News
International Institute is latest to organize guaranteed income pilot project for those in need
The International Institute of Minnesota has begun an experiment centered on a question gaining national attention. Rather than simply steer new refugees toward a hodge-podge of public services such as food and rental assistance, how quickly would families get on their feet if they were simply issued checks for $750 per month for a year?
In other words, without restrictions on how to spend the money, how would they spend it, and how much would their lives improve?
The institute began enrolling 25 immigrant households — about two-thirds of them recent arrivals from Afghanistan — in its new guaranteed income pilot program in April.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, “we saw how the government responded to help keep people in their homes, and the impact it made in people’s lives,” said Jane Graupman, executive director of the International Institute, which is based in St. Paul. “It’s going to make a dramatic difference.”
The 12-month project, which is backed entirely by philanthropy, is just the latest effort to test the concept of guaranteed income in the Twin Cities. The cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis have both embarked on temporary projects for dozens of families apiece, with the goal in part to prove the efficacy of such programs through scholarly research.
St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter — co-chair of the national “Mayors for a Guaranteed Income” coalition — recently announced a second phase of the city’s “People’s Prosperity Pilot” guaranteed income project, which will likely get underway in the fall. Dozens of mayors have joined the coalition, which now spans at least 28 pilot projects across the country.
‘I DIDN’T HAVE ANY SHOES’
Andrea Coleman, 41, a single mother of three young children, took part in the first phase of St. Paul’s program, receiving $500 monthly checks for 18 months. Coleman, who had just given birth to her now 2-year-old daughter when the program started in October 2020, had faced the prospect of her first Minnesota winter without cold weather attire.
Back then, she said, “I didn’t have any shoes. I had Crocs,” said Coleman, who had relocated to St. Paul from Gary, Ind., toward the outset of the pandemic to care for her elderly parents. “COVID was out, and I was able to buy masks for the kids. … I was able to buy them toys and a Christmas tree. It made a major difference.”
Critics have cast doubt on whether unrestricted dollars will be spent responsibly, but preliminary results from a municipally-driven project in Stockton, Calif., among other cities, found that some working recipients used the funds to take time off from a low-wage job in order to interview for a higher-wage job, which could raise their quality of life and decrease their need for public assistance.
Other benefits have ranged from the psychological — with recipients feeling less stress knowing they can finally set aside funds for an emergency — to no longer deferring medical care.
Skeptics “do perceive people like, ‘Oh, they’re going to go party with the money,’ ” Coleman acknowledged. “I’m going to say 20 percent of the people would do that — the knuckleheads.”
Part of the impetus for such programs is that the needs of the poor are personal and varied, and can shift from buying a suit for a job interview in one month to affording car repair the next.
“When people come to the U.S., the unimaginable events that have happened in their life — it’s not one thing. It’s often so many things,” Graupman said. “People are living in camps for 20 years, surviving during wars and then escaping — having people track you down, so many things we can’t imagine. And then to come here, and the culture is completely new, the place you’re living is completely new.”
She added: “Most of the people we enroll in this program are working, but just because you’re working doesn’t mean you can pay your rent. We all know the cost of rent has gone up, as has inflation in general.”
ACADEMIC RESEARCH
The results of the International Institute program will be tracked by Kalen Flynn, an assistant professor at the University of Illinois-Chicago’s Jane Addams College of Social Work. Flynn is also a lead investigator with the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research.
Flynn is also involved with another St. Paul-based guaranteed income program, this one geared toward artists. In April 2021, Springboard for the Arts began issuing $500 in unrestricted monthly support to 25 artists in the Frogtown and Rondo neighborhoods. The monthly checks will be issued over an 18-month period, with 75 percent of the recipients being people of color.
Flynn noted that guaranteed income programs are distinct from universal income efforts in that they’re targeted and often means-tested to benefit vulnerable populations.
