Gophers throttle Colorado 49-7 to improve to 3-0
The Gophers football team completed the preseason — ahem, nonconference — portion of its schedule on Saturday.
Minnesota cruised to a 49-7 win over Colorado at Huntington Bank Stadium to move to 3-0 going into the Big Ten slate. With a 38-0 win over New Mexico State and a 62-10 victory over Western Illinois, Minnesota outscored those three by a combined 149-17.
Those 149 points register as the fourth-highest total through a season’s opening three games in program history, and two of those were in the early 1900s, when the U was demolishing some poor Minnesota high schools. The third was 1916 versus three colleges in the Dakotas.
Colorado was, in theory, supposed to be a stiffer test given their status as a member of the PAC-12 Conference. It didn’t matter; Saturday’s game was about as one-sided as possible.
The biggest downside Saturday was clear: top receiver Chris Autman-Bell left the game in the second quarter with an apparent right leg injury. He looked distraught as he needed help getting into the locker room at the half and didn’t return.
Former Gophers coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. was in his first game after not being retained in November. He couldn’t get anything going against his former employer, and U defensive coordinator Joe Rossi got spicy out of the gate. He dialed up a corner blitz on their first play.
Terell Smith came off the edge a blindside strip sack of J.T. Shrout, which was recovered from Jalen Logan-Redding.
After scoring on the opening drive, Minnesota took the turnover and quickly added another touchdown to take a 14-0 lead. It was the start of a long day for the Buffaloes.
Sanford’s offense, which was 125th in the country in total yards, didn’t score until the Gophers backups were in the game in the fourth quarter.
Colorado’s rushing defense was even worse. They entered into Week 3 dead last in the country with 355 rushing yards allowed per game. They gave up 334 on Saturday.
Ibrahim had 202 yards on 23 carries, a nearly nine yard average and three touchdowns to tie Darrell Thompson’s career record of 40 rushing scores, which as set in 1989.
The Gophers led 35-0 at the half. Minnesota led in total yards (349-40), passing yards (131-16) and rushing yards (218-24) and first downs (20-3).
Orioles struggle again with runners in scoring position, suffer second straight loss to Blue Jays, 6-3
The sharply hit ground ball from Gunnar Henderson seemed almost an inevitable outcome in the third inning, plating two runners with the bases loaded. But in the same vein, the flurry of outs with runners in scoring position from other Orioles hitters felt inescapable Saturday.
For so much of September, that has been a common trend for Baltimore. Henderson is hitting .500 with runners in scoring position since he was called up Aug. 31, driving in a team-high nine RBIs in that span. His teammates, however, have batted 17-for-99 with 23 RBIs in those situations.
The lack of clutch hitting this month has pushed Baltimore against the wall, and with a 6-3 loss Saturday afternoon — the second in as many games to the Toronto Blue Jays — the situation has become more bleak. The Orioles (75-69) now trail the Blue Jays by seven games in the wild-card race before the Seattle Mariners or Tampa Bay Rays played later Saturday night.
Henderson was one of four rookies inserted into the lineup, the most first-year players manager Brandon Hyde has used this season. The main part of Baltimore’s offense came from those rookies, too, especially after first baseman Ryan Mountcastle exited the game after he was hit by a fastball on his left elbow in the second inning. His initial X-rays were negative.
Henderson’s two-run single in the fourth inning came off right-hander José Berríos, then Terrin Vavra’s eighth-inning single plated Henderson, who reached with an opposite-field double.
But beyond those two, Baltimore put traffic on the bases against Berríos but failed to capitalize. The Orioles loaded the bases in the second and third innings; they managed two runs from those chances. In the fourth, with runners on the corners and two outs, Baltimore had the heart of the order up but ended the inning on the bases.
Whether the decision to force a rundown was intentional or not, it left questions as to why Adley Rutschman decided to leave first base. He stopped short of second, forcing catcher Danny Jansen to throw down to the bag. But as Cedric Mullins took off for third, shortstop Bo Bichette fired back to Jansen, beginning a rundown that ended with Mullins out between third and home to end the inning.
The decision was curious in several facets. For one, Anthony Santander was at the plate, one of Baltimore’s best hitters even though he entered with an 0-for-12 record with runners in scoring position since Aug. 31. Santander faced a 2-0 count. And the Orioles had hit well against Berríos to that point, with nine base runners on against him in the first four innings.
But as Baltimore struggles to produce much offensively, perhaps there was pressure to create a play rather than wait for a breakthrough to come. And at the end of August, the Chicago Cubs used a delayed double steal in a similar situation to bring home a run. It worked for Chicago; it didn’t for Baltimore.
