn the franchise’s first 2-0 start since 2016: the last time they made the playoffs.
3. BLITZ BAKER
Giants DC Don Martindale is going to bring the house and force the undersized Mayfield into hurried decisions. Panthers OC Ben McAdoo, the Giants’ former head coach, will have some tricks up his sleeve. The battle of veteran coordinators should decide the game.
News
Leonid Bershidsky: A weakened Putin is no use to Russia
As Ukrainian troops probe Russian defenses along the entire front and only the Wagner Group mercenaries continue a small-scale offensive operation in the Donetsk region, the initiative in the Russo-Ukrainian war is firmly in the hands of the invaded, not the invader. While that can still change, perhaps more than once, it’s a good moment to consider whether the man who got Russia into this mess retains any legitimacy — domestically or internationally. To put it even more bluntly, who, if anyone, still needs a weak Vladimir Putin?
Putin’s claim to power has evolved over his nearly 22 years atop the Kremlin. In 2000, he was President Boris Yeltsin’s chosen successor, then the president elected in a vote that, while not problem-free, reflected the will of Russian voters. By the end of the first eight years of his rule, he was the architect of a corruption-plagued, but broadly beneficial economic upsurge; because Russians credited him for that, they cared little about the erosion of electoral democracy as he consolidated power. After the intermission of Dmitry Medvedev’s presidency, he briefly struggled to find a new source of legitimacy until he seized on the annexation of Crimea, an event so inspiring to a large majority of Russians that even a harsh pension reform four years later didn’t appreciably dent his popularity.
Putin went into the COVID-19 pandemic riding an ebbing Crimea wave of support while relying increasingly on a swollen, well-fed security apparatus — a full-fledged dictator now, with elections a joke and all major issues, and lots of minor ones, requiring his personal intervention. The pandemic, when most visitors had to quarantine for weeks before being admitted to Putin’s presence, seems to have shrunk his trusted entourage to a handful of yes-men. The Kremlin’s erratic policies made Russia one of COVID-19 biggest victims, and only the disease and increasing oppression kept Russians from looking up too much. By then, Putin’s legitimacy rested on the general impression of undefeated, unbeatable strength, backed up by a military success in Syria and the steamrolling of domestic opposition.
As in the tough streets of any big city, however, be it St. Petersburg or Sao Paolo, the reputation of a strongman as the head of a country needs constant reinforcing by further feats of strength. For his next one, Putin chose Ukraine again, launching what he clearly thought would be a blitzkrieg ending with the swift fall of Kyiv and the annexation of a large swathe of Ukrainian territory. Even though the outcome of the war is far from decided, this show of force has failed spectacularly. Russia has revealed itself to be vulnerable militarily after years of bravado that deceived even the experts.
Russia’s weakness is not lost on foreign leaders, from once-cautious Western adversaries shipping increasingly deadly weaponry to Ukraine to neighbors like Azerbaijan’s leader Ilham Aliyev, who appears to see a new opportunity to improve his country’s position in Nagorno-Karabakh while Putin is bogged down in Ukraine. Putin may have hoped for more active support from China, but he’s not getting anything beyond discounted energy purchases; were he winning, China would doubtless be more forthcoming.
The domestic audience, too, appears to be shedding its illusions of Russia’s greatness, no matter what one might say about the efficiency of Putin’s propaganda. His media mouthpieces Vladimir Solovyov and Margarita Simonyan no longer own the narrative. Even on state television, not to mention nationalist Telegram channels with hundreds of thousands of readers, Russia’s defeats are engendering much bitterness and hurt. The hard-core propagandists look lost, sometimes downright bizarre, with Simonyan retreating into sentimental memories and poetry and Solovyov appearing on the air with bruises and scratches on his face.
Putin himself, stubbornly maintaining a business-as-usual program of meetings of little relevance to the Ukrainian elephant in the room, looks like a denizen of “Pink Pony Planet,” as far-right commentator Igor Girkin (Strelkov) calls the distant realm of the Russian elite.
And what of Putin’s suppression machine, his vaunted FSB domestic intelligence and more than 300,000-strong Rosgvardia riot police? Despite its extensive network, the former failed to predict Ukraine’s stiff resistance. A large part of the latter was sent across the border, initially to police the conquered territories, but ending up in the meat grinder of trench warfare, something for which its personnel never trained. Whether they will return from the war with any respect for Putin is questionable; even the dictator’s faithful servant, Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, whose fighting force in Ukraine is part of Rosgvardia, has doubted the campaign’s conduct, if not (yet) Putin’s leadership and goal-setting.