“The artists that I work with have really used the guaranteed income for a couple different things, some that are unique to artists, like investing in their own art, showcasing their art or maybe traveling for their art,” Flynn said. “Then there are the kinds of things that are more common for guaranteed income projects, like long-term planning such as setting aside money for retirement, or rent, groceries and other bills.”
“Not having to work within the parameters of a grant, they have the flexibility to pursue their own ideas,” she added. “To some extent, it pushes up against the exclusionary practices of the art world. Not all art has to be shown in a gallery. They’ve been able to showcase in their own communities, which speaks to who gets to consume art.”
In both the refugee and artist populations, recipients she’s interviewed have evidenced a greater sense of stability and personal freedom. Early on, “there was still a sense of the bottom dropping out beneath them, or the other shoe dropping,” Flynn said. “If my car breaks down, it’s almost like a spiral. How do I afford the next impending thing?”
ST. PAUL ENTERS PHASE II
Those findings echo with Kasey Wiedrich, financial capability manager with the city of St. Paul. From October 2020 to this past April, the city’s “People’s Prosperity Guaranteed Income Pilot” project serviced 150 St. Paul families with $500 monthly checks. Families were chosen from among those already participating in CollegeBound St. Paul, the mayor’s effort to connect newborns in the city to college savings accounts.
The city expects research results from the Center for Guaranteed Income Research next year, but Wiedrich said that anecdotally, participants have already noted “feeling like ‘my nose is finally above water and I can breathe.’ ”
“A lot of people were talking about taking care of their infants, or being able to handle medical bills,” Wiedrich added. “Can my family go to the emergency room at 5 p.m. on a Friday, or do we tough it out? One participant talked about going back to school, or taking on job training during the pandemic, taking on things that would have felt too risky without a (financial) cushion.”
Others have mentioned enjoying simple family outings and downtime with family that previously felt out of reach, “like getting cupcakes for a birthday party or going to the zoo,” she said.
Felicia Henderson, 36, a single mother of four kids, said her public assistance barely covers her rent, so the $500 checks provided a badly-needed financial life raft after she lost her job behind a hotel reception desk during the first few months of the pandemic.
“That was very, very scary, very stressful,” said Henderson, who lives in St. Paul’s Battle Creek neighborhood. “(Public assistance) didn’t cover toiletries and baby bills and all the other necessities of life. It helped to keep us afloat and gave a little breathing room.”
FUNDING
When the second phase of the St. Paul program launches, likely this fall, 333 families with newborns or small children will receive $500 checks monthly for two years, as well as a one-time contribution of $1,000 into a college savings account at Bremer Bank. An additional 334 families will have $1,000 deposited into their children’s Bremer college savings accounts, without the monthly checks.
Those families will have their progress surveyed by the Center for Guaranteed Income Research and compared to 333 families whose “College Bound St. Paul” college savings accounts were set up by the city with $50 but no additional boost or monthly benefit.
The Springboard for the Arts effort is backed by the McKnight Foundation and the Bush Foundation, and follows a similar set-up as guaranteed income pilots for artists in Long Beach, Calif., and San Francisco. The International Institute of Minnesota pilot program received funding from the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundation, the Kresge Foundation and anonymous donors.
The St. Paul effort is backed by $4 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding and $1 million from the Bush Foundation and McKnight Foundation. Additional funders are considering investments into College Bound St. Paul accounts, said Wiedrich, though no firm commitments have been made. No city general funds will be used for the program, she said.
News
St. Paul residents missing out on big bulky trash removal, among garbage committee concerns
Have you ordered your annual bulky toss? Owners of one- to four-unit residential properties in St. Paul are required to subscribe to the city’s organized trash collection, which offers the pick-up of two or three large trash items per year at no extra charge.
Residents can get rid of sofas, mattresses and refrigerators with a phone call to their hauler, but city officials have long bemoaned that roughly 10 percent of allowable collections actually take place, and many customers are not even aware of the option. When residents call haulers to learn more about bulky removal, customer service operators are sometimes equally in the dark.
