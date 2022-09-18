News
“I feel like it’s coming to an end”
Jason Cundy believes Brendan Rodgers’ time at Leicester is “coming to an end”.
The Foxes boss endured another torrid night in charge after watching his side fall to a 6-2 defeat at the hands of Tottenham Hotspur.
While Heung-min Son’s incredible second-half cameo made the scoreline particularly ugly, it was the latest in a long line of disappointments for Rodgers.
Leicester enter the international break with just one point from seven matches so far, and after losing key players such as Kaspar Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana without a meaningful replacement signed, times are worrying for supporters, especially with Rodgers who seems pessimistic after the game.
Asked if the pressure was on him, Rodgers told Sky Sports: “Yes, absolutely. I come every day and do my job and you can see the players playing with confidence, but you have to win matches.
“I completely understand the frustrations of the supporters and therefore I cannot hide it. [the pressure]it’s my responsibility with the scores.
“No matter what, I will have enormous respect for them. [the owners] because they have supported me a lot since I have been here.
“I understand the game, I understand football. Today I didn’t think the score reflected the game, but the main thing is that we suffered a heavy defeat and we should be better.
“For me, they give me brilliant support and no matter what, whether I stay or keep fighting, I will always respect them.”
Cundy, who has known Rodgers from his time at Chelsea, says that while he believes the Leicester boss deserves more time in charge, it looks like his days could be numbered.
Speaking on Gameday Phone-In, Cundy said: “I know Brendan very well and I feel like the end is near. It is what one feels from the outside when looking inside.
“I listen to him and I watch him in his post game, there was a change at the club but because of all that they didn’t spend any money.
“They got rid of Fofana, they didn’t spend a lot of money and they have what they had last season.
“It’s a football club where if you look at what they haven’t done in the transfer market, it’s not a huge surprise, but the big surprise is that they only have one single point.
“If you think you’re relegated under the current manager, you have to look into that situation. It feels like it’s coming.
“I would wait for the World Cup. Brendan is a good manager and a brilliant coach. He showed it.
“I would wait for the World Cup because there is enough time between mid-November and the end of the season to get by. So plan what you are going to do.
“If you are going to get rid of Brendan, who is the new manager and what is your new transfer policy in January?
“It’s the conversations, but right now it’s not looking great.”
1 in 5 households has medical debt. This includes people with private insurance.
Medical debt is preventing many people in the United States from shopping or paying their mortgages – even among the insured, according to a study published Friday.
The researchers say the findings, published in the journal JAMA Network Open, provide further evidence that medical debt is a driver of health and financial inequity in America, and underscore the need for policy reform.
“The kinds of things we saw in our study are virtually non-existent in most other wealthy countries,” said the study’s lead author, David Himmelstein, a professor at Hunter College’s CUNY School of Public Health. New York. The United States needs a “real big change”.
People with medical debt are “much more likely to be evicted, much more likely to be unable to pay their utilities, and much more likely to be food insecure,” Himmelstein said.
The study analyzed three years of data from the Income and Program Participation Surveys, a survey conducted by the US Census Bureau that aims to provide information on US household incomes.
Researchers found that while uninsured people were at the highest risk of recovering medical debt, it was also common among people with private insurance, particularly those with high-deductible plans or those with Medicare Advantage, a type of private insurance plan that provides Medicare benefits.
“Even if you have what most of us would consider good insurance, you could still be liable for huge bills,” Himmelstein said.
Among 136,000 adults surveyed from 2017 to 2019, about 10.8% had medical debt, including 10.5% of adults with private insurance, according to the report.
Women (about 1 in 8) were more likely than men (about 1 in 11) to have medical debt, according to the report.
Nearly one in five households has medical debt, according to the study. Those considered middle class or low income have borne the brunt of the burden. On average, an American household owes about $4,600 in medical debt.
Additionally, the researchers found that debt was associated with a higher risk of not being able to pay rent or mortgage, being evicted, and being food insecure, even among those with insurance. private.
The research has limitations: US Census Bureau survey data is self-reported and subject to bias. People with Medicare Advantage plans also appear to be underreported in the data.
Still, Lunna Lopes, senior survey analyst for the Kaiser Family Foundation, said the study’s findings appear to be consistent with other studies linking medical debt to poorer health and financial outcomes.
She released a report in June that found uninsured adults, women, black and Hispanic people, parents and low-income people are particularly likely to say they have health care debt.
Most people are often responsible for medical debt due to a rare life event, she said, such as a hospital stay due to a car accident. They often have to make sacrifices, such as finding a second job or reducing their daily expenses.