If a strong Putin was widely tolerated, often appeased, and, in Russia itself, feared and obeyed, what could be the basis of a weak Putin’s power? Certainly not sympathy: Russians aren’t known to respect weak leaders — witness the political fate of the last Soviet President, the late Mikhail Gorbachev, and many a Russian czar before him. A Ukraine-style popular revolution in Russia is unlikely, even if Western sanctions begin to bite in earnest: The new leaders needed for something like that will not emerge overnight from Russia’s thoroughly purged civil society. But you can at least expect popular indifference in the face of top-down change. Despite appearances, an unquestioning pro-Putin majority doesn’t exist, according to a recent report by the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace — and the number of the dictator’s diehard backers won’t increase with more defeats.
Internationally, what might prop up Putin even if he loses the war is a fear that what comes after him may be far worse. The far right, inspired by the same ideals of imperial greatness as Putin himself, can be much more ruthless when it comes to its choice of means to that end. Someone of Strelkov’s ilk with a finger on the nuclear button is indeed a scary thought.
Domestically, though, Putin risks losing control as soon as the fear subsides. Military and police commanders, spies, even the timid oligarchs will be scheming — and likely already are, as a matter of contingency planning — to put forward a figure who could maintain their positions while pulling out of the Ukraine nosedive and offering a calming alternative to the rest of the world. The tightening of Putin’s close circle during the pandemic has, as an unintended consequence, shortened his reach and provided more opportunity for plots and intrigues behind his back.
None of this means, of course, that Putin is about to be toppled.
Speculation concerning potential replacements is being dribbled into Telegram and foreign media mostly as a way to damage specific figures. For now, the dictator is still in control: All his years in power have earned him the benefit of the doubt among Russia’s powerful, a group moth-eaten by negative selection. He must, however, realize that if military defeats continue, retaining his clout will require surprising, even drastic moves. The world might yet be treated to a re-enactment of the tired cornered rat metaphor from Putin’s childhood — something to keep in mind but not to fear: All dictatorships end someday, and few go out in a blaze of glory.
Leonid Bershidsky, formerly Bloomberg Opinion’s Europe columnist, is a member of the Bloomberg News Automation Team. He recently published Russian translations of George Orwell’s “1984” and Franz Kafka’s “The Trial.”
News
Not the Same Old Jets? Time for Robert Saleh’s team to prove that on the field vs. Browns
Earlier in the week, Robert Saleh said this is not the same old Jets team.
Now it’s time for Saleh’s team to prove it on the field in a game Gang Green has to have.
The Jets (0-1) will visit the Cleveland Browns (1-0) on Sunday in a critical Week 2 game.
And after a lifeless offensive performance in a 24-9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens in last week’s season opener at MetLife Stadium, things don’t get any easier this week.
“Offensively, their O-line is very good,” Saleh said when asked to scout his next opponent. “They have arguably the best one-two punch at running back between [Nick] Chubb and [Kareem] Hunt. [Browns offensive line coach] Bill Callahan, and [head coach] Kevin Stefanski, they do a good job as anyone in creating issues in the running game.
“Defensively, they’re fast, they’re physical, their front is a problem. They’ve done a really good job schematically. Myles Garrett is hard to deal with. This is a very good roster and they’ve done a good job building it and it’s going to be a great challenge.”
Saleh turned heads this week after saying he was taking receipts on people who continually mock his team and say the Jets are the same team they’ve been the last 11 seasons. Now it is time to back it up with a strong performance on both sides of the ball, especially on offense.
The way the Jets do that is by not making mental mistakes like the ones that crushed them against the Ravens. Although the Jets’ offense turned the ball over twice, it certainly could have been a lot more.
There were multiple fumbles along with aging quarterback Joe Flacco facing tremendous pressure (three sacks) throughout the afternoon. That led to several ill-advised decisions that could have ended up in the Ravens’ hands.
Gang Green fans have seen this story before during the last decade plus. So it is understandable why many would criticize the Jets after their Week 1 performance. All summer long, coaches stressed how much the team had improved and this was the start of something special. But yet, Sunday reminded many that the Jets still have a long way to go.
“I believe that once we prove to ourselves that we’re capable of doing things, it’s going to snowball into something huge,” Saleh said. “Part of confidence in this league is being able to prove to yourself first, learning how not to lose football games and how to win games, and when you have that confidence, because we came out, if you look at the swag and the confidence, especially on the defensive side of the ball early, that is absolutely contagious, but you have to have success in doing it, right?
“Once this team starts seeing itself having the success that it’s capable of having, it’s going to snowball into something special, but it’s there and it’s a just a matter of us and our responsibility, again, as coaches and players to extract it.”
One of the many keys to a win Sunday is how the 37-year-old Flacco plays against the Browns defense. Against the Ravens, Flacco threw the ball 59 times, which was the most by a Jets quarterback since Mark Sanchez did it in 2011.
Flacco, who will start for Zach Wilson (knee) for at least a couple more weeks, threw for 309 yards, one TD and one interception. But a lot of those yards came when the game was already decided.