In fact, before it rolled out in 2018, one of the promises of St. Paul’s organized trash collection system was that it would cut down on illegal dumping of both “bulkies” and everyday trash. St. Paul Public Works, which spent $446,000 cleaning up 2,573 reported illegal dumps in 2018, spent $704,000 on a similar number of requests last year.
City staff say the increased costs are likely due to higher tipping fees, as well as diesel gas and staffing, and with more people working from home, trash volumes are up.
‘ILLEGAL DUMPING DID NOT GO DOWN’
The bottom line? “Illegal dumping did not go down,” said St. Paul City Council member Jane Prince, addressing the council on Wednesday.
The bulky issue isn’t the only challenge facing the city’s organized collection system, which assigns the handful of remaining haulers servicing St. Paul to distinct neighborhood zones, or districts. Five residential haulers now serve the city, down from 17 before organized trash collection began.
Composed of 18 tenants, property owners and other stakeholders from across the city, the St. Paul Garbage Advisory Committee has met regularly since January to discuss the highs and lows of organized collection, which replaced an open-market system that for decades had allowed residents to pick their own hauler and attempt to negotiate their own rates.
On Wednesday, committee member Sarah Axtmann presented major recommendations from the group’s 48-page report, which was completed in June.
A NEW REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS, IN-HOUSE BILLING
With a five-year contract with a consortium of haulers set to expire within the next year, the committee recommended that the city issue a new request for proposals, but one that might consider a municipal option, pulling organized collection in-house with trucks owned by the city and staffed by city employees.
Regardless of whether that happens, “we would like billing to be done by the city and not by the haulers,” Axtmann said. “We would love to see customer service come into St. Paul. We heard a lot of complaints both from committee members, as well as the general public. (In response to calls), they would tell our citizens things that are maybe not true, because they’re true for maybe other municipalities.”
Council President Amy Brendmoen said she shared similar concerns, especially given that there are fewer haulers in the city than in 2018. “I love the notion of moving billing and customer service into the city,” she said. “The ground has shifted quite a bit, and I think we’re in a position to look at things differently.”
OPT-OUTS, CART SHARING AND HOLDS
The committee was more divided around the idea of allowing residents — especially “zero wasters” or low-waste producers — to opt out of the garbage program or share carts, which would likely raise rates for the customers who remain.
“It is a public health issue,” Axtmann said. “Even if you don’t personally use the service, you benefit from having the service exist.”
Still, the committee considered a compromise idea where customers would be allowed to opt out after paying a fee. That could be of benefit to condo associations and other multi-family arrangements that would save money by being allowed to share fewer carts between them.
BASE RATES AND PRICING
The committee also discussed instituting a universal base rate per dwelling or property, with cart fees added on top. That would allow some customers to opt out of collection while still paying into the citywide system. They also discussed charging for trash collection by volume, rather than by cart size, which would be harder to quantify.
“That infrastructure needs to exist to provide service across the city whether you’re using a lot or a little,” Brendmoen said. “To be equitable, and maybe even when you start thinking about opting out but charging a base rate, I see some answers kind of emerging from the deep dive that you did here.”
News
How to watch Ravens vs. Dolphins: Week 2 game time, TV, odds and what to read
Here’s what you need to know about the Week 2 game between the Ravens (1-0) and Miami Dolphins (1-0).
Time: 1 p.m. Sunday
Venue: M&T Bank Stadium
TV: CBS, Chs. 13, 9 (Kevin Harlan, Trent Green, Melanie Collins)
Coverage map:
Stream: Paramount Plus
Radio: Compass Media Networks (Chris Carrino, Brian Baldinger); WBAL (1090 AM, 101.5 FM) and 98 Rock (97.9 FM) (Gerry Sandusky, Rod Woodson)
Forecast: Mid-80s, sunny
Line: Ravens by 3 1/2 (as of Saturday night)
Pregame reading:
- Ravens vs. Dolphins staff picks: Who will win Sunday’s Week 2 game in Baltimore?