The lack of offense has left the pitching staff with little room for error. Right-hander Kyle Bradish, who lasted at least seven innings in three of his last four outings, was pulled in the fifth by Hyde. Bradish had avoided major trouble to that point, giving up a first-inning sacrifice fly and a two-run double to George Springer, who brought his RBI count in this series to five.
But a throwing error from Ramón Urías put one runner on in the fifth, and then Bradish — despite retiring 10 of his last 11 batters — walked Matt Chapman with two outs. Hyde turned the game over to right-hander Jake Reed, who promptly gave up a walk and a bases-clearing double to Raimel Tapia.
That blow pushed Toronto out of reach — both in the game, the series and likely in the wild-card hunt.
Around the horn
A week after closer Félix Bautista experienced arm fatigue from a two-inning save appearance, Hyde said he’ll stay away from using Bautista in a similar situation the rest of the way. Hyde clarified that he could still see Bautista in a four- or five-out save situation, but going two full innings is unlikely for the rookie.
[email protected] JAYS
Sunday, 1:37 p.m.
TV: MASN
Radio: 97.9 FM, 101.5 FM, 1090 AM
()
Queen’s 8 grandchildren hold silent vigil beside her coffin
By JILL LAWLESS, DANICA KIRKA and MIKE CORDER
LONDON (AP) — All eight of Queen Elizabeth II’s grandchildren stood in silent vigil beside her coffin Saturday, capping another huge day in which thousands came to pay their respects. Mourners huddled in a line that snaked across London, enduring the city’s coldest night in months and waits that stretched up to 16 hours.
Authorities warned that more chilly weather was expected Saturday night. “Tonight’s forecast is cold. Warm clothing is recommended,” the ministry in charge of the line tweeted.
As U.S. President Joe Biden and other world leaders and dignitaries flew into London ahead of the queen’s state funeral on Monday, a tide of people wanting to say goodbye streamed into Parliament’s Westminster Hall for another day Saturday. That’s where the queen’s coffin is lying in state, draped in her Royal Standard and capped with a diamond-studded crown.
The numbers of mourners have grown steadily since the public was first admitted on Wednesday, with a queue that snakes around Southwark Park and stretches for at least 5 miles (8 kilometers).
Honoring their patience, King Charles III and his eldest son Prince William made an unannounced visit Saturday to greet people waiting to file past Elizabeth’s coffin, shaking hands and thanking mourners in the queue near Lambeth Bridge.
Later, all the queen’s grandchildren stood by her coffin. William and Prince Harry, Charles’ sons, were joined by Princess Anne’s children, Zara Tindall and Peter Philips; Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie; and the two children of Prince Edward – Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.
William, now the heir to the throne, stood, his head bowed, at the head of the coffin and Harry at the foot. Both princes, who are military veterans, were in uniform. Mourners continued to file past in silence.
Harry, who served in Afghanistan as a British army officer, wore civilian clothes earlier in the week as the queen’s coffin left Buckingham Palace because he is no longer a working member of the royal family. He and his wife Meghan quit royal duties and moved to the United States in 2020. The king, however, requested that both William and Harry wear their military uniforms at the Westminster Hall vigil.
Before the vigil, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie issued a statement praising their “beloved grannie.”
“We, like many, thought you’d be here forever. And we all miss you terribly. You were our matriarch, our guide, our loving hand on our backs leading us through this world. You taught us so much and we will cherish those lessons and memories forever,” the sisters wrote.
People queuing to see the queen have been of all ages and come from all walks of life. Many bowed before the coffin or made a sign of the cross. Several veterans, their medals shining, offered sharp salutes. Some people wept. Others blew kisses. Many hugged one another as they stepped away, proud to have spent hours in line to offer a tribute, even if it lasted only a few moments.
Overnight, volunteers distributed blankets and cups of tea to people in line as temperatures fell to 6 degrees Celsius (43 degrees Fahrenheit). Despite the weather, mourners described the warmth of a shared experience.
“It was cold overnight, but we had wonderful companions, met new friends. The camaraderie was wonderful,” Chris Harman of London said. “It was worth it. I would do it again and again and again. I would walk to the end of the earth for my queen.”
People had many reasons for coming, from affection for the queen to a desire to be part of a historic moment. Simon Hopkins, who traveled from his home in central England, likened it to “a pilgrimage.”
“(It) is a bit strange, because that kind of goes against my grain,” he said. “I’ve been kind of drawn into it.”
Saturday’s vigil followed one on Friday in which the queen’s four children — Charles, Anne, Andrew and Edward — stood vigil at the coffin.
Edward said the royal family was “overwhelmed by the tide of emotion that has engulfed us and the sheer number of people who have gone out of their way to express their own love, admiration and respect (for) our dear mama.”
On Saturday, the new king was holding audiences with incoming prime ministers, governor generals of the realms and military leaders.