“Food was a question that came up quite frequently when we asked people to be selective about how much and what they bought,” she said.
Himmelstein said there’s not much people can do from an individual standpoint to settle their medical debt.
People might “ask the price before getting the care, but in many cases you still have to get the care even if you can’t really afford it,” he said.
Experts agree there is no simple solution to the US medical debt crisis
“Medical debt is complex and requires a myriad of health and economic policy approaches,” said Allison Sesso, president of RIP Medical Debt, a nonprofit group that uses donations to pay medical bills.
Sesso advocates for federal policies that would address the high cost of premiums as well as the high deductibles and copays that often leave people in debt.
Arthur Caplan, the head of the medical ethics division at NYU Langone Medical Center, recommended that states create a “catastrophic health fund” that would help bail out families with massive medical debts.
For those outside the United States, the answer seems simple.
The most “obvious” policy the United States could implement is universal health coverage without copayments, similar to what is seen in the majority of European countries, said Robert Yates, political economist at the Health and Executive Director of the Center For Universal Health in Chatham. Home in the UK.
Arsenal were a ‘good kick’ for Brentford last season but now Thomas Frank says Mikel Arteta have turned the Gunners into title contenders alongside Manchester City and calls them a ‘remarkable’ side.
Thomas Frank believes Arsenal are in contention for the title this season after seeing their “remarkable” performances so far.
The Brentford manager saw the Gunners at one of their lowest points when his side were promoted last season, handing Mikel Arteta’s side a 2-0 defeat on the opening day of the country.
“Good kick with the boys,” Bees striker Ivan Toney wrote after his side’s first-ever Premier League game.
But fast forward to just over a year before the same game this weekend and Frank believes Arteta has completely transformed the Gunners.
Arsenal topped the table having won five out of six Premier League games before Manchester City beat Wolves 3-0 to overtake them on Saturday afternoon.
However, if the Gunners beat the Bees on Sunday they would reclaim top spot – and that’s where Frank expects them to be at the end of the season.
“In spells they were the better performing team in the first six games,” said the Dane.
“I think they were remarkable, especially the intensity. I watched a lot of their games, but their first game, the Friday night opener against Crystal Palace, I was like ‘what? It’s another level”.
“For the first 20 minutes Crystal Palace didn’t touch the ball, and I thought ‘they can win the Premier League’.
“Now, after City, they are the most successful team in the league.”
Arsenal had one of their worst starts to the season last term and also suffered drama off the pitch, controversially banishing then-captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
But the Gunners then narrowly missed out on top four and Champions League football last season, finishing fifth.
The summer has seen them drop players like striker Alexandre Lacazette and sign stars like Premier League champions Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko.
And Frank believes the Gunners have succeeded in their rebuilding strategy, developing homegrown players and attracting new talent.
“Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff have proven they have done well. And the board behind him, they are consistent in the way they work.
“They are building a young team that is very exciting and has key players in good positions. So he did a great job.
“He completed the transition from the old manager, he created his own culture, and he got rid of some players and brought his own.”
Brentford’s win over the Gunners last season was documented on Amazon’s ‘Arsenal: All or Nothing’ docuseries, which has followed the north London side through their 2021/22 campaign.
And the series revealed that Arteta used Toney’s tweet to motivate his players ahead of the reverse game which saw Arsenal beat Brentford 2-1.
However, Frank says his admiration for his fellow manager wasn’t influenced by anything he saw in All or Nothing, but rather how he saw Arteta transform his team on the pitch.
“I look at a team, is it good or bad, is it structured, does it play with intensity and personality – and I see it 100%.
“I can see Arteta in this team, from my view of him as a person, I see him in the team.
“And that’s how I judge it, instead of some snippets of an Amazon episode, and I think that’s the greatest praise from one coach to another coach, when you watch and say ‘you know what? They look good’.”
talkSPORT will provide exclusive live coverage of Brentford v Arsenal from 12pm on Sunday, with commentary from Sam Matterface and former Chelsea and Aston Villa midfielder Andy Townsend.
Covid test providers cut back despite concerns of another winter surge
WASHINGTON — Covid testing labs and home test makers have cut staff after government funding cuts and falling demand, despite concerns from health officials that the country could face a new winter wave of infections.
It’s unclear what trajectory the pandemic will take as the United States enters the cooler fall and winter months that preceded past case spikes; some public health groups predict another winter wave of infections.
The severity of this wave will depend on whether the virus mutates to evade immunity from previous infections. But if the United States sees a surge similar to last winter’s, Americans could find themselves in a similar testing situation, with home tests selling out quickly and people facing long waits for test results. lab PCR tests, public health officials said.