- Previewing Ravens vs. Dolphins: 9 things to watch, including J.K. Dobbins, Tyreek Hill and coverage busts
- Ravens RB J.K. Dobbins feels ‘amazing’ after knee rehab, but status for Week 2 is uncertain: ‘We’ll see’
- In rematch with Dolphins, Ravens and Lamar Jackson seek new answers against the blitz
- Mike Preston: Dolphins’ revamped offense will answer questions about Ravens defense | COMMENTARY
- Ravens vs. Dolphins scouting report for Week 2: Who has the edge?
- With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts
- Ravens vs. Dolphins preview: 3 questions with Miami beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi
()
News
Other voices: Real problems with Biden’s student loan forgiveness
It’s reassuring to see an honest debate unfold about a federal initiative as sweeping as President Joe Biden’s decision to cancel billions of dollars in student loans. There’s plenty of room for disagreement about whether the initiative helps those who deserve it the most, needlessly stokes inflation, favors the wealthy or exceeds executive authority.
On one point, though, there should be no question. By announcing the plan Aug. 24, weeks before the Department of Education would be ready to start the application process, Biden did a big favor to an unsavory bunch.
The student loan forgiveness plan has become a juicy hunk of bait for scammers seeking to take advantage of borrowers, not least because federal bureaucrats have provided no guidance about how to proceed, apart from “hurry-up-and-wait.”
Con artists don’t sit around like the government. Once Biden announced the plan to cancel student loans for low- and middle-income debtors, they immediately cranked up their efforts to steal from those same marks. For a modest upfront fee, they promise to get their targets into the program early. Eligibility? Guaranteed!
The ubiquity of social media has aided these scams, but the pitch is old-school fraud, as in the voicemail going around from “Liz” of “Student Advisor.” Her urgent message informs potential suckers they’re “prequalified” for loan forgiveness but need to go over details now, because their “status” will expire soon.
Received it? Delete it!
A consumer alert issued by the Federal Trade Commission spells out the reality: “No one can get you in early, help you jump the line or guarantee eligibility. And anybody who says they can — or tries to charge you — is (1) a liar, and (2) a scammer.”
Fair enough, but what are borrowers who qualify for relief supposed to do instead? Nothing, yet, it seems.
Millions should qualify automatically because their relevant income data already is on file at the Education Department. Others, though, will need to apply for aid, and that application won’t be available until the vague date of “early October.” There’s an incentive to apply by mid-November, as the forgiveness approval process is expected to take about six weeks, and the pandemic-related pause on loan payments will expire on Dec. 31.
As of now, the final date to apply for loan forgiveness supposedly is Dec. 31, 2023. Our advice: Don’t bank on that timing and stay on high alert for fraud.
In some ways, the latest spate of flimflams is fitting, as taxpayers and students alike were long ago sucked into a collegiate daisy chain. Easy money provided by the government long has encouraged schools to jack up tuition and fees, which then necessitated more easy money.
The worst offenders have always been for-profit colleges that swindle naive students into taking out federal loans for worthless degrees, resulting in mass defaults. But even some prestigious bastions of higher education con students into, for instance, borrowing a fortune for master’s programs that never pay off in the workplace, resulting in more defaults.
We know: Buyer beware. But keep in mind that taxpayers ultimately are on the hook for these loan defaults. And for students who live within their means, choose more affordable public over private institutions, work a campus job, pay back their loans and otherwise set a good example, it is galling to see Biden’s giveaway going to those who don’t.
This “moral hazard” is the biggest potential problem with Biden’s free-money plan.
The program’s immediate impact on inflation is likely to be modest, as it doesn’t immediately put $10,000 or $20,000 in someone’s pocket to spend, but rather relieves them of making relatively small monthly payments on those loan amounts, stretching into the future.