The Metropolitan Police arrested a man Friday night during the viewing for a suspected public order offense. Parliamentary authorities said someone got out of the queue and tried to approach the coffin.
Tracey Holland told Sky News that her 7-year-old niece Darcy Holland was pushed out of the way by a man who tried to “run up to the coffin, lift up the standard and try to do I don’t know what.” She said police detained the man in “two seconds.”
The lying-in-state continues until early Monday morning, when the queen’s coffin will be borne to nearby Westminster Abbey for a state funeral, the finale of 10 days of national mourning for Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. Elizabeth, 96, died at her Balmoral Estate in Scotland on Sept. 8 after 70 years on the throne.
After the service Monday at the abbey, the late queen’s coffin will be transported through the historic heart of London on a horse-drawn gun carriage. It will then be taken in a hearse to Windsor, where the queen will be interred alongside her late husband, Prince Philip, who died last year.
Late Saturday, the government revealed details of where the public can watch the day’s services and processions.
In addition to a number of viewing areas along the route, mourners will be able to watch on screens set up in Hyde Park, close to Buckingham Palace. There also will be screening sites at several towns and cities across the U.K and about 125 cinemas will open to screen the funeral.
Hundreds of troops from the British army, air force and navy held an early-morning rehearsal Saturday for the final procession. As troops lined the picturesque path leading to Windsor Castle, the thumping of drums echoed in the air as marching bands walked ahead of a hearse.
London police say the funeral will be the largest single policing event the force has ever handled, surpassing even the 2012 Summer Olympics and the Platinum Jubilee in June celebrating the queen’s 70-year reign.
Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at
Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner makes big impression in Twins debut
CLEVELAND — Matt Wallner was “pretty sure,” when he connected with the Shane Bieber pitch that it was a home run — the first of his career.
Bieber had more certainty.
“I knew it off the bat,” the Guardians’ ace quipped as he walked past Wallner doing an interview with reporters.
In the middle of a 5-1 loss to the Guardians with little else to write home about on Saturday afternoon, the rookie outfielder from Forest Lake debuted, collecting the hit he had been waiting a lifetime for. That eighth-inning home run was also the first hit of career, and he recorded it in front of a crowd that included his parents, fiancée, brother, his girlfriend and some friends from college.
“That was pretty cool. That was pretty rewarding,” Wallner said. “The biggest part was just making sure I touched every base, because that’d be pretty embarrassing if I didn’t.”
Wallner did indeed manage to touch ‘em all on his way home to an excited Twins dugout. The home run, which he hit out to center field, came on the first pitch of his third at-bat.
Prior to that, he had grounded out and struck out in his first two trips to the plate against Bieber.
“I was missing pitches a little bit the first two (at-bats) and just made a little adjustment in my third,” he said. “That was needed to do that, to be able to hit that last pitch. It’s rewarding when you’re able to do that.”
Twins senior director of team travel Mike Herman then made the walk from the press box out to center field to do some negotiating with the fan who caught the ball, eventually settling on a trade after a long bartering session. Afterwards, Wallner joked that they “had to sell the Capitol Building,” to get his milestone ball back.
Wallner, who had traveled to Cleveland as a member of the taxi squad, was activated before the game when the Twins placed Max Kepler on the injured list with a right wrist sprain.
Kepler, who has also been dealing with a hip issue and a shin contusion in addition to his wrist injury, has not played since last Sunday. Manager Rocco Baldelli said he will be shut down from baseball activities for a couple of days because he was not trending in the right direction. But the goal is to get him back on the field before the season ends.
“If Kep could have stayed active, believe me, we would have kept him active, even if he would have missed a couple more days,” Baldelli said. “If we could have slipped him into the lineup, we would have done that. It really appeared it wasn’t going to be something that was in the cards.”
And that opened the door for Wallner, a Forest Lake High School grad and the Twins’ No. 5 prospect per MLB Pipeline to finally get the call.
This season between Double and Triple-A, Wallner had hit .277 with a 953 OPS and 27 home runs. He also has been walking more as a result of changing his approach to try to be more patient, taking 97 of them in 128 games and posting a .412 on-base percentage.
“When he makes a leap to a new level, he adjusts and he finds what the opposing pitches are doing to him, and I think he has really started to do that well at the Triple-A level,” Baldelli said. “He has had good at-bats. He’s gotten on base a little bit. He does what he always does when he hits the ball — he hits it hard, so he’s always been part of the conversation.”
BRIEFLY
Jorge Polanco was removed from his rehab game early on Friday after experiencing some discomfort in his knee. The Twins were evaluating him at Target Field and giving him further treatment before deciding what his next steps will be. … Pitcher Drew Strotman was designated for assignment to make room for Wallner on the 40-man roster.
