Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell leaves Colorado game with injury
The Gophers football team’s top receiver, Chris Autman-Bell, appeared to injure his right leg late in the first half of Saturday’s game against Colorado at Huntington Bank Stadium.
Trying to adjust to a Tanner Morgan pass, Autman-Bell landed awkwardly and grabbed around his knee. He needed help off the field and into the medical tent. He was assessed in the tent for seven minutes and then needed help into the locker room.
Video: #Gophers receiver Chris Autman-Bell appeared to injure right leg trying to make this catch in first half vs. Colorado in Saturday. Minnesota’s No. 1 target needed help off the field and into the medical tent. He was in there seven minutes and needed help to locker room. pic.twitter.com/NfRVlTbCPm
— Andy Greder (@andygreder) September 17, 2022
Autman-Bell led the Gophers with three receptions on four targets for 58 yards and one touchdown in the first half Saturday. Through the first two games, the sixth-year senior had team highs of eight receptions and 156 yards.
Without Autman-Bell, Morgan found Dylan Wright for a 16-yard touchdown to close the first half with a 35-0 lead.
Minnesota had just welcomed back receiver Daniel Jackson on Saturday. After missing the first two games with an ankle injury, Jackson had one reception for eight yards in the first half.
Gavin Newsom challenges Ron DeSantis to debate as feud escalates: ‘You’re having a hard time’
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) — A growing war of words is unfolding Friday afternoon between Governor Gavin Newsom and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.
newsom go to twitter to make a hairstyle joke — and to challenge DeSantis to a debate ahead of November’s midterm elections.
It comes after DeSantis hit back at Newsom earlier today after he called on the Justice Department to investigate his immigration tactics.
“So the governor of California sent a letter to the Department of Justice saying, ‘You must sue the governors of Texas and Florida.’ And all I’m saying is I think his hair gel is interfering. with his brain function,” DeSantis said.
Their feud stems from DeSantis and his Texas counterpart, Governor Greg Abbott, sending migrants from their states to Democratic strongholds.
RELATED: Florida Governor DeSantis flew 2 immigrant planes to Martha’s Vineyard
One of the most high-profile cases to come this week after DeSantis dispatched 50 people to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
One move, ABC7 News insider Phil Matier says the two politicians are trying to use it to their advantage.
“Ron DeSantis and Gavin Newsom were made for each other. They’re both moving forward, they’re both young, they’re both very ambitious, and that’s a way to get on the platform. national form,” Matier said.
RELATED: 2 buses full of migrants dropped off near Vice President Harris’ residence
But politics aside, activists say it’s important to remember that these migrants are human beings.
“It’s unfortunate that these Republican governors in these other states are playing in this political theater. Because they think that by treating immigrants like this, they might ultimately win votes in their next election,” Christian Arana said. , of the Latin American Community. Foundation.
Ravens sign CB Daryl Worley to active roster, promote WR Raleigh Webb for game vs. Dolphins
The Ravens on Saturday signed practice squad cornerback Daryl Worley to their active roster, helping their secondary depth ahead of Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.
The Ravens’ top three available cornerbacks — Marlon Humphrey (groin), Marcus Peters (knee) and Brandon Stephens (quadriceps) — are all questionable for Week 2. Peters was limited in practice Friday, while Humphrey and Stephens did not participate. Week 1 starter Kyle Fuller was lost for the season Sunday with a torn ACL.
The Ravens also will likely activate rookie cornerbacks Jalyn Armour-Davis and Damarion “Pepe” Williams. Rookie safety Kyle Hamilton, meanwhile, played often as a third safety in the team’s Week 1 win over the New York Jets.
Worley appeared in one game for the Ravens last season as a practice squad promotion, making five tackles in their 41-21 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 16. The 2016 third-round pick has started 54 games over his six-plus NFL seasons.
In another move, the Ravens promoted rookie wide receiver Raleigh Webb from the practice squad. James Proche II is not expected to play Sunday after missing most of the week with a groin injury. Players can be elevated and revert to the practice squad a maximum of three times before they’re subject to waivers.
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell pictured with a new phone at Trump’s Ohio rally after saying the FBI seized his
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a staunch ally of Donald Trump, was spotted at the former president’s rally in Ohio on Saturday using a cellphone – days after claiming his was seized by the FBI.
Lindell told DailyMail.com he was suing the US government and the FBI to get it back and that the phone he was seen using was a replacement.
After initially ignoring shouted requests for comment, he responded to a text from DailyMail.com asking if his phone had been returned.
“They didn’t return it and I’m suing the US government and the FBI on Tuesday, September 20,” Lindell said. He accused the FBI of violating his First, Fourth, Fifth and Sixth Amendment rights.
Lindell is a staunch supporter of Trump’s claims that the 2020 presidential race was rigged and has hosted events dedicated to uncovering alleged evidence of voter fraud by Dominion Voting Systems.
He told DailyMail.com that his phone was seized because the FBI was looking for more information about the “voting machine evidence” he shared on his website, Frank Speech.
He said on his podcast this week that federal agents approached him while he was at Hardee’s in Mankato, Minnesota and took his.
The businessman was spotted texting and talking on his phone at 2 p.m., just as crowds were starting to pour into the Covelli Center in Youngstown, Ohio.