Makers of rapid home Covid tests are performing only half the number of tests they were doing in February, when they ramped up production in response to the omicron wave, and the White House has pledged to buy 1 billion home tests, according to data compiled by Mara Aspinall, a professor at Arizona State University who has consulted with companies and institutions on testing.
But since last winter, demand for testing has declined and the White House has run out of money to continue buying tests on such a large scale, which has forced some companies to cut capacity.
“There are certainly manufacturers backing down without full confidence that there will be a government or a market for Covid testing,” Aspinall said. “That being said, I think some of the larger vendors will remain engaged in the market. Some of the smaller ones, there is a question.
Labs that process PCR tests have also cut capacity by a third as more people turn to home testing, and public health guidelines have become more relaxed about testing for schools and hospitals. trips, according to data from Aspinall.
Opko Health’s bioreference labs, for example, grew from processing 3 million PCR tests in the second quarter of last year to 1 million in the same period this year. As a result, it has cut its testing workforce by more than 4,000 since its peak, including laying off 700 workers in June and July, the company said in its quarterly earnings report last month.
Companies that make Covid tests, equipment and supplies have also seen a sharp drop in Covid-related sales. Becton Dickenson saw its Covid testing revenue drop to $76 million in the last quarter from $300 million a year earlier, and executives said they expect demand to continue to fall throughout the year.
The number of reported Covid cases is currently a quarter of what it was at its peak last winter. But Chris Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, estimates that only 4% to 5% of infections are reported, as many are discovered through home testing and not reported to public health departments, or they are not detected at all. He expects to see infections start to rise next month and continue to rise through the winter.
“The decline in immunity from the latest set of Ba.5 infections and the decline in immunity from vaccination combined with the fact that people are indoors should combine to mean that we should see infections starting to go up from October and increase a bit,” Murray said.
The Biden administration aimed to provide some stability to the Covid testing market by buying a steady supply of Covid tests to send to Americans for free. But Congress failed to pass a Covid spending package that included $2 billion for testing, and last month the White House announced it was ending its free Covid testing program.
With its remaining funds, the White House said this month it would buy an additional 100 million tests to stockpile in the event of a further increase, well below what the administration had hoped to do if its funding from Congress had been cut. paid, administration officials said.
IHealth Labs, one of the biggest beneficiaries of federal spending on Covid testing earlier this year, said it was now doing about a tenth of the tests it was doing in February. But the company said it was ready to ramp up production quickly – up to 50 million tests a month – in the event of another winter surge.
“We have to prepare for fall and winter. We don’t know if there is a new wave, but we need to be ready because it has happened over the past few winters,” said Jack Feng, CEO of iHealth. “We’re still confident there will be an end, but it always comes back.”
State and local governments are also lacking funding to provide free PCR testing, making pop-up Covid testing centers on street corners or at large gathering sites a thing of the past in many areas.
Many state and local health officials have largely diverted their attention from Covid, especially with the rise of monkeypox, and there is little talk of preparing for a possible winter surge, said Marcus Plescia, chief medical officer. from the Association. state and territory health officials. His group represents public health agencies in all 50 states, Washington, DC, five U.S. territories, and three freely associated states.
“Even the public health people seem to have this kind of wishful thinking that everything will be fine and maybe it won’t be, but I don’t think anyone is preparing. I think for the most part everyone is waiting to see what happens and they will prepare if the need arises,” Plescia said. “I think it’s kind of human for everyone to pause and wait to see what happens.”
Part of that mindset comes from faith in treatments, like Pfizer’s Paxlovid, that reduce the risk of serious illness, and new boosters specifically targeted at omicron, health officials said.
But as the virus continues to spread, there remains the threat that a new variant could develop that evades the immunity of much of the population from past infections and vaccinations, Murray said.
“There is only capacity, personnel, mental bandwidth to tackle Covid,” Murray said. “I think the problem now is that the public health community can be more focused right now on what’s going on and try to think of relatively small effects on the big picture for Covid, instead of putting a lot of energy in the kind of preparation plans if a bad variant comes up.”
Test makers and labs say they are in a stronger position than last year to be able to rapidly increase capacity in the event of a further increase due to investments they have already made in equipment and facilities. .
Abbott, one of the largest makers of home tests, said it has continued to perform “tens of millions” of rapid tests at its two facilities in Maine and Illinois, and has the capacity to produce 100 million tests per month if necessary. Abbott has seen its Covid testing revenue drop 29% in the last quarter, although its sales have nearly doubled in the past year.