Although many fans called for Flacco to be benched for Mike White, the Jets’ pass protection will need to be better against the Browns. Cleveland has arguably the best pass rusher in the league in Garrett, who recorded 16 sacks last year and two sacks in the season opener against the Panthers last week. They also have Jadeveon Clowney, who had nine sacks a season ago.
“They have a very sound scheme, but on top of it, they have very good players,” Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said. “I would think that maybe the top pass rush in football, at least top three to five.
“Myles Garrett is an absolute problem. He’s a man on a mission. You could see it last week, you could see it last year. Jadeveon Clowney is always going to be a problem, having to play him in Seattle in 2019, the year we went to the Super Bowl. He wrecked our game. I think we started out 9-0, we played Seattle and I think he had a defensive touchdown, three sacks, a strip sack that he picked up and ran for a touchdown. They’re a problem.”
If Saleh’s team can’t take his message to heart, the Jets are staring at a fourth consecutive 0-2 start.
News
MLB rule changes could lead to more stolen base attempts. The Orioles are ready to adjust.
Jorge Mateo couldn’t contain the smile as he sat in the dugout at Rogers Centre, thinking about how large of a difference 4 1/2 inches might make.
When he takes off on a steal attempt next season, the larger bases — one of a handful of Major League Baseball rule changes set to take effect next season — reduce the distance between the bags. With base size increasing from 15 inches-by-15 inches to 18-by-18, the distance between the bags shrinks by 4 1/2 inches.
Mateo is a hand-length closer than he was before, without even taking a step. And considering he’s slid in safely on 30 of his 38 stole-base attempts this season, he hardly needs an assist.
“Oh my God, it’s like 20 more bases,” Mateo said, relishing the idea. “I love it.”
The exact ramifications of MLB’s decision to increase the size of the bases remains to be seen, but in theory — and in the minds of Mateo and Cedric Mullins, two of the best base stealers in baseball — the prospect should lead to more steals.
With more restrictions on how many pickoff throws pitchers are allowed, as well as the introduction of a pitch clock, there are multiple factors being introduced that could lead to an increase in activity on the bases. For the Orioles, with two 30-plus steal players in Mullins and Mateo, the benefits could be especially noticeable.
“We have instant replay now, the game has always been a game of inches, and it looks like there’s a full more being added on the bases,” Mullins said. “I think it’s going to open the floodgates in that aspect.”
Larger bases should also be safer, with potentially fewer collisions between players at first base. But if it can be an advantage for Mullins — whose 31 steals lead the American League — he’ll take it.
In addition, pitchers will be allowed two disengagements with the rubber during each plate appearance, limiting them to a combination of two step-offs or pickoff attempts. Should a pitcher attempt a third pickoff, the runner will automatically advance if the attempt isn’t successful.
“Once you get to two, going on three, you might get a few more steps lead just to see if they’ll pick over,” said infielder Gunnar Henderson, who experienced the pitch clock and pickoff rules in the minor leagues this season.
In 2019, there were 2.23 steal attempts per game in the majors, with 68% of them ending in a stolen base. That rose to 2.83 steals per game in 2022, with a 77% success rate, according to MLB.com. But even with a pitch clock, Henderson learned the hard way how he couldn’t take for granted that a pitcher would throw home.
At Double-A Bowie earlier this season, Henderson took a few extra steps toward second, expecting a hurried delivery toward the batter as the pitch clock ticked down. Instead, as time expired, the pitcher stepped off and picked Henderson off at first base.
But in all likelihood, pickoff attempts will be less frequently used than other methods of keeping a runner close. Right-hander Dean Kremer said the emphasis will expand on changing his timing to home plate, sometimes holding the ball for up to three seconds while other times quickly delivering the ball to home plate with a slide step.
“It’s going to force people to be quicker to the plate,” Kremer said. “Just being unpredictable in general makes it hard on that runner to run.”
Added right-hander Tyler Wells, whose 70 pickoff attempts are the ninth most in the AL this year: “Mix up times, make sure they can’t get into a rhythm as much as you’re trying to be in a rhythm as well. It’s a constant battle between the two, so I think that’s why it’s going to be something that challenges a lot of pitchers.”
Wells used Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Noah Syndergaard as an example, pointing to his slow delivery to the plate as a reason Syndergaard has allowed 30 stolen bases this season, the most in the majors. Without the benefit of as many pickoff throws, Syndergaard will need to improve his timing to the plate.
“I think you’re actually going to start to see a difference in style of pitchers,” Wells said. “The lower WHIP pitchers will probably benefit from it. It’s completely speculation, but I would assume maybe they have less runners on base. So maybe the market valuation changes. It really just depends. I think it’s going to change a lot of things, but I think it’s also going to be really interesting, and I’m intrigued to see how that trends.”
So are Mullins and Mateo, who see larger bases and a reduced distance between the bags as an invitation to steal — making them even larger threats than they already are.
“It’s like a step less,” Mateo said. “That’s great. That’s great for us.”