Similarly, the administration has set parameters that will direct most of the relief to people who need it. Given the government’s record of corporate welfare and tax favors for the rich, it’s a plus to see households making $250,000 and up being excluded. There was a good case for reducing that household income threshold to $200,000 at most.
Republicans who say Biden lacks executive authority to carry out the measure are conveniently forgetting how they enabled a wannabe autocrat in the previous administration. They may have a legal argument, but it pales next to a very simple one: The key to the American Dream is not a high-priced degree, but rather hard work and personal responsibility.
In a Sept. 12 letter to Biden, almost two dozen GOP governors framed the issue perfectly: “For many borrowers, they worked hard, made sacrifices and paid off their debt. For many others, they chose hard work and a paycheck rather than more school and a loan. Americans who did not choose to take out student loans themselves should certainly not be forced to pay for the student loans of others.”
True! And forcing those taxpayers to foot the bill for others is no less a rip-off than the one being perpetrated by “Liz” at “Student Advisor.”
— The Chicago Tribune
News
ASK IRA: Could Russell Westbrook show up on Heat radar?
Q: Ira, I’m not saying in a trade, but if Russell Westbrook gets a buyout after the Lakers signed Dennis Schroder, will we hear more rumors about the Heat signing him? – Steven.
A: I feel as if this will take us down the same rabbithole that I mentioned in yesterday’s entry, about answering questions as they are presented. While I know there already had been such Westbrook speculation previously, in regards to how the Heat have resurrected careers, I feel as though the Heat in some ways already have their Westbrook under contact in Victor Oladipo. I’m not sure you can have more than one guard at a time who is trying to prove others wrong through a resurrection. Plus, when you consider the boxes the Heat are attempting to get checked off in their backcourt, I’m not sure that Westbrook’s lack of 3-point accuracy checks arguably the most significant. As it is, the Heat do not have the space under the tax to add another player. So can you truly cast Westbrook, at this stage, as a enough of a difference maker to justify paying the tax? Plus, Westbrook seemingly has made it known he is not prepared to take a buyout. Now, perhaps if he is traded elsewhere first by the Lakers to a non-contender, that might change. For now, though. I think the Heat are willing to ride with backcourt options such as Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro and Gabe Vincent.
Q: I think Russell Wesbrook is still a lot better than he looked in L.A.. He just doesn’t fit there and like everybody else, has to change his style to fit LeBron James. I also don’t think Kyle Lowry is as good as he gets credit for. – Antonio.
A: I think we should be careful about selling Kyle Lowry short. He very much was the team’s engine during some of the Heat’s best stretches last season. The playoff injury then changed everything. In many ways, this will be the telling season on his three-year contract, letting the Heat know if the great point guard search has to resume next summer.
Q: Ira, the Heat should play Udonis Haslem in the preseason to see what he has left. – Arturo.
A: Considering Udonis Haslem appeared in only one game the previous three preseasons, I don’t see any significant uptick in playing time in the exhibitions. Put it this way, over the past three preseasons, among those who have seen more action for the Heat than Udonis have been Kyle Alexander, Daryl Macon, Davon Reed, B.J. Johnson, Dru Smith and D.J. Stewart. The Heat know what Udonis is, and at this point it is a coach in uniform.
()
News
Murphy, Henry: Patriotism over polarization
Patriotism is defined as “love for or devotion to one’s country,” a value that, historically, Americans have shared very broadly. Yet one would not be criticized for questioning whether this trait is waning in the face of deep polarization, mounting national pessimism and politicization of the topic itself. In just the last few weeks, polls reminded us that rapidly growing majorities of Republicans and Democrats say their political counterparts are close-minded, dishonest, immoral, and unintelligent, and two-thirds of Republicans, Democrats, and independents alike fear American democracy itself is in danger of collapse.