MyPillow Mike Lindell seen texting Saturday, days after he said the FBI seized his phone from a Hardee store in Minnesota
It’s unclear if Lindell, who is attending the Donald Trump rally in Youngstown, Ohio, has gotten a new phone or is using a replacement. He did not respond to DailyMail.com’s shouted request for comment
The conservative contractor is currently being sued by Dominion for $1.3 billion.
He said on his podcast that agents questioned him about the polling company, his connection to an Ohio-based denier named Doug Frank and Tina Peters, an Arizona election official.
In the videotaped segment, Lindell then held up a letter from a Colorado-based federal prosecutor that said they were in the midst of an “official criminal investigation into an alleged crime.”
It comes as Trump prepares to rally in Youngstown on Saturday night and will appear with four congressional hopefuls – three of whom also cast doubt on the 2020 election.
Lindell is a regular at Trump’s Make America Great Again events and always receives a warm welcome from the crowd.
The last presidential race saw voters in Buckeye State pick Trump over President Joe Biden by a margin of around 8%.
Saturday’s rally is a test of his lingering influence on the critical battleground – joining Trump on stage will be the four of the aforementioned candidates he has backed, as well as stalwart pro-Trump representatives Jim Jordan and Bill Johnson.
The former president’s support helped conservative JD Vance clinch the GOP Senate primary despite a crowded race full of MAGA hopefuls.
Vance, an author and venture capitalist, will face Democratic House Representative Tim Ryan in November to take the seat of incumbent Senator Rob Portman.
Trump supporters had been waiting since Saturday morning to see the former president at the Covelli Center in Youngstown
The line extends a few blocks from the site. Trump is in Ohio campaigning for Senate nominee JD Vance and the people he has endorsed for the House of Representatives
The conservative businessman is a regular at Trump campaign rallies and has always been warmly greeted by crowds.
As a further swipe at the populist left, Saturday’s rally is taking place in what is now Ryan’s congressional district.
Vance and Ryan are currently locked in a close race. A poll conducted Friday by Emerson College Polling/The Hill shows the author of “Hillbilly Elegy” ahead of Ryan by 4%.
Trump’s pick for Ohio’s 7th congressional district is his former White House aide Max Miller, whose wedding the ex-president celebrated at his Bedminster golf course in August.
He also supports conservative commentator and former Miss Ohio Madison Gesiotto Gilbert in the 13th congressional district.
Also at the Saturday night rally is Air Force veteran JR Majewski, who is vying to unseat vulnerable Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur in the 9th District. Majewski was present on the grounds of the United States Capitol when a crowd of Trump supporters overwhelmed law enforcement and stormed the building.
Notably absent is Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, who Trump only recently endorsed despite the Republican leader challenging Trump’s claim that the 2020 presidential election was rigged.
Last year, DeWine also defended Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez for his vote to impeach Trump following the Capitol riot. “He made that call. It was his decision. I think he was a good congressman. He shouldn’t quit,” DeWine said.
DeWine told the Youngstown Vindicator on Friday that he missed the rally to see his granddaughters take part in an evening cross-country race that was happening at the same time.
He told the outlet it was a “special night” for the family.
“They run under the lights, which is pretty unusual for cross country,” DeWine said.
Debate Part 2: Massachusetts Ballot Question 1
Border process Biden touts ‘not working’ in El Paso, ‘they’re not getting’ the help they’re asking the feds for
During Friday’s broadcast of ABC’s “World News Tonight” and in a report on Friday’s “World News This Week” podcast, ABC’s national correspondent Mireya Villarreal said the process management of migrants touted by President Joe Biden “clearly does not work”. in El Paso, TX, when people have to sleep rough and said city officials are “asking for help from the feds, and they’re not getting it.”
After playing clips of President Joe Biden saying there is a process for handling migrants at the border and that the GOP should not interfere with that process, Villarreal said, “But in El Paso, TX, it’s clear that the process isn’t working, Border Patrol agents apprehend nearly 1,300 people a day in this area. El Paso now charters its own buses to help migrants head north. … Volunteers ensure that these families know where they are going.
She then played a clip of the city’s deputy director, Mario D’Agostino, stating that the city has to take the migrants by bus because they “don’t have the accommodation capacity.” And as you have seen, in addition to the people we bring, there are [are] more than 1,000 outings in our community per day.
Villarreal then said: “And when the shelters in the city fill up, some families have no choice but to sleep on a sidewalk in the city near the bus station.”
She added, “The administration says they’re sending more people here to help respond, but El Paso city officials tell me they need transportation, maybe even shelter. temporarily to help some of these migrants as they continue to come in large groups”.
On the podcast, Villarreal said, [relevant remarks begin around 14:40] “They also don’t get a lot of help from the federal government or the state government. So they dip into the money and the budget they have here to try to help these migrants get out of this situation, to join the families they need. … They ask the federal government for help, and they don’t get it.
Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett
Frankie Montas heading for MRI on his shoulder
Frankie Montas, who is coming off another disappointing loss on Friday night, was sent for an MRI on his right shoulder Saturday afternoon.
The right-hander, who has a 6.35 ERA with the Yankees in eight starts, has been a disappointment since the Bombers acquired him from the A’s at the trade deadline.
Montas told the YES Network that he woke up with a little bit of an “impingement” on Friday. Montas missed from July 3-21 with a shoulder issue while with the A’s. He returned to make two starts with Oakland before the Yankees traded for him.
The 29-year-old, who is under team control next year as well, allowed four runs in just 3.1 innings of work Friday night in the Yankees’ 7-6 loss to the Brewers.
Developing story, check back for details