More than 30 cars in St. Paul lot burn in Saturday fire
A fire broke out in a car lot Saturday in St. Paul, ripping through at least 30 vehicles, according to the St. Paul Fire Department.
Flames broke out at a car lot in the 1200 block of Jackson Street containing vehicles that had been declared total losses by insurance companies and were up for auction.
According to the fire department’s Facebook page, access to the lot was difficult at first, but firefighters were able to contain the blaze. The fire is under investigation. No injuries were reported.
Twins fall to Guardians in opener; Forest Lake’s Matt Wallner homers in debut
CLEVELAND — The Twins entered the day with just a 5.6 percent chance to make the playoffs, per FanGraphs. Doing so likely would have required them to win all four of their remaining games against Cleveland — or three, at the very least.
A long day of baseball got off to an inauspicious start on Saturday, when the Twins fell 5-1 to the Guardians in the first game of the doubleheader at Progressive Field, unable to muster up much of anything offensively.
Against former Cy Young winner Shane Bieber, the Twins collected just four hits in the first eight innings. The only run the Twins scored in the loss came in the eighth inning when Forest Lake-native Matt Wallner, making his major league debut, socked a ball 414 out to center field for both his first career hit and first career home run.
The Twins’ other rookie Minnesotan didn’t fare quite as well. Louie Varland, in his second career start, was tagged for four runs in his five innings.
That started in the first inning when José Ramírez took Varland deep. An error in the third inning helped lead to the Guardians’ second run of the day. And in the fourth, Owen Miller broke open the game with a two-run single to put Cleveland up four.
Vikings receiver Trishton Jackson doing his best Jalen Hurts impression this week
Vikings receiver Trishton Jackson has been doing his best impression of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
Though its commonplace for quarterback David Blough to play the role of the opposing signal caller in practice, his skill set doesn’t match that of Hurts.
Insert the 24-year-old Jackson. Whether it’s keeping the ball on a patented run-pass option, or improvising with his legs when the play breaks down, he’s doing his part to emulate Hurts as best he can.
“It’s pretty cool to play him,” Jackson said. “It’s been fun to run around back there. Just brings me back to my old days. I played quarterback in high school, so it’s been good to kind of give those guys a look back there.”
It’s no easy task preparing for someone like Hurts. He has a unique skill set that allows him to impact the game with both his arm and his legs. That makes it hard for opposing teams to plan for some of the things Hurts is capable of doing on the gridiron.
“He’s a guy that does a really good job of extending plays and looking for his receivers down the field,” veteran cornerback Patrick Peterson said. “I think when we’re preparing for a team like this it keeps all of us up at night, because we have to account for that extra element in that offense.”
Look no further than last season for proof. Not only did Hurts rack up 3,144 yards and 16 touchdowns through the air, more impressively, he also led the Eagles with 784 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground.
“He’s a major, major part of their run game,” coach Kevin O’Connell said. “There’s times we could tell by the scheme that they’re running that they’re blocking up everybody except the corner and leaving the corner for the quarterback. It’s pretty rare for a guy to then be able to make that guy miss, go get the first down, and line up and do it again.”
That’s exactly what Hurts did last week in the season opener. He made a number of plays in the open field, finishing with 90 yards and a touchdown on the ground, and leading the Eagles to a 38-35 win over the Detroit Lions in the process.
Asked if the Vikings will use a spy in coverage this week — perhaps someone like linebacker Eric Kendricks keeping an eye on Hurts — defensive coordinator Ed Donatell wouldn’t tip his hand. All he would say is there will be a bunch of different looks.
“It takes a combination,” Donatell said. “You do anything all the time and they will catch on to it.”
As impressive as Hurts is on the ground, Peterson knows the Vikings have to respect what he can do through the air when the play breaks down.
“Sometimes he’s not even taking off to run,” Peterson said. “Sometimes it’s taking off to look for a third option, a four option, maybe even a fifth option. That’s where plastering to our coverage becomes a big part when he does get out of the pocket. You don’t want a broken play to turn into a touchdown.”
That’s why it has helped to have Jackson playing the role of Hurts in practice. He has provided a pretty good preview of what to expect.
“We need to get him to the ground as quick as possible,” Jackson said. “That’s what we’re trying to do with me back there.”
How is Jackson’s arm compared to Hurts?
“Oh it’s pretty good,” Jackson said with a laugh. “Just not as good as his.”
Luckily for Jackson, he hasn’t been asked to throw too much in practice this week. Not that he would complain. Whatever it takes to help the Vikings get ready for a primetime matchup with the Eagles.
“I’m trying to give the the best look possible,” Jackson said. “If that helps them make some plays on Monday Night Football, it would be pretty cool for me to see that.”
BRIEFLY
Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. won’t play in Monday’s game against the Eagles. He has been nursing a quad injury this week.