Despite our national melancholy, however, American patriotism appears to remain alive and widespread; 72% of Americans are proud to be so, and 73% would, despite its faults, rather live in the U.S. than another country, according to the results of a poll we conducted with YouGov earlier this summer. At the same time, other polls, such as Gallup’s June American pride survey, suggest patriotism may simultaneously be on a decline.
Tapping into and restoring our shared sense of patriotism might be the critical element we need to overcome hyperpolarization, but if we hope to do this, we must better understand what drives our underlying love of country in the first place. We also should recognize how partisans think differently on these topics to prevent extremist voices from exploiting these divisions for their benefit.
In testing some hypotheses about what might drive our shared patriotism, our initial findings suggest three simple yet fundamental points:
We take pride in our shared story.
Contrary to the divisive debates over the nation’s past, Americans, regardless of partisan affiliation, express pride toward many of the defining aspects of U.S. history, ranging from scientific and technological innovations to winning World War II, from the resolution of the Civil War and outlawing slavery to the adoption of the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, and to guaranteeing women’s suffrage in the 19th Amendment (the greatest source of pride among the list provided in our poll). More in Common has found this as well, with Americans expressing high levels of familiarity and warmness toward historical figures ranging from Benjamin Franklin and George Washington to Rosa Parks and Martin Luther King Jr.
We stress the importance of our ideals.
Americans are unequivocally united in their belief in America and what America should be. Regardless of party, Americans declare that each of our fundamental ideals is especially important to them, including America’s striving to be a land of opportunity and liberty, a melting pot and a country of equal justice for all.
We are not blindly allegiant.
Some have feared the possibility of a growing pernicious form of nationalism taking root in America. Yet sentiments associated with blind patriotism are low in the aggregate, whereas huge majorities support the concept that criticizing and working to improve the country is in and of itself patriotic. For example, 85% of Republicans, 86% of independents, and 88% of Democrats think you should notice and work to correct America’s problems if you love the country.
With Americans having a common sense of history, a shared sense of ideals and the need to achieve them, and a belief that criticism of our nation’s problems is the task of a true patriot, it would appear the country has a foundation for building a shared patriotism.
Of course, we are a long way from realizing that goal.
Our research and that of many others have found that despite our shared values, we suffer from a profound mistrust of “the other.” For example, despite majorities professing a belief that those who express their love of country differently (even through criticism) are valued community members whose freedom of speech and right to protest injustice should be protected, only 43% of Americans agree that people who protest U.S. policy are generally good, upstanding people and valued members of society. This severe mistrust of the motives of others — so long as their criticism is different than what we would likely give — is further compounded by a substantial perception gap where people ascribe different beliefs to others than they genuinely hold.
But what if the root of these divides lies with the American story itself — our perpetual struggle to achieve our founding ideals?
What if, instead, we recognized that we all agree on the same ideals, but we just differ on how close (or not) we are to achieving our full realization?
For example, 83% of Republicans believe we are more than halfway to becoming the ideal land of opportunity, “where if you work hard and play by the rules, you can achieve success and a happy life for yourself,” while only 57% of independents and 51% of Democrats do so. Similarly, 73% of Republicans believe we are more than halfway to achieving the “equality and justice for all” ideal for the country, “where all groups in society are respected and treated fairly,” compared to 51% of independents and 43% of Democrats.
These divides are not just deserving of recognition but are worth elevating and reconciling.
For, as 85% of Americans indicate in their appreciation of criticizing our country’s flaws and problem-solving, true patriotism is not just a feeling or a sense of nationhood but a constant action thereof. One reflection of this duty is countering misperceptions, both our own and those we interact with.
But more importantly, it is building trust by building bridges, and our data suggests the emerging bridge-building movement has an enormous opportunity to bring people together by focusing on the foundational task of closing the gap between the America of today and the America we dream of.
We believe a shared patriotism will provide this bond: a patriotism that is not an act of worship but one of love for our fellow citizens and faith in the common ideals that have brought us this far, and one that compels us to account for our national flaws, collaboratively respond to the critical disputes of today, and continue working toward a more perfect Union tomorrow.