“Maintaining our nationwide rapid test manufacturing infrastructure is essential for pandemic preparedness,” the company said in a statement. “This includes responding quickly to seasonal waves of Covid and new variants, and ensuring that rapid tests are readily available so that therapeutic Covid treatments can be delivered quickly.”
One of the biggest hurdles to scaling up quickly would be finding enough people to work in labs and production lines or collect samples from patients.
“One of our limitations, like all industries right now, is people,” said Alex Greninger, associate director of clinical virology laboratories at the University of Washington Medical Center. “Burnout is real. It’s hard to do. We’ve done about 105 years of testing in the last two and a half years. Imagine having to multiply your productivity by 50.”
The decline in PRC testing and the shift to home testing is also causing public health officials to be increasingly blind to the spread of infections, as few home test results are being reported to health departments. public, unlike laboratory tests. This could make it harder for test makers and labs to see a surge coming and accelerate accordingly.
There have also been other concerns about the accuracy of home tests, which tend to be less sensitive than PCR tests.
“I’m concerned that the public has become a little too reliant or confident in the sensitivity of home testing,” Plescia said. “I think they’re a good tool, but they’re clearly flawed.”
Migrants say they are grateful to Florida Governor DeSantis for sending them to Martha’s Vineyard
Some of the migrants airlifted to Martha’s Vineyard this week said they were grateful to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, calling his decision to relocate them to the posh seaside community “a fluke,” according to reports.
On Wednesday, 50 migrants from South America were flown by the Florida state government to the summer resort community, where former President Obama owns a lavish mansion. They were taken to a nearby military base on Friday where many were given medical treatment and cell phones to contact immigration attorneys and family members in the United States, according to reports.
“The migrants are actually thanking Governor Ron DeSantis for bringing them to Martha’s Vineyard,” said a report from MSNBC.
Immigration activists and Democratic politicians have accused DeSantis of engaging in a political stunt by sending the migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, with President Biden accusing him of “playing politics with people’s lives.”
But some migrants have expressed gratitude for being able to get medical care and not being crammed into facilities in Texas or other border states, which have recently been overwhelmed with arrivals from Central America and the United States. South America.
“After traveling from Venezuela to the southern border of the United States, on foot, by train or by bus, you risked being attacked, exploited or worse by coyotes and bandits, only to find yourself in a dusty border town who doesn’t have enough medical care or educational services or other resources, chances are even temporary shelter at Joint Base Cape Cod seems pretty good!” said an article in The National Review on Saturday.
The migrant crisis is moving north: Here’s what’s happening in the country as border states ferry migrants to the US
More than 2 million migrants have crossed the southern border with Mexico in the current fiscal year, breaking last year’s record. The numbers are expected to hit an all-time high when the fiscal year ends September 30.
3 men injured in shooting near church on Grand Boulevard – NBC Chicago
Three men were injured in a shooting near a church in the city’s Grand Boulevard community neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, officials said.
Police say three men were near the street in the 4700 block of South Prairie Avenue around noon when they were approached by a black Cadillac Escalade. A gunman inside the vehicle opened fire, hitting the three men.
- A 26-year-old man was kicked in the foot
- A 29-year-old man was shot in the ankle
- A 35-year-old man was kicked in both legs
All three men were taken to University of Chicago Hospital where they were all reportedly in good condition initially.
The shooting happened just outside the Christian Tabernacle Church, located at 4712 South Prairie Avenue. Police have not confirmed whether there was an event at the church prior to the shooting.
The shooting is being investigated by Area One detectives and there is currently no one in custody.
This is a developing story. NBC 5 will update this story as more information becomes available.
latest news Firefighter hospitalized, cats die in Culver City mall blaze
Several cats were killed in a large fire that broke out early Saturday morning at a Culver City shopping center with a pet boarding facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
A firefighter who “became ill during the intense firefight” was taken to hospital “in fair condition for observation,” the fire department said in a statement. No civilian injuries were reported.
The incident at 9000 W. Venice Blvd. was reported around 5:45 a.m., and firefighters took 73 minutes to contain and extinguish the blaze. A business named Cat Place LA is located in the mall.
The “large emergency structure fire” directly involved three businesses at the one-story strip mall, the statement said.
“Heavy smoke affected at least half a dozen adjacent businesses, including a feline overnight boarding house where several cats were rescued, but others sadly perished,” the statement read. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Seventeen cats were killed in the fire and two were rescued and received medical attention, according to ABC7.
“Cat Place LA is a cage-free luxury hotel exclusively for cats,” the company’s website states. “Your beloved cat deserves the best treatment while you’re out of town.”