Michael V. Murphy is the director of FixUS, the democracy reform advocacy arm of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, a fiscal policy think tank of which he is also chief of staff. Andrew Henry is a program associate for FixUs and CRFB. They wrote this for,The Fulcrum, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news platform covering efforts to fix our governing systems.
News
Skywatch: Summer’s unwinding, and so is the great celestial dragon
I have such mixed feelings about this time of the year. I really love summer, but every year it seems to go faster and faster. The star-watching nut in me loves this time of the year because I can get to my telescope earlier in the evening. Watching the stars on these relatively warm September evenings is such a relaxing and great way to unwind after a long day. Summer is also unwinding toward fall. This Thursday is the first day of autumn, astronomically known as the autumnal equinox.
The constellation Draco the Dragon is completely unwound in the northern sky and has been for some time. It looks more like a snake than a dragon, as if we really know what dragons look like. Why it resembles a snake can be explained in the sad Greek and Roman mythology story about Draco. I’ll have more on that in just a bit.
Locating Draco the Dragon is not an easy task if you’re new to constellation hunting. To quote the Beatles classic, it’s a long and winding road. In a way, Draco looks like a backward “S.” To begin your heavenly hunt, you may want to pull up the September star map from my website lynchandthestars.com.
When it’s dark enough, around 9 p.m., face north and look for the highest star you can, nearly overhead. That’s Vega, the brightest star in another constellation Lyra the Harp. Look about 10 degrees or about one fist width held at arm’s length below Vega for a small but distinct lopsided trapezoid of stars. They outline Draco’s head. From there, look about 15 degrees to the lower right for two more moderately faint stars right next to each other. That’s the neck of the stretched-out dragon. From the neck, the body of Draco kinks off to the left in a nearly straight line of brighter stars about 20 degrees long. From there, the tail of the dragon kinks downward in a nearly vertical line. The tail ends between the pots of the Big and Little Dippers.
The most significant star in Draco is Thuban, found toward the end of the Dragon’s tail. Thuban used to be the North Star in our sky back around the year 3000 B.C.E. Presently the North Star is Polaris, at the end of the handle of the Little Dipper. The North Star shines directly above the Earth’s North Pole. If you stand on the North Pole, the North Star will be directly over your head. The Earth’s axis has a super slow wobble that takes 26,000 years to complete one cycle. Back around 3000 B.C.E., Earth’s axis was pointing at Thuban. Now it’s directed toward Polaris. Wait until 21,000 A.D. and Thuban will once again be the North Star.
So how did Draco the Dragon wind up unwound in the celestial dome? The story goes like this. Hera, the queen of the gods of Mount Olympus, was given a beautiful set of solid gold apples as a wedding present from her new but far from faithful husband, Zeus, the king of the gods. She hoarded her precious apples in her private garden at the castle and had her pet dragon Draco guard the apples. Those apples were precious to her, not so much for their sentimental value as their resale value. Hera was aware of Zeus’s carousing and realized the royal marriage would eventually fall apart. She could make a lot of money off them! Hera was no paragon of virtue either. Draco had been Hera’s pet since she was a little goddess girl and he was extremely loyal to the diva. He guarded those apples 24/7 and fended off many dastardly thieves.
One lonely moonless night, while Draco was snoozing at his post, Hercules, the legendary Greek hero, smashed the palace gate and leaped toward the golden fruit. Draco rousted himself, and immediately, a titanic battle broke out. The fight went on for hours. Draco just about had Hercules trapped in his coiled tail when, with all his might, Hercules managed to pull a dagger out of his shoe and pierced it right through the beast’s heart. Hercules was then off into the night with his plundering of golden apples.
Hera discovered Draco’s body and the absent apples. She was greatly upset about losing the golden apples, but was more upset about losing a pet she’d known all her life. Hera decided to reward Draco for his loyalty by magically placing his body in the stars as an eternal honor to him. The trouble is that when she picked up his bloody, mangled body and hurled it into the heavens, it quickly and unceremoniously unraveled.
Another legend I love about Draco is one that evolved from the early Christian church. They saw the constellation as the snake that tempted Adam and Eve to eat the forbidden fruit in the Garden of Eden. To them, Draco represented original sin.
Draco is not one of the easiest constellations to find, but looking for it and finding it will really sharpen your stargazing skills. Don’t wait too long to find it because as autumn continues, Draco will start the evenings lower and lower in the northern sky until it’s lost in the smudge near the horizon. So capture the great unwound dragon while you can!
Celestial Happening this week: The very bright planet Jupiter is on the rise in the eastern evening sky, rising at sunset. You can’t miss it. Jupiter’s by far the bright starlight object in the evening sky. Jupiter is nearing its closest point to the Earth since 1951! Even with a good pair of binocular you may see up to four of Jupiter’s largest moons that appear as little “stars” either side of Jupiter. You may even see some of Jupiter’s cloud bands. I’ll have much more about Jupiter in the coming weeks in Skywatch.
UPCOMING STARWATCH PROGRAMS
- Monday, Sept. 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m. in Hastings. For more location and other information. call 651-480-7670 or visit hastingscommunityed.com.
- Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Clear Springs Elementary School in Minnetonka. For information and reservations, call 952-401-5000 or visit www.minnetonkaschools.org/district/mcec.
- Tuesday, Sept. 22, 7:30-9:30 p.m., in Plymouth at Northwest Greenway Park. For more information, call 763-509-5000 or visit www.plymouthmn.gov/departments/parks-recreation.
Mike Lynch is an amateur astronomer and retired broadcast meteorologist for WCCO Radio in Minneapolis/St. Paul. He is the author of “Stars: a Month by Month Tour of the Constellations,” published by Adventure Publications and available at bookstores and adventurepublications.net. Mike is available for private star parties. You can contact him at [email protected]
International Institute is latest to organize guaranteed income pilot project for those in need
St. Paul residents missing out on big bulky trash removal, among garbage committee concerns
How to watch Ravens vs. Dolphins: Week 2 game time, TV, odds and what to read
MAXUSDT(TRX) – Provide an Innovative and Secure Cloud Mining Solution
Other voices: Real problems with Biden’s student loan forgiveness
ASK IRA: Could Russell Westbrook show up on Heat radar?
Zcash Sheds 14% Last Week, But Analysis Reveals Buying Opportunity
Murphy, Henry: Patriotism over polarization
Skywatch: Summer’s unwinding, and so is the great celestial dragon
In theater designer Jack Barkla’s gallery show, a lifetime of painted styles and stories
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Finance4 weeks ago
Carbohydrates and Racing Pigeons
-
Blockchain4 weeks ago
Entertainment Blockchain Company MetaSolare Announces New Project For “MusicFi”, “AnimeFi”, and “GameFi”
-
Sports4 weeks ago
How is the blackjack probability calculated?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
5 Fresh Ways to Wear Tank Tops
-
Sports3 weeks ago
An A to Z Guide on Singapore Sports Betting by Tim Harrison
-
Entertainment3 weeks ago
5 Trending TikTok Filters That Marketers Should Use Today
-
Business4 weeks ago
Top 5 Indian Meal Kit Delivery Services in the U.S. for Delicious Indian Meals
-
Finance3 weeks ago
Is Mauritius a Paradise Or a Dead Dodo?
-
Blockchain2 weeks ago
Electronics Giant LG to Launch Hedera-Based Crypto Wallet
-
Finance4 weeks ago
The Shocking Art of Robert Williams
-
News3 weeks ago
Tricks On Google: 8 Sneaky Tricks You Didn’t Know Existed
-
Finance3 weeks ago
More About the Maintenance of the Straw Bags